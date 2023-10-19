Queen Maxima brought some bold fashion choices to her South African tour

The Dutch king and queen are on a three-day royal tour of South Africa this week. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander arrived in South Africa a few days ago, and they’ve been doing back-to-back events ever since. It’s their first tour of South Africa, and you might even say that they’re trying to show the Windsors that “royal tours” can still be done, you just have to be smart about it. Come into a country with the necessary fanfare, but do a lot of events, promote tourism, honor your shared history and wear cute clothes. Do not make colonialist asses out of yourselves.
As for the cute clothes… while I don’t cover Maxima all that often, it feels like she’s known for having bold style, and for enjoying some offbeat and even weird looks. I still think about that insane Claes Iversen “grommet trench” she wore earlier this year which had so much personality and pizzazz. The big look from the South Africa tour is probably the vivid purple dress with the giant shoulder twirl. I don’t have IDs on any of these looks, but that one is… a lot. It feels like Maxima really has fun with it.
Her other looks… I dislike the cream-and-pumpkin dress, although it’s tailored well and flattering on her. I just find it too matronly, too subdued (update: the dress is Zeus + Dione). I loved her arrival look though, the navy trench-dress with the orange accessories. That’s a fantastic ensemble.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I love her fashion. She can carry off almost anything. I particularly love her hat collection. Maxima is probably the best tiara wearer out there, too. She made wearing the full Stuart Tiara look easy, and it’s a whopper.
100% agree with you. I LOVE watching what she wears and how she mixes it up. And I also agree that her fashion matches her personality (as someone below pointed out).
I love the fact that she wears amazing high end costume jewellery and then the most amazing huge real jewels… both equally successfully. I love the fact that she takes risks, some pay off some don’t, but she is never boring. I love the fact that she has really bought into her role, as an Argentinian it must have seemed very odd at first, and she always looks genuinely interested and enthused. I also love the fact she clearly has a very large brain, and uses it for many UN initiatives as well as charity initiatives at home. I also love the fact that neither she nor her daughter, the heir, feel the need to be stick thin… it is not a requirement of a HoS or wife of HoS to be skinny if it is not your natural body type.
A large brain, very well educated and speaks many languages. Learned Dutch when she became engaged to Willem-Alexander. Totally embraced the new country she moved to. Unlike “someone” who can’t be arsed to learn Welsh…..
She’s a lovely tall woman who can pull off bold. She looks great.
Word.
They look like such a fun couple!
Her shoes with the navy trench dress are fire.
How dare she go to Africa before Chuckles….. oops wrong royals. Wow she did go with some bold choices but she owned them. Nice to see a tour that doesn’t go awry.
Also, don’t they know that Africa belongs to William?
LOL so true – I wonder is that sort of competition actually does exist between the Royal Houses.
I mean the Rota are missing out on some serious drama and column inches by not manipulating that angle ?
I like her in bold colors, the grommet trench coat was awesome. Maybe 🤔 QE2 was on to something with her bold bright colors, done right they just make you take notice and smile just a little. They look like happy people refreshing really after seeing the years of misery put out by the BRF.
Maxima is quite the magpie, and is often creative with her jewels. It’s always fun to see what she comes up wih.
Love, love, love her pale amethyst and diamond dangle earrings with the purple dress. Perfect.
I think they are kunzites. The Dutch jewel vault is huge.
I have often thought that Maxima’s bold, vibrant style matches her bold and vibrant personality. Plus, I really like her work on financial security for women, including micro-loans.
She has been the most popular Dutch royal since even before she became a royal, from the introduction of her as his fiancee when she surprised everyone by speaking near fluent Dutch already (many expats don’t bother to learn the language) and being utterly charming
Initially Maxima caused great controversy because her father had been secretary of Agriculture during the Dictature when about 30,000 Argentinians disappeared & were murdered.
I believe that he wasn’t invited to the wedding, but it should be verified.
To clarify, Maxima herself was never a controversy. Goverment, who had to give approval for the marriage, never hesitated and I do not remember that the Dutch had any issue with her either. Her father WAS a big issue though, and the question of him being invited to the wedding. There was a whole investigation into him and he was deemed sufficiently guilty to not be allowed present at the wedding. Her mother did not attend the wedding either, which must have been hard for Maxima. (I do agree that he shouldn’t have been there) Both her parents where in the country, so for sure they were present during private celebrations.
Maxima is the most popular royal, that is true. It is hard not to like her, and WA is more liked aswell because of her. Marrying Maxima has been the smartest thing he has ever done.
Yes, her work on micro-finance and helping women is fantastic!
I have that feeling, too – from her smile maybe. She looks radiant and self -confident but not arrogant.
Love the purple dress it look like a spin on African attire. Well done to her for being so brave
I enjoy reading articles about other royals.
I was gonna say the same.
I enjoy coverage on British royals from time to.time, but liie seeing more variety.
Didn’t Sophie wear a dress much like (exactly) the pumpkin and cream? Perhaps it came in the Royals Stitch Fix box
“Royals Stitch Fix box”
I am *cackling*. Well done, Gina! 😂
LOL!
I’d love to see some ids on the fashion bc I’m curious to see if she wore any South African fashion designers. Showcasing some of the fashion designers of the country a royal is visiting is such an easy thing to do. Really appreciate her bold choices.
Agree – I liked this very much and would like to see a bit more on them since they seem interesting. A previous above poster noted she does work for women and financial security – that would be cool to read about if there is more info that could be covered here.
Clothing: I love it all, even the pumpkin and cream outfit. I really love a well put together set or items and I LOVE when there is a contrasting colour or bold accessory – that blue and orange is fantastic!
Sadly another work holiday with new clothes funded by the public
Maxima the Magnificent, she has just joie de vivre and revels in her fashion and jewels.
Maxima has the height, figure, and personality to carry off extreme sartorial details with panache. I think she wears something conservative just as contrast. She has excellent fashion “pacing.” After all, she can’t wear items like the purple sheath with the shoulder pillow one after another. I think she could just lower her head and take a nap on it. The arrival shirt dress is very muted and conservative, although I’m not sure what she is wearing for a hat.
This woman is always smiling without showing her tonsils. Refreshing. Her fashion sense is unequalled amongst all the other royals. She likes bold colours, great fabrics, ditto great jewellery so is able to carry it all off…do admire her immensely.
And she can stand still for a posed photo without looking all zipped out. Speaking of, love that photo of her & W-A on the street lined with jacaranda trees in full bloom. Beautiful!
That photo is gorgeous.
The purple dress is from Belgian fashion house Natan. This is Maxima’s favourite designer.
Thank you for the ID. Natan looks amazing!
Natan is beloved by Maxima & Mathilde (queen of the Belgians). Alas, many of his outfits (and accessories) are not the most flattering. And oddly, some are badly made as well (puckered hems etc) Other blogs bemoan when they see the QMs in a Natan ensemble 😉
I love her purple and blue dresses and her heels! Her burnt orange dress is nice and looks like it matches the king’s tie. I don’t like the heels she wore with it though. She’s pretty and has quite the commanding presence. Doesn’t look like W-A has any insecurities about his wife overshadowing him! They both look happy to be on this tour.
I think the orange is because it’s the national color.
Orange is the color of the House of Orange (go figure) Because the House of Orange has been connected to the Netherlands for centuries, the color is a big part of Dutch society, but officially it is not a national color.
Well, let’s just say it’s Dutch adjacent. 🤗
I love that picture with his hand on her shoulder. No problem with a sweet and affectionate gesture of PDA with this royal couple.
He certainly seems to adore her. It seems hard not to. Google Maxima and Obama to see the photos of the effect she has on the former President.
Thank you for this, I didn’t pay attention when they met. Lordy, but President Obama is hardcore charmed by Maxima!
It’s almost like a tour can be a success when the couple actually enjoy each others company. Explains why the BRF never has a successful one
They both look very relaxed and comfortable with each other. There isn’t a strained distance between them or weird looks. Lovely to see a happy marriage.
Maxima wears the clothes, they don’t wear her.
Being in Africa gave her an excuse to be colorful. Dressing is one of the highlights of going to an Africa country. Their dye process really is an art.
Wait! So it is possible for royals to tour former colonies without causing national embarrassment? Send a memo to the Windsors.
Maxima looks great, btw. Some women can carry off any look, it seems. None of them are British royals.
So true
The Dutch monarchy is a good example of an institution making use of a popular, stylish, and charismatic woman married into the family. Besides that she had a successful career and does credible work on issues where she has expertise. Can’t imagine what the Windsors would have done to such a woman in their midst. Oh, wait….
I wonder what may have happened if Meghan had married the heir? Maybe things would have gone better? But who knows. But I totally agree with you. I may be wrong but have the Danish not also accepted a bright, hard working woman who was a foreigner? I think CPMary is popular?
Those purple trees are Jacaranda trees. You see them all over Buenos Aires.
Yup, they remind me of home. They should be blooming at this time of year in Buenos Aires.
At least she’s having fun with her fashion, I doubt she’ll be a victim of Copykeen so good for her ! (That purple really does hurt the eyes though)
That purple outfit very much channels West African family matriarch fashion in a non-cosplay way (IYKYK) . Love it.
Her arrival dress has the main colors of the South African flag, orange and navy blue. I wonder if she wore any South African designers? I wished her fashion was featured here more frequently, she seems to have fun with it all the time. She seems like a fun person, I bet the Scandinavian royals love her.
Was this tour for a trade deal or something like that? I’m assuming that there was a purpose for it and then the Dutch royals put the work in to visit various things. I suspect partly to learn more about the culture and possibly trade adjacent? I never quite grasped the reason for tours, but they must have a reason for existing rather than a ‘look I’m here’ purpose.
I like the photos here. It appears in the first photo that everyone is comfortable in each other’s presence, and conveys that they’re enjoying their time there. I do think WA is happy to have his wife be who she is and isn’t worried about overshadowing him. I tend to think they compliment each other well.
I’ve said it in the past and I’ll say it again, I think it would be fun to hang out with the Dutch royals.
Yeah, if the dutch royals operates like the scandinavian royals, they are the front figures of a delegation of trade envoys and businesses. Sometimes the royals visits companies their entourage wants to make deals with, and sometimes they do public events while the rest of the group work with deals. One or more ministers are often with them as well. Either to build/strengthen the diplomatic relationship between the countries or make deals on the political level. I can give you a couple of examples.
When queen Margrethe visited a country a few years back, a danish company had been trying to get a licence to operate in the country for a while. The bureaucracy there worked in very slow motion. The visit by the queen made them speed up the process, because it would look embarassing to have it pending while the queen were there. In addition it would not entice the envoys following her to make deals in a country they’d be unnessesary hindered by slow admins.
The norwegian Nobel comitee gave the Nobel Peace Price to a chinese man called Liu Xiaobo. He was fighting for democratic rights in China, and that lead to him being imprisoned for 11 years. The chinese regime was enraged by the price and it lead to a diplomatic break down between China and Norway. King Harald and queen Sonja’s states visit were vital to re-establish communication between the countries.
That purple is just STUNNING 👏
Magpie Max (from the now retired blog – order of sartorial splendor). WA (fka Prince Pils) has a type -5’10, blonde, accomplished and beautiful. She’s got style and money and access to the best vault of any royal. Panache!
She is a tremendous asset – definitely not a wallflower.
She loves Natan, but she also loves @JANTAMINIAU (awesome insta with behind the scenes info on his process). @LindaZoom on insta is another great fashion follow. Claes has an insta too.
Her style doesn’t stop with clothes. They did a huge Reno on the palace in The Hague. Check out the DNA room https://www.codaworx.com/projects/palace-ten-bosch-the-dna-room/
Also the color pallette and style of the gov/family 757 – that orange red lines the drawers! https://www.hola.com/us/royals/20211025316368/queen-maxima-king-willem-alexander-new-plane-swng-1/
She almost always wears G Rosso shoes – so probably has a custom lath just for her foot. I’d love to have custom shoes made!
ReinaMaxima