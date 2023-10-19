Justin Timberlake ‘strummed his guitar’ after Britney terminated the pregnancy

In her memoir, Britney Spears reveals that, in late 2000, she became pregnant when she was with Justin Timberlake. She described wanting to have the baby, but Justin told her that he was not ready to be a father and that she should get an abortion. There’s an added detail to the story now, from Us Weekly:

In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears, 41, recalled the way Timberlake, 42, attempted to comfort her after she terminated her pregnancy. Spears wrote that Timberlake “thought maybe music would help,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly. As Spears lay “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor, Timberlake strummed his guitar.

[From Us Weekly]

Granted, when I was that age (18/19), I was in love with a guy who gaslit me, treated me badly, played all kinds of mind games, all while strumming a guitar. It’s almost a rite of passage for several generations of women: at 18, your boyfriend is a douchebag who plays the guitar. The problem is, Justin Timberlake is absolutely still that f–king guy. Speaking of, Britney’s memoir has apparently caused chaos in the Timberlake household:

Britney Spears’ memoir has already caused “chaos” for ex Justin Timberlake’s family, a week ahead of its official release. The Oops I Did It Again singer revealed that she fell pregnant with her ex’s child, but decided to have an abortion as he thought they were “too young” to have a baby. Sources have now revealed that the admission couldn’t have come at a worse time for Justin, who is preparing to make a musical comeback. “Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later,” the source revealed. “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.” “Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in ‘NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years,” the insider told the US Sun. The source also admitted that it’s unclear whether Justin told his wife, Jessica Biel, about the abortion from his previous relationship. They said: “I have no idea if the abortion was something he ever told Jessica about because Justin’s relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends. He’s not in denial about it, but to him, this was a million years ago.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I mean… it was twenty-three years ago, before he even met Jessica Biel, so I would hope that Biel isn’t upset about the abortion. I doubt Justin is even really worried about what his wife thinks here, the main thing he’s worried about is how Britney’s revelations will affect him professionally. Again, if it was just about “two teenagers and an unplanned pregnancy which was terminated,” the story would be notable but not that scandalous. The fact that we know what happened next is what makes Justin the villain – his indiscretion, using Britney to launch his solo career, bad-mouthing Britney in interviews and in music.