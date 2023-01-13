VF: Industry executives are ‘shaking their heads’ over the Sussexes’ ‘pity party’

Do you guys follow NYT Pitchbot on Twitter? It’s a clever account which “pitches” article and editorial column ideas in the increasingly right-wing/contrarian New York Times style. Recent “pitches” include “Is life too good in Joe Biden’s America?” and “How can Pete Buttigieg have kids and still do his job as Transportation Secretary?” Why am I talking about a Twitter parody account? Because someone needs to start a pitchbot for royal reporting on both sides of the Atlantic. No matter what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accomplish, no matter how successful they are, there’s always this performative sturm und drang. Royal pitchbot: “Why Prince Harry’s record-breaking memoir sales are a bad thing.” “Sure, Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ series was a huge hit last month, but why don’t they have ten projects out this month?” The gleeful pessimism/cynicism for all things Sussex in the British media has infected American reporting too, giving us these increasingly weird “industry insider” stories. Vanity Fair had another industry one, written by their media guy Joe Pompeo – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
The Sussexes have too many successes! It would therefore appear that Harry and Meghan’s business partners are getting a return on the gazillions they’ve shelled out on the royals-in-exile—a rumored $20 million for PRH and a reported $100 million for Netflix, not to mention the reported $25 million deal that Spotify made with Harry and Meghan, who have sucked us in with their behind-the-scenes peeks at dramatic curtsies, palace backstabbing, and physical altercations between once-beloved brothers. And yet, there’s something about the great Sussex media gamble that makes it hard to rate the whole thing an unqualified success, at least not judging by the chatter I intercepted this week from a handful of Hollywood muckety-mucks.
A giant pity party? “When the source of your content and your narrative and storytelling is just a giant pity party, it’s over,” one executive told me. “What’s more to say? Everyone’s shaking their heads.” Another said, “Okay, now you’ve told all this sh-t, but there’s a shelf life to these things. Something can look like it’s the biggest thing in the world, and then, boom, it’s gone.” A third power player concurred, “I am hearing that they are oversaturated. Everyone in our business is like, ‘Shut up, it’s enough already.’ But of course everyone is still rabidly following it.”
The Sussexes are damaging their future earnings! These anonymous rumblings were echoed in a front-page New York Times piece on Tuesday from Sarah Lyall, who suggested, “More worrying for Harry and Meghan is whether the continued public re-litigation of their troubles has grown so repetitive or even tiresome that it has eroded their personal brand and damaged their potential future earnings. Once they have exhausted the topic of themselves, what is left for them to talk about?”
Harry and Meghan’s spokeswoman says: “These look-back projects have been years in the making, and now that they have been delivered, this chapter is closed. It is in no way shaping what’s to come from the couple. They are looking forward, and ready for what comes next.”
Is Meghan working a book? I was assured that Meghan is not in fact working on a book, despite reports in the British press to the contrary.
Future Netflix projects: Heart of Invictus, a Netflix docuseries about Harry’s Invictus Games competition for wounded military veterans, is on tap. (No release date yet but it’s slated to come out later this year.) There are scripted and unscripted projects in development at Netflix that haven’t been announced, according to someone with knowledge of the deal, who told me it’s good for another two years or so.
The Sussexes had other offers: In signing with Netflix, undoubtedly the highest bidder, Harry and Meghan took a pass on other opportunities. I’m told there had been talks with the brass of Disney (at Bob Iger’s home) and Discovery, the latter of which may have even positioned Harry for a David Attenborough-like role. One of the possibilities discussed, sources familiar with the talks told me, was for Harry to work on documentary programming about Africa (a passion of his) and Great Britain. Meghan expressed interest in lifestyle programming.
But are the Sussexes even committed to building a media empire? This raises the question of whether Harry and Meghan are even committed to building a media business in the long-term, after their initial contracts with Netflix and Spotify expire. (They still have all that philanthropy to busy themselves with.) Perhaps the bigger question is whether they could pull off another hit to rival their Netflix debut.
What is this?? For additional perspective, I called someone who’s not from the entertainment world, but has deep familiarity with royal media relations. “There is certainly a view that, unlike the Obamas, say, they don’t actually have much of a backstory beyond being royal, and nor have they got a particularly illustrious list of achievements to their names,” this person said. “But that doesn’t necessarily translate into lost sales or lost bookability. Given that their constituency is young, progressive, minority, I think there’s probably quite a lot more for them to do.”
I just… don’t get it. Their Netflix docuseries was a huge hit and I’m sure Netflix was very pleased. Harry will have his Invictus series out this year. Clearly, they have other projects which are close-hold. And, by the way, Harry just took a huge personal, professional, reputational and emotional gamble by publishing his memoir, which is going to be one of the biggest bestsellers of the year. Despite all of the industry moaning about “Sussex pity parties,” there are still millions of people who DO care, who want to support Harry and Meghan and their projects. Plus, it’s kind of crazy that all of these industry executives and media critics are shrieking “SO BORING” when Harry has literally written about being violently assaulted by the heir to the throne, and he’s calling out the current queen’s open collusion with the media? Like, make no mistake – Harry broke news in Spare and it’s part of the historical record of one of the most powerful families in history. Why is everyone in such a rush to diminish what’s actually being said and written by the Sussexes?
Why are all these American outlets parroting British talking points? Is colonialism still on?
Harry’s book is selling like crazy in Europe, they had to print hundrets of thousands new copies in France and Germany. Why wouldn’t Harry tell his story? What’s with all the hate in US media?
Because hating the sussexes is a million dollar business.
I think the “industry sources” might be the voices in their heads.
I mean, my workplace changed patient information security platforms this week, and it’s been hell as we find out what programs and applications are no longer compatible. (No patient info in danger of being leaked or anything, just being unable to convert documents to an editable format, etc.) I joked with my team that I hate change that I did not myself orchestrate. I think that this is the pushback to change when that attitude is serious, and in the minds of those with real power and money.
Meghan built her own name up for years before marrying PH. PH has the “backstory” of the military, IG, Sentebale, Endeavour Fund and WellChild outside royalty, not to mention his current jobs. Do these morons think that if they say something it becomes true? They want people to forget that Meghan had a whole other successful life before being “royal”. Funny that the media haven’t reached the shelf-life of H&M but think that H&M have.
Lol,it’s all sour grapes. Industry insiders are kicking themselves that they didn’t get a piece of the H&M action.
Yep. Institutional racism and the realization of missed opportunities. And it chaps the establishments pasty narrow asses that the Spare and the Divorced black actress out-royaled the Heir and the Mannequin.
That’s what it is, lol.
Exactly. Everyone who isn’t a part of H&M’s success is bitter and dare I say, salty, that they missed out on it.
Also, this ending line from Kaiser – “Why is everyone in such a rush to diminish what’s actually being said and written by the Sussexes?”
I think we all know the answer to that. It’s because the media has its own narrative about the royal family (even the US family) and the Sussexes are turning it all upside down.
Harry and Meghan are so successful with every venture they’ve done that they’ve got the BM and BM adjacent in American media losing their ever-loving mind! And I love that for them! Keeping winning and being sussexful, Sussex!!🥂🍾😌
EAT YOUR HEART OUT HATERS 😁 THE SUSSEXES ARE WINNING ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK 😁
They ALWAYS assume they have nothing in their arsenal except being royal but conveniently ignore all the non-royal stuff they’ve already done, from their philanthropy work, to BetterUp, all of Harry’s continued initiatives like Sentebale, Invictus, Travylst, African Payks; to Meghan’s wildly successful Archetype’s podcasts, their 3 Netflix shows, etc. And on and on and on.
Just because their royals lack any imagination, initiative or work ethic, doesn’t mean that the Sussex’s are the same. And after all of their enormous successes, you can bet your sweet bippy there are people lining up to get in on the action.
I smell fear. The Sussex success is getting harder to combat because it’s not just a fluke anymore. Every angle is being deployed to minimize the impact of these independent royals.
I think that you’ve hit the nail on the head CheChe! They’ve been out of the Firm for 2 years and in that time they’ve been feted with multiple awards for their humanitarian work not their royal work and Meghan won a Peoples Choice award for her podcast without mentioning the royals once. The Sussex’s have made it clear that they are going to continue to shine their light on worthy causes and incredible people and we’re all going to be watching what they do.
“There is certainly a view that, unlike the Obamas, say, they don’t actually have much of a backstory beyond being royal, and nor have they got a particularly illustrious list of achievements to their names,”
Ummm, what?
Have they read Spare? Harry’s backstory is quite deep and extensive and from what we know of Meghan her story is too. The woman interned at the U.S. Embassy Argentina, worked with the United Nations and has traveled to Rwanda AND India on humanitarian efforts. Let’s not forget she worked with the USO as well.
The way so many want to diminish who the Sussex’s are is straight up hilarious.
Is “industry insider” the american version of “royal sources”? because industry insiders–at netflix, penguin, spotify– in fact are DELIGHTED at what a cash cow H&M are. industry cares about $$, and the Sussexes bring it.
The question of either they even want to build a media empire is an interesting one. I’ve been asking that myself. I think if their deals expire they wouldn’t renew them and would just focus on the philanthropy part.
The article is believable to me but I don’t think this come from people who have their best interests at heart in the first place.
I believe if the Sussexes had started with projects unrelated to the royals and the success would’ve been mild the same people would have complained about why they didn’t lean to their stories as royals for maximum success.
Meghan had a series called Pearl that was shelved by Netflix. That was not about either of them and was looking outward. I’m sure they had a clever mix of both inward and outward-facing content, with the inward stuff to faze out relatively quickly.
Anyway, Meghan and lifestyle content?!! Yes, please! I’ve said that from the beginning!
I really doubt that execs are shaking their heads at the Suxesses and if anything they have taken note of their extreme success and marketability. That said, I have noticed that for the general audience who unlike us haven’t followed royal gossip and the whole ordeal Meghan and Harry have been through for the past years, all these back to back projects on their personal life might feel like oversaturation. For instance, I do wish that the documentary had dedicated a bit more time to setting up Archewell and giving an insight into what’s next for them. I did enjoy Meg’s podcast a lot because it gave her a space to showcase her interests and passions and what kind of player she can be in the media landscape, so I look forward to the projects they have curated related to their interests.
If Harry’s appearance on Colbert is any indicator, he has a ton of prospects if he wants to be a media figure. He’d be amazing doing docu stuff- a la Attenborough as you said. His dearest causes are in Africa, and there’s so much he can say and do on those. He’s proven himself to be fearless, capable and highly telegenic.
The Sussexes have a monopoly on their own brand and story. It’s actually quite rare. Most media personalities are owned by someone. Hell, the royals are clearly owned. Though one could argue the same about the Netflix and Spotify contracts, it’s pretty clear that those two negotiated well and aren’t having to debase themselves to fulfil them.
No one who watched the documentary knows what Archie looks like close up past a certain age. Lili even less so. They’ve managed to come out of this incredibly (and with dignity) despite the odds. They were supposed to resort to trashy reality TV and slim tea deals and now Spare’s outselling Obama’s memoir. They’ve won and everyone who missed the boat is bitter.
Just a bunch of bitter, broke hacks. They threw it all away for pegging and buttons. It’s actually embarrassing.
Might be wrong here but this also sounds a bit like victim shaming or sth like that. All this „pull yourselves together“, „it’s not that bad“, „haven’t you thought about what telling this does to the other side“… sounds so familiar and is an exercise done to victims of all kinds to belittle their experiences.
Also funny how offended so so many people are (normal people not officials etc) when someone wants to set the record straight on his or hers own experiences. Suddenly biggotted smallmindedness everywhere.
You know how Maggie Haberman would get rightly criticized for her Trump PR schtick and other journalists would yell and scream on her behalf about how awful genuine criticism was and ‘how dare they (regular people)’ say anything bad about her? I feel like journalists circle the wagon without even considering that maybe, just maybe, criticism of things like the pact between royals and media is bad for everyone involved. They can’t stand anyone in their industry being called out because they can’t stand the idea of having to be accountable for bad journalism practices and how much work it would be to you know, do better.
the Sarah Lydall piece in the Times was a jit job (she is from the UK) and a sad hit job that had Bettheny Frankel and Meaghan McCain offering their “expert” opinions.
I think there are a lot of jealous execs that see the sussexes success as unfair because these people feel like that success has come to them so soon and yet some of these people have been at it a long time with little success.
it’s so weird people are positioning this as whining – harry is part of the family of the head of state of england and explaining why they had to leave. that is their story. most politicians, celebrities, anyone – their currency is their personal story. and harry and meghan have that in spades, not to mention they’re charismatic and charming. of course media companies are interested.
plus, harry has a real job? beyond the media work. and meghan has made some investments so I feel like they will be fine – so strange to see americans care so much.
“Why is everyone in such a rush to diminish what’s actually being said and written by the Sussexes?”
Isn’t that the point? They have exposed SO much that we need to be convinced its NBD and go back to how we were before we were given evidence that the heir to the throne is physically violent and will assault people or that the current queen is actively briefing the media. We suspected most of the big reveals but now we have a first hand account. Its the worst nightmare of all those involved and exposed.