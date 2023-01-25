“The Madonna bio-pic – starring Julia Garner – has been shelved” links

Madonna’s bio-pic – the one starring Julia Garner as Madge – has been shelved. [Dlisted]
Senators are the biggest Taylor Swift fans. [Gawker]
The backlash against Beyonce’s Dubai concert. [LaineyGossip]
Girls Trip 2 has been greenlit. No comment. [Pajiba]
Dior’s show was fine – we’ll see that silver gown at the Oscars, I’m sure. [Go Fug Yourself]
Shaquille O’Neal’s “bangs” are hilarious. [Seriously OMG]
Michelle Williams’ Dawson’s Creek costars celebrate her Oscar nom. [Just Jared]
Here are the other looks from the Schiaparelli show. [RCFA]
What is the MLM Plexus? Nvm, I don’t want to know. [Starcasm]
Emily Ratajkowski really is an in-demand model. [Egotastic]
I love these compilations of work fails. [Buzzfeed]
Marjorie Tayor Greene is still on her bullsh-t. [Towleroad]
Madonna looks really good in that picture. And Julia Garner seems like a good choice to play her. Maybe she will at a later date.
You think that looks like Madonna? Initial glance, I thought she was a Kardashian.
Madonna is more silicone now than real human flesh.
I thought exact same thing…. Kardashian face, hair, butt, dress…. Sad imo
My first reaction was that at this point Kim could play her.
That is exactly what I thought. My mother is 2 years older than her, and yes, she has a few wrinkles (not many), and she looks SO much better. Madonna looks like a sex doll now. Totally Kardashian, and quite terrible.
I think she looks absolutely robotic.
Julia Garner would have been fabulous in the role, but I doubt she would have been given enough artistic freedom by Madonna to do the role authentically. We all know what a control freak she is and would ultimately demand that the entire picture should shine nothing but a positive light on her…Eva Peron 2.0.
Julia dodged a bullet imo
The wonder of filters and photoshop. She’s got that Instagram face
massive facetune and photoshop.
Madonna lives in Uncanny Valley now and looks it. Yikes.
Eonline’s “Diary of Madonna’s Baby” was my very first taste of gossip back in my tween years, and without that entre I might never have eventually found this site. But I’ll admit despite that beginning I’ve never followed much of Madonna’s lige story and would appreciate a good biopic of an icon. Too bad about this one, I think Julia Garner would have nailed it.
The Beyoncé backlash is some hypocrisy at it’s finest. If we are really going to go after her for performing in Dubi then any state with anti-sodomy laws should never have any artist perform any time ever. The United States is barely a first world country with their treatment of women, Black Americans, POC and the enormous mass gun killings. Spare me the outrage at a BLACK woman working.
Madonna allowing a bio movie is going to take a bajillion years.
She will want 125% control over everything, then change her mind, then change again.
Saw Madonna is talking about touring sometime soon.
Madonna must look frightening up close, in real life, without make up. Boy, she really went all in on the plastic surgery.
Take a page from Jagger, Richards, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and just be.
I’m sure Julia is not happy that she probably cleared her schedule for this production as she is an actress in high demand.
I don’t think Madonna will find a better person to play her because Julia is such a chameleon and had a lot to offer this role of Madonna
Madonna looks like a Bratz prototype. What a shame. She would have aged gloriously.
I agree.
Madonna should have never started anything, fillers, lip plumper, plastic surgery.
She would have aged naturally and still been a force of nature. Now after all she’s had done, I wonder how she’ll look if she stops.
I’m always kind of still surprised how petite she is, she projects BIG.
Bette Davis did too. Under 5’6″ and yet the star power kept your eyes on her.
Madonna is self-made, came up and built herself into a world wide success.
I respect all her hard work, she did things her way and toured like a Boss.
Still watch her on Youtube, good songs, videos were great.
Btw, didn’t Kevin Costner give her the complement after seeing her on tour “Your show was Neat”? Neat, what grown man millionaire uses the word neat? Kevin, no. 💕
Damn, Madonna is wearing Megan Fox’s face. I wonder if they have the same doctor who just copy + pastes in every client.
I’m kind of sad that the movie was shelved, I was looking forward to an awesome sh** show of a movie. If Madonna directs like she acts……. I think Julia Garner is a great actress and has dodged a bullet.
I actually think a Madonna bio pic would be interesting. She had burning ambition and mediocre talent. She had a chaotic childhood with the death of her Mother at a young age. And had the knack of finding men to push her up the ladder and collaborating by bedding or otherwise. But of course that would never make it to the screen. If Madonna was the gatekeeper as Director.
If it was a cold honest look at how she got to where she is today. I would buy a ticket. Julia Garner was perfect casting. But knowing Madonna she would want to put on the rubber bands and play herself as 25 at 65.
And it’s a bummer she has fallen down the plastic surgery well. She is a living Bobble Head now.
Apple, I was a huge Madonna fan back in the day and I had the same thought. A truthful, unvarnished look at her journey to fame would be incredible. I also think Julia would have been perfect. But agree, Madonna would never allow that just judging by how she manages her selfies.
After reading these comments, a thought popped into my head.
Why is Madonna doing this to herself?
Madonna SET trends. She didn’t FOLLOW the current trends.
She changed and reinvented herself constantly. It was part of her star power to me.
Hey, we all tried to copy her look from Like a Virgin. Lace gloves, hairstyle, all of it.
Like a Prayer video, was shocking to me as a shy, Catholic school girl. I was spellbound.
I hope she gets a great team behind her when she goes out on tour.
The Stones and Aerosmith still sell out stadiums and they are all in their late ’70’s, why not Madonna?
Plexus was HUUUUUGE with a bunch of my former high-school classmates on Facebook about ten years ago. I didn’t realize it was still around.
It’s mostly shilled by the fundie Christian STAH mom demo now and it’s absolute garbage.
My uncle was really good friends with Madonna in high school. He insists they weren’t dating, but no one ever believed him, at the time or after. He was also a grade-A asshat at the time. Super cruel and cutting with his words. (He got better, largely because the woman he fell in love with wouldn’t have anything to do with him unless he did. Speaking of, she is also far more beautiful than Madonna now, as she has not become plastic.) So er, that could be… interesting. Well, Madonna has never accepted that she grew up in suburban Michigan (NOT Detroit), so maybe she’ll just block that part of her life out.
The Dior clothes actually look wearable but the ANGRY looking models (male and female) distracted so much, it was hard to get past the glare
Am I the only one left with a soft spot for Madonna? I know she can be trying. but she’s Madonna, for God’s sake.
She is also someone who used the N-word because she was trying to be “Cool” and trout it was ok became she had black children.
Madonna laughed when a girl who was part of her crew was sexually assaulted, because she was bleeding from her butt. Yeah, that’s so hilarious. Then Madonna lectured the girl about being more careful, and those guys were probably just using the girl to get closer to *her* (Madonna). She is garbage.
Madonna isn’t wearing those awful plaits. I thought she was channelling Heidi. (The fairy tale one, not Klum).
Dang I was looking forward to Julia garner as Madonna who has a much more interesting backstory than queen or even Elton John after all. But she might have gotten in her own way so …maybe not. And Emrata as a model? She has no chin and is SHORT. Although she has nice boobs.
How awful!