Justin Timberlake ‘strummed his guitar’ after Britney terminated the pregnancy

In her memoir, Britney Spears reveals that, in late 2000, she became pregnant when she was with Justin Timberlake. She described wanting to have the baby, but Justin told her that he was not ready to be a father and that she should get an abortion. There’s an added detail to the story now, from Us Weekly:
In her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears, 41, recalled the way Timberlake, 42, attempted to comfort her after she terminated her pregnancy. Spears wrote that Timberlake “thought maybe music would help,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly. As Spears lay “crying and sobbing” on the bathroom floor, Timberlake strummed his guitar.
Granted, when I was that age (18/19), I was in love with a guy who gaslit me, treated me badly, played all kinds of mind games, all while strumming a guitar. It’s almost a rite of passage for several generations of women: at 18, your boyfriend is a douchebag who plays the guitar. The problem is, Justin Timberlake is absolutely still that f–king guy. Speaking of, Britney’s memoir has apparently caused chaos in the Timberlake household:
Britney Spears’ memoir has already caused “chaos” for ex Justin Timberlake’s family, a week ahead of its official release. The Oops I Did It Again singer revealed that she fell pregnant with her ex’s child, but decided to have an abortion as he thought they were “too young” to have a baby. Sources have now revealed that the admission couldn’t have come at a worse time for Justin, who is preparing to make a musical comeback.
“Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together, even though his personality, career, lifestyle, and personal priorities are radically different now, 20 years later,” the source revealed. “This book is a nightmare for him because of how it throws the whole family into chaos. The timing stings just as much as the revelation itself.”
“Justin had a big fall planned with new music on deck, more work with his old friends in ‘NSYNC, and of course, the next installment of the Trolls franchise, which has been a huge moneymaker for Justin over the last several years,” the insider told the US Sun.
The source also admitted that it’s unclear whether Justin told his wife, Jessica Biel, about the abortion from his previous relationship. They said: “I have no idea if the abortion was something he ever told Jessica about because Justin’s relationship with Britney is not something he discusses with his friends. He’s not in denial about it, but to him, this was a million years ago.”
I mean… it was twenty-three years ago, before he even met Jessica Biel, so I would hope that Biel isn’t upset about the abortion. I doubt Justin is even really worried about what his wife thinks here, the main thing he’s worried about is how Britney’s revelations will affect him professionally. Again, if it was just about “two teenagers and an unplanned pregnancy which was terminated,” the story would be notable but not that scandalous. The fact that we know what happened next is what makes Justin the villain – his indiscretion, using Britney to launch his solo career, bad-mouthing Britney in interviews and in music.
Such a sad little man.
And always has been.
For years, JT has gotten away with his douchebaggery- from Janet to his own wife, Jessica.
Now that he has two boys of his own, only a matter of time when history will repeat itself.
Karma will always finish its job.
“What goes around, goes around goes around comes all the way, back around! I thought I told ya!” -JT
@slippers4life that’s SO apt
He has sure not been impressive in all of this…
Exactly what I would have expected from the kind of guy who serenaded his wife down the aisle at their wedding
He is out here STILL building (defending) his brand on “Britney caused ME harm”?!?!
Framing this as “she is causing me chaos now” is a terrible look JT. Like, why hasn’t your PR team told you to just shut your mouth already?!?
“Justin owns who he was when he and Britney were together”…first Drew, now Justin talking about “owning” something while doing nothing of the sort.
Justin has never meaningfully apologized, and more importantly hasn’t taken any steps I’m aware of to mitigate the harm he caused, and seemingly has never changed because the bulk of this article is just more selfish whining about how HE might lose financial opportunities. If he’s getting advice, it’s bad advice. Say less, dude.
Agreed Jay!
A more cynical person might think he timed his music to the launch of Britney’s book, knowing he could use her to make him relevant again.
The “owned who is was” quote is gaslighting 101. I own it, but…
-It was 20 years ago
-Think of my family/kids
-Im radically different now
-This book is a nightmare, Im the victim
-Think of my music that drops next week (ps did I mention my music drops next week?)
What an absolute douche.
JFC, did we all date the same guy?!
Right haha. I also dated a douchebag at 19 who like to strum his guitar at me. All I can think is that scene from Barbie where the Kens are singing at all the Barbies and how really realistic that is.
She’s Britney, bitch. And he’s just Ken.
Lol! That’s what I pictured too: JT singing Matchbox 20 while Brit’s in the bathroom. Seems very much like a JT thing to do
Jais – hahaha comment of the day. He’s just Ken. Who’s starting the meme?
I think I was more like 17 when I was with mine but yeah.
OMG. I did have a boyfriend at 19 who was a douchbag and played the guitar! I nicknamed him ‘smoked salmon socialist’.
Not a boyfriend, but I do have a guitar strummer in my life whose playing really does magically soothe my jangled edges. It doesn’t “fix” things, of course, but it does create a nice space for a bit. Lol: Maybe the key is not to have “boyfriend” expectations as part of the package?
I think that we all did. Mine was in college.
Omg, same! When I was at uni. I wonder if he actually knew any cords or if he was just strumming along whilst I was none the wiser?
I never had a guy strum his guitar at me. Instead, they would make me mixed tapes. That song from “Avenue Q” is spot on.
I actually have good memories of guitar-strummers. One of my husband’s law school roommates played, so he would walk around strumming and making up funny songs on the spot. He was very clever, too. I still remember the lyrics to some of them.
Yes, @Jessie, we did all date that guy. Guitar strumming douchebags seem deep at that age, and can literally charm the pants off of you.
Dated this guy from 19-25. He played lots of guitar at me.
I can’t believe that Justin would ask Britney to terminate his future unborn child. She must have been devastated to be asked to do such a thing. It is unnatural for a 19 year old man to make such a cruel demand on his girlfriend in my opinion. Justin and Britney were not the typical young couple who couldn’t afford to have a baby. Either one of them had enough resources to single handedly raise a child. I am glad that Britney is bringing this out to the light. Poor Britney. It seems to me the men in her life have mistreated her badly from boyfriends to her father.
It is the furthest thing from unnatural and was a completely prudent decision. Britney’s life until now is a never-ending only in America story of generation after generation of children having and raising babies. Enough was enough.
It was her right to make such a decision. It was not his right to pressure her to have an abortion which sounds like exactly what happened.
he shouldn’t force her, but he can absolutely make his opinion known. having a child would have affected both of them. my husband was a teenage father and it drastically affected his life. ultimately it’s her decision, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t allowed input.
@ Arizona, Yeah at the end of the day, it’s still her decision to make. We don’t know if the decision was made because she felt pressured by Justin or her family or the team of people who made money off of her, but at the end of the day she could still choose to keep the child and Justin can’t do shit about it,
Justin saying he didn’t want to be a father is not forcing Britney to have an abortion. She has not said that he dragged her there kicking and screaming to get the abortion. She agreed to getting it herself and if she was so easily manipulated then it’s obvious she was not mature enough to be a parent at 18. Most 18 year olds aren’t anyway.
His behaviour with the breakup and the cheating is awful, but Britney needs to take some responsibility for this too. She did have the money to raise a kid on her own but yet she still got the abortion. There are actual cases of forced sterilization, especially with indigenous women and persons of colour, but Britney was a rich white girl who decided to have an abortion. It’s not the same thing at all.
I tend to agree with this and the comment below. A lot of women have very mixed, complex feelings about their abortion and it’s not always black and white. She may feel deep pain and regret but also feel that the decision was the right one at the time. We have to start accepting that terminating a pregnancy can evoke a broad spectrum of feelings from relief to regret and everything in between—all are valid. Some part of her may have felt that this was ultimately the right decision if she was able to be convinced to go through with it.
Well put, Kitten. I also thought of the secondary trauma she must have endured with her Christian family’s judgement. Women can know that abortion is the right decision, but also feel the sting of all the things they are called by the people they love, trust & hold in high regard.
@Lolo86lf: Raising a child takes more than money. Raising a child in a healthy way takes a LOT more than money — if that’s indeed what you mean by “enough resources” . If you also mean that they had the emotional maturity, and supportive, mature extended family members prepared to be consistently involved for the long haul, to create a stable environment in which to raise a child to adulthood, from the little that I know, in this case, that’s arguable too.
I guess we have radically different takes in what’s “unnatural “ and what’s not.
“It is unnatural for a 19 year old man to make such a cruel demand on his girlfriend in my opinion.”
Happens every second of every day in every country in the entire world.
Just because it happens all the time doesn’t make it right. I would tacitly assume that Justin was in love with Britney and that a baby would at least have sparked some tender paternal feeling toward his own unborn flesh and blood but now we now he did not have such feelings in his heart.
It’s absolutely not unnatural to not want to have a child when you realize that you would not be a good parent or partner *for any reason*. It’s not unnatural to tell your partner as much. It’s not unnatural to feel sad about an abortion but also to feel relief or feel that it was the correct decision. It’s not unnatural for people of any gender to have these opinions or make these decisions.
I *wish* it was unnatural to judge and moralize the issue of abortion, but because so many people do it needlessly, it clearly isn’t that either. But let’s go ahead and rise above from here on out.
No matter how Brittney felt about the situation, it wasn’t an “unnatural” request or feeling on his part. No matter how much money they had, they weren’t ready to be parents. I would imagine even she recognizes that now.
This is why we need to give our kids as much education on birth control as possible. We don’t want them being parents before they’re ready, and we don’t want them having to go through what can be a very difficult decision and process if it can be avoided.
He made her have an abortion, and then brought out Cry Me A River?
That man is evil.
He was quite a little troll back in his younger years.
It’s a shocking level of cruelty. Add to that, the way he spoke about her for years. He is stomach-turning.
Let’s not forget how he was part of “the virginity ” story.
He is despicable.
I dislike JT as much as anyone but there’s been zero indication he “made” her get an abortion. From the info we have so far, she’s said nothing about even being pressured–only that he was not willing to be a father, which is a totally fair thing for a teenager to say.
I don’t think he made her get an abortion. I do think he was there though at the time and knew how difficult it was for her. It’s his later actions of slut-shaming her and making a whole cry me a river song about her that turns me off.
This is really twisting stuff to fit a narrative. JT didn’t write Cry Me a River to make fun of their abortion, for goodness sake. He wrote it bc he was pissed off that she cheated on him with a mutual friend. She just admitted this too, it was that Wade guy. He was Taylor Swifting before even Taylor and he has just as much right to his feelings as the next person. I know y’all remember that it was a great breakup jam. JT may be a douche but there’s no need to make shit up and honestly all the judgement against him for simply informing her that he wasn’t ready to be dad at NINTEEN is ridiculous. Britney ultimately made the decision and making him wear all the blame by himself is beyond stupid. Sorry but he doesn’t owe anyone a response to any of this, it’s way too personal
And back to Justin making it all about him. Who saw that coming?
+100000000000000
He’s not making all about himself by simply addressing it. What else can he say? It’s not like he can speak on her behalf, only his own, so yeah it’s gonna be about his own perspective. I know JT sucks in many ways but this was an incredibly personal event that occurred when he was a barely legal teenager. It’s honestly fkin gross the way so many people feel entitled to their uninformed opinions. It’s pretty obvious that abortion was the right decision for them, look at all that’s happened since and let’s not ignore that fact that JT is raising his children without any obvious issues that anyone knows of and Britney…I’m not going to go there bc it’s unfair to her, but Motherhood isn’t for everyone
“Sources have now revealed that the admission couldn’t have come at a worse time for Justin, who is preparing to make a musical comeback.”
Justin my dude, this book has been announced to come out this month for a while now. This should not be a surprise. He more than anyone would have an idea of what would be in this memoir.
I don’t have a bit of sympathy for him.
Exactly, Abby.
WE didn’t know about the abortion, HE did. He also knows exactly how he treated her. I’m not famous, and I haven’t dated anyone famous so I won’t be writing any books or featured in any. But if I DID write a book, my exes would presumably know whether to be worried or not. Likewise, I know have I have treated people. JT should not be shocked.
Also, i doubt this will harm his record sales. If anything it’s got his name out there again after years of obscurity.
I kind of wonder if he knew the book was coming out and timed his nostalgia tour accordingly. For all we know, Britney’s book will boost nysnc sales and keep him in the conversation.
The victim narrative coming from his camp is so bizarre, like this is a surprise to him? He definitely knew this was coming and it’s gross to insinuate that Brit had malicious or sabotaging intentions for finally getting her story out there. I don’t know when the timing would be good for him, based on this bullshit PR narrative, but she doesn’t need to check with him first and make sure that her new book doesn’t affect his work schedule like WTF.
Who can he blame Man In The Woods on? He’s been done & dusty for a loooonnnggg time now.
Justin’s wife let him jump on her head for their wedding picture on the cover of People magazine so I don’t think she cares what he does to her or any women, as long as she gets to continue to play the role of Superman and doting wife.
Whatever, Justin.
I like celebrity gossip as much as the next person, but I kind of wish I’d never heard about this story.
Agreed.
Biel is anti-vax so it wouldn’t surprise me if she’s anti-choice, tbh.
(That being said, obviously Britney’s situation has never been about empowering her to make choices that best suit her own life, but about what the men in her life want, so I’m certainly not saying her particular situation was about choice.)
I was thinking the same. At first I thought, Biel has no right to be mad about an abortion Britney had decades ago. It was none of her business…so why would JT have told Biehl?
BUT it’s possible she asked him if he had ever gotten someone pregnant and he lied. Or if her views aren’t pro-choice, and he never acknowledged that he was pro-choice. There are a host of ways that he may have been dishonest with her around the topic of abortion and this revelation could be a big deal in that way.
You’d be surprised how many men are pro-life but secretly have had mistresses and girlfriends get abortions. Hypocrisy at it’s finest.
cry me a what now?
In that last photo he looks like a high school music teacher who looks up skirts.
@Janey, this made me literally LOL. You nailed it.
Why are we so willing to forgive him when he said NOTHING during the whole roe v wade debacle recently. MEN need to stand up and talk about when THEY pushed for and benefited from abortion BY WOMEN.because women are holding the bag 100. I detest and despise him always have now he’s at Federlines level of ick i hope everything he has tanks he doesn’t deserve anything
I agree that men need to stand up and push for reproductive rights for women-but I disagree that he should have announced that he had asked a former girlfriend to have one. That is definitely HER business, not his.
He could take this high road now, come out & say that yes, he benefited from safe access to abortion, is sorry for everything she went through & will support women’s right to choose….but he’s the forever victim.
OH NO HOW DARE BRITNEY OVER SHADOW TROLLS.
lol ITS HIS BIGGEST MONEYMAKER
lol ITS SOOO UNFAIR WAHHH HE’S OWNED WHO HE ISSSS
Two thoughts: First, I somehow doubt it was just Justin pushing for an abortion. Britney was in her prime, her whole team would have been shocked and I’m sure would have suggested a pregnancy at this stage would be career ending. The pressure would have been extraordinary. Second, I wonder if the fact that Jamie-Lynn was able to have her teenage pregnancy is something Britney is deeply envious of and if it plays into her attitude towards her now.
Imagine being envious of someone being a teen mom. All that is is a sign that the spears family is deeply messed up. Seen by both Jamie Lynn’s neglect of her child which almost led to her death, and Britney’s current relationship with her teen sons, where she has shamed them publicly and had her millions of fans go after them.
Could be!
Justin was also young and at the height of his career and didn’t want to be a father. Aldo a baby did not bold well with his image ether, so yes, he was probably bushing for Brittany to get a abortion along with her team and family.
.
I think JT is a tool who treated her horribly after their breakup. That said, I can understand why he didn’t want to have a child at that point in his life. And I don’t necessarily fault him for the guitar strumming, either. It might have been a genuine effort to make her feel better. He probably wasn’t very good at expressing his emotions (or handling hers) and that was the only thing he could think to do. The fact that this was his reaction just underscores why it would have been a bad idea for him to become a father.
I wonder who knew about Britney being pregnant? Did the rest of the NSYNC group members know? Are they just learning about it now? Did her family know? Did his family know? It definitely seems like the decision to end the pregnancy was not mutual. It devastated her.
Not a huge Jessica Biel ban but I hope she already knew about this before the book. Not telling your wife he got an ex-girlfriend pregnant, even if he was a teenager, and asked his ex-girlfriend to abort it is kind of a big thing to not mention. You think he would have told her at some point, especially when they were talking about having their own kids together. Obviously we have no idea what Jessica knew beforehand or not, but I’m hoping for her sake she already knew. Finding out this way, I would be mad as heck.
Justin Timberlake has been annoying for awhile but I’ll never forget the People cover story with wedding pics of him and Jessica. He was jumping so high in the air with his arms out over his wife’s head as Jessica sat there primly smiling and sitting in her pretty pink wedding dress. I have no idea why they chose that picture to release to the media and it was such a stupid picture. It just made me dislike JT for making the wedding photo all about himself.
Britney clearly would have had zero support if she had chosen to continue the pregnancy. Her family would have been upset to lose their cash cow, her team wouldn’t have been supportive, and she could have lost Justin right in that moment, too. So I can totally understand why she made the choice she made while still being heartbroken about it.
Also, the whole “Britney cheated on Justin” thing got leaked from the book. She made out with Wade Robson one night at a club in Spain. THAT was what Justin used to slut shame her?! And Britney confirmed that Justin cheated on her multiple times before that and she just accepted it. That guy is the biggest piece of garbage. Her memoir is going to be nothing but pain for him and he deserves it.
This hurts my heart for her, and could have well been the trigger for her mental struggles.
He is the douchiest of douchey douchebags. Was, is, and apparently ever will be.
Blerrrrggghh
Just another frat boy redneck scumbag pretending to care only after he is called out.
Thank you, drive around.
And I am shocked he even had a guitar, seeing as he built his entire career by appropriating the style of more talented folks and stealing black music.