Princess Kate wore a McQueen tuxedo suit to meet her new Early Years ‘advisors’

As Prince Harry was promoting his memoir on and around his sister-in-law’s 41st birthday, we were gifted with a few promises to be keen from the Princess of Wales. It’s an annual birthday event for Kate, as she looks ahead to the new year, she often promises that this will be the year she finally does something big and important. I think we already got Kate’s big expertise for the year: nursery schools are important. That and “talking therapies don’t work for some people.” Which was more of a pointed slam on Harry. Anyway, you get the idea, there was suddenly a lot of hype around Kate launching a “substantial” new Early Years initiative by the end of January. We wondered if it would be a new survey and new pie charts. We still don’t know!
Kate was at Windsor Castle today to do an event with her new Keenwell advisors. She’s appointed “eight professionals, who have been appointed to offer her strategic advice and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.” These professionals are being tasked with “supporting” and “advising” Kate’s work. “Nursery schools are important, a scientist told me that!”
This event happened mid-day at Windsor Castle and Kate wore… a McQueen tuxedo suit. That is her idea of dressing like a professional to meet her advisors – a tuxedo jacket in the middle of the day, like she’s just rolling into the meeting after spending the entire night at a Monte Carlo craps table. Anyway, I pity these poor advisors. Wait, no I don’t – this is probably the only time they’ll get face time with the wiglet all year. They’ll write their reports and recommendations and Kate will slap her name on all of it and that’s all, folks. Is this the big announcement? The big initiative?
(She brought a small notebook! To take notes and doodle pie charts.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
So let the people who really know something get to speak instead of Kate. Let the advisors talk.
Aww bless. Imagine spending all those years at university, doing vital research and earning those degrees and professional qualifications only to be part of a photo op and prop for a lazy princess.
The scientists can always refuse. If they didn’t want to be part of this sham they wouldn’t be there
This is the UK, they can’t refuse; everyone does what there’re told to do by the Royal Family🙄 it really boggles the mind 🙄
Swaz. I think you’re overestimating the reach of our BRF! The professionals could’ve refused. And we don’t know who was asked and didn’t accept; there could be loads. For those attending, it’s possible they were slightly pressured from inside their organisations to get publicity by association. I’d have refused to have anything to do with her phoney work. How belittling and embarrassing. All those years spent working in the field, and then you have to sit around like princess props. I’d love to know what they took away from meeting her.
Honestly, Swaz is right. The BRF pull these strings and that is why so many “professionals” are lining up to denounce Harry and Meghan and work with these go-nowhere projects. I think the “slight pressure” from their organizations is understating it but another sad fact is that a lot of these people want to be there. It’s shameful how much people who should be doing good work in the community will toady up to the royals. England has a massive problem in this.
I have said it before and I will say it again. She works really hard at not working.
At least the notebook prevented the usual jazz hands.
That little notebook is so cute! It’s even labeled ‘notebook’, in case she didn’t know. I wonder if the pen is labeled ‘pen’?
@BeanieBean NO ITS NOT. I can’t see the writing clearly on my computer but I simply refuse to believe you are telling the truth. PLEASE tell me she did not show up to a professional meeting with a cutesy notebook that says “notebook.”
lordy.
@ Kaye, I love your POV!!! I might add it’s brilliant though. Yes, please…no more useless jazz hands!!!
@ Becks1, though wouldn’t it be hysterical if it DID say notebook???
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Actually upon closer inspection it does clearly say notebook on my IPad….
Becks1 it is!!!! OMG I would have missed it if Beaniebean had not told us but it is really labeled Notebook! My God! Do they have to label her entire life? Does her brain function at all?
And i’m sure it was a new “Notebook” with all pages still blank. So tacky amateur lol
Okay I checked on my phone. It definitely says “notebook.”
I am so embarrassed for her at this point. I can’t even. I’m just sitting here in a midst of embarrassment and laughter lol.
😂🤣😂 Yep, it says “Notebook”. Bless her sausage curls! 😆
My favorite part about the notebook … other than the fact that it says “notebook” and BLESS YOU for pointing that out @BeanieBean) … is how she’s holding it like a clutch. Because she isn’t used to holding or using a notebook. Really the cherry on top of the CEO Kate cosplay.
Wow EIGHT professional experts who – if they are experts – could actually make a different somewhere else. This is a waste of talent?
That’s a tad unfair @Herberta. Kate wore her big girl tuxedo specially, with a blouse AND pearl earrings too. She also brought a new lined notebook with a blue pen to match her ring. Please commend her for her ‘professionalism’. That’s at least 8 engagements there. One per attendee and a few for traveling all the way from Windsor.
She looks like my 5yo trying to look like mommy going to work.
Aaaaaaand, any pics of her actually writing in said notebook? No, I thought not.
Exactly. I’d love to know what they thought of this waste of time. I think Kate is aware of how embarrassing the whole event is. She has nothing to tell them. She has nothing to tell anyone about this subject because she is below entry level knowledge on it.
Eight professionals, and a partridge in a pear tree.
Did they ask her if that was harry’s biro 😂😂😂
Does Pippa not qualify for this roundtable?
I bet Pips suggested a few names for this board, since she recently completed her Master’s program in this specific subject. It’s not like K knows who the current experts are!
Huh.
After all these years, KKKHate still hasn’t mastered genuine-ish and appropriate facial expressions for whatever event/photo op she orchestrates. I don’t have an objection with the outfit, but her jewelry is, as usual, completely INapproprite.
I feel for real experts in the field who get drafted into her performative shenanigans.
The cameras snap continuously, catching every second. A photo editor at CB chooses which ones they use.
“A photo editor?”
Kaiser wears a lot of hats.
😂
The only thing professional about her pictures at this meeting was the photographer who was called to record it. I wonder if that “notebook” contained her shopping list! You know like, ‘”I must make a note of that ones ring, or that ones blouse” because I NOTED that there was no writing being shown. But maybe I do her a disservice maybe it said “remember you have 3 children, remember to ask why my eldest son looks so tired and bored all the time, remember to ask why my daughter is always crossing her fingers and why my youngest keeps laying his hands over my mouth, and above all, remember to smile for the camera. These experts are writing her proposal for her because she is to bloomin lazy to do any actual WORK herself
She wouldn’t understand the research and ‘best practice’ anyway. Maybe Pippa can dumb it down for her.
She’s just now meeting these experts? These folks are supporting the work of the Centre? Or are they doing the actual work? It’s also not clear who is commissioning the new research. No dollar amount is mentioned or where that funding originates.
Will there even be new research? I mean, what has the Centre been doing for the past (how many?) years since it was announced? I’ll believe it when I see it. I think this is just another window dressing event. The Centre will continue to be a embiggening way for Khate to do meaningless visits that “promote” how important the first 5 years are (like no one know) so she can say she works.
Wasn’t it said, when the centre was launched, that it would function as a place where all sorts of research on childhood development would be gathered in one place? In other words: it seems to funtion as a sort of library for childhood development research.
The fact that none of us really know what the center actually does is a problem.
The operational note says they’re there to oversee Kate’s work, which they say is to promote the importance of the early years. Seems like they’re saying outright it’s a PR project.
I’ve got nothing to say in regard to the Early Years stuff because it’s just ridiculous busywork on Kate’s part and nothing more, which is a shame. As for her outfit, something about the top half is bothering me. I’m no fashion expert, so correct me if I’m wrong, but shouldn’t the blouse collar be worn over the lapel? It doesn’t look right tucked under the jacket the way it is. It looks like she’s wearing an overcoat instead of a blazer.
I’ve never seen a blouse collar worn over a lapel and I’ve been wearing business suits since the 1980s. The lapel is too bulky for a blouse collar to be worn over it. Men don’t were their shirt collars over their lapels. Plus, if you want to take your jacket off, or put it on, it’s too fiddly if the collar overlaps. Now collar over a fitted vest, I’ve seen, but not since the 80s.
Clearly I am not a fashion person. It just looks weird to me for some reason.
@L84Tea I know the kind of look you are talking about and I have seen women wear blouses over suit jackets like that. It wouldn’t work here bc of the shiny lapels and the blouse itself.
I’ve been wearing business suits for nearly 30 years and there isn’t a hard and fast rule about whether the collar goes over the jacket lapel. I have worn a cotton shirt (not silk) collar over a jacket lapel, but that’s a bit of a dated look and I have not done that in years. I also would not wear a silk shirt collar over a tuxedo jacket though, as stated above, I also would not wear a tuxedo suit during the day. It’s much too dressy for a daytime professional look. From what I can see from the suit, it’s pretty – just not for this occasion.
She looks like that headmistress that gets sacked in the middle of the term for drinking in her office during school hours
Pathetic! Did she at least give a speech? Are there videos? Or just a few posed pictures
People need to start demanding audio visuals for these meetings. Not her performative poses, she is really standing there with a notebook like she is about to take stock pictures for office themes.
Kate: Can you advise me on keeping my youngest son from muzzling my mouth at jubblies?
Also, doesn’t it speak volumes that Pips wasn’t at this meeting?
I saw video on the Fail and I got such second-hand embarrassment!! The insincere platitudes, saying “so exciting” repeatedly, the mumbling…
I saw some gifs on tumblr with text that if that is what she said and how she said it…WOW. Apparently, there is something big and exciting happening next Monday. That must be the big announcement of some “revolutionary’ thing re early years. (insert eye roll). Who knows what that will even be or if it will even go anywhere after the fanfare.
It’s a good outfit, I don’t see the problem. I do see the credentials of the people attending and I would sh*t my pants to talk to these people without having any education in that area. Christ.
@ Emmi, the chosen attire is an abomination! What KKKHate is wearing it’s certainly not appropriate work attire along with her refusal to execute any performative actions.
Didn’t we hear last year near her other coming up birthday with an announcement of “ground breaking revelations/program to come” in the near future?? Was that ever announced or did I miss it??
So here we have another photo op that is utterly useless and a waste of time for everyone that has participated in her charade.
Somebody needs to explain to me who decides what is appropriate work attire. She looks good, she’s fully dressed, there is no issue. And abomination??? Come on. Why always go for the superficial? There’s plenty to criticize aside from her outfit.
An abomination??!! Oh come on now. I absolutely loathe this woman and even I think this outfit is perfectly fine. I’m an attorney and I would absolutely wear something like this to the office. I agree with Emmi that Kate gives us more than enough to criticize her for without automatically and reflexively trashing every single thing she does or wears. This event is a joke and a complete waste of everyone’s time, but the outfit is fine.
I do love the blazer and would love a tuxedo blazer as my professional attire. But I did have a biz school professor who once told us all that in order to look or dress outside the “norm” you have to have demonstrated you have the brilliance to balance out your weird. And I don’t think she’s doing the work that her fashion choices come off as a cool new style versus a dress up
This look seems fine for a business meeting to me. Really what is the deal with her left eyebrow? Is this Botox gone wrong or some kind of plastic surgery mishap because it doesn’t seem to be settling down.
The fact that she started to bring things to takes notes in these kind of meetings when Meghan started doing it tickle me.
That’s the kind of stuff she should be doing more but she just come at it the wrong way. The center was not needed. Just say that early years is a focus of yours and go to every meetings/conferences/hospitals/schools/clinics abiut the subject. Your presence would serve to highlight and increase the profile of the cause instead of the other way around.
Or she could host fundraising events (luncheons/ dinners/ auctions etc) of which the money goes to early childhood development research. It would be more functional that what she’s doing now. I still don’t understand what that center actually does. They don’t even have a research team, just advisors that are supposed to advise kate in her work. But what work? What is she planning to do with that center?
Is this the big announcement that KP said she was going to make at the end of January? If it wasn’t for Meghan, Kate would be wearing an a line dress to this meeting.
I wondered that too. How long has it been since they announced the Royal Foundation for Kate’s Busywork on the Early Years? Almost two years? And it took them that long to find eight experts willing to be on the advisory board. I wonder how long they’ll last once they figure out that this center doesn’t do anything substantial. I guess the seed money is coming from the Royal Foundation coffers.
I can’t believe they hyped up some “big news” and in the end, it’s basically Kate creating the “Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood for Children Who Can’t Read Good and Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too”.
@amybee, you are so right about Kate copying Meghan. I am old enough to remember when Meghan wore a black tuxedo suit to an evening event and it was deemed incredibly inappropriate by the pearl clutchers.
I sometimes wonder if Kate pulls this crap just because she is so gleeful about getting away with wearing and doing things for which Meghan would be and has been dragged.
Listen, at least she’s not rocking up in a pink suit. I like the white shirt underneath and the overall look even if it’s kind of fancy for a work meeting. The whole thing would look good at a different event. Just another example of missing the mark. But remember this person dresses to the nines for dinner with her in-laws so overdressing is apparently her thing. Oh yeah and hope those 8 advisors at least enjoy each other’s company and get something out of it. Bets on how long this mtg lasted? A full 30?
The meeting lasted until the photographer gave Kate the heads up that he had all the pics he needed. Then Kate’s handler interrupts the chit chat saying it’s time to go. It’s all a scam. I want to know at what point these 8 advisors set up their own private chat group and who is the first person to say they are just being used for publicity. Probably later today, after the absurdity and shallowness of it all sinks in.
Lol, the private group chat! Yes! Or the meet me for a drink after this mtg to debrief…to be a fly on the wall.
It looks like they started their group chat at the table. They’re talking amongst themselves while Kate sits with a deranged smile on her face surely counting her blue coat collection in her head.
Surely someone somewhere in the British Media must be wanting to go for her, ie to reveal the emperor has no clothes
Even though they have hearts of gold, even Harry and Meghan have to be laughing at this charade.
What exactly has this foundation done since it was created? Don’t think it takes much to accelerate its work. Have we actually seen anything but a pie chart?
It’s odd, isn’t it. In the Court Circular, a big chunk of Kate’s engagements are holding an “Early Years Meeting”. What do those meetings contain? What are the outcomes? Will we ever see the minutes? For all we know, an Early Years Meeting is just code for having breakfast with her own children.
Probably telephone calls from the stuff for a few minutes briefing, if that..
Awww Katie Keen looking all professional!
Honey, no matter how hard you try to dress up like your sister in law, you just CANNOT hit that mark. Sorry 🤷♀️
@Andy. She will never hit the mark because she’s got no XFactor and substance. She’s bland and got nothing between her bejeweled ears.
“Strictly embargoed until HRH arrival”
😵💫 why?
I saw that too. Don’t want the public to know in advance, that way there can’t be protesters. When Daily Fail reports the huge fans, it’s a lie because no one knew she was going.
I also think thats so if Kate bails at the last minute, no one knows except the people who are there.
It makes no sense to embargo a meeting at Windsor Castle, because there are no security issues to deal with.
The likely reason for the embargo is because Kate has more than once cancelled engagements last minute and this prevents them from announcing an event and she doesn’t show up.
By Friday there was not reason to act as if this needed to be kept secret. The other participants would have confirm their attendance for the sake of the communique to the press. But kate was the question mark.
Wait. So now, in 2023, she’s appointed “eight professionals….to offer her strategic advice and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.”
So…..what has been going on at the center for early childhood for the past 3-4 years? Who has been working with the center and what has it been doing, 5 big questions aside?
no seriously…WHAT WORK is the royal foundation center for early childhood actually doing?? Teaching Kate that nursery schools are important??
ETA I don’t mind the outfit actually, I don’t think its entirely appropriate for a daytime event but it looks okay.
Also, the notebook looks dumb AF. either bring a full sized one with other materials that indicate you are serious about this, or don’t bring anything at all. Or just have it all set up at your seat so you don’t have to carry anything. but then she doesn’t get the photo op of arriving with a notebook I guess.
@Becks: The notebook is just part of the Meghan cosplay.
@becks1 it’s all part of the meghanification of K. Also you know she’s making a deliberate conscious effort to copykeen Meghan when you realise she’s wearing a body suit with a pantsuit. When has K EVER worn a bodysuit before Meghan?
@Becks1. Kate has zero originality. The notebook is part of her props. She’s so jealous of Meghan she wants to look and act like Meghan. But all she perhaps does is use the notebook for doing doodles and uses this at times she’s bored and afraid to open her mouth to say something substantive for fear she’s going to stutter and mumble again and be discovered by these educators as plain st—p—d future queenie.
@Becks1, I remember that Dr. Jill had a thick binder when she met with Kate and the early years people during her UK visit. You could tell it was heavily used and tabbed for reference points. A teeny notebook tells you all you need to know about Kate’s true interest in this topic.
It’s pretty obvious Kate has never had a serious job because the tiny notebooks are generally useless unless you are simply doing a to do list.
Full page sized notebooks are for taking notes like an adult, if you haven’t brought your tablet or laptop.
Now, now why are you asking serious and logical questions? There’s only so much strategic thinking ‘baby brain’ can do. Please praise her to the nines for her new notebook, blue pen (to match her ring), and the same facial expressions she makes sure are captured by her photographer.
The only work that’s been done in the early years “center” is the little desk in the corner acting as a rest place for coffee cups and loose papers that have nowhere else to live.
The Daily Mail article was full of hilarious shade – basically pointing out that the experts had worked with her before (so no “news” in this announcement, just Kate meeting with her staff and slapping it on the Court Circular) and more than half the article was about her clothes (because nothing else to talk about).
They even quoted one of her expert advisors as stating that Kate wanted to focus on the “early years” because she wanted to be a good mum, thus proving what we’ve all said before that she only picked this topic because it gave her an excuse to focus on and talk about her own children.
Anyway, beginning next week the kids are on holidays for two weeks, right? Time to start packing for Mustique!
Mustique. For that totally normal family “pail and shovel” holiday. . .
I want to ask one question: strategic advice and oversight of what exactly? Any particular project? Because it all sounds like corporate word salat “we are analyzing and planning to provide a strategy… bla bla bla to utilize bla Blabla” meaning “nobody is doing shit yet”.
i know I’ve said this before, but the descriptions of Kate’s early years work remind me of something I would have written in high school, when I would have had 3 months to write a paper and I waited until the morning it was due to write it and I just put down a lot of rambling words. (and I’d get an A with some teachers, LOL. Once I wrote a paper on King Lear the night before it was due without having read the play and my English teacher gave me an A+++ and said “WOW, this is incredible!” LOL. But I digress.)
Wait I should not fully digress. That English teacher adored QEII and LOOOOOVES W&K and cant stand H&M, so maybe the lack of critical thinking was a sign of something, IDK.
“Keenwell” Lol! Kaiser, you crack me up!!
Where are the results with this stuff? If we are to believe her timeline, she’s been working on this for 10 years, and this “center” opened in 2021 correct? Why haven’t we seen any research published, symposiums hosted, kids playing at this center? There have been no conferences, and she is just announcing an advisory board now, who has been employed and working there for the past two years? Has anyone actually seen this place in KP? It seems she’s always meeting in drawing rooms and the like, if it’s an actual center where is it? I feel like I’m at the end of the Batman tv show from the 60’s asking these questions, why won’t ANY of their media do this?!!!!
Honestly, Dee, you expect way too much from the broom closet down the hall from the staff kitchen! There’s no room for conferences or symposiums or a play center!
What a complete waste of these people’s time. To be pulled away from their day jobs for the sake of a 10-min photo op with Office Barbie (look! she even brought a notebook! just like a real grown up office lady!). I’d be embarrassed in their position.
What’s gross is that these people seem to be fine with it, here and in general.
As we’ve all said yesterday for Williams retreat for earthshot’ winners (which came after the event), the appointment of the advisors should have been made since the creation of the center and not 2 years after.. it’s pretty obvious that they don’t have a long term plan and they improvise every single time with this kind of makeshift projects to simply “raise awareness”, “research” and “learn from general practice”. Very vague aims that can’t afford general scrutiny by serious experts and total absence of real and effective results for the children. (side note, it must be nice to work from home and to have those advisers come to you instead of having a meeting to the Early years center at KP where it actually resides)
Her fake-smiles are really bad. As long as the tuxedo suit isn’t velvet or satin, nothing wrong with it. Same for jewelry – all I see is Big Blue & pearl drop earrings.
Here’s katey mids hiring people like Ed Vainker who is known in social Justice circles for her pointless vanity project, and yet the right wing tabloids aren’t screeching about how “woke” it is 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Pretty lame of him to agree to it as well.
She tilts her head to the side grinning then does the guffawing.
Exactly! As we know, the tilt is to mimic interest. The grin and guffawing are because she doesn’t have any nuanced way of communicating other than huge facial gestures or holding her hands in a claw in front of her, which is meant to signify she’s grappling with an issue. I know I’ll get it in the neck, but I feel a teeny bit sorry for her in this regard. People stuff must cause her anxiety. Why oh why did she crave this life? Or did she not think she’d have to be good at stuff with people and purpose?
@Sparrow ! I swear to god I’ve been laughing out loud for whole minutes about your comment holding her claw out in front of her to signal she’s grappling with an issue.
Holy crap I’m literally crying laughing. I can’t thank you enough, the day was not good until you!
I think there are a few issues going on here. I don’t think she prepares for these meetings so has nothing really worthwhile to say and knows she’s in over her head. I also think she is trying so desperately to have a big project and to come off like an expert that it just makes her look stupid. No one expected the Queen to have a big project. She showed up when she was told, made appropriate small talk, said things like “oh gracious, thats a big statue” or whatever (whenever I’ve heard a clip of the queen talking in those settings its always something very benign like that), gave a speech here and there that was pre-written for her, etc.
Philip was different but he wanted to be different, he wanted to be active and taken seriously and to have projects etc that kept him busy. No one expected Kate to be like that. She could have actually modeled herself after the Queen or Anne and gotten along just fine, as long as she worked consistently.
Instead she got it into her head that she had to do something big and important (clearly trying to copy H&M*) and significant and it wasn’t enough just to spotlight others work, she has to……what, be the star? Act like this center is the most important thing ever? IDK. But whoever decided she needed to do these kinds of things did her a real disservice bc she either refuses to put forth the effort to appear credible or just does not want to be credible so here we are.
*not everyone is an ideas person like both H&M are. The cookbook, the smart set, Invictus – these are things I could not have come up with on almost any scale. And that’s okay. Not everyone can do that, that’s why people like H&M are different and special, bc they do have those bigger ideas. But then you need to do what you can do, and that’s where Kate falls flat.
@Becks 1 The cookbook wasn’t Meghan’s idea. The women were already involved. She wrote the intro.
Invictus is Harry’s version of the successful Warrior Games in the US. Harry didn’t create the original concept.
Also the Harry and Meghan initiatives you’ve mentioned are all from their time as working royals and are several years old.
sparrow, I keep thinking that she’s had years in which to work with a professional to help with her public speaking. It’s pretty obvious she has never done that. She could have been taught how to make small talk and, when appropriate, what questions to ask of experts. If she would just get a reasonable briefing from her staff and studied it, she would be able to pull off these meetings.
I’ve decided that she isn’t going to do that. I think she really did, and does, think that just showing up is the job and she’s not going to do anything more. There’s a disconnect somewhere.
Vivian, we know you don’t like the Sussexes from your many comments trying to “subtly” discredit them. The cookbook itself WAS Meghan’s idea – to collate the recipes of the women of the Hubb Kitchen and use the proceeds to benefit the Al-Manaar Heritage Center. However, it was a collaborative effort spotlighting the women in this community because Meghan had been visiting them beforehand several times.
I’m not sure what the point of your second paragraph is. The Invictus Games are a UK version of the Warrior Games. Harry spearheaded it and organized it. It takes a lot of work and devotion and now it’s an internationally recognized event. What has Kate done that equals that?
They’ve done tangible things since, such as their work with World Central Kitchen. Again, your comments seem to be implying a point of comparison with Kate since this post is about her. So what exactly has she done that equals what Archewell has done since 2020?
An idea without work to get it to move forward means nothing, so I’m not sure what your point is at all.
@Vivian -wrong, the cookbook WAS Meghan’s idea. The women were already gathering and cooking etc, and Meghan suggested the cookbook to get more funding so the kitchen could be open every day . (PS she mentions that in the intro that she wrote if you had read it.)
I know Invictus is based on the warrior games here but Harry still went back home and said “you know what, we’re going to do that here” and he was able to get funding for it, get a director for it, and grow it to be a large international sporting event, so I’m okay giving him credit for that idea.
As for your last point – okay? What’s something, anything, similar that Kate has done in the last 12 years in her time in the royal family? Something with a tangible result?
(pssst. In the past 3 years H&M have started Archewell, their charitable organization, organized with partners like World Central Kitchen and Proctor and Gamble, and have started a production company, have put out two docuseries and a very successful podcast and a best selling memoir, so they’re still moving and shaking).
People (esp. The UK taxpayers) should start asking the real questions:
What happens to the money?
Years of funding and no output?
That smells like….?!?
Don‘t get distracted by the clothes and jewelry…in my opinion it is a front for funneling money and obscur the paper trail.
There’s a stray comma after Ed Vainker’s title/position on the press release and it’s driving me nuts looking at it. Also, lol at them actually putting “Princess of Wale’s Work on Early Childhood” in the header. WHAT WORK for f***’s sake? At least call it advocacy. It’s insulting to professionals in the field.
Notice some have honors after their name. I guess, the rest are angling for their own OBE.
Otherwise known as “Other Bugger’s Efforts”.
I work in Education. Moved from out of the classroom into an Academic Coach position, from Middle Grades to Elementary, and my education specialty is in Education. I’ve obtained an MS.Ed and an ED.S. In my new position, I get it theoretically but right now, I’m still absorbing the culture of the job. I have a list of things I would like to see differently, but I’m not touching my list until I’m done understanding the culture of my job. I took this bio detour in response to the post because so many things stand out as wrong to me with this enterprise. First, Kate is doing something I would love to do. To be on a board of directors with a charity, where I could as a #2 direct context or curriculum. To be in a position to use my degrees to help children in a focused area. I started my new job, and the highlight for me as a planner nerd was my coordinating note clipboard, life planner, phone case, and pen 😀 BUT I also sit in these meetings, and I listen. I use my non-meeting time to pull up references and to study and take notes. I prepare myself with questions, and I study the people I work with. I want to make sure I am smart and contributing. I just…can’t believe Kate is wasting her time with a topic she clearly doesn’t care about. I am passionate about education. Every meeting I’m in I seriously try not to be Kate. I’m trying to be the anti-Kate. I would die inside if they just thought I’m a poser with a cool notebook. 😬
Okay, I’m loving the fact that you are literally trying to not be like Kate in a mtg, the anti-Kate. I’m positive you are not a poser with a cool notebook. You’re making plans and taking actions for real, not for show.
Thanks! I’ve only been in Middle Grades, so the Elementary environment is so different. This project with Kate has always intrigued me because I want to know exactly what she is doing and why and for what reason. Like is this a center providing data, interventions, and resources, such as training; or is this a foundation to cipher funds to support school programs; or is this shareholder community focused, designed to give parents with Early Years children support and access? I still have no clue.
This is a good cause, and I want an output that makes sense. Kate here has a specific and targeted cause; she can have tangible results, yet all I see are meetings with leaders. Meetings don’t matter. Education needs hands on deck! Education needs funding! Education needs action! Why isn’t she just helping channel support back to the countless programs I’m sure the UK already has?
Her work is done, then! 😁
Wouldn’t theses advisors be the very ones to recommend government support for early years initiatives? You know, so every parent in the UK can benefit from these critically important preschool programs and the like? No? The Tory government/Willy/KC3 don’t want to pay with taxes or royal foundation funds?? Ok, got it.
Is this why Kate hasn’t made an appearance at her husband’s Earthshot Retreat? Pity that, I’m sure the prizewinners would have really appreciated her telling them how her children are so into saving the planet because they watch David Attenborough documentaries and/or how she makes the effort to put out the recycling before the school run because she’s such a normal busy mum…
@Maremotrice, is that before or after jumping on the trampoline?
Another event that’s all pomp and no real positive impact.
More work probably goes into wording these KP press releases than towards any fruitful projects. What a waste.
As far as this esteemed group supporting the Centre in “raising awareness”… isn’t that the royals’ main job and the whole point of them showing up in the first place? ?
All the opulence and reverence and press coverage and whatever else people see as valuable in the monarchy… it’s all so that people pay attention to them, right? So how does a meeting to pass off the task of “raising awareness” to other people qualify as ‘work’ for any member of the BRF? It’s literally Kate publicly taking a pass on doing her her job.
Is that the same McQueen tuxedo that Meghan wore a few years ago?
I can’t tell if its the exact same one. If its not, its really similar. I think her white McQueen and the mauve McQueen were pretty much copies of that one too, but the tuxedo aspect of this one makes me think it is the same?
its the exact same suit. in the exact same color way this time. she has the suit in like 5 different colors. she even styled the blouse underneath the same and her hair the same. disgusting.
I suspect she got that McQueen suit in all the colours of the rainbow.
I don’t like her AT ALL but she’s clearly been crying shortly before these photos were taken.
Goodness. I went back up. Her eyes are indeed glassy. Nerves, perhaps? She’s not a good speaker or people person. This is a “proper-ish” event for Kate, where her fake specialism is on professional display in an intimate round-table setting. Imagine having to say something about your early years crap, with the cameras on you and these people waiting to see what comes out of your mouth.
Maybe K had some gummies first
So, I can’t see where she looks like she was just crying?
Hi Jais. If you look at the photo where she has her notebook and pen – I assume it’s when she first walked in – her eyes look as if she’s been teary a second or two before and she’s been shoved through the door and told the show must go on. She looks like she’d rather be anywhere else than walking into that room. It may be this stuff overwhelms her, particularly when she’s meant to be taking the lead.
What strikes me is that no one from the Early Years Initiative is actually there, just Kate. Where is her Early Years center, where does this work take place? Who are the other people who work on this and why are they not present?
Yeah, I mean Early Education in the US is a different beast from our K12 Education programs, but I seriously have no idea what Kate is trying to accomplish or the purpose of all of this.
Good point. Where’s the rest of the bunch from the Early Years Centre? Was it still just Kate? After two years?
If Kate keeps taking her time with rolling out this initiative, the children in the “Early Years” will be having children of their own and she can start all over.
I wish I could send you a gold star.
She looks fantastic! I love the suit!
I like the suit, too. I’m still waiting for an outdoor event, however. The photoshop is very strong with Kate and the interior light always helps. Note that whenever she does these events, she seems to be in a halo of light while everyone else is in relative shadow. That’s her photographer helping her out. We’ve had back lit photos, we’ve had interior white room photos, and we’ve had these round table photos. Wait till she’s out and about in less favourable light and/or her favourite photographer has gone rogue or is rushed to publish.
I have nothing to say except I love a crisp black and white outfit and I really like this. I would wear that jacket with jeans and a white/ coloured tank top or as a more professional overcoat.
No snark for that.
now…about her early years nonsense….
Yes fhe barbie doll is v pretty – that’s what her job is I guess
Love a good clean suit. Can’t see the problem with it unless you are looking to trash her.
100%. The hate for her on this sight borders on obsession. I’m no huge fan, but geez.
@ MELISSA
Well, if you think this is bad. I refer you to meghan’s comment sections. I don’t recall any such grievances from you about those. This is tame in comparison. So pleeeze.
@Melissa – I hope you hold this same energy for Meghan. You wanna see hate that “borders on obsession”? Check out the British media’s endless stories on Meghan.
Most of us are saying we like it, including me? The suit is pretty. It looked pretty when Meghan wore it first too, lol.
You think this is bad, try looking at the volume of sht Megan has to put up with 24 /7, 365 days a year. The difference is, is that Khate is one big phoney
MaineGrl & Melissa, you might want to try a Kate friendly site. You would probably be happier.
I haven’t read a post that says they don’t like the suit. The issue has been that she’s wearing during the day, when a tuxedo suit is worn in the evening. It’s interesting that from that you decide that we ‘hate’ her and ‘trash’ her.
*eyeroll* most are saying it looks fine, even though it is a tuxedo suit (tuxes are typically for more formal events or nighttime events.) But we can still call her out for her stupid props and wasting everyone’s time with this.
It’s hilarious how a whole country has media set up to prop this family for their busywork but that’s not considered an obsession.
Said I liked the suit even if it’s a little over-dressy. She should wear it again to another event. Idk, I try to be objective about the clothes, regardless of the person and whether they’ve consistently behaved like a trash person. Like saying talk therapy isn’t for everyone just to get a dig in at her brother-in-law law.
It’s not trashing the suit, it’s trashing the empty-headed person and the foundation that shows the lack of actual work, solid results and outcomes. We see past the suit to the non-entity wearing it.
@MaineGrl & Melissa – yay u both like a copy kat Barbie doll – the DM would love ur positive comments – also what r ur feels on the abuse Meghan faced
It’s killing me that no major fashion outlet has pointed out that this is the same McQueen suit Meghan wore back in 2018. Kate has since worn this same suit in multiple colors.
Agree, if that was Meghan doing all the copying every fashion magazine would have a weekly article🤢Don’t under estimate the power of the Royals.
There are at least 123,000 homeless children presently in the UK.
Imagine what a difference it would make in those children’s lives if the resources spent to make it seemed that this woman is actually contributing to the welfare of the general public.
I am not being political in asking for redistribution of wealth, just a more prudent allocation of resources.
A society is judged on how will it treats the least living in that society and the UK under the tutelage of the tories is damned.
It is taking silly Kate and her ill with it.
Edit last sentence.
It is taking silly Kate and her ilk with it.
Wow…she must have seen video and photos of Crown Princess Mary at her recent The Mary Foundation event where Mary gave a speech launching a new initiative on combating loneliness in young people. I mean the look is literally a total rip off. See The Mary Foundation actually uses their research to form and launch programs and initiatives.
Has this center actually launched anything?
oh wow. She did just copy her. LOL. I am so focused on her copying of Meghan that I forget sometimes she copies Mary too.
I know people will say “its a white blouse and a black suit, everyone wears it” but Kate does not. So this is a definite copy from someone.
I honestly think that they (whoever they are bts) are trying to make Kate appear she’s on the same level as other European Royal women (ie Mary, Maxima, Letizia, Victoria, etc.). They all are involved in important relevant causes, work with/or have foundations of their own through which they work on their main focus areas. I am shocked they have not tried to get Kate to take a humanitarian trip like Letizia, Mary, Maxima do yearly. Good luck with that! However, you cannot compare what these other royal women had done by Kate’s age with what Kate has done. It just is not in the same league. And the excuses for Kate are laughable given these other women’s examples! Queen Mathilde got a degree while pregnant! Crown Princess Mette-Marit got a master’s degree after marrying CP Haakon! Crown Princess Mary launched her foundation with two toddlers and still managed to make official trips, do her engagements and continue to improve her Danish…at one point she had 4 kids under the age of 6 including newborn twins! Kate’s excuses (or the excuses made for her) are insane and laughable. They really should just stop trying to mold her into this modern royal woman and let her be her old fashioned self and just attend easy engagements, smile, wave and cut a ribbon or two. She is not cut out for this type of important relevant work that other royal women are doing. Her advisors are doing her a disservice.
I appreciate that Kate is not wearing some disgusting ruffled high neck shirt for once. That makes her look so frumpy and dated. This neckline is still modest but not grandma weird Victorian whatever the hell she thinks looks good.
The outfit is fine. Clearly Meg inspired but fine nonetheless. She looks pretty.
What I’m thinking of though, is that she’s never gonna cut her hair until Meghan does is she?
Nope. Her wigets will get longer and longer. I’m waiting for the day the breeze pulls one clean off her head. I hope there’ll be video. 😁
The press is not doing Kate any favors by talking about what she wears at an “work” event. They’re just confirming she’s an intellectual lightweight.
Those fillers are fresh.
Are the trousers cropped, and did she pair them with a black pump, a la Meghan?
I like the suit. Without the earrings. But I do like it. I like the combo of black and white. And I like the structured shoulders on the jacket. That’s five outfits I’ve liked so far (including her wedding gown) and that’s quite a bit for me when it comes to Kate fashion.
It matters not what OfWilliam wears, she’ll always be an empty suit.
Just a racist, insecure, cold, empty-headed mean girl with no fashion sense or home training.
That ‘operational note’ is all about Kate, all about promoting Kate’s work. So very bizarre!
“like she’s just rolling into the meeting after spending the entire night at a Monte Carlo craps table.” – Picturing this was today’s nearly choke on my tea moment. Thanks Kaiser!
This woman is a straight up fool. I can’t imagine anyone else in that corrupt family presenting such nonsense to an audience and being taken seriously. She is a shameless grifter and a laughingstock. It’s like she’s begging for someone to snatch her wig.
I don’t like what I’ve seen of this woman since Meghan came into their lives. I’ve seen the snide looks the copying of her style the blanking of Meghan in public, the gaslighting. All these things and then the behind the scenes bullying/belittling/out-ranking attempts described in Harry’s book make me dislike her. However, on this stuff I actually pity her.
She’s clearly been allocated this early years faux remit because it was deemed by some ‘suit’ years ago to be an appropriate thing for her to be associated with in a public facing way. Just like she had to get the faux-job at Jigsaw when the queen had pointedly asked “what does she do”. If she had married any other ultra-wealthy man she could have just been a ‘lady who lunches’ ‘stay at home ‘ gym/spa’ mum/wife (with staff to do the grunt work obviously) which has clearly always been the height of her ambition. I don’t understand that lifestyle personally because I had a professional career that I loved for most of my working life but I do accept that some people don’t want to, or can’t do, that kind of work.
She’s clearly out of her depth by any measure of actual effectiveness standards so why is she being forced to continue this farce. It must be mortifying for her having to fake her way through meeting with real professionals where she’s likely no clue what’s being discussed, decided or even happening.
I don’t understand why she couldn’t just have been allowed to be a ‘stay at home mum’ albeit an overprivileged one. Her contribution to the royal machine could have taken the form of fronting big ticket fundraising dinners for good causes, hosting garden parties, fashion shows etc. Why is she being forced to pretend she’s a CEO or an intellectual contributor to pretend initiatives. There’s nothing wrong with not being intelligent enough or motivated enough for those roles, millions aren’t. If she’d not been from a wealthy home and had married ‘Joe Bloggs’ from ‘working class road’ she would probably just have had a p/t job at a local supermarket that allowed her to take & pick the kids up from school, and she’d have been content just making her home nice & looking after the kids. There’s nothing wrong with that imo, they should just have let her do it and be upfront about it.
JoJo, I would agree with you except when this was announced she was in her late 30s. She could have been educating herself about this topic. The fact that she still doesn’t know enough to ask a question or two tells me that she isn’t going to do that. She chooses IMO to be uninformed at this point. The same with public speaking where she could get a professional to help her.
Let’s remember that she’s 41 and she must know how to use the internet. She could be going to credible sites and reading up on the early years. She doesn’t need her staff or anyone in the brf ‘allowing’ her to do so. She can simply do it.
I agree with much of what you said and again I will say that she CHOOSES to stay in the marriage and lifestyle. We all have to decide how we want to live our lives. She gets to choose, too.
The children are in school now, she has nannies, why should she be a stay at home mom when her predecessors actually worked.
Well, this whole project was announced the Friday before Meghan’s cookbook launch. So yeah, hyping up her landmark projects and really everything about Kate since 2017 is a direct reaction to Meghan. Meghan sets the standard and Kate hastily tries to catch up through fashion, landmark projects, and notebooks. At this point, who is Kate without Meghan? What is her identity? Sadly, the only thing that seems true is the way she acts rude in a church, ignores her nephew at a polo match, and copy keens other women. There is literally photographic evidence of these actions.
That book and pen.. this woman child is a joke 🤡
I would love for Kate to do a study on classism & early childhood development. She’s in a unique position coming from a middle class background & it would be perfect for her. If she were really serious about it.
I would like to see the minutes of this meeting or the actual video. I’m sure the content from these knowledgeable professionals is really worth a look see. That would give her Early Years initiative some context and give the public a better idea of her big plans this year.
I know there’s nothing in that notebook she’s holding–just a device to keep the jazz hands from flapping. Also, as a McQueen tuxedo, I’m not impressed in the least. I’d think it would have style and pizzazz, but it’s very plain and does nothing for her.
Wasn’t Kate’s ‘Early Years Centre’ opened 2-3 years ago? And she’s only now convening experts to advise? What’s she been doing in the intervening years?
She literally brings nothing to the table. She’s the Ninny of the Roundtable.
If Kate’s Early Childhood Centre is situated in Kensington Palace, wouldn’t it make sense for her to hold meetings there? Where is the staff/researchers from the Centre, or is the Centre imaginary? Or just existing in cyberspace? I’m beginning to think this whole thing is a hoax? There is no information gathering taking place or research being done under the auspices of the so-called Centre. Also, I saw a whole individual item about Kate’s notetbook, which apparently she debuted at Harvard and she’s using the same type here. It looks brand new one to me, obviously not the one at Harvard, though, which I’m sure she’s thumbed through many times!
THe DM article talks about Kate’s “bouncy” hair and how she tucked her hair behind her ears and the ear rings could be seen. And she reports what she told her children. This is what Kate being at the panel is all about. LOL>
Hi Tessa. I’ve just been over to the DM to look at the BTL posts, which are always interesting. Lots of people are really going for her, saying what a waste of time this early years stuff is, how much she costs us, how ridiculous she looks. I sense the DM is letting a lot of posts thru that would usually be blocked. I sometimes wonder whether the DM is asked to do this by the BRF, so they can gauge the Brits’ true reactions to their “work” etc (I remember an article about Charles and how he wanted to call Camilla “queen” when he became king. The comments section seemed open to everyone piling in about her, and I suspect the BRF used that as a measuring stick for her popularity.) Or maybe the posts are pretty angry simply because most people are angry about this waste of space family.