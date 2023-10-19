Prince William ‘silenced his own mother’ by demanding Diana’s interview be shelved

A playwright named Jonathan Maitland has written a play called The Interview. It’s all about Martin Bashir’s famous interview with Princess Diana in 1995, the one which was dramatized in The Crown last season, and the one which will never air on the BBC again. The Windsors – specifically King Charles – did the most to bury the interview and silence Diana in her lifetime and in her grave. There was a lengthy investigation into the interview and how Martin Bashir scored the interview (through fraudulent means), and in 2021, the Dyson Report revealed the results of the investigation. Basically, Bashir used deceit to secure the interview, he forged bank records and manipulated Diana. But the Dyson Report also noted (begrudgingly) that Diana was always going to give an interview and it was just a matter of deciding who she would speak to. While Bashir contributed to Diana’s paranoia at the time, he was not the sole reason for her paranoia – she already believed that her phones were being tapped, that she was being monitored, that if something happened to her, it was Charles who gave the orders. Anyway, Maitland is raking over all of this again, and he wrote a piece in the Daily Mail about all of it:
Diana’s bravery: We know about the sensational star quality — apart from Marilyn Monroe, has the camera loved anyone more? — but that interview highlighted Diana’s extraordinary, kamikaze-like bravery. You can think she was wrong to grant Bashir an audience in the first place but still admire the moral courage she showed as a 34-year-old woman, single-handedly taking on the British monarchy, one of the most powerful institutions in the world.
Diana knew what she was doing: There are many who say Bashir manipulated her into it — that she was, in effect, not in her right mind — but I don’t think that’s the case. She knew what she was doing and it’s clear she was always going to grant someone that interview: it was simply a question of who she did it with. Bashir’s deceit didn’t generate the interview itself, it just ensured that it was he who got the gig.
Diana could be capricious. The whole affair highlighted her catastrophic lack of strategic judgment. Her attack on her then husband’s fitness to rule was a terrible error. She told Bashir ‘the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that’. This made her look vindictive. As her former aide Patrick Jephson argues in his book Shadows Of A Princess, had she taken a more diplomatic line throughout the interview, she would have won the PR battle hands down. Jephson thinks she could, and should, have forgiven Charles for his behaviour. Indeed, at least one close friend advised her to do just that. But Diana’s view was, essentially: ‘They need to apologise first.’ It would have been hard, admittedly, but had Diana taken a softer approach it would, in the long term, have helped to establish her as a substantial public figure of grace, wisdom and honesty.
Wow, it’s almost like Maitland is saying Charles killed Diana: Imagine if, instead of saying that the marriage was ‘crowded’, she had said: ‘I was heartbroken by my husband’s affair. But for the sake of my children, the country and the Royal Family, I am prepared to forgive and move on.’ If she had found it in herself to be that shrewd, who knows? She, not Camilla, could now be Queen.
Prince William’s tantrum about the interview: Following the Dyson Report, Prince William said: ‘It is my firm view that this programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again.’ The BBC immediately agreed to his request and so the interview is now, in effect, banned. Anyone who uses chunks of it for a documentary, film, or indeed play, runs the risk of being sued for breach of copyright. So that means we can no longer hear, or see, an interview which, despite its dodgy provenance, is a truly historic and significant journalistic document. I can understand why the BBC caved into William but it was supine and undemocratic. The Corporation should reconsider its decision.
He’s basically William Parker-Bowles: How can it be right for a public-service broadcaster devoted to free speech, to censor a revealing interview with one of the 20th century’s most significant figures? It’s ironic that the eldest son she brought up to have the courage to speak out has silenced his own mother… who had the courage to speak out.
“The whole affair highlighted her catastrophic lack of strategic judgment. Her attack on her then husband’s fitness to rule was a terrible error.” I’m ready to fight about this – Diana, in 1995, was ready to settle scores, it’s true. Charles had already given his interview to Jonathan Dimbleby where he made it sound like he was forced to marry Diana and that he treated her like a broodmare, only there to provide heirs. Diana was pissed, justifiably so. But has anyone stopped to think that maybe she was telling the truth? That Diana, with all of her emotional intelligence, having seen Charles close up, realized that he would be a terrible king, the kind of short-sighted, vindictive a–hole who would evict Diana’s son from the family home he paid for? The kind of terrible king who would leave the daily staff management to his mistress-wife?
Now, what Maitland says about William is exactly right – William’s tantrum about the interview and insistence that the BBC shelve it forever is Diana’s son silencing her and failing to see her courage and bravery.
yes, i think Diana wanted to talk too. as for the interview…i think Bashir substantially added to her paranoia and may be why she spoke so frankly. Bashir basically convinced Charles cheated on Diana with the nanny…which is incredibly manipulative and awful. But, i don’t think her taking a more diplomatic tone would have really made a difference. Soon as she spoke out, there was no way the Monarchy wouldn’t label her as a traitor. I also don’t think she wanted to be Queen.
The media earlier on put up photos of Charles public pda with tiggy the nanny. Camilla later had tiggy fired.just saying.
seriously? you realize bashir falsified documents that insinuated Charles provided money for an abortion for her after an affair? how incredibly f**ked up is that. Also, Tiggy is one of archie’s godparents. so…please stop perpetuating lies about this woman.
Yes i realise that. I did not make those accusations. Just talked about the pda which was talked about in the media. Also tiggy did not endear herself to Diana when she derided Diana’s parenting of William and harry to the media apparently with Charles blessing. Camilla did have her fired and did not like tiggy. My post has nothing to do with Bashir schemes. Charles set up a situation that implied that the boys were happy being with him and tiggy. And tiggy slammed Diana’s parenting
Also harry was fond of tiggy but he does realize imo why Diana would be upset when tiggy slammed Diana’s parenting and called William and harry her boys.
but your comment on the pda and the media is to continue to insinuate that something else is going on that we don’t know about. this has nothing to do with if Camilla and Diana liked tiggy or not. honestly, we will never know and it makes me so mad that people saw a vulnerable Diana and fed her lies to capitalize on her vulnerability to manipulate her. and it’s continuing after her death where relationships are re-written and speculated on. just mining her suffering for clicks.
I’m old and was an adult when those photographs of Charles and Tiggy came out. They were, at the very least, inappropriate. Diana had an intuitive mind and she wasn’t relying on lies fed to her by the media to make a judgement call. By then she had grown into a woman with a strong backbone, far from vulnerable and willing to stand up for herself. Furthermore, she was well within her rights to be angry at Tiggy’s negative public comments about her parenting style and over-stepping her role as nanny into “mommy” territory.
We certainly know that Bashir didn’t have to convince Diana of Charles’ affair with CPB. He announced that to the world the year before. Diana absolutely wanted to do an interview after Charles bleating to the world. There will always be arguments that Bashir ‘manipulated’ Diana. I’m going to take as the truth what Diana wrote herself:
“Martin Bashir did not show me any documents nor give me any information that I was not previously aware of,” she wrote. “I consented to the interview on Panorama without any undue pressure and have no regrets.” (Dyson believes this letter is a genuine one.)
im sorry, any journalist that forges fake documents to get to an interviewee loses all credibility. i believe diana wanted to tell her story, but even charles spencer thinks diana was influenced and that the BBC were at fault. in particular at a time when she was being phone hacked, this added to her vulnerability. just bc she wanted to tell her story doesn’t mean she can’t be influenced by lies. also, a letter that disappears and conveniently resurfaces when the BBC is under scrutiny? come on…
I’ll do a ‘come on’ back @hangonamin. 25 years later Charles Spencer “remembered” scribbled notes he took from his meeting with Bashir. He didn’t remember them when the initial investigation took place decades ago. The inititial forged documents (which is terrible) were shown to Charles Spencer to get Diana to do the interview. They were not given/shown to Diana. We can all? agree Diana wanted to do an interview.
There is nothing that I can see from the interview/transcript where the Tiggy stuff was even a factor. Tiggy was not the 3rd person in the marriage. Tiggy was not the person Charles was running around with throughout C & D’s marriage. Tiggy was not the person involved in Charles famous ‘tampon/tampax’ call. Which was recorded before Diana’s relatively boring Squidgy Gate? call-but released after.
I personally believe Charles Spencer was paid to request another inquiry into the Bashir interview-which was announced Nov. 2020. Dude might be asset rich, cash not so much. There was much fear and speculation within the BRF/BM about the Sussexes doing an interview. What a better time to bring out the paranoia nonsense again! I remember Charles Spencer’s eulogy at Diana’s funeral. One line really stands out.
“It is a tribute to her level-headedness and strength that despite the most bizarre-like life imaginable after her childhood, she remained intact, true to herself.”.
But, sure, let’s pretend she was paranoid and manipulated. They were afraid of her strength and the British Media was more than happy to print the lies.
Paranoia means you are delusional, I dont believe that Diana was. The relentless undermining of her by the two C’s, his staff and his open jealousy would have been extraordinary to live with. William demeaning his mother is disgraceful. This makes William out to be petty and nasty, he is married to the queen of mean girls, is she so jealous that she has to feed the flames of Williams insecurities which include him feeling so much less than his mother. He and K do nothing, so how could they expect the love shown to Diana would be showered on them. William trying to destroy Dianas memory doesnt work, she did so many beautiful things to help others. Diana’s extreme stress showed in her bulimia but she was an intelligent, kind and caring human being, she showed the world what the BRF could be capable of doing.
Of course Diana thought Chuckles would be a terrible king and she was right as was QEII and I believe Philip. It wasn’t an error to say it she was speaking truth and Chuckles didn’t like it and she was killed in a “car accident”. As for her turd first born well one wrong move and the horse will trample him.
@Susan Collins – lol, one wrong move and the horse will trample him 🤣(ooh, isn’t that Kate’s favorite emoticon?) Anyway, thanks for pointing out that Diana didn’t make a mistake, but told the truth. And then was silenced – first by the royals and then by William. I also remember that in the interview she talked not only about Charles’ potential to be king, but also that Harry would be better suited than William. I will forever be convinced that this was the reason William banned the interview.
@Tara. She always called Harry good king Harry and you are right I’m sure the incandescent rage fits started early with Peg about his brother being better than him.
Diana did not say harry would be a better king than William in that interview. Although she did talk about good king harry a few years earlier but not in an interview setting. Diana thought William should be king instead of Charles. She did not know of course how William would turn out.
@Tessa I am trying to find it. I do not know the exact words but I am pretty sure she said Harry would be better suited.
I agree, not only was Diana telling the truth, I also think she didn’t mean it to come across the way it has been interpreted (as being “vindictive,” for instance, as described in the interview above).
I think she probably was referring to all the things Charles could do as PoW that he couldn’t do as King (for example, writing letters to members of the government to try to sway their opinions on his pet topics, etc. – he shouldn’t have been doing that as PoW, but obviously there was no way he COULD do it as King. And for all we know, he’s been taking suitcases full of cash and trading for empire orders and favors for decades – but she saw the writing on the wall and the ways these behaviors he’s been notorious for – and probably many more the press either don’t know about or never shared – would need to stop completely when he became king.)
So I think not only was she telling the truth, she didn’t even mean it to be a nasty, “Charles is unfit to be king,” comment, but rather an honest assessment that “Charles is used to a certain kind of lifestyle where he has tons of freedom and privilege, yet in contrast to what everyone might assume, the top job comes with MORE limitations and he won’t like that.”
(That said I don’t remember the whole context of this part of the interview, so correct me if I’m wrong!)
BBC might ban it, for now, but I’m absolutely sure lots of people recorded it at the time it was shown. So…it’s out there somewhere. Nothing is ever permanently erased these days. So, it will certainly be shown publicly sometime in the future, in some form, and Willie will have little control over that!
Of all the horrible things Peg has done, this is the one I despise him for the most. He maligned and then silenced his own mother
Agreed. It’s like he’s jealous of her legend, and throwing a tantrum.
“‘It would have been hard, admittedly, but had Diana taken a softer approach it would, in the long term, have helped to establish her as a substantial public figure of grace, wisdom and honesty.”
This already happened, decades ago. This is exactly how she is remembered, and shame on you for pissing on her grave, William.
It certainly is idiotic for a “journalist” to speculate about a person’s behavior ~30 years ago and conclude that a change in behavior would have a different outcome. Never watched Bashir interview, except in recreations, but just realized I accidentally subscribed to HBO Max, so I can see it on the Princess documentary!
I think Peg will do anything to silence anyone he sees as standing in the way of something he wants. Including a throne. C&C best be watching their backs (and having their food tested).
I remember Diana saying, in this interview, that the crown should pass to William and not Charles. There is nothing Diana ever did or said to sully William’s place on the throne. It was something she was rather proud of, that her son will be King. I’m guessing the manner in which the interview was contrived has more to do with William’s opposition to it. They lied and manipulated his mother by false documentation and played on her vulnerability.
While I’m not defending anyone I think I would feel the same if someone had done this to my mother. Diana did talk in Morton’s book but I doubt she would have spoken to Bashir had he not manipulated her.
Diana was determined to do an interview to counter Charles 1994 interview. If it had not been Bashir she would have found someone else.
@Tessa, I agree with you but I think she was paranoid by what Bashir had “revealed” and an interview with another source without all the BS might have come across differently and some of what she said she would have kept to herself. Diana, said herself, she didn’t want to anything to hurt the monarchy.
Harry said on Colbert that he came to realize that his very existence was seen as a threat to the monarchy. As something that hurts the monarchy. It’s the same for Diana. Any interview she did with anyone would be seen as an attack. So she might as well say what she really meant. Why keep anything to herself? I kind of hate the state that that she should have kept something to herself, her very existence put her in danger and it wasn’t whatever words she said in an interview. The biggest causes of paranoia would not have come from bashir but from years of living within the system. I can understand William being upset but he went beyond that and delegitimized his mom’s experience.
The thing is, when he finally gets the crown he will realize how empty it truly is; that there really is no clothes for the emperor.
Hindsight is 20-20, however what he has failed to realise is it would have been perceived as wrong no matter which way she did some one would have objected. Charles was determined to fulfill his duty. Diana was disrespected publicly, by Charles actions and confessions, and that disrespect is part of the reason they treat Harry and by extension Meghan and the the Kids the way they do. Unfortunately Charles doesn’t know how to course correct because his field of view is very narrow
He’s assuming Diana wanted to be Queen.
Charles was horrible to Diana. She had every right to say her peace however she wanted. The very idea that she be magnanimous towards Charles is absurd.
Exactly. And the guy seems to imply that if she had just been nice about it–about all the CRAP C&C put her through–then jeepers, she could have been queen! No woman should sacrifice her self-worth for such a thing. Good gad!!!!
Plus, the BBC is totally craven. Always have been, I think.
Kate is perfectly fine with sacrificing herself, kids and dignity as long as she follows behind Camilla
Diana was right about Charles and yes William did silence her. It wasn’t lost on me that Harry included parts of the interview in the Netflix docuseries.
So…more men trying to police Diana’s speech? “If only she’d said it THIS way, then…”
Anything Diana said would have been “wrong.” The problem to the BM and the RF is that she didn’t just shut up and be a happy broodmare. The fact that she had agency, had her own hopes and dreams, wanted to create her own boundaries, made her dangerous to the RF. Those same qualities made her youngest son and DIL dangerous.
bull. shit. The goal post can always be moved. Diana was a problem because she had a voice. Meghan was a problem because she had a voice. Kate is not a problem because she has no voice.
The royal family is basically Saudi Arabia where women are concerned. They are just a step behind the gulf state sheiks who imprisoned and drugged their own daughters. Diana’s death and the NY car chase show the truth about their intentions.
@Ianne….YASSSSSSSSS!!!!🔥🔥🔥
A-freaking-men to every word of this, Ianne.
And as CJW said above, William’s silencing of his own mother is his most unforgivable sin. He undermined her and then he ensured that the powerful case she made against Charles would be buried.
He’s such a POS.
YES! I came here to say this! Oh if only she’d had a better tone, and hadn’t been angry about being publicly cheated on, gaslit, and probably spied on! If she’d been REASONABLE the whole car thing wouldn’t have happened. I can feel flames out the side of my face.
The absolute effing gall of these people, and her own son leading the way.
LOL! I hear you @Lucy. Steam coming out of my ears over here.
Flames, flames on the side of my face, breathing, breathe, heaving, heaving breaths
A classic❤️
Exactly. ‘She’ ‘was’ ‘wrong’. ed
Diana 💕 👑 💗
I wonder where Harry stands on this? I know he feels differently about the interview, but he didn’t say anything forceful in his own statement to make sure it lived on. I wish he had. That may have changed things where the BBC is concerned.
He made a statement in support, there’s not much he can do. The bbc is extremely deferential to the firm, and Harry is not in the firm.
I think he said somewhere that just because his mother, (Princess Diana, the only Princess of Wales, I will ever acknowledge btw), was manipulated does not negate what she said.
Lol, it’s not like Chuck could publicly ask to shelve the interview, so he had his spineless son do it for him.
Pegs secretly took money from the tabloids because they were listening to his phone calls AND THEN issued a press statement saying that his mother’s concerns were paranoia on her part.
The man is despicable
I still think those were linked.
Is it strange that that particular still shot from the interview is actually one of my favorite photos of Diana? In a way, it’s become somewhat iconic itself. I just love the determined look in her eyes, and that she wasn’t concerned with looking beautiful (though obviously she could never NOT look beautiful) and putting on a phony smile anymore. You can see that she was just f–king DONE. She’d tried to be a good wife and representative for the RF, was treated horribly for her efforts (gosh, that sounds hauntingly familiar…), and she was finally taking back her voice and her life. Sadly, they eventually managed, whether directly or indirectly, to snatch away the latter for good, and it’s disgusting that her own son still wants to deprive her of the former all these years later.
No f’s left to give Diana is the most compelling Diana. As for William taking away her voice, she’s had the last laugh there by snatching back her good looks.
They were right. Charles was always going to be a terrible king. Too selfish and petty from childhood. Too selfish to be anything more than a dogs**t parent. Unfortunately he has poisoned the well for future monarchs. William is just like him, and George wants to be just like William. The monarchy is doomed. Time to abolish.
No. Where I come from, there is a saying, ‘leave them to time and God’, which always reminds me of that Bob Marley song (I think its him) ‘everyday you take a bucket to the well, one day the bottom will fall out. Don’t abolish, will make them martyrs, let them instead, figuratively die a slow death.
@Wannabefarmer – the line is from the Bob Marley song “I Shot the Sheriff.” It was also famously covered by Eric Clapton. 🙂
You have zero idea what George does or does not want to be 🙄
Glad you said it first. That part about she shouldn’t have actually predicted what a terrible king Charles would be had me seething. Now that we all see how terrible he actually is as king, Diana looks all the more insightful. And William silencing his own mother is very “on brand” for a Windsor male.
There were a lot of bombshells from the interview but her saying that Chuckie would have a hard time adapting to the limitations of the role wasn’t one of the biggest. I remember that her saying there were three of us in the marriage and wanting to be queen of people’s hearts were the big takeaways. No one was on Chuckie’s side so her saying he would be a terrible king was like, shrug. But this narrative that she should have forgiven him on air is laughable.
It reminds me of the current royal narrative that Harry should apologize to his father and brother.
What is unfortunate about the phone tapping issue is that Diana did not live long enough to learn that the press was in fact tapping the phones. She was correct and the issue only really was exposed years later.
I find it very interesting that William wants the interview hidden, but Harry has no issue with it being replayed. The BBC shows its weakness by catering to William because this interview is a historical document. Maybe it relates to the difference between the one brother who got therapy to deal with her tragic death and the one who did not.
Because one brother was paid off by the press and the other one wasn’t! William is now colluding with the press orgs Harry is suing.
The interview is part of history and writers already have included it in their books. William can’t erase the past
THIS. Chuk, Cams and Will cannot erase Diana and what she had said. Maybe if it were the Tudor time period he could rule like Henry 8 and change the narrative but even from back in the 1990s we have receipts.
Welp, Diana said her piece and someone wrote a book & told her story. Harry did both in line with what his mother did, which is correct the lies and give a historic perspective instead of allowing the palace to set the narrative. Charles is an a-hole to both mother and son and what they both said proves it.
My favorite photo here is the *braying donkeys*, (a$$es). Thanks Kaiser, as always I appreciate your photo editorial genius.🤡
The irony is at the time Diana thought William would be a good king. She would be so disappointed. Diana spoke up like Charles did the year before and he said controversial things but I guess William was ok with that.
William is Charles son.
Meanwhile:
“But Diana’s view was, essentially: ‘They need to apologise first.’ ”
Harry is Diana’s son through and through. An awful lot of victim blaming here…
William will protect the monarchy at all costs because he is FK – he is also Chuk through and through.
“Imagine if, instead of saying that the marriage was ‘crowded’, she had said: ‘I was heartbroken by my husband’s affair. But for the sake of my children, the country and the Royal Family, I am prepared to forgive and move on.’ If she had found it in herself to be that shrewd, who knows? She, not Camilla, could now be Queen.”
Not to be juvenile, but EWWWWW.
That interview was nearly 30 years ago. Had she lived, the last thing I would want for her would be for her to have stayed with him and be Queen now in the year 2023. Thirty more years of dealing with all the BS that the RF had to offer? It isn’t just tragic that she died so young, it’s tragic that she got out and then died before she got to live a life free of those fuckwits. I can only imagine the wonderful things she would have gone on to do.
Yes, what does “forgive and move on” even mean? That Charles could continue his relationship with Camilla and Diana would just take it? Was there ever any indication that Charles would give up Camilla?
Yeah, that’s what I wondered. And, yes, that is probably the expected. QE just took Phil being unfaithful, and she was the actual Queen by blood. Charles would not have likely given up Cam (or other women in general).
Charles had already named Camilla as his married mistress in 1994. He caused the divorce of the Parker bowles by outing camilla He was more or less obligated. Camilla also had her own ambitions. Charles was contemptuous of Diana and put her down in public. Diana also did not want to be queen.
+100 Turtledove!!👏🏽👏🏽. I would like to imagine if Diana had lived she would be living her best life in California near H & M and their family. I think her and Doria could’ve been friends. Heartbreaking that she was just about to be free…. As for William, I have no words. He is a real piece of work!
I keep seeing on TT that the Beckkham documentary is what H&M thought their documentary would be in terms of reaction both by the audience and critics and while I do think they hoped for a more favorable outcome from critics the real reason they did it is the same reason Harry wrote his book.
Harry knew they’d rewrite history afterall the majority of royal writers and historians write favourably on the monarchy and had he not provided his own story it would’ve eventually be rewritten whether Harry liked it or not. This is them ensuring they include their version not years later when most ppl will have lost interest but rather as its happening b/c it is what Diana tried to do but sadly couldn’t finish doing due to her passing.
“Beckkham documentary is what H&M thought their documentary would be in terms of reaction both by the audience and critics”
lol. Do you really think that H&M didn’t know they would get (to put it mildly) negative reactions from people on social media and critics? I agree on your later point that they did it to make sure their story isn’t easily rewritten. Only a book wouldn’t achieve it. Now they have both visual and written content of their story.
I mean none of know with 100% certainty how Diana would have felt about this interview know that Bashir manipulated her. She would definitely be pissed. However the two main people that obviously benefit from having this interview never shown again would be Charles and Camilla. Obviously, I can’t really see her being cool with that.
Charles admission that Camilla was his married mistress which was a year.before Diana’s interview caused a scandal. William apparently thinks his father’s interview was ok.
We now know English journalists aren’t SmArt. They think she bashed Charles with this line – ‘the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that’.” No, she wasn’t bashing him.
She was right. She was pointing out that being a constitutional king is a lot of grunt work. At that point in time Charles was trying to be useful. He wouldn’t have been able to hold back.
Take Poundburry. If he had the funds a good portion of the commonwealth would be like Poundburry.
So everybody should give charlie grace, where he has none? She said what she said, she meant what she said.
It is extremely dangerous for any society to prioritize the survival of an institution (e.g., a bunch of white, privileged people) at the expense of the foundation/fundamentals of a democratic society. That they can have this interview banned is censorship and negates any claims that the windsors are not political, dont have any political influence. The appropriate thing to do was to have a caveat at the start of the interview. It is indeed an important historical text and to shelf it permanently is to lie about history. Oh, wait. Silly me, that’s what has been done since time immemorial.
Like Harry said, she may have been manipulated into doing the interview with Bashir, but it does not mean she was not telling the truth of her experience. And to think her own son, called her paranoid and silenced her. But again, isnt this what this clan has done for a 1000 years, eat their young, so to speak.
She’s also been proven right. charles is unfit to head a government, never mind sht father, sht grandfather, sht father in law and all round sht human being.
What you said…100%
That picture of William with his giant jazz hands is enough to scare small children.
I love diana but her son’s an azzhole. Muzzling his mother in an interview where her objective was to have her own voice is incredibly offensive. This dude can’t see pass his own nose. Id be ashamed. Thank gos she left us Good King Harry.
One thing that will never change: Drama in the royal family!!!
Shelving the interview is hardly silencing Diana. Everyone has seen it.
And the idea that she would have given an interview to someone anyway doesn’t excuse how ruthlessly deceived she was by Bashir.
If shelving the interview doesn’t silence Diana because everyone has seen it, then why bother shelving the interview at all? Just as it has been disclaimed that the interview was obtained by Bashir through manipulation, the interview can still be shown without having to prevent people in the future from seeing the interview. As Harry rightly said, regardless of how Bashir obtained the interview, these are still her words that deserve to be heard. Just because we have all seen and heard the interview in the past, shouldn’t those in the future be allowed to see and hear her words for public and historic purposes?
I think it was shelved for anyone who hadn’t seen it. They’ve put forth the narrative that poor mentally ill and vulnerable Diana was manipulated by the evil Martin Bashir, else she would never have said anything at all! (we’re ignoring Morton’s book)
So we have her words but not her body language or her facial expressions or even the tone of voice she used in each word and phrase. We can read her words, then in the next sentence read about how she was weak and ill and manipulated.
@Jais
My sentiments exactly!
I tells ya, these pretenders to normal human decency simply fascinate the h3ll out of me! Imagine, they expected Princess Diana to have been the one to “forgive” chuckyDaSTINKINGTURD and to apologize to him. Its the same thing theyre expecting of H&M, who are the wronged party, but they must be the ones to apologize. SMDH
It goes all the way back in their history; they created the post of “whipping boy” (i:e self-styled kings and queens of yore) but the BRF brought it to a whole other level. It literally means a human being who exists to be beaten, berated and otherwise take all the blame, no matter how large or small, for the monarch and heir.
Thats the role they wanted M to play to benefit kkkHATE but M telling them ‘No” has released the kraken! LMFAO
One of the things that I did when the report came out about the Bashir interview was to find and download a copy of the transcript. Diana did not say that William should be King instead of Chuck. She was asked if that should happen and she stated that he was quite young and that would be a burden on him so she couldn’t say. She stated the Chuck would be quite limited as King as opposed to being the POW. She didn’t say anything that would harm the Monarchy.
Fortunately, the interview may never be seen again, but too many years have gone by and the interview has been in the public domain for so long that trying to change the narrative is never going to work. It was horrible when C&C spent so much time planting negative stories about Princess Di–including that she was mentally unstable–that it was necessary for her to correct the record. Harry learned well from his Mom.
Even if Princess Diana was manipulated into doing the interview she still told her truth regardless, and Charles and the Monarchy wanted her to stay silenced about what she went through. It’s sad and disappointing that William is doing the same thing to his own mama if not worse 😞.
Irrational as it may seem, I really hate William for what he’s done to his mother and her memory in the last few years. Not only tried to silence her but publicly maligned her. None of it was necessary. He went out of his way to do it which makes him a terrible son.
Her assessment of his temperament is dead accurate.
Just rewatch any of his pen temper tantrums.
You used to be able to easily search the interview on Youtube but now all I find is videos about the interview but not the interview himself. William can try to censor his mother but he can’t censor the whole internet. The BBC may have illegal copies yanked offline but what they can’t do is get rid of the transcripts. Those will live on in infamy forever. And once William dies, I bet you they will allow copies of the video to circulate freely again and look back on their stupid decision and wonder why the heck they ever bowed to pressure from William. I get that’s his mom and he was angry she did the interview in the first place given he was a teenager when it first aired. He’s always going to hate it and that’s his right. But trying to ban one of the most iconic interviews of all time is always going to make him look bad. He is silencing his mom, the article is right here. What else is he going to do, try to ban circulation of Diana, Her True Story book too?
I don’t believe that Diana was necessarily saying that he would be a horrible king, but that the limitations that come with being king in comparison to PoW would be too difficult for him to deal with. I am however very pleased to see that her words are being used to show how incompetent and horrible he is as a king. His own selfishness and arrogance have made him worse than anyone probably could have even imagined.
William silencing his mother by calling her paranoid was bad enough, but it was him continuing that lie by basically contributing her interview as what made it impossible for his parents marriage to be saved, that pisses me off even more. At the time of her interview, regardless of it being through manipulation, Charles had already contributed to a book, his own interview, admitted to his affair with Camilla and had used the media to label her as mentally unstable. At the time of the Bashir interview their marriage was no longer capable of being saved. It was unbelievable that a son of hers would basically place the blame on an interview for the destruction of a marriage that his father was never truly invested in.
Fonts on here that are team nanny better have a seat. Those two women are not equals.
Diana gave that interview at 34 years old and said what she said.
We know, now, watching what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gone through that Diana wasn’t paranoid. She lived in reality that existed. She put her life on the line to give that interview (I don’t think that’s an overstatement) and the way to honor her is to let her voice be heard.
Team nanny needs to take a huge seat, I along with Jaded am also an Old.
I watched it all go down real time, plus my Grandmother always bought ALL the tabloids U.S. and British.
I saw the pictures of Tiggy and Charles, Diana didn’t need to be lied to by Bashir, anyone with eyes could see something was going on.