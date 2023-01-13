Princess Kate: ‘Talking therapies don’t work for some people’

I’ve been reading Prince Harry’s Spare in the evenings and I’m in the 2015 section, when Harry has left the Army and he’s been dealing with PTSD, agoraphobia and panic attacks for years. He’s also looking for a wife – I know what’s coming up, but I just have to say, he was absolutely primed to meet Meghan. He was ready, his light was on, but more than that, he was desperate to find solutions to his many mental health struggles. We know that Meghan didn’t give him a choice in the matter – if he didn’t get into therapy and begin dealing with his issues head-on, she would have been out of there. Thus, Prince William and Queen Camilla believe that Harry has been “kidnapped by psychotherapists and Meghan.”

Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Liverpool to visit a new hospital and mental health charities in the area. The focus was on NHS resources, but also on the mental health programs available. It was at the mental health charity Open Door that Kate spoke about how talk therapy isn’t for everyone:

Kate Middleton raised eyebrows during her first public outing since Prince Harry’s memoir was released by commenting that therapy does not work for everyone. The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Merseyside yesterday visiting mental health charity Open Door, when Kate said: ‘Talking therapies don’t work for some.’

Will and Kate met several teenagers at the Open Door Charity, who use arts and dance to help with mental health.

The Sun reported that Kate asked: ‘Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped with your personal lives?’

One boy replied that using music as a tool helps him express his emotions through something he enjoys. He said: ‘Producing music and letting out what you’re feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere. I can put it into words. That was tough to explain!’

Kate said: ‘Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody. It’s so important to have a range of therapies.’

She added: ‘Everyone is talking a lot more about mental health. There have often been negative connotations around it. But if we get across that there are these more positive spaces and experiences out there, then we are changing how we talk about it.’

These people, I swear to God. William and Kate want to promote themselves as mental health advocates while also smearing Harry as “having too much therapy.” Not to mention the fact that these two a–holes bullied and abused Harry and Meghan so much that the Sussexes had to leave the g–damn country. The absolute audacity of Kate to simper about therapy and mental health. F–k off.

Fashion notes: Kate’s coat was from Holland and Cooper, and as I said yesterday, she got it after she saw Meghan wear a similar one from Burberry. Kate’s dress was from Cefinn, retailing for £290.

56 Responses to “Princess Kate: ‘Talking therapies don’t work for some people’”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:30 am

    She really does have no shame. She and he rage “husband” are both in need of intense TALK therapy for their sake and their children’s. Thank God Harry got his and stuck with it.

    Reply
    • Aidevee says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:40 am

      Meh, I can’t hate on this. She’s just saying that, for some people, dance or music might be more their thing. Thinking her comments are a dig at Harry is a stretch this time, I think anyway.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 13, 2023 at 7:45 am

        She knows nothing about early childhood now she is playing expert in psychology. She has no shame. She is an art history major

      • Chloe says:
        January 13, 2023 at 7:49 am

        I think it’s a bit of a stretch too but that doesn’t prevent me from finding her question idiotic.

        ‘Has it helped’ what kind of answer did she expect?
        She could have asked: ‘what has your road to therapy been like and what led you here’

      • Mimi says:
        January 13, 2023 at 7:51 am

        When your brother in law talks about how talk therapy helped him and you publicly say talking therapy is not for everyone, it is a dig against your brother in law. Plain and simple.

      • equality says:
        January 13, 2023 at 7:58 am

        She can be an advocate without making broad meaningless statements as if she is an expert. Same with early childhood development. She hasn’t put in the work to be a professional so she needs to limit what she says on both topics and as H&M are always being told by those same tabloids “draw attention to those actually doing the work”.

      • The Old Chick says:
        January 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

        It’s totally a dig after Spare. Bit disengenuos to say otherwise. Plus, what gives that walking eating disorder (that she’s praised for in the BM) a right to claim any knowledge about therapy? She’s got some hella body dysmorphia with all the procedures the OTT Wiglets, the ED. Kate! Seek help like H did!

      • C says:
        January 13, 2023 at 8:20 am

        I have no patience with this kind of thinking anymore. We know exactly why she said that. She couldn’t be bothered to put on her wig and gurn for the cameras for anything constructive in the first two weeks of the year and this is what she says at her first appearance.

        That said, the idea of range of therapies is good. But after the “Cult of psychotherapy” headlines? Completely intentional.

    • MY3CENTS says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:12 am

      Let’s not forget her brother James who was also open about his struggles with depression. I don’t remember if he talked about therapy, but literally anyone around them , except Pegs&Wiglets, is contributing more to mental health conversations than these two “advocates”.

      Reply
    • Denise says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Harry didn’t have talk therapy. He did EMDR which is trauma focused therapy. Do they even know which mental health modalities he’s been using?

      She could have used her platform to teach people about all the options that are out there. Once I knew what type of therapist I needed, I found one easily and it helped me tremendously

      Reply
  2. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Their stupid petty game is so obvious. Im surprised she’s the one attacking, I wonder if she was jazzhanding when that scripted line came out her mouth. Im out of words for lazy bully kkkate.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:38 am

      She’s attacking as Harry outed her as a mean girl who bullied his wife and then tried to take over his wedding to make it about herself.

      kHate and Ma always come out swinging when someone dares to criticise Waity.

      Reply
  3. NEMO says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:32 am

    Really KKKhate? So what works for you? Mumbling Therapy? 🙄🙄

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:32 am

    When did keen practice or even study psychology. She should just stop pretending she is an expert.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:59 am

      I have to wonder how actual mental health professionals feel about these amateurs giving advice and making blanket statements about what “works” and what doesn’t. The young man talking about how his music has helped him probably does other kinds of therapies, including talk therapy, as well. Can’t believe that the professionals are okay with the misinformation she spouts. Unfortunately, they are probably told not to say anything.

      Reply
  5. BeyondTheFringe says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:32 am

    My disgust for these two knows no bounds.

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:07 am

      They really are horrible human beings. I don’t know how anyone can look at those two bullies the same way again.

      Reply
  6. Seaflower says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:33 am

    Just when I think they can’t get worse, these two are despicable.

    K also looks like the cat that got the cream here. I wonder what she is up to?

    How does any mental health charity want to be associated with them anymore.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:50 am

      She looks like the cat that got the creme because this crisis with harry and meghan prevents william from leaving her. The monarchy can’t deal with another blow.

      Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:08 am

      She’s always cat /cream but she actually looks dreadful. At least 10 years older than her age.

      Reply
      • Beach Dreams says:
        January 13, 2023 at 8:33 am

        Right? She looks like the Grinch in that first photo. It’s funny that some people were like “oh wow, she looks great” yesterday. Photoshop, guys. Every. Single. Time.

    • C says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:27 am

      I bet this is the most unified she’s felt with William in a while. Nothing like hating Harry and Meghan to unite William in a cause with his wife and make him pay attention to her.

      Reply
  7. Anna says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:34 am

    I’m not a violent person but I just want to slap her. This woman is an embarrassment and should disappear from public life.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:38 am

      Lots of people would like to biatch slap Kate for being a hypocritical racist ahole. William and Kate made Harry and Meghan’s life impossible to live in England. Spare me the bullshit.

      Reply
  8. minnieder says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:34 am

    I can’t even deal with the hypocrisy of these jokers. I will say in the last picture she looks extremely unwell.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:35 am

    The smug was on display yesterday esp with this comment – she knows that regardless the UK press will, for the moment, continue to embiggen her. She thinks she got off lightly in Harry’s book but is too stupid to understand that people are now seeing her for the bully she is.

    She and Ma are drunk on the power that they think being Princess of Wales gives her – being one step off the throne has made them bold, very bold.

    H&M are best off being as far away from the lot of them as possible – they will never take responsibility for their actions. I hope Harry blows the whole thing open with his legal case against the Fail – it will be interesting to see what comes out with that on what else the RF and the media have been covering up.

    Reply
  10. Snuffles says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:36 am

    The unmitigated gall and hypocrisy. Especially when her brother suffers from depression and gets therapy. That they have done family therapy together. And have gotten positive press for it. Then they turn around and denigrate and berate Harry for doing the same.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:36 am

    Kate plays to the cameras. She is so annoying. She and will play happy couple. She studied art history not psychology.

    Reply
  12. Noki says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:37 am

    No wonder they mostly release pictures of their interactions. Better to see jazz hands than the hypocritical bile coming from their mouths.

    Reply
  13. Woke says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Why she keeps dressing to accentuate how thin she is ? Why the belt ?
    Prior to the book I didn’t like her but I didn’t hate her I still don’t but now ? She just irritate me, and seeing people worry about her re William behavior I was just like y’all still believe she’s a bystander ?
    This latest comment just prove to me that she’s just 100% on-board. She just care about what’s beneficial for her and that’s it.

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I think it would have been better had she said “JUST talk therapies don’t always work for some people.” Or just said the line about how important it is to have a wide variety of therapies available. Because for many people – especially children – play therapy or art therapy can be a lot more effective than meeting with a therapist for a one-on-one talk every week or something. But the way she phrased it makes it sound like talk therapies aren’t effective at all, even the way she says “they’re not for everybody” kind of makes me feel like she’ saying “haha no darling I’m not in therapy and never will be, not for everybody.”

    BUT that aside….its her next line that really ticks me off, about the negative connotations around mental health. YES there are still so many negative connotations around mental health and getting help etc and headlines about being “kidnapped by physiotherapists” do not help that at all. Bullying a pregnant woman to the verge of suicide does not help the “negative connotations.” etc.

    They really need to just sit down and shut up about mental health.

    Reply
    • Lara (the other) says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:49 am

      From another person without the whole backstory, the sentence would have been perfectly fine… There is a reason why there are different types of therapy. But in the current situation I can not imagine them beeing so dump not to know, that this part of the sentence will be extracted and seen as a dig towards Harry.
      I wonder if it was on purpose to present themselfs as the victims that were misunderstood if there is a backlash.

      Reply
    • Flower says:
      January 13, 2023 at 7:56 am

      For sure Kate is correct – talking therapy does not work for everyone and in some cases it just exacerbates the trauma due to re-exposure with no processing.

      However this was a particularly cruel barb likely aimed at Harry in the wake of the book. It’s a low blow that I didn’t even think she was capable of.

      If you watch some of Harry’s recent interviews – I think there is one from ‘the me you can’t see’ where Harry discusses the nervous system, it pretty much confirms that Harry has been working with body based therapies like somatic experiencing, EMDR etc to access the trauma deep in his nervous system at a time when he would not have had the words.

      Harry’ likely had to resort to non-talking therapy’s as a means to process the trauma he had struggled to make peace with after Diana’s death. The fact alone that he just couldn’t accept the reality meant he was effectively stuck with it as an adult until he was able to seek help.

      This is what makes Kate’s comment all the more galling (1) because she is aware of these facts and made this throw away comment and (2) she has a brother who has had a very public fight with his own mental illness.

      The more I see of how Kate assimilated into the RF, the more I understand the toxic dynamic of her own family. I hope James writes a tell all one day and lifts the lid on his co-Narc sister.

      Reply
      • The Old Chick says:
        January 13, 2023 at 8:13 am

        Trauma therapy isn’t ‘talk therapy’. It’s highly specialised and they don’t bring up trauma without dealing with it 🙄. I’m going through the process of finding one now for a friend and I myself have a trauma therapist. Just talk therapy is actually old hat and proves she knows nothing and should shut her pie hole. Kkkate is a bully, rejects therapy, and yet speaks on therapy? Wtaf is this bs?

      • Tessa says:
        January 13, 2023 at 8:29 am

        Nothing in medicine or psychology works for everyone but keen chose to zero in on talk therapy. The art history major should stop playing expert in things she is not qualified to deal with.

  15. Tessa says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:42 am

    Really Kate. And you know this how. Where are your charts to try to prove this. She is so pathetic. I wish an expert on the field would publicly call out Kate on this.

    Reply
  16. Flower says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:45 am

    Kate is really leaning into her villain era and the Rota Rats must be rubbing their hands with glee given everything they know.

    We’ve all seen how things can go pear shaped and once the Rota Rats have the circumstances to leak and take her down, they will have all these quotes and pictures to truly put the boot in with.

    Reply
  17. Janey says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:47 am

    “talking therapies don’t work for some people – Willy was talking to his rose bushes for months and it didn’t seem to help his explosive aggression”.

    Reply
  18. Cel2495 says:
    January 13, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Hm but she is in desperate need of it. Maybe they can help her with all her issues plus her clear eating disorder issues as well. Does she think she looks healthy? Anyone around her thinks this is healthy? That woman is skin and bones !

    Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:17 am

      I’m at the point where I have no f’s to give about her health. I’m personally in trauma therapy and these two trigger me more than anyone.. They’re evil. I do not care at all what happens to her.

      Reply
  19. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:03 am

    There were no crowds to greet them either. Everyone was staff or a patient. Captive audience. Per Campaign to Abolish the Monarchy, there were two people outside who said they were H&M admirers and want to abolish the monarchy.

    Reply
  20. SAS says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I can never tell if it’s malice or just stupidity. How hard is it to say “yeah, talking therapy is not always easy” or “it’s can take time to find the right environment”.

    As someone in the field, I’m desperately concerned about this current “politicising” (for want of a better word) of therapy by the RF. Don’t bring an entire clinical field which supports and benefits vulnerable people into your personal beef against Harry. It’s getting facetious.

    And I assume that newspaper tweet is a mock up but frankly fuck them as “mental health advocates” if they don’t come out and rebut any headlines like this (which we know there will be).

    Reply
    • The Old Chick says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:21 am

      SAS, I commented above that ‘talk therapy’ is a bit old hat (unless specifically needed). I had a few therapists before finding my specialised trauma therapist and most focussed on tools and practise. I don’t think they know anything. I haven’t seen a straight ‘talk therapist’ for decades (unless that’s their style). It just is such demeaning language though

      Reply
  21. Milo's Mom says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:06 am

    Wow, they actually took their coats off! I wonder how long the visit lasted? Just long enough to get their digs in at Harry. Despicable people.

    Reply
  22. Sharon says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:12 am

    what absolutely ENRAGES me about the coverage is that the media is more concerned about who she’s referring to than the actual comment. She’s an art major FFS! What psychology degree does she hold? The statement is DAMAGING. End of!

    As you can see from the use of capitals, yes indeed, I am ENRAGED and OUTRAGED

    Reply
  23. Elsa says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:17 am

    As a “talk therapist” who works in an Art Therapy practice, I can say she is not wrong. My focus is on youth and many process best through art. Simple talk therapy is hard for them. We also use EMDR which is a very structured type of talk therapy that is excellent for processing trauma. The more tools in your kit, the better. And I do have the degrees and experience.

    Reply
  24. Eowyn says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:17 am

    Better if they had fully disappeared. They are likely causing so much harm weighing in on this serious issue.
    #AbolishTheMonarchy

    Reply
  25. SarahCS says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Closed questions!

    ‘Has it helped?’

    What about ‘how has producing music helped you?’ This is their job and they are SO BAD at it. We are getting negative return on our investment. We need money to pay the actual public servants so pull the plug on these incompetents.

    Reply
  26. Emily says:
    January 13, 2023 at 8:34 am

    How could they not know the “therapy doesn’t work for everyone” talking point would turn into a headline that undermines their own mental health work?

    They could have talked about this program’s benefits without pitting it against other mental health tools.

    Who the F are their comms people?

    I brief people who work in the non-profit for interviews for a living — this is an obvious faux pas.

    Reply

