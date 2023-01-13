“Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg are a real-life rom-com” links
  • January 13, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

These red-carpet interactions between Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg are a romantic comedy dream. They’re so sexy together. [Jezebel]
The SAG nominations came out this week! [Go Fug Yourself]
Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy will be on the air for another five years. [Dlisted]
The trailer for Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. [LaineyGossip]
Does Michelle Monaghan need a better agent? [Pajiba]
Ice-T tells a bad joke. [Seriously OMG]
Jenna Bush Hager’s grandmother told her she was chubby. [Gawker]
All about Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husbands. [Just Jared]
The Miss Universe pageant is coming to New Orleans. [Starcasm]
Is anyone listening to Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast? [Egotastic]
Europeans can spot Americans because we’re friendly, we tip & we have confidence? Why are these bad things?? [Buzzfeed]
I’ve always suspected that Pope Francis isn’t popular with the Vatican old-guard. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to ““Andrew Garfield & Amelia Dimoldenberg are a real-life rom-com” links”

  1. Phaedra14 says:
    January 13, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    ANDREW GARFIELD PLEASE STOP MAKING ME HIPERVENTILATE!
    What’s up with this guy? I’m looking at this video at work and I CAN’T.
    Phew there’s something about him!!!! I love him. That’s it.

    Reply
  2. Lucía says:
    January 13, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    I love Amelia. Go get your man!!!

    Reply
    • Emmy Rae says:
      January 13, 2023 at 2:09 pm

      I feel like she was going to say something ruder when she asked for his autograph but decided to be sweet and say “best friend certificate”

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    January 13, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    Andrew and Amelia are really daring together. So fun and quirky with great senses of humor.

    Reply
  4. antipodean says:
    January 13, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    I know absolutely nothing about either of these people, but their interactions are so charming…If they are not together, they should be.
    I do think Andrew Garfield is a good actor, and he was excellent in Under the Banner of Heaven. That was such a creepy series. Misogyny in action! It made me rage against the hideous patriarchy that rules the lives of talented and intelligent women, and reduces them to servants of men, and baby makers. It seems to run rampant in society in general and many religions in particular. My blood boils! Lol, don’t know where that came from…but rock on Amelia and Andrew.

    Reply
    • DouchesOfCambridge says:
      January 13, 2023 at 3:02 pm

      Andrew Garfield in Breathe awww
      These two definitely have chemistry. Amelia is quick and witty, very clever. I Like her.

      Reply
  5. Concern Fae says:
    January 13, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    The “late, great Barbara Bush”?!? AOK, boomer. Holy shit, has newGawker gone full young fogey? They had some terrible Harry takes as well.

    Grew up in DC area. She had a ghastly reputation among the people I knew who had contact with her. People with security clearances who did stints in the White House and Vice President’s office. She is one of those old school New England Republicans who did a lot of charitable work, in meaningful and effective ways, but it was about “bettering” people who she held in contempt. This is better than treating people with pure contempt, which is what the republicans are doing now, but don’t romanticize it.

    Reply
    • JackieJacks says:
      January 13, 2023 at 2:02 pm

      New Gawker is unreadable now. All crappy opinion articles that are absolute trash.

      Reply
    • CMF says:
      January 13, 2023 at 8:09 pm

      Barbara Bush was UNIVERSALLY loathed among the events staffs who worked at the White House during those years. Mean mean mean. That nice old grannie act was only an act.

      Reply
  6. Feeshalori says:
    January 13, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    They’re absolutely adorable together and Amelia looks like a young Kate Winslet.

    Reply
  7. saltandpepper says:
    January 13, 2023 at 1:56 pm

    Andrew and Amelia! Please can this happen?! So cute.

    Reply
  8. LIONE says:
    January 13, 2023 at 4:50 pm

    Is he really shaming her for dating a lot of people?!
    He doesn’t feel special, because she “dates a lot of people”…. woooow, the ego and misogyny is real in this one. I’m sure he dates as many people as he wants.

    I actually thought he was one of the good ones, but he is straight up full of himself.

    This is what women have stacked against them all the time. It’s madness

    Reply
    • Doro says:
      January 13, 2023 at 5:33 pm

      Hello! He’s referring to her “chicken shop” serie in which she takes celebrities (musicians mostly) to a chicken shop and has awkwards dates (interviews) with them. Check them out, they are funny! The Jack Harlow one had people in flutters 🙂

      Reply
    • Kat says:
      January 13, 2023 at 5:34 pm

      She has a YouTube series called ‘Chicken Shop Dates’ where she interviews people in a cheapo fried chicken take-away shop. Calm your outrage.

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment