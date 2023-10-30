Cate Blanchett & Hannah Waddingham will fly to Singapore for the Earthshot Awards

We’re coming up to “Earthshot Week,” it will be here soon enough. November 7th is the date of the Earthshot Prize ceremony, but William will be in Singapore for four days, spinning his wheels and trying to create “global statesman” photo-ops without ever doing the work of being a global statesman. The Singapore awards will be the first Earthshot Prize ceremony to actually fly the finalists in – in the two previous years, William merely flew in the celebrities. The finalists were only able to, like, Zoom into the ceremony. Well, no worries, because this year, William is still making some celebrities fly in. Cate Blanchett is going to Singapore, as is Hannah Waddingham.
Cate Blanchett has hailed Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards as “game-changing” as it is revealed she will join him in Singapore. The Oscar-winning actress, 54, will take part by announcing the winners of the prize next month during its third annual awards ceremony.
She said: “The climate solutions showcased by the prize are wildly exciting – exciting because they are so simple, so possible, and so inevitable. The solutions are game-changing, and like all truly game-changing ideas, they have a strange ‘how could we not have thought and implemented this before?!’ quality. I am proud to be a small part of unveiling the winners.”
Blanchett, who has been an Earthshot Council member since the inception of the Prize in 2020, added: “The Earthshot Prize is, again, highlighting and incentivising courageous, progressive, and inventive solutions that can be rapidly upscaled. We don’t have time for inaction and despair, and the incredible climate solutions from around the globe are cause for genuine hope.”
She will be joined in announcing the winners at the event by Robert Irwin, the son of the late Australian conservationist Steve Irwin, as well as actress Lana Condor and South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha. The awards ceremony will also feature performances by the pop bands Bastille and OneRepublic, as well as the Singaporean choral society, Voices of Singapore.
Meanwhile, the Emmy-award winning Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham has been announced as the host of the evening, saying she will spotlight the stories and solutions of this year’s cohort of 15 finalists.
I love Hannah but I get the feeling that she goes to the opening of an envelope, and she was probably just happy to book a gig as MC of some awards show. Cate Blanchett though… well, I appreciate that she’s talking about the actual awards and the innovators and not acting like it’s The William Show.
With all of this talk about some glitzy awards show with celebrities being flown into Singapore for William’s busy-work, I’m reminded of the financial disclosures from the Royal Foundation. Remember this? The Royal Foundation spent £12.1 million on Earthshot in 2021, and only “£5 million” of that was prize money. William blew through £7.1 million of donor money to throw himself a party and embiggen himself.
What a waste of money and flying people in to Singapore of all places for this earthshit show for Peg to play at being a global statesman. I hope it gets little to no coverage.
The more I think about the earthsht project, the more I find the Eggplant Prince’s team to be made of morons, with him being their top idiot. Why, WHY, would you make a top 1 planet issue a world traveling project knowing that it largely contributes to the issue is beyond me. Makes absolutely no fckn sense. These people can’t think outside the box, they solely aim at what others are doing (*cough* Invictus), want to be a global royal family (which nobody wants and they get rejected at every visit outside their own country) and have absolutely no clue. I can’t stop myself from thinking that the celebrities traveling to the destination of earthsht are also part of the problem/moron project.
Those celebs aren’t being compelled to appear, they are being well-compensated by the Dutchy of Cornwall to go to Singapore. You can get celebs to show to just about anything as long as you meet their price.
Thank you!!!!!!! They are not doing this for free. They are not appearing from the goodness of their hearts. All celebrities have appearance fees. Last Year they had Billie Eilish whose appearance fee starts at one million. That’s where all that extra donor money is going into appearance fees.
I am never surprised by where or what a celebrity is attending/performing. They are just doing their jobs.
Christ,.Cate Blanchet and Robert Irwin , beloved icons here in Australia .
The media will be all over this and Royal Statesman William .
Yuck I might have to leave the country .
It’s been rumoured that Cate Blancet is after a gong – maybe OBE/MBE/CMBE ?
That green velvet jacket & turtleneck combo is so smarmy…
You know what’s happening on Nov 7? The State Opening of Parliament. Charles gives his first speech as monarch and the heir is a no show. How is this a good look? World press will most likely focus there.
His Gru outfit will never not be funny.
Does this even make news outside of Britain and the host city? Just curious because I only ever see it covered here. The entire event sound like it will be extremely boring.
“The entire event sound like it will be extremely boring.”
And that’s the most frustrating part. This is one of the biggest issues of our times and has the potential to absolutely do good for the planet and everything on it, but it’s being used as a PR vehicle for this self-absorbed idiot. He’s the reason we never get to hear about the actual nominees and winners.
It’s still weird to me that this couldn’t be made into a yearly awards show in the UK. Get that William wants to be a global statesman but spending money on an awards ceremony in England would at least help vendors there right? Do awards shows usually travel or aren’t they usually in the same place? Why this needs to be a traveling awards show I’ll never understand. Aside from competition with the other brother.
I have no doubt that William wants EarthSpit in different countries because Harry’s Invictus is in different countries.
William would have been better off have an annual event in London rather than flying all over the world each year. When will the press talk about Shakira no longer being on the Earthshot council?
Don’t expect anything better of Cate Stand By Your Man Blanchett. Robert Irwin is the big disappointment. How can this shit show justify the travel when it is about saving the earth. Son of Tampon.
Earthshot is tedious because it’s inert. unlike Invictus, which includes thousands of people in an active and emotional week of events that observers can feel and share and experience, Earthshot is a dull evening of show-and-tell. No amount of celebrities can change that.
Another year another vanity project for the global eggplant. William your a bloody hypocrite and so are the celebs that are FLYING IN to save the planet!! Maybe it’s time for some joined up, grown up thinking, like have the awards in London (where you live) and a smaller awards show via zoom in each of the countries that have a winner. That way, your saving the money that has been donated. Oh, just a thought, is it because waity would have to be with you in London, and has your father been to Singapore YET!
I just wish the financials got more attention because they are so sketchy. I also wish the people that work for earthshot (at least some of them) were looked into and how much money they made or trips they were taking or gifts. I would imagine there is funny stuff going on.
Did y’all know that the Nobel Prize ceremony is hosted by the Swedish Royal family, in tiara’s, every year? Because I had no idea until I started following the different royal families that every year the Nobel Prize ceremony includes 2 tiara events, the award ceremony and a gala banquet.
Just love to throw in examples of other royal families succeeding at things the Brits fail at.
Kiss-up Cate. No respect for her. And she’s an Australian.