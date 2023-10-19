Queen Maxima brought some bold fashion choices to her South African tour

The Dutch king and queen are on a three-day royal tour of South Africa this week. Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander arrived in South Africa a few days ago, and they’ve been doing back-to-back events ever since. It’s their first tour of South Africa, and you might even say that they’re trying to show the Windsors that “royal tours” can still be done, you just have to be smart about it. Come into a country with the necessary fanfare, but do a lot of events, promote tourism, honor your shared history and wear cute clothes. Do not make colonialist asses out of yourselves.

As for the cute clothes… while I don’t cover Maxima all that often, it feels like she’s known for having bold style, and for enjoying some offbeat and even weird looks. I still think about that insane Claes Iversen “grommet trench” she wore earlier this year which had so much personality and pizzazz. The big look from the South Africa tour is probably the vivid purple dress with the giant shoulder twirl. I don’t have IDs on any of these looks, but that one is… a lot. It feels like Maxima really has fun with it.

Her other looks… I dislike the cream-and-pumpkin dress, although it’s tailored well and flattering on her. I just find it too matronly, too subdued (update: the dress is Zeus + Dione). I loved her arrival look though, the navy trench-dress with the orange accessories. That’s a fantastic ensemble.