Megan Fox dressed up as a ‘Kill Bill’ character and tagged SAG-AFTRA

Here are some photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over the weekend, attending Kendall Jenner’s big Halloween party and Casamigos’ big party. Megan and MGK did two different Halloween looks for the parties. For the Casamigos party, their “couples costumes” were inspired by Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. MGK was The Bride and Megan was Gogo Yubari, the young Japanese assassin killed by The Bride.
A few weeks ago, SAG-AFTRA issued guidance for their union members when it comes to Halloween and social media. While there were complaints about the guidance, I’m sure the union only made the statement because their members had questions about whether Halloween costumes constituted “promoting struck work.” As such, SAG-AFTRA’s guidelines were that none of their union members should dress up as well-known characters from TV shows or films which are currently on strike. As in, no Marvel characters, no Barbie or Ken, no Oppenheimer, no Batman, nothing like that. Again, this guidance was solely for union members, not regular people, not family members of actors. I also think it was mostly about social media too, and how actors post their costumes on Instagram.
I would assume that QT’s Kill Bill characters constitute “struck work,” and apparently Megan thought so. When she posted pics of her costume on Instagram and she tagged SAG-AFTRA. Super-edgy from someone who has not appeared at any strike and who has not been included in any reporting about actors donating to SAG Foundation funds to help struggling actors. Megan is trying to rage against the machine, and the machine in question is her own f–king union, which is merely trying to HELP ACTORS.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showcase their immense love for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill by donning spot-on costumes as Uma Thurman’s iconic character, The Bride, and the schoolgirl assassin, Gogo Yubari, at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showcase their immense love for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill by donning spot-on costumes as Uma Thurman’s iconic character, The Bride, and the schoolgirl assassin, Gogo Yubari, at the Casamigos Halloween party.
Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, MGK
BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and MGK leaving Kendall’s Halloween party.
Pictured: Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and MGK leaving Kendall’s Halloween party.
Pictured: Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Megan Fox and MGK leaving Kendall’s Halloween party.
Pictured: Megan Fox
BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Edgelords of America, anti to be anti, all walking around missing the noses from their faces
yep. every single thing they do makes me like them less, and I didn’t like them to begin with.
Full loser behavior.
Well said, Girl Ninja!
Being a scab is so edgelord. I hope this petty bullshit bites her in the ass.
She was bitten in the ass before and barely worked after she said Steven Spielberg was a Nazi as a director.
Just to clarify, it was Michael Bay she compared to Hitler, Spielberg is an EP of the Transformers films
Dumb people who are certain they are smart are the worst.
It will be interesting to see how long the pics stay up. I imagine one phone call from Fran Drescher will be enough for Megan to understand just how ignorant and harmful this sh!t is. Fran is not playing and Megan’s about to find out there are tougher people than Michael Bay in Hollywood.
I doubt it. Megan seems to have decided that copying the Kardashians is more lucrative than her acting career these days.
I guess Megan wanted to show her stupid and rebellious self by going against a union who is there to help you. Showing her true colors as usual. Megan needs to learn which battles to pick and this wasn’t the one.
It’s not like she has much of a career to ruin 🤷♀️
Pretty childish but I’m confused about how Kill Bill is a currently struck project when it came out so long ago? Did they mean any characters from any union production ever produced?
yes, it’s any characters produced by a struck studio, because it’s all considered promotion. especially since so many have their libraries on their streaming service.
On quite a few Megan posts, I’ve seen people refer to her “intelligence.” Time to wake up. She’s a try-hard, and always has been.
Bad look. Not cool.
Even more offensive is her makeup, specifically her eye make up designed to make her eyes look more (in her white viewpoint) Asian.
It’s disgusting.
Also, Lucy owns that role & Megan looks ridiculous (as always).
Gross couple.
Just a note that Gogo (the character Megan is dressed as here) was played by Chiaki Kuriyama. Lucy played O-Ren Ishii.
it’s not the Lucy Liu role, it’s one of the assassins that worked for her character.
She’s an idiot. I read a comment about how the most memorable costume last year was Heidi Klum’s worm, but no one would be able to say what Megan wore without searching. You don’t have to go as a character from any movie to have a great Halloween costume. You just have to be creative.
Megan should’ve dressed up as Nitara
She’s a moron and always has been