No, really, Prince William is obsessed with ‘finding’ Meghan’s engagement ring

In a story last week, I mentioned that the British tabloids were obsessed with the fact that the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t worn her engagement ring to any public event in recent months. She’s worn her wedding band, she’s worn other rings and other pieces, but not the engagement ring which Harry designed for her. The ring features a large diamond sourced from Botswana, with two smaller diamonds taken from one of Princess Diana’s pieces. Harry and William inherited their mother’s jewelry collection, and in Spare, Harry made it sound like there wasn’t any beef or disagreement about who got what. Harry has clearly already given Meghan several pieces from Diana’s collection, including the aquamarine ring, a pair of butterfly earrings, a Cartier watch and I think a few bracelets too. We’re always told that Kate wears Diana’s pieces as well, but they’re usually talking about Royal Collection jewelry which never really belonged to Diana. Anyway, there was a story last week that William is suddenly obsessed with Meghan’s missing engagement ring. Like, this is not a good story for William? It makes him sound creepy.

Prince William is reportedly “committed” to finding Meghan Markle’s £140,000 ($170,000) engagement ring after it disappeared from her finger. The Royal is apparently keen to uphold his promise to “preserve his mother’s legacy” according to a jewellery expert. Meghan’s ring from her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry was missing from her finger for the entirety of the Invictus Games. Now expert Stefano Pietrini from Watches and Crystals has suggested why the Duchess Of Sussex has not been seen wearing her ring of late. He explained: “It has been revealed that this removal has been completely unrelated to her relationship with the Duke of Sussex. Unfortunately, there have been issues with the setting of the ring which has resulted in the stones becoming loose. As two of the stones are part of Princess Diana’s collection there is even more urgency when it comes to protecting the ring.” He explained that any issues which “risk the safety” of the diamonds are “immediately dealt with” to prevent damage. Stefano said Meghan is currently getting the ring fixed. Stefano also told GB News his opinion on why Prince William would be so worried about the absence of the ring from Meghan’s finger. He said: “Prince William’s primary concern for the location of Meghan’s engagement ring has solely to do with the sentimental attachment of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds.” He added that it is “no surprise” that William is committed to preserving his mother’s legacy, with her jewellery being a big part of that. Diana is said to have ensured her jewellery collection was inherited by both William and Harry, so they could have an even share. Stefano gave a detailed valuation of the ring itself. He described: “The ring is worth a total of approximately £140,000 with the central diamond, sourced from Botswana, attributing the highest value of £115,000. Surprisingly, the two smaller stones of Princess Diana’s, placed on either side of the central diamond, are valued at a lower figure of roughly £4,000 each. However, as these diamonds are part of Princess Diana’s collection they have a much higher historical value that will continue to rise due to their unmatched sentiment.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

One of the things that surprised me about Prince Harry’s Spare is that Harry made it sound like he and William didn’t consult with each other about their mother’s jewelry whatsoever (update: actually, Harry did reference consulting William about the engagement ring). Like, Harry didn’t seek William’s permission to use Diana’s diamonds in the engagement ring, nor did William seek Harry’s permission to give Kate the sapphire ring. We’ve never heard anything about Harry consulting William about giving Meghan the aquamarine ring or anything else either. So… what even is this story? Is William actually obsessively watching his sister-in-law’s jewelry choices? Does William also care that Meghan still has Diana’s aquamarine and other pieces? What is this all about?