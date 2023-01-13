“Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg are a real-life rom-com” links

it’s hard to see other people living your dream pic.twitter.com/9iP4QKk1mN
if a man doesn’t look at me the way andrew garfield looks at amelia dimoldenberg then I don’t want him pic.twitter.com/0IiFwF3POP
ANDREW GARFIELD PLEASE STOP MAKING ME HIPERVENTILATE!
What’s up with this guy? I’m looking at this video at work and I CAN’T.
Phew there’s something about him!!!! I love him. That’s it.
He’s such a charmer.
I love Amelia. Go get your man!!!
I feel like she was going to say something ruder when she asked for his autograph but decided to be sweet and say “best friend certificate”
Andrew and Amelia are really daring together. So fun and quirky with great senses of humor.
I know absolutely nothing about either of these people, but their interactions are so charming…If they are not together, they should be.
I do think Andrew Garfield is a good actor, and he was excellent in Under the Banner of Heaven. That was such a creepy series. Misogyny in action! It made me rage against the hideous patriarchy that rules the lives of talented and intelligent women, and reduces them to servants of men, and baby makers. It seems to run rampant in society in general and many religions in particular. My blood boils! Lol, don’t know where that came from…but rock on Amelia and Andrew.
Andrew Garfield in Breathe awww
These two definitely have chemistry. Amelia is quick and witty, very clever. I Like her.
The “late, great Barbara Bush”?!? AOK, boomer. Holy shit, has newGawker gone full young fogey? They had some terrible Harry takes as well.
Grew up in DC area. She had a ghastly reputation among the people I knew who had contact with her. People with security clearances who did stints in the White House and Vice President’s office. She is one of those old school New England Republicans who did a lot of charitable work, in meaningful and effective ways, but it was about “bettering” people who she held in contempt. This is better than treating people with pure contempt, which is what the republicans are doing now, but don’t romanticize it.
New Gawker is unreadable now. All crappy opinion articles that are absolute trash.
Barbara Bush was UNIVERSALLY loathed among the events staffs who worked at the White House during those years. Mean mean mean. That nice old grannie act was only an act.
They’re absolutely adorable together and Amelia looks like a young Kate Winslet.
Andrew and Amelia! Please can this happen?! So cute.
Is he really shaming her for dating a lot of people?!
He doesn’t feel special, because she “dates a lot of people”…. woooow, the ego and misogyny is real in this one. I’m sure he dates as many people as he wants.
I actually thought he was one of the good ones, but he is straight up full of himself.
This is what women have stacked against them all the time. It’s madness
Hello! He’s referring to her “chicken shop” serie in which she takes celebrities (musicians mostly) to a chicken shop and has awkwards dates (interviews) with them. Check them out, they are funny! The Jack Harlow one had people in flutters 🙂
She has a YouTube series called ‘Chicken Shop Dates’ where she interviews people in a cheapo fried chicken take-away shop. Calm your outrage.