Paris Hilton & Carter Reum welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy

On November 11, 2021, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum in a lavish ceremony which was filmed for a reality show which already aired on Peacock (I have no memory of any of that). Soon after the wedding, various outlets did some digging on Reum and they found that he has a daughter whom he financially supports but has only met once or twice. The little girl is probably 10 years old right now. Paris made a big deal about how she wanted a baby and how Reum is the one. Well, shortly after the wedding, Paris and Carter made arrangements for a surrogacy. Paris is now the mother of a little boy.
Paris Hilton is starting 2023 with a new title — mom! The businesswoman and media personality, 41, and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate, PEOPLE can confirm.
“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,” the new mom tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”
Sharing the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” she wrote. Hilton has previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum, 41.
[From People]
I’m surprised that, with a surrogate, they implanted male embryos. That’s the most shocking part to me – I thought Paris would only want daughters. Maybe Carter wanted a boy. If Paris names this kid Conrad, I swear to God. Anyway, congrats to Paris and Carter. I kind of doubt the marriage will last but I’m happy that Paris has fulfilled her dream of becoming a mom.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Milan, ITALY – Models backstage at the Versace “Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection” show during Milan Fashion Week (MLFW).
Pictured: Paris Hilton
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Media Personality and model Paris Hilton looks stunning as she makes an appearance at Maje store at the Grove.
Pictured: Paris Hilton
BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Paris Hilton and Carter Reum look stylish while arriving to Slivingland
Pictured: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Monica, CA – Paris Hilton and Carter Reum look stylish while arriving to Slivingland
Pictured: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ALEXJR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Paris Hilton snuggles with a large stuffed toy bear as she and her husband Carter Reum leave a Spotify event at Goya Studio in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Paris Hilton
BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Congratulations!
Well, this is sweet? Baby Boy Reum/Hilton is a very privileged kiddo — I just hope he can have as drama-free childhood as possible.
Good for them! Regarding the comment of implanting a male embryo- sometimes it’s not about the sex of the embryo but the one with the best quality and higher likelihood of success that matters more.
Apparently this has become normal in America, but in Europe surrogate us still very strange. To me, honestly, that’s exploitation of a woman’s body
All the best to them.
Congratulations to the new parents! Also, that baby has nicer nails and cuticles than me.