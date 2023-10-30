Paris Hilton didn’t let her family know about her baby until after he was born



Paris Hilton has a reality show called Paris in Love. Season one documented the time leading up to her wedding and the wedding itself. Did people actually watch this show? Was there an interest in watching Paris Hilton get married from anyone not named Paris Hilton? Someone must have been watching Paris in Love because the show is getting a second season.

Since the first season was love and marriage, season two is all about that baby carriage. (Why yes, I thought of that one all on my own, thankyouverymuch.) In a trailer for the new season, which you can watch below, we not only see the moment that Paris first meets her son, we also see the moment that her parents and sister learn about his existence for the first time. Yup, Paris did not tell her family that she was expecting a baby via surrogate until after he was born.

While Paris in Love Season 1 chronicled the time leading up to Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum, Season 2 will largely follow the couple as their lives change forever with the arrival of their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, who was born via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023. The storyline will feature the former Simple Life star introducing her baby boy to her family—who didn’t even know she had a child on the way—for the first time. The trailer opens with Paris saying, “I’ve given my whole life to everyone for so long. It’s just been really important to me to keep it a secret. It’s the first time that something is just mine.” That something is soon revealed to be her son, Phoenix, who is wheeled into the hospital room where an excited Paris waits. She then admits that no one, including her own immediate family members, knew about her surrogacy journey. The most exciting part of the trailer features the former party girl’s reveal to her mother, Kathy Hilton: “I got you a surprise. This is your grandson, Phoenix.” We next see Paris introducing her son to sister Nicky Hilton via FaceTime, who responds with a shocked, “What is that? Is that real?”

From a woman who loves attention in any way, shape, or form, keeping a baby secret for a whole-ass nine-months for the sake of filming your family’s reactions to his existence is a long game that I did not know Paris had in her. That is true commitment to reality TV drama. Somewhere, Kris Jenner PMK (trademark: Michael K) is raging that she didn’t think of the idea first. Honestly, if it weren’t for GiGi Kathy’s tears, I’d think it was all made up. But, Kathy Hilton is not that great of an actress, so I’ll give this one the rare benefit of the doubt.

Guys, if you haven’t watched the trailer (and I don’t blame you if you didn’t), it’s so dramatic and ridiculous and all over the place. It bookends portraying Paris as some sort of Evita-like figure, coming out to a crowd chanting her name. There’s Kathy’s happy tears at her surprise grandson. There’s the comedy of Phoenix peeing on Paris’ fancy dress and the cringe watching her try to figure out how to hold a newborn while still letting the camera get her best side. There’s drama when we suddenly see Nicky confront Paris over the abuse allegations she made in her memoir. But the best part of the trailer may be the very last scene. It features her awkwardly trying to feed Phoenix when he lets out a little baby toot. She goes, “Did you just fart on me?” The music swells and – I kid you not – comes to a crescendo like it’s the closing of a LOST episode. It’s so dramatic that I burst out laughing. In Paris’ mind, this trailer is a true masterpiece.

FYI: Season 2 of “Paris in Love” premieres on Peacock on November 30, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

