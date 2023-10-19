No, really, Prince William is obsessed with ‘finding’ Meghan’s engagement ring

In a story last week, I mentioned that the British tabloids were obsessed with the fact that the Duchess of Sussex hasn’t worn her engagement ring to any public event in recent months. She’s worn her wedding band, she’s worn other rings and other pieces, but not the engagement ring which Harry designed for her. The ring features a large diamond sourced from Botswana, with two smaller diamonds taken from one of Princess Diana’s pieces. Harry and William inherited their mother’s jewelry collection, and in Spare, Harry made it sound like there wasn’t any beef or disagreement about who got what. Harry has clearly already given Meghan several pieces from Diana’s collection, including the aquamarine ring, a pair of butterfly earrings, a Cartier watch and I think a few bracelets too. We’re always told that Kate wears Diana’s pieces as well, but they’re usually talking about Royal Collection jewelry which never really belonged to Diana. Anyway, there was a story last week that William is suddenly obsessed with Meghan’s missing engagement ring. Like, this is not a good story for William? It makes him sound creepy.
Prince William is reportedly “committed” to finding Meghan Markle’s £140,000 ($170,000) engagement ring after it disappeared from her finger. The Royal is apparently keen to uphold his promise to “preserve his mother’s legacy” according to a jewellery expert. Meghan’s ring from her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry was missing from her finger for the entirety of the Invictus Games.
Now expert Stefano Pietrini from Watches and Crystals has suggested why the Duchess Of Sussex has not been seen wearing her ring of late. He explained: “It has been revealed that this removal has been completely unrelated to her relationship with the Duke of Sussex. Unfortunately, there have been issues with the setting of the ring which has resulted in the stones becoming loose. As two of the stones are part of Princess Diana’s collection there is even more urgency when it comes to protecting the ring.” He explained that any issues which “risk the safety” of the diamonds are “immediately dealt with” to prevent damage. Stefano said Meghan is currently getting the ring fixed.
Stefano also told GB News his opinion on why Prince William would be so worried about the absence of the ring from Meghan’s finger. He said: “Prince William’s primary concern for the location of Meghan’s engagement ring has solely to do with the sentimental attachment of the late Princess Diana’s diamonds.” He added that it is “no surprise” that William is committed to preserving his mother’s legacy, with her jewellery being a big part of that.
Diana is said to have ensured her jewellery collection was inherited by both William and Harry, so they could have an even share. Stefano gave a detailed valuation of the ring itself. He described: “The ring is worth a total of approximately £140,000 with the central diamond, sourced from Botswana, attributing the highest value of £115,000. Surprisingly, the two smaller stones of Princess Diana’s, placed on either side of the central diamond, are valued at a lower figure of roughly £4,000 each. However, as these diamonds are part of Princess Diana’s collection they have a much higher historical value that will continue to rise due to their unmatched sentiment.”
One of the things that surprised me about Prince Harry’s Spare is that Harry made it sound like he and William didn’t consult with each other about their mother’s jewelry whatsoever (update: actually, Harry did reference consulting William about the engagement ring). Like, Harry didn’t seek William’s permission to use Diana’s diamonds in the engagement ring, nor did William seek Harry’s permission to give Kate the sapphire ring. We’ve never heard anything about Harry consulting William about giving Meghan the aquamarine ring or anything else either. So… what even is this story? Is William actually obsessively watching his sister-in-law’s jewelry choices? Does William also care that Meghan still has Diana’s aquamarine and other pieces? What is this all about?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He’s obsessed with Meghan. There is no other reason to be watching whether or not your brother’s wife is wearing her engagement ring.
Whether that ring is under maintenance or not, just because she’s not wearing it doesn’t mean she’s available. William needs to just move on and focus on his wife or his mistresses because I am pretty sure his sister in law doesn’t care for his attention
Maybe he is trying to take it from her? Because it’s part of the historical Diana collection?
@zebz I kindve agree with you.
I’ve never known anyone who would go this drastic soo much for another person irl (except his grand uncle). It looks like it’s in their genes.
But yes i feel the same something they don’t want to ever publicize.
And someone should let Peg know that whether she chooses to wear HER ring or not is not his business!
There’s a lot of reasons why a person may not wear a ring. She’s still wearing her wedding band, which Peg has NEVER worn, so wtf is it his concern to ring police? Put a wedding band on your finger you creep!
@Tara, those two little diamonds were part of a bracelet in Diana’s personal jewelry collection which she bequeathed to her sons. So this is an inheritance, not part of any historical collection which goes back upon anyone’s death. That would be the Royal Collection which belongs to the crown, Diana’s personal jewels don’t. So more than likely, one of H&M‘s two children will inherit that ring. From what Harry said in Spare, he cleared with William to remove the stones from that bracelet. I’m assuming that bracelet belongs to Harry, but he CYA as a precaution. William can’t claim now that he didn’t know anything about it and certainly can’t remove those stones from Meghan’s personal property. William has no right to micromanage what Meghan wears or doesn’t wear. Like others have said, let him turn his sights on those major missing jewels that Kate last wore, not too tiny diamonds.
Two.
I always go back to that tiny part in Spare where William and Kate knew who Meghan was and were impressed that Harry was dating her. I think William had a crush- happens to all of us. But – and now i’m just extrapolating – but when she didn’t find him charming and was so clearly taken with Harry- he felt rebuffed and disrespected. And Kate hated her off that bat because she not only took Harry’s attention from her- William liked her, in an obvious way.
It just seems like this all comes from a place that needs to be discussed by will and kate with a therapist.
If he didn’t like her before, he might have after she was Harry’s girlfriend, considering he always wants what Harry has.
He is in love with her. At least, what “in love” looks like for him. Acting like this is love in his mind. Trying to invade her space demanding her attention and care. He thinks he is more important to her then he actually is. Bullying and trashing her is his way of being able to keep speaking about her, and see his name linked to hers. He will never get what he clearly is desperate for, which is an emotional connection and intimacy.
I don’t think he’s in love with her. He’s an extremely self absorbed narcissist. I don’t think the story is true. I think Stefano the jeweller is looking for his 15 minutes of fame. I rather imagine that W wants M publicly destroyed and sending his CEO to bear false witness/briefing the press is more his style.
his gestures to her when she is physically there aren’t of someone that hates her or wants her destroyed, far from it. he is not a good actor. shoving kate to the side multiple times to get closer to her at events, ambushing anzac 2 days after louis birth to try and kiss her, he smiled with tears in his eyes when she walked down the aisle at her wedding, getting all dolled up to meet her for the first time, etc. its only when she made it clear she was staying with harry that his “love” turned ugly. its pretty obvious something happened between them two that isn’t being revealed publically. his deranged hate is just to cover his real feelings.
his mistress and wife both have worn meghan’s items for a reason. its a lot of shit he has done that shows there is something wrong here with him when it comes to her.
He doesn’t love Meghan, he lusts after her. And he didn’t get all misty-eyed at the wedding, he looked her up and down like she was a piece of meat. He’s insanely jealous that Harry got the woman of his (and William’s) dreams and I truly believe he said something inappropriate to her around that time, at which point she put him in his place. That’s when things turned ugly and ended up with “Easter-gate” (you didn’t get us presents!!) where she had to tell him to stop yelling and take his finger out of her face, and Kate snarked at her that she didn’t know her well enough to make a joke about baby brain. William and Kate turned on her at the same time but for different reasons — Kate knew William was having wet dreams about Meghan and was accordingly eaten up with jealousy and spite. Harry and Meghan’s subsequent successes at home and abroad, as well as the divvying up of foundation monies, enraged William and from then on it was all-out war on the Sussexes.
Whether this story is true or not, this is just another way they are trying to control what Meghan does. They (RF and British Press) cannot stand the fact that she is not trying to answer them or please them.
She may be one of those women who doesn’t wear it for everything, only special occasions.
There’s been a weird vibe from Billy about Meghan all along. IMO Kathy loved being the only female between the two of them and was always likely to be angered by another woman entering the picture. But Billy went from telling Harry to get used to the idea of never marrying to Harry marrying someone far more beautiful. Now he “must” find her ring when they can’t even be bothered to see Harry and Meghan’s kids when they were visiting?
I think this story is bs. Most of what is published in these UK tabloids are made up. We shouldn’t treat every story as fact!
Even funnier is that they’re clueless as to how bloody stupid they look, allowing the tabs to print this rot.
Exactly! Everyone knows the story is made up but the question is WHY do they do this to their overlords? Passive aggressive behavior, secretly hate them? I expect there is a lot of eye-rolling, smirks and resentment on the part of the rota. They look ridiculous and their overlords look pathetic, petty, AND ridiculous.
Yes, yes, and yes.
Here’s the thing though, I know that they and to some extent celebrities can’t and shouldn’t respond to every single rumor about them out there but some they absolutely should. This story makes him seem unhinged. There’s absolutely zero reason for anyone to be concerned as to why another person is not wearing a piece of jewelry that does not belong to them. I don’t care if it belonged to your mother or father or anyone else in the past if it’s not your property you shouldn’t be concerned. Especially when that person has not indicated in any manner that they have misplaced this item It’s just you wondering why you haven’t seen it? There’s no way I would let a story like this be out there about me. And I definitely wouldn’t let the media use me as a shield for their own nosiness.
When RF doesn’t like a story from tabloids, they make it go away. There are lots of examples of shady articles about Kate & Will being deleted after a few hours of publication. This story is being allowed to be reported maybe to hide the missing royal jewellery stories published a few months ago. SEO about missing royal jewellery will be all about Meghan now.
@sevenblue – the ‘missing’ jewellery is the first thing that sprung to mind when I read the article. I wonder how long it will be before Meghan is accused of taking some of the ‘missing’ pieces with her. I don’t think this is about William’s obsession with all things Diana, it’s more likely about laying the groundwork for yet another baseless Meghan smear!
@sevenblue you hit the nail on the head. This is search engine manipulation. It is why they released articles on Prince William Affordable Housing to combat Prince William Affair when it went viral on Twitter post-Christmas a few years ago. Or, the police writing in their reports that the Duchess of Sussex attended the vigil for murdered Sarah Everard. Now Meghan has missing and disappearing rings, Prince William committed to finding Diana’s diamonds all attached to her name.
If you google missing royal jewels, one of the top results is a YouTube video saying Chuck and Cams hint that Kate has the missing royal jewels. That video was released in June. Under that is one released two weeks ago that says Where are Diana’s jewels? Wills Questions Meghan Over Missing Royal Jewels. So slimy.
People do get stupid over inheritances, though. This person gets what the other person wants, & the rest of their lives they’re stewing over it & eyeballing every instance of wearing it or using it & why aren’t you wearing it or using & if you’re not going to wear it or use it why not give it to me because I ALWAYS wanted it & mom always liked me best yada yada yada.
Okay, @harper that seo angle is diabolical.
I think it’s BS as well. If Will was so concerned about Meghan’s ring he can just text Harry and ask ( and I really don’t think he cares one bit) the press are the ones that care and they think this will make them release a statement or something.
Totally agree its b.s. I think Meghan didn’t wear the ring to Invictus because she was clearly determined to be low key and wearing a huge rock on her finger could be counterproductive to that
“What about mummy’s diamonds?!” makes William look completely inane
Which he is!
Actually, to me, the flat out insane part is that William hasn’t been in the same physical space with Meghan since the Real Queen’s funeral. So to get William to this point suggests that he’s been pouring over pictures of Meghan, or obsessively watching videos with Meghan in them — staring at her fingers enough to be “worried” about Meghan’s ring, which will still be Meghan’s ring whether it’s in a jewelry box, being fixed, made into trinkets for the kids, or sold to buy another polo pony.
I’m reading this story as yet another hint that William is quite disturbed, and that the press has been losing their willingness to stay silent.
Yeah, that’s exactly how this looks to me, Blithe. He needs serious help, the fact that KP is letting this rumor persist matters.
Think back to how blink and you missed it the murder earrings nonsense was. I think they let that languish for a grand total of two days. They are letting this sit out there and grow.
Oh that is funny & didn’t even occur to me! He hasn’t been in her presence for over a year, so just how would he know whether she’s wearing her engagement ring??? He’d have to be obsessively googling her!! 🤣
Am sorry but this made me burst out laughing. They all know that William is aimless. Who thinks this makes William look good?
William is so worried about Diana’s legacy that he is shelving her interviews.
Cannot believe people believe this drivel. And it is absolutely creepy to be obsessed with your sister in law’s engagement ring.
Thats exactly why I believe this drivel, LOL. Cuz Pegs PWT is a creep that IS constantly obsessed with anything and everything Meghan, thus the years long smear campaign.🏃🏾♀️🏃🏾♀️
I’m talking about the drivel that the missing jewelry was about his mother’s legacy. I thought it was jealous and creepy on his part, but after reading other comments, I realized it is also yet another smear campaign to take the heat off the fact that his wife was the last to be seen in some of the big money missing jewels. He’s such a f$ckboi, I don’t know how else to put it.
It’s unbelievable! He is trying to make Diana, in her own words, from her own mouth, disappear into a vault.
You do realize, William, that the ring is Meghan’s personal property and most likely will be passed down to either one of her children, and not returned to the Royal Collection. Who elected you overseer of Diana’s personal jewels? You got your portion as did Harry. Like I said in another post MYOB and concentrate instead on Big Blue that’s swimming around your own wife’s finger and that she refuses to remove for activities where it’s so inappropriate to wear. That’s if BB isn’t a copy.
IKR? This makes no sense as Diana’s 2 diamonds were not from the royal collection so there’s no need for William to stick his ugly nose into this, demanding to know where the ring is. I don’t wear my engagement ring unless I’m getting dressed up to socialize — it’s a beautiful diamond but as I pretty much live in jeans and tee-shirts it looks a bit ostentatious. I think this is the same reason we don’t see Meghan wearing hers all the time.
Jaded, that’s what I believe, too. Do all the women in the UK wear big diamond engagement rings 24/7 without regard to where they are or what they’re doing? I find it odd that Cant wears big blue all of the time. It makes no sense to me, but I’m just an American.
Williams concern should be getting Big Blue back from KKKate in the upcoming divorce. If there is a “decoy” version, she will probably give that to him, and he will be stupid enough to fall for it. Way to worry about a hangnail while the real axe is falling on your head.
He is looking more and more like an obsessed stalker.. not a good look for a self proclaimed “statesman” this entire thing just gives me the chills. This man needs serious help.
Agreed. You’d think he’d recognise that about himself, given that he was stalked for years by his now wife.
William is just such…a bald jack-ass. They’re a whole family of crazy jack-asses (minus Harry and Meghan, of course).
What about those jewels that went missing that Can’t was wearing Peg hmm? The royal collection is up in arms because they have no clue where they are and aren’t getting any answers from they royal cult. Is this you distracting from that by wondering where Megs ring is Peg?
This. Missing jewels last worn by Kate. Where are they?
Just because Meghan doesn’t stick her engagement ring in everyone’s face every outing (see Kate) doesn’t mean that ring isn’t safe and secure.
@Dee. It’s distraction again. Those are some very expensive jewels that are missing and it has been reported on that Can’t was last to wear them and now where are they? So as they always do let’s get a fake story about Megs missing ring pure distraction.
Ramming my tinfoil tiara on – this is Katie’s financial plan to rescue her broke parents!! She’s half-inched a load of Crown jewels and fenced them through Uncle Hookers’n’Blow – which is why he’s been very quiet recently…
Then, to distract, she plants this crazy story about Meghan and missing jewels so any google search brings up Meg’s name with missing diamonds and – le voila – Bucklebury Manor is afloat once more upon the high seas of Keeping Up Appearances (but very much not paying the little people back).
Susan Collins
This is the first I’ve heard about missing jewels! I just looked it up, and £80,000,000 worth of jewelry is missing from the royal collection since last april!!!!!
How is this not plastered on the front of every newspaper????
Buckingham palace is REFUSING to answer questions about it!!!! What is going on here???
I found the story on jewelleryworld.net.au
Satish More. Well it’s not plastered because the royal cult are in bed with the tabloids. When there are leaks you usually get a fake story about Meg and Harry so my guess is something is coming about those jewels and they need to distract so now Peg is worried about Megs ring.
William is fine with silencing his mother’s truth but is consumed with worry about two small diamonds that he’s never bothered with previously. How very William!
Really, we’re talking two small diamonds mounted on an engagement ring worn by a woman not even his wife. The main stone is what Harry personally bought. You’d think she was wearing one of the Cullinans. The story could be untrue, but the fact that it’s in the press is more potstirring by the troublemaking RRs. It’s really creepy and not doing William any favors.
I *just* finished reading Spare and even though Harry doesn’t speculate about what the F is wrong with his brother, the behavior he describes makes William sound like a creepy obsessed creeper when it comes to Meghan. That seems to have metastasized since the interview, book, Netflix series, etc. I’m so glad she is thousands of miles away from Other Brother bc he is acting like a stalker.
This sounds like fan fiction of the passive aggressive type. Meaning William hadn’t noticed and now it’s something new for him to be outraged and obsessed by.
Could also be someone in William’s circle brought this conspiracy theory to Pegs, wound him up, and then ran to the media, getting a pretty penny for it.
It seems made-up or I could see it being some courtiers stirring up drama.
This story is weird and ridiculous. When has a man ever worried about the engagement ring of another man’s wife? Why the obsession with the wearing of an engagement ring to start with. All women don’t necessarily wear their engagement rings as part of their daily wardrobe unless they are part of a “set” with their wedding rings, which are quite popular. It’s not uncommon for women who have large stones on their engagement rings to not always wear them. Just because Kate obsessively wears hers as an ID badge doesn’t mean there is a problem if Meghan doesn’t do the same. They wait until someone stops wearing their wedding ring. Not wearing an engagement doesn’t say anything about the state of one’s marriage. The BM deals with such absurdities.
the royals really need to deny this story if it isn’t true. It makes William look really really creepy. Why on earth, when he has literally millions of dollars of his mothers jewelry, would he care about 2 tiny 4,000 dollar diamonds?
Either the BM is grasping at straws to try to force a connection between the RF and the Sussexes (which the RF should call off because it looks terrible for them). Or it’s true, and there’s a huge unwritten story that needs to be revealed about William’s inappropriate obsession with Meghan. The utter hatred of Meghan would make sense if they are trying to hide William’s creepy obsession with her–shame her before she shames him. The royals don’t want to go there, even if it’s true. The fallout would be horrible. Even if he had the media on his side, lots and lots of people would believe Meghan, especially in the US.
Or are the media trying to make another Pedo Andy story out of William, their golden goose (or the only goose they have left?) Why would a man be obsessed with the ring of his brother’s wife, for any reason? Any sane person would connect the dots and realize it’s not the ring, it’s the wife he’s obsessed with.
The headless chickens running the show need to shut this story down ASAP. There’s nothing good for William that can come from this story. Call it crazy, say that Harry and William divided Diana’s jewels between them. Say even that Kate got the best stuff if it makes them happy to say so. But shut this down.
This maybe a lie. Maybe he wondered out loud where the ring is and someone blabbed about it. He would care if they got a divorce. He would only care about the ring if he could pawn it.
Sounds to me like this jeweler is trying to get some free publicity. This is a total non-story.
I do think this story is made up and just some writer getting in his word allocation for the month. But let’s just consider this for a second… William IS actually concerned about the location of the 2 diamonds once owned by Diana but ISN’T concerned when Kate wears Diana’s ring to go sailing or playing rugby or rock climbing. Does that imply Kate’s not got Diana’s ring? So is Big Blue really Faux Big Blue? Can we get WAgatha Christie on the case?
– Asking for a friend
I’ve loved Big Blue since it was first seen on Diana so I hope Kate is wearing a replica when she does her sporty outings.
I have a faint recollection that Harry did write that he checked with William first regarding using stones from a Diana piece for Meghan’s ring and to William’s credit, he was agreeable.
I do specifically recall Harry debunking the false story about how Big Blue was his initially and he gave it to William to give to Kate.
Just checked my ebook. From Part 3, Chapter 34:
I took a ring from Meg’s jewelry box and gave it to a designer, so he’d know her size.
Since he was also the keeper of Mummy’s bracelets, earrings and necklaces, I asked him to harvest the diamonds from one particularly beautiful bracelet of Mummy’s and use those to create a ring.
I’d cleared all this in advance with Willy. I’d asked my brother if I could have the bracelet, and told him what it was for. I don’t recall him hesitating, for one second, in giving it to me. He seemed to like Meg, despite his oft-cited concerns.
Thanks, I forgot about that passage, I was just going from memory
Bill this is the dumbest thing ever.
I laughed so hard at the daily mirror excerpt. Are they trying to make Peg look bad? If so, they should print the truth about his racism & rage, instead of this nonsense.
I think, the RF allows this story to be reported maybe to hide the missing royal jewellery stories published a few months ago. SEO about missing royal jewellery will be all about Meghan now.
That’s smart thinking. Whether that was their intention or a lucky consequence, who knows.
This isn’t about William’s obsession. It’s about a bunch of racists trying to label a biracial woman as a thief. These soulless ghouls announce to the world the cost of everything that Meghan ever places on her body, endangering her life every time she steps out. But then act shocked that she would leave an expensive piece of jewelry at home. There is zero proof that the ring is missing. The British tabloids just haven’t seen it on Meghan’s finger as of late and because the tabloids stalk Meghan’s every move, they foolishly believe that gives them some authority over her life.
So now they are trying to pressure her to produce the ring on demand with this insidious accusation of theft. Trying to act as if this disgusting show of racism is about preserving Diana’s legacy. How many of the pieces in William’s custody has been seen on Kate lately. Why aren’t these racists worrying about where the white princess, with her broke a*s family members, is keeping Diana’s precious jewelry. Please 🙄.
That’s a great point. That hugely expensive missing necklance would pay off the Middletons debts by a long shot. The problem is that it’s such a well-known piece (to jewelers) that it would likely have to be broken up first to be sold.
I’ve always wondered what happened to Diana’s magnificent pearl and sapphire choker, her personal jewelry. That hasn’t been seen at all. If that’s in Kate’s hands, that could have been broken up and the sapphire sold separately. However, because the sapphire is such a well known jewel since it was originally given to Diana as a wedding gift from the QM in brooch form, it’s easily identifiable and would have to go to a private collector. Of course, this is pure speculation since l have my tinfoil tiara on this morning.
This sounds very much like that mess Hilly pulled in The Help–hiding money/jewelry where the maids would find it, then getting them arrested if it went missing.
He is obsessed with Meghan it’s disgusting
I know its easy to label this story as Billy being obsessed with Meghan or the racism towards her and while all those things can be true I do think it speaks to something else.
While Harry did include alot in Spare he by no means included everything and that includes how they divided Princess Diana’s personal items. Everything Katie has worn has always been the more high end items of Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection (I’m not including the tiaras as that belongs to the RF collection) and while the items that Harry gave to Meghan are by no means “cheap”, I feel like Harry got the more understated jewelry. Don’t get me wrong its still beautiful and priceless but i wonder if that was Billy’s strategy in determining which items he got from his mother’s collection as well as him being “older” he got first pick.
The good thing about that is that the smaller are pieces are more to Meghan’s taste. And the big pieces of Dianas have terrible provenances. Those big sapphire pieces are Saudi (which is why their attempt to shame Meghan for wearing Saudi jewels was so dumb. Another big sapphire suite is from Oman. There are Qatari pearls as well. I think Kate gets away with wearing the sapphire earrings, but she’s never worn the whole suite.
Harry can buy luxurious jewelry for Meghan instead of relying on his mother’s jewelry, which she never bothered to pay for.
Its funny, when Meghan was first engaged and married, the derangers and such were howling about her always “showing off her ring”. Now they are begging for her to wear it, no doubt so they can begin howling about it again. These people are a bunch of sadistic jackals.
I’m hoping this story is not true because it makes William look creepy and obsessive. I guess he believes he should have received all of Diana’s jewellery instead of having to share it with Harry.
He IS creepy and obsessive.
I totally agree with the notion that they’re trying to paint Meghan/Harry as thieves with these stories about the missing ring. William must be an unbelievable creep if there is even a slight kernel of truth to this story. This is giving Harriet Jacobs vibes now—Meghan has been gone for a long time and they really need to let it go. It’s unacceptable for this sort of obsession to be his go-to character trait. Charles is petulant and jealous and William is obsessed and likes to have his bottom pinched and George is nervous and Kate is a mess and I don’t really see where they’re taking these storylines. Are we supposed to be rooting for these people?
I don’t understand how this story makes william look like anything less than an obsessed stalker. Ususally when the BRF are trying to cover up a controversy with something else, they avoid making their crown prince to look like he is totally deluded and fixated on his sister in law. This “ring” story has been circulated for a week with new details added multiple times. They also reported on GBnews meghan isn’t wearing her engagment ring because it would hurt her relationship to prince william! i mean what? how deluded do you have to be to think that after everything william has said and done to her. it’s just such an odd thing to spread any way you slice it.
So, did Diana have random loose diamonds in her collection, or were they taken from an existing piece, rendering that one unwearable? I don’t get it.
They were taken from a bracelet of Diana’s, with William’s blessing. Check out the excerpt from Harry’s book under comment #18 above.
The 2 shoulder diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring were taken from a bracelet Diana owned. Maybe they were replaced by other stones in the bracelet, but at the end of the day this is a non-story to detract from the actual missing pieces from the royal collection that Kate was last seen wearing before they seem to have disappeared. Time to search Adelaide Cottage.
She obviously never liked the initial ring Harry designed. It happens.
Of course she loved the ring. She had it set in a smaller band that’s maybe too fragile to hold the stones safely. In any event I hardly ever wear my engagement ring, it’s beautiful but not for everyday wear.
I wouldn’t wear it if I knew I was going to be shaking hands with hundreds of people for days on end.
The only reason its a story is because of #WillyWanker ‘s twisted obsession
And you would know this how?
How can they be this bad? Hope is not true because his obsession then is scarier than I though. He cannot be possible using all his free time thinking about HIS brother’s wife and obsessed with what she has on or not. So unhinged!
I seem to remember another person talking about not wearing big rings when they were going to be shaking hands with hundreds of people for days on end.
William’s obsession with his brother’s wife is unseemly and unsettling. It gives biblical patriarchy vibes, as though if he could, Peggington would have Harry sent to the front lines for active duty, beheaded, or locked in the Tower so that he could take Meghan. This obsession should be very concerning to the British people.
Bingo.
It’s like William’s own version of droit du seigneur.
I find this whole thing so bizarre. Why is William remotely interested in Meghan’s engagement ring? That seems incredibly intrusive and considering he wanted her banned from access to the Royal jewels, none of his business. Harry would be more interested in this as part of his mothers legacy but it’s Meghan’s ring, her personal possession. When she shows up wearing it again it will make international headlines. It has been a long time since she’s worn it publicly, maybe QEII’s funeral.
‘Equal share’ doesn’t mean W gets equal rights in perpetuity. However they divided things up at the time (whenever they actually did this, presumably as young adults not as children), is it. The gall of the man thinking he has any say or financial interest in any of those pieces now (if indeed that’s the case, this could be pure fiction).
William “wants to preserve his mother’s legacy”. Oh, really? You mean the mother he called “paranoid”?
“It has been revealed that this removal has been completely unrelated to her relationship with the Duke of Sussex”, they just had to put that in uh ? I’m pretty sure that if Harry had asked Willy for anything he would have said no so better not take any risk. Also this is a massive piece of jewelry, Meghan probably just doesn’t want to wear it all the time (contrary to her wedding band for example).
There were 2 times when I saw W look at M a certain way. (1) During her wedding day and (2) after a Christmas service when he kept fixing/adjusting his scarf(I can see Meghan was a bit uncomfortable). I also remembered in Spare when both he and K were at HMs place for dinner M offered some type of therapeutic(or something like that) for W to take. K response was that she would tell him to do the same but was never successful.
It’s obvious he has a thing for M. He wants someone similar to M but got conned with K. And he seems very bitter. More than they like to admit.
This ring story is so strange but it came up again so there’s something to it in between the lines. LolZ
If either the writer of this story or William thinks jewelry is the important part of Diana’s legacy that must be preserved, they are truly delusional.
Diana’s legacy is her walk through a minefield in Angola to highlight the dangers of landmines. It’s her literal embrace of a child with AIDS and the hand she extended to a man suffering from that disease, and all her efforts to shatter the stigma of HIV/AIDS. It’s her compassion for the unhoused. It’s her weakening of the House of Windsor by speaking her truth (which William wants buried forever). It’s Harry and his work.
The rota — and William — need to stop obsessing over Meghan, who is building her own legacy that has nothing to do with the jewelry she has every right to wear.
Global statesman polices SIL’s engagement ring!
I’m starting to think the brf and bm deserve each other.
I wonder if W is making demands to H behind the scenes to lay claim to the diamonds.
Was going to make same comment! As in, “as long as your wife is not wearing the ring, maybe you should return the diamonds to mommy’s bracelet”.
The diamond tennis bracelet that Meghan seems to stack often with Diana’s watch has been identified also as Diana’s although who knows if that is true. It would make sense, wouldn’t it, for Harry to take a couple of diamonds from the tennis bracelet to use in the ring? However, if Harry already had chosen the tennis bracelet as one of the pieces for himself from his mother’s collection, why would he have to ask William? Of course, all this is curious and interesting, although none of our business.
Meghan has always wore her engagement ring for events, and I feel like it shouldn’t take that long to repair given her status. I hope it’s okay. It’s SUCH a beautiful and classic ring.
As for William, meh. We know he’s been obsessed with her.
There are occasions when Meghan has not worn her engagement ring:
1- When she was heavily pregnant with Archie (March and April 2019)
2- South Africa tour
3- The Cut and variety photoshoots
You’re right I shouldn’t say always, just that she’s wore it very often up until recently.
What the actual bleep did I just read?!?!
Meghan’s engagement ring was gifted to her by Harry. Therefore it is her property, to wear whenever she chooses or not at all. She can also do whatever she wants with and to it because (again) she is the legal owner! It’s not borrowed property.
William and the UK media needs to mind their business and stop trying to regulate and police everything Meghan does and have. Go focus on the taxpayer funded welfare royals which IS their business.
A ring with:
-2 diamonds that once belonged to Diana
-1 giant sapphire cut diamond procured by Prince Harry from Botswana
and is Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is valued at…$170,000?
Add a zero to make this article somewhat credible.
Personally I’m going with @The Hench’s tinfoil tiara theory. Loving CarolE as Mrs Bucket.
Interesting, how come Willliam is not bothered with K wearing big blue non stop. Gardening, sport and everything else, a beautiful ring disrespected and potentially caused damage by K with her desperate need to flash it in every photo no matter what she is doing. I would imagine very few people would not enjoy such a large ring gouging into them, especially children. She throws her claw like hands around constantly, that ring sticks out from her finger, it must get in the way regularly.
Every travel advisory ever always instructs travelers to leave valuable jewelry at home. H & M were travelling to Germany, Portugal, the Caribbean, Atlanta, etc. The last thing Meghan wants is to be robbed for her engagement ring by a tourist-thief.
We know that W & K always project their problems onto H & M. OMG, $80,000,000 worth of jewels are missing that can be traced to Kate! No wonder she is on tiara restrictions. Perhaps this was why there were no tiaras at the coronation; they did not want to lend one to Kate. I assume they have fakes that can be used when necessary. Unfortunately, most of the Middletons could be suspected of hiding the goods.
Jumping in late to point out that the handshaking excuse doesn’t work for me. You wear your engagement/wedding ring on the left hand and shake with your right.
The ring is either getting fixed or she doesn’t like wearing it 24/7, but who the heck cares? William is either a stalker or is putting out his version of the royal website’s lie that they’re half in and half out (just trying to pretend he is connected with her still for clicks) or there really will be more news about the jewelry that’s actually missing.