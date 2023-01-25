‘Spare’: It was ‘grossly unfair’ for the media to call Prince William ‘lazy’

Picture it, London in early 2015. Prince Harry was about to end his decade-long Army career, likely because he was being heavily pressured to do so by his father and brother. The then-Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with Charlotte, and as such, Kate is taking it easy because of her history of morning sickness. William and Kate have also escaped London and based themselves in Norfolk, where William is plotting to set himself up with a part-time “co-pilot” job with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Back then, in the pre-Meghan days, the British media would actually criticize William and Kate. Not consistently and not with the same kind of contempt they had for an American actress, but yes, sometimes the British media absolutely ripped into the Cambridges. Interestingly enough, Prince Harry has a fascinating little story about that:
The papers were awash with stories about Willy being lazy, and the press had taken to calling him “Work-shy Wills,” which was obscene, grossly unfair, because he was busy having children and raising a family. (Kate was pregnant again.) Also, he was still beholden to Pa, who controlled the purse strings. He did as much as Pa wanted him to do, and sometimes that wasn’t much, because Pa and Camilla didn’t want Willy and Kate getting loads of publicity. Pa and Camilla didn’t like Willy and Kate drawing attention away from them or their causes. They’d openly scolded Willy about it many times.
Case in point: Pa’s press officer berated Willy’s team when Kate was scheduled to visit a tennis club on the same day Pa was doing an engagement. Told that it was too late to cancel the visit, Pa’s press officer warned: Just make sure the Duchess doesn’t hold a tennis racquet in any of the photos! Such a winning, fetching photo would undoubtedly wipe Pa and Camilla off the front pages. And that, in the end, couldn’t be tolerated.
Willy told me that both he and Kate felt trapped, and unfairly persecuted, by the press and by Pa and Camilla, so I felt some need to carry the banner for all three of us in 2015. But selfishly, I also didn’t want the press coming for me. To be called lazy? I shuddered. I never wanted to see that word attached to my name. The press had called me stupid for most of my life, and naughty, and racist, but if they dared to call me lazy…I couldn’t guarantee I wouldn’t go down to Fleet Street and start pulling people out from behind their desks.
[From Spare by Prince Harry]
Harry goes on to say that William vented that the media was punishing him for not parading Kate and George around and giving them more access. Which I believe – that was the period of time when William was constantly flouting the “invisible contract” and refusing to do any work OR give people access to Kate and the kids. That all changed just a few years later. Basically, as soon as Meghan showed up. Suddenly, William was all about the invisible contract. Suddenly, William and Kate trotted out those kids as often as possible. Around the same time, the British media stopped calling William lazy and work-shy. Weird!
Also: while I believe that Charles and his staff “berated” William and Kate for stealing focus or whatever, keep in mind that it was also widely known that QEII and Prince Philip wanted William and Kate to base themselves in London and do more work. I’m sure Charles loved that his heir was lazy, but make no mistake: William and Kate also love being lazy and doing next to nothing.
I’m glad you’re talking about this part. This section and the one where the family is arguing over the yearly activity count were so illuminating, and not at all what I thought happened behind closed doors over there.
I think Harry is thinking the best of his brother and Kate, being generous. I do think Charles was short-sighted and setting Will up to fail and look bad so that he could prop up his own image. Was? Still is?
The thing that stuck out to me about Harry and work ethic in this book is how much he RELISHED hard work. Actual physical hard work. His time as a drover in Australia was transformative for him. His time in the military too. He enjoys working hard, but was stymied by the palace. It was informative to me to see how hard he had to fight to be able to create the Invictus Games because that was a big project, and he was discouraged to do it by a lot of people in that family.
And after all that Charles and William teamed up to work against harry and Meghan
I know. Anything to one-up Harry.
Yeah, the difference between Harry and William is that Harry sought other ways outside of the system to bring his projects to fruition, while William grumpily accepted the status quo.
Back then, I, like Harry, gave Will and Kate a pass because they were young parents. But what is their excuse now? It’s not the money because they have access to their own money now with the Duchy of Cornwall money.
And let’s be real, they didn’t care until Meghan came on the scene showing them all up.
But let’s say pre-Meghan, their laziness was all Charles’ fault. That makes Charles a terrible boss. He had two young, attractive, popular royals and he refused to utilize them for fear of being overshadowed? If he REALLY cared about keeping the Institution relevant, he would have made better use of those assets.
And how come Harry was worked to death and was able to become the 2nd most popular royal after the Queen? Apparently, that didn’t bother Charles (before Meghan). I’m just not buying that Charles was holding Will and Kate back.
Harry is more sympathetic and kinder to his brother than his brother ever was to him.
To me Harry kind of bailed Bill’s lazy ass out here. Charles and Camilla wanted all the shine and positive pub so they hated Bill and Katy doing any “work.” He wasn’t interested in offering up his kid to the press either. Obviously this was Al born of laziness but still…. but it was all down to their jealous weird dad and his gross wife. Then gorgeous hardworking Meghan came around and she and Harry stole the show. Charles is just disgusting.
Charles does get a lot of the burnt. But kaiser raises a good point: the queen wanted them based in London so they could do more work. If this was such an issue why didn’t william take it up with his grandmother? Around this time she still seemed somewhat involved with her family
It’s how William doesn’t want to offer his kids up for the invisible contract and is barely working until Meghan shows up. Then all of the sudden he’s all about that contract and moving to London to work. He threw Harry and Meghan to wolves, watched them get devoured, and for what? His own protection? Jealousy? It’s heartbreakingly cruel.
Yeah, I put those comments in the same head-scratching territory as Harry’s caping for Susan Hussey. Criticism of William and Kate’ being work-shy was “obscene, grossly unfair, because he was busy having children and raising a family”? Because people simply can’t have children and raise families and work at the same time? Particularly with all of the staff support William and Kate enjoyed? smh
I have no doubt Charles didn’t want William and Kate outshining him, but as you point out QEII (the ACTUAL monarch) and Philip wanted them to work. And not wanting to outshine does not equal not working at all.
I think the one who is the most competitive about the Court Circular is Anne, judging by how Harry worded it, and it makes sense; it’s all she has to show she’s worth taxpayer funds.
When I read that part about William being “busy having children and raising a family”, I really had to side eye Harry. You mean like most people do while still managing to hold down a full time job? And, technically, William wasn’t literally pregnant, having morning sickness, and giving birth. Wtf, Harry!?
That sounds like a line he heard from W&K – “its so unfair that we are being criticized for this considering we are busy with our young family!” and maybe Harry agreed with that and like many other things, maybe Harry assumed he would be given the same grace from the family when he married and had kids in terms of a work schedule (Rather than being sent to South Africa with a 4 month old.)
Harry was being nice. Will avoided full time work for as long as he could. The queen wanted him to work so she had Kensington. Palace rooms renovated then he got that air ambulance work where he slipped shifts. Kate had excuses made by the media for her low work numbers even before she had her first child. She had that very part time job in the years before the proposal. She was at jigsaw for less than a year.
I agree. There was nothing keeping Will from working hard at his air ambulance job. They also have some things that they do and don’t release the pictures until later. They both could have been doing all kinds of things behind the scenes. If this is what Charles did, what made him let up later and allow them to “work”? Will has his own funding now with the duchy, so what’s his hold up now?
Finished the Kindle and about halfway through the Audible (Harry’s narration is outstanding, and I’m laughing and crying all over again), and I’m consistently in awe about how generous Harry is in his depictions of Pa and Willy. They do not deserve it. Still, I completely believe that CIII and Camilla, and their unholy spin doctors and media alliances, are behind a great deal of the misery Harry, Meghan, and even Bulliam have endured for years, decades.
I absolutely believe Chuck and Cammy complained and that affected how much the Cambridges did. Sure TQ and Phil may have wanted more work, but I’m guessing that the Cambridges would ignore them in favor of Pa because Chucky was a) a lot more vocal/confrontational about it and b) footing their bills.
Does this mean the Wails duo isn’t workshy? IDK, probably not. But Spare has me questioning the media, narratives and I can see how it’s probably easier for W&K to be do-nothings than hassle all the petty standards they’re expected to follow (by Chuck and the media) I mean….don’t hold a tennis racket at a tennis event? I’d stop working for you too if you told me sh-t like that.
Yeah, the tennis racket thing is bonkers. Like wth? Also, seems a bit threatening? Like, if you are engaging and do a good event (!! Kate’s job!), you’ll be in trouble! Honestly, living/working like this sounds horrible for the family and the staff. Just sooooo toxic all around
The wails did benefit in a way they got.to take those lavish vacations.
I mean most people aren’t Snidely Whiplash and terrible all the time. William can simultaneously be a terrible brother, and a racist person and still have had crap things done to him under this system too. I think Harry is probably more generous than he deserves but a lot of lazy people get these bursts of energy and want to do things in the moment and if they get shut down, think well I tried. I can believe that at one point William did want to do more if only because of his self image and I’m sure he wanted the accolades of being hard working in comparison to whomever.
Well, throughout history people have been busy having children and raising their families, but most of them have had to do something else for living as well. Having a family doesn’t give many people an excuse to just get paid for the job they don’t do. Besides I seriously doubt Will was looking after his son and cleaning the house, cooking, doing laundry, buying groceries, paying bills, gardening or figuring out how to pay for it all! He was dependent on his father’s money, that’s true, but he has still always had more money to spend a normal person can ever dream of. I’m sure his wife has never had to skip a shopping spree because there hasn’t been money to cover her expenses, neither have they needed to miss a holiday due to lack of money, or worry about the cost of gas for their many cars. And how can you, as a grown man, just be happy not using your platform and selecting causes where you can really make a difference? And how can a father be happy when his children are not reaching their full potential? I don’t get these people.
I was surprised he defended his brother in this part of the book. I think he’s being generous and a little naive – even still – about some things related to his brother. I get the sense that the more time he’s a away, the more unraveling he does about his experience with the RF. I bet he has ‘a ha’ moments all the time. He was raised in that machine after all. It’s gonna take years to dismantle all the shit that happened.
He’s right about one thing, William is a hot head. And needs therapy himself. He just comes across as a complete asshole. I think their situation within the RF kind of breeds contempt if you’re not an empath which is why Harry was able to leave.
I really like it that Chuck threw Pegs under the bus and he still wanted Harry’s support when he confronted Chuck. I also like it that H defends and supports Pegs here but in the end he still threw Harry and Meg to the wolves. 🙄
So he has no problem with people calling him a racist, but not lazy.
I found this part interesting and I see it from a couple different angles.
First, I do think its possible that Charles was happy with William and Kate’s lack of engagements because it gave him a very important edge over William, that many of us on here have cited repeatedly – “Well Charles is a crap father/person but at least he WORKS.”
Second – its clear Charles wasn’t holding Harry back in the same way. Harry has never been called lazy in the press, at least not that I can remember. He was doing a lot of international tours, he was at a lot of receptions and events, etc. Was Harry not seen as the PR threat that William and Kate were? Or is this Harry giving William more credit than he deserves?
Third – along those lines, I can see Charles holding Kate back but William never grabbed the attention from Charles for his work. William is super boring even at work events and he doesn’t get the headlines and front pages that Kate does (even now for some reason.) So I can’t see Charles telling William to work less.
Fourth -I can understand the tennis racket comment. How many times have we commented here on Kate’s play acting at these kinds of events to get more coverage? It seems Charles and Camilla have noticed it as well. I bet the slide did not go over well, ha.
Finally – for this whole discussion, the proof is in the pudding. William is no longer under Charles’ financial control so it will be interesting to see whether his work numbers increase for the next year or stay the same.
It doesn’t sound great for Harry to say he would rather be called racist than lazy!