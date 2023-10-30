Megan Fox dressed up as a ‘Kill Bill’ character and tagged SAG-AFTRA

Here are some photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend, attending Kendall Jenner’s big Halloween party and Casamigos’ big party. Megan and MGK did two different Halloween looks for the parties. For the Casamigos party, their “couples costumes” were inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. MGK was The Bride and Megan was Gogo Yubari, the young Japanese assassin killed by The Bride.

A few weeks ago, SAG-AFTRA issued guidance for their union members when it comes to Halloween and social media. While there were complaints about the guidance, I’m sure the union only made the statement because their members had questions about whether Halloween costumes constituted “promoting struck work.” As such, SAG-AFTRA’s guidelines were that none of their union members should dress up as well-known characters from TV shows or films which are currently on strike. As in, no Marvel characters, no Barbie or Ken, no Oppenheimer, no Batman, nothing like that. Again, this guidance was solely for union members, not regular people, not family members of actors. I also think it was mostly about social media too, and how actors post their costumes on Instagram.

I would assume that QT’s Kill Bill characters constitute “struck work,” and apparently Megan thought so. When she posted pics of her costume on Instagram and she tagged SAG-AFTRA. Super-edgy from someone who has not appeared at any strike and who has not been included in any reporting about actors donating to SAG Foundation funds to help struggling actors. Megan is trying to rage against the machine, and the machine in question is her own f–king union, which is merely trying to HELP ACTORS.

22 Responses to “Megan Fox dressed up as a ‘Kill Bill’ character and tagged SAG-AFTRA”

  1. Naye In VA says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Edgelords of America, anti to be anti, all walking around missing the noses from their faces

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:43 am

    Full loser behavior.

    Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:47 am

    Being a scab is so edgelord. I hope this petty bullshit bites her in the ass.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      October 30, 2023 at 9:59 am

      She was bitten in the ass before and barely worked after she said Steven Spielberg was a Nazi as a director.

      Reply
      • Lil aqua 91 says:
        October 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

        Just to clarify, it was Michael Bay she compared to Hitler, Spielberg is an EP of the Transformers films

  4. CommentingBunny says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:49 am

    Dumb people who are certain they are smart are the worst.

    Reply
  5. BlueNailsBetty says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:50 am

    It will be interesting to see how long the pics stay up. I imagine one phone call from Fran Drescher will be enough for Megan to understand just how ignorant and harmful this sh!t is. Fran is not playing and Megan’s about to find out there are tougher people than Michael Bay in Hollywood.

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      October 30, 2023 at 10:15 am

      I doubt it. Megan seems to have decided that copying the Kardashians is more lucrative than her acting career these days.

      Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:56 am

    I guess Megan wanted to show her stupid and rebellious self by going against a union who is there to help you. Showing her true colors as usual. Megan needs to learn which battles to pick and this wasn’t the one.

    Reply
  7. Jo says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:58 am

    It’s not like she has much of a career to ruin 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  8. Delphine says:
    October 30, 2023 at 9:59 am

    Pretty childish but I’m confused about how Kill Bill is a currently struck project when it came out so long ago? Did they mean any characters from any union production ever produced?

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      October 30, 2023 at 10:16 am

      yes, it’s any characters produced by a struck studio, because it’s all considered promotion. especially since so many have their libraries on their streaming service.

      Reply
  9. Kyle says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:01 am

    On quite a few Megan posts, I’ve seen people refer to her “intelligence.” Time to wake up. She’s a try-hard, and always has been.

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Bad look. Not cool.

    Reply
  11. Kokiri says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:13 am

    Even more offensive is her makeup, specifically her eye make up designed to make her eyes look more (in her white viewpoint) Asian.

    It’s disgusting.

    Also, Lucy owns that role & Megan looks ridiculous (as always).

    Gross couple.

    Reply
  12. rawiya says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:13 am

    She’s an idiot. I read a comment about how the most memorable costume last year was Heidi Klum’s worm, but no one would be able to say what Megan wore without searching. You don’t have to go as a character from any movie to have a great Halloween costume. You just have to be creative.

    Reply
  13. MSS says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:32 am

    Megan should’ve dressed up as Nitara

    Reply
  14. Ameerah M says:
    October 30, 2023 at 10:36 am

    She’s a moron and always has been

    Reply

