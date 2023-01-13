Wait, Princess Anne & Prince Edward are in their feelings about ‘Spare’??

In Prince Harry’s ITV interview, Tom Bradby asked him about his father’s upcoming coronation and asked whether Harry would go to it. Harry said: “There is a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.” It’s funny because even though Charles has dithered on so many subjects around the Sussexes, palace sources have always maintained that Charles wants Harry at his coronation. We’ve never gotten a clear answer on whether a formal invitation has been extended by Charles or Buckingham Palace, but going off of Harry’s words, it does not seem so and it also looks like Harry has repeatedly put the ball in Charles’s court. It also sounds like Harry wants a clearing-the-air conversation as a prerequisite to his attendance at the coronation. Well, funny story:
Prince Harry will not be welcome at the Coronation of King Charles because senior family figures fear what they say will “end up in paperback”. The Duke of Sussex, 38, has stunned the royals by revealing private conversations in his memoir, Spare, and in TV interviews this week. Now the families of Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 58, are concerned that private details of the Coronation will be exploited at a later date.
The King and Princess of Wales Kate were yesterday seen for the first time since Harry’s bombshell book hit the shelves. Charles, 74, looked grim-faced behind the wheel of his car at his Scottish estate Birkhall, while Kate, 41, was spotted driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle.
There are now worries that the Coronation — which is just 16 weeks away — could turn into a Harry and Meghan circus.
Family members are concerned they would not feel comfortable speaking freely if the pair are there.
A source told The Sun: “There have been discussions among the family, including Edward and Anne. They do not want private conversations at the Coronation making it into the paperback edition of Spare.”
The concern comes after an online survey for The Sun revealed 78 per cent of 31,300 readers want the California-based couple to stay away from the historic day.
[From The Sun]
While I haven’t finished Spare, does Prince Edward get anything more than a passing mention? Anne is mentioned in the part about QEII’s death, I know that. So… why are Anne and Edward all hot and bothered? Are they mad they didn’t get more mentions in Spare? Literally, Spare is damaging enough to the entire institution, you don’t have to wail and cry about “what’s going to be in the paperback edition?!?” Anyway, Anne and Edward are Charles’s patsies. It’s Charles who wants Harry to make the executive decision to stay away from the coronation. If Harry takes that choice away from Charles, then Charles gets to wallow in self-pity and act like “well, I tried!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
The body of Queen Elizabeth II is carried to the Palace of Westminster, London followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.
Thousands turned up to watch as The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster followed by His Majesty King Charles III his sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, September 14 2022.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex arrive for a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service on its journey to its final resting place in Windsor, London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Royals Host State Banquet In Honor Of South African President State Visit To The UK
Featuring: Earl of Wessex and Countess of Wessex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Lol, they went from “nobody is going to buy this book” to “omg, what will be in the paperback edition?” Next, they’ll be worrying about film rights.
“ end up in paperback”
I loved this so much. The royals are literally sneering at paperbacks because that’s what The Poors™️ buy.
However, I guarantee the publishing company is crossing their fingers hoping for the demand for paperbacks because that is $$$KA-CHING$$$ money.
I find it curious that they feel/are so incapable of simply standing by what they say.
They use machinations to veil their communications rather than simply speaking with their chest and owning it. I find it weak, even veering into cowardice.
I also find it a potential display of consciousness of guilt. What, pray tell, are you so afraid of saying, and WHY?
How very small.
And not a one of them seems to recognize Harry’s primary complaint is all *his* private conversations end up in the tabloids…
on top of being racist, colonialist, self-centered tantrum-throwing toddlers, they’re not very bright, are they?
@DK
Exactly! Its no wonder Prince Harry spoke about “institutional gaslighting.” Because in cahoots with their cohorts in the britshidtmedia, the brf (both the family and their puppeteers) are the ones leaking and planting stories, not just about H&M but any brf member whose handlers feel the need to “tear-some-down-to-build-others-up.”
As H stressed in his interviews this past week, his book “Spare” is “the other side of the story” after 38 years of hearing only one side.
What cracks me up is that the book has already sold so many hardbacks and audio books, I don’t know that anybody will have a chance to buy the paperback – everyone will have consumed it by then.
If the paperback is updated with more recent information, I’ll be buying that one, too!
Same, Rebecca.
I call bullshit. I think that’s more rota nonsense, speaking for other family members as a way to get their petulance in. I doubt Anne really gives a shit–and Edward who? The ratchets are desperate for sticks to continue to beat Harry with, and are realizing that they are grasping at straws. And they are big mad about the fact that they have no power over Harry anymore.
Yeah, when they start talking about what Anne and Edward think you know it’s desperation time. And if Edward wants to mistrust someone it should be his double crossing brother, the king.
I don’t think Edward is mentioned by name once in the book. Anne is barely mentioned, though there are references to family conversations.
I doubt discreet Anne and reserved Edward have uttered any complaint at all. Their names are conveniently used to publicize the main Royals’ opinion -they have no more say than a ventriloquist’s puppets.
I think C-Rex and Bulliam told the RR explicitly that they will not stop Harry from comming.
Now the RR needs to pretend there are other sources who don’t want Harry to come to make sure they have something to write about.
Or C-Rex does not want Harry to come but does not want to take the blame and throws his brother and sister under the Bus.
I don’t think Anne or Edwards care ag all or are affraid to be portraied negativly.
@Lanne, please look at the source….It’s The Scum. As believable as fairy tales.
Since Ed wants to air his feelings let’s hear what he thinks about the DoE title. And does Anne worry about talking to her son-in-law or are all his little tidbits okay to air?
Good point about that hot mess who is Anne’s son in law.
So now that the book is out they’re going to start worrying about the paperback!? How did they occupy themselves before they had the Sussexes to fixate on? These people!
Anne was barely mentioned. I remember that she greeted Harry with a hug when he arrived at balmoral after the queens death. The horror at being outed as showing affection! At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if Anne is mad that she was mentioned as giving comfort and grace. What a messed up family.
I don’t recall Edward being mentioned at all. Maybe they are upset because they are irrelevant to the story?
I have been surprised through all of this that Charles’s only concern seems to be about his coronation. Not anything that Prince Harry has said or any part of the book that was revelatory about his journey. The only thing the King cares about is his coronation. And he seems to be under the delusion that Harry and Meghan desire above all else to get to attend!
You know the family desperately want them to desire an invitation so that they can continue to punish and humiliate them in every petty way they can think of.
I wonder if Harry has any desire to attend at all! And that is the worst insult possible to the crown. They thrive on exclusivity. And they can’t imagine that anyone would reject it.
King Charles is so selfish and self centered that he can’t imagine any greater honor than the privilege of attending. It seems that they have said they are moving forward. And that they are willing to “work” for the monarchy only if there is true accountability and change. That doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon so I think Charles will be “blindsided” and “slapped in the face” and Will will be “incandescent”by Harry’s unwillingness to attend. Or at least this commentator hopes so.
They are all so self-absorbed.
But yes, since he only cares about the coronation – just like they only cared about the Jubbly last year – I wonder if he’d be willing to pay another 10 million pounds to Virginia G. for a 2023 gag order, so she doesn’t upset his poor coronation….
While I really hope she tells her story one day, in all its damning details, if she just keeps getting them to pay out for all the harm they caused her, good for her!
I don’t think Harry cares about the coronation, he’s just going to make Chuck exclude him, out loud. Hopefully no pens are harmed in the process.
If some part of Harry does still believe in the concept of monarchy because he still hasn’t fully interrogated what it means, then of course he’ll want to attend the coronation. If Harry still loves his father and hasn’t fully accepted his father’s feelings towards him, then of course he’ll want to be there for his father’s big day even if he’s still mad and hurt. He’s still processing. He had the Augean stables of emotional shit and he only started shoveling a few years ago. We can see the likely endpoint but Harry’s not there yet.
I’m in the minority and think despite being a shit, self-centered, rather evil person Charles actually does love Harry deep down. He has zero idea what love is though so he can’t do anything with that notion, he just knows he has an instinct to preserve some very small connection no matter what Charles has done and lets be done to Harry. Because really he could do even worse to him he wanted to and had that kind of animosity for him, IMO (the palaces, couriers, Camilla, and William 100% do have that animosity, but not Charles). He’s just such an awful and inadequate human he fails Harry in every single way. He can’t help but because he doesn’t know how to do anything else than exist as a figure and not a person. He’s built his own gilded cage. I think he legitimately wants Harry there. (Especially if he’s an actual diagnosable narc, he will always see Harry as an extension of himself.)
Charles has two sons— one who’d like his love and approval, the other who is waiting for him to die.
I wonder if he’s figured that out yet.
I haven’t seen him mention Anne or Edward’s names once yet, lol. I know he mentions Anne in the context of going to Balmoral when the queen died but are there more mentions of her? Even when Harry is referring to his cousins he just says “my cousin,” he doesn’t name which cousin (again i’m about halfway through so maybe this changes.)
So this feels to me like this is from charles and William and they’re using Anne and Edward’s names so that it seems like the whole family is united against Harry.
They are getting a watered-down version of what Spare is all about – shielding the top three at Spare’s expense.
They can’t get away with saying ‘a source’ anymore so junior Royals will have to do…
This is probably the right answer 😂 Send out the third and fourth-tiers!
Flower, I think you might be exactly right.
@Becks: I think Edward’s name is mentioned once in a throwaway sentence, but I might even be imagining that. Sophie might as well not exist, she’s not mentioned at all. Anne is only mentioned by name at the very end, BUT … in the part where he talks about Christmas he says there’s tension in the family because “some people” always win the race for end of year work engagements by padding their numbers. He says it’s something neither he nor Willy “would never do.” I figure that’s got to be a shot at Anne, right?
Also a backhand to Willnot. He’s so lazy, he can’t even pad his numbers to respectable levels.
Think about that. He couldn’t even Zoom call himself enough to look like he remotely cares about his “job”. Surely someone sitting around KP could have walked around London facetiming homeless people talking to Willnot about The Big Issue? He wouldn’t even have to put on pants.
If I were either of them I would be looking at those multi millions of book sales and then comparing it to whatever paltry allowances Charles might dole out, and then I would be sending feelers for a ghostwriter and publisher myself.
Same. Harry has given the perfect blueprint, they just need to follow it.
I get where you are coming from but doubt either Anne or Edward would get a £20m advance for a book – who would actually buy it?
There should be an extra chapter in the paperback version where Harry reflects on the reaction to his book and how the media response proved all his points.
THIS.
What kind of wild drama are they expecting behind the scenes at the coronation that they’re worried about it being of interest for a second memoir?
William using a stick this time with which to beat Harry? Doesn’t seem so very far fetched.
Well, whenever Kate’s there, he has one ready to hand.
I’m halfway through and the only time Anne has been mentioned is when QE2 died, she let Harry in the house and asked if he wanted to see his Grandmother, that’s it. I think Edward is mentioned in passing. Nothing for anyone to carry on about. I personally think Anne doesn’t care and might be having a laugh or two behind closed doors about it.
It says the families of Anne and Edward, so… Sofiesta, Zara and the thug she’s married to.
In Spare, Harry talks about how he went to Balmoral for xmas as usual and as usual, the family was arguing about the Court Circular. He described it as a crazy competition among family members that brought out the worst in them or something. It made me think of how Anne is always at the top and how people have translated it into how “hard-working” she is. I fully believe she doesn’t give a crap about her patronages or the people she meets, she just wants to one-up her brother just as her siblings want to beat each other to the top. It’s all a stupid game to them. What Harry did with Invictus games and his mental health work, how he approached royal work was way better but all the preparation didn’t get “counted” the same as someone “jumping in a helicopter and flying out to Manchester to cut a ribbon” or some such like. I’m living for the shade that Harry keeps throwing in his book.
Yeah, I wondered if he was referencing Anne here. Then I wondered maybe Camilla. But it’d be funny if it was Anne.
That Court Circular part was DEFINITELY a shot at Anne.
“Certain family members had become *obsessed*, feverishly striving to have the highest number of official engagements…”
I knew it! She flies in, never removes her gloves or purse, and flies back out. There is plenty to debate on the value of quality vs. quantity when it comes to royal work, but verification that Anne and her stupid sunglasses are just as petty and catty as the rest of them makes me laugh.
Im more imagining them all thinking “right, I’ve caught her this year, surely” and “Anne just sitting there being all “Hah, sucks to be you slackers!”
It’s usually either Anne or Charles.
Charles is known for being competitive and loathing anyone “outshining” him, he was jealous of Diana so he’s probably jealous of Anne havIng higher numbers most years. So the passage probably refers to Charles.
I thought of Anne since she tops the Court Circular every year but I took the whole passage as Harry shading ALL of them – Anne, Charles, Andrew, Philip (Eddy doesn’t seem like a go-getter) for squabbling over the quantity of their “work” – which he implies they pad with meaningless appearances – rather than the quality. I don’t think he was singling out his aunt or father specifically.
I don’t think anne started beating Charles until a few years ago. I remember it was a big deal the first time she beat him (something like 550 engagements to 525 or something.)
Yup, I immediately thought of Anne when I read that part too lmao
“Flying via helicopter to cut a ribbon at a horse farm? Winner!”
Horses = Anne. Definitely Anne.
Considering that the public is paying for KC’s fancy coronation, there should be no secrets around it. Let the people see exactly what they are getting for their money.
Funny how that other brother isn’t mentioned. Who’s that again? Oh, yeah, Andrew. How is he going to be a part of the coronation? Is he upset with Spare because Harry wrote that Meghan didn’t recognize him when she met the Queen? So weird that he’s not being discussed here, right?
Oh I thought that part was great…Andrew was escorting the Queen out of his house while holding her purse and Meghan thought he worked for the Queen (though I guess they all did, in a way). Harry took it as a sign Meg hadn’t Googled the family but there’s no way, in my opinion, that she was unaware of the rape and sex trafficking scandal. Maybe just didn’t know his face (lucky her).
I mean, realistically though, setting aside one’s feelings about the BRF, what about this situation would make then want to welcome Harry with open arms? They feel like he betrayed them by airing their dirty laundry in a memoir and feel like the more they interact with him, the more he’ll talk about. Everyone views themselves as the heroes in their own story, and they see him as the villain for exposing them. I don’t think it’s weird that they don’t want him to come. I’m not sure why he thinks reconciliation is possible at this point, when he knows how much they’d despise a memoir.
You’re doing a lot of caping for the BRF today. You know, the abusers.
I very clearly said “setting feelings about the BRF aside.” I have no love for those people. Is making a balanced response about why they, from *their* point of view, would not want Harry around caping for them? No.
Caring a lot about abusers’ points of view is caping for them, yes.
“Both sides-ing” abusers gives credence to the abusers.
Even so, Harry recognizes that his family will need to do something to save face. I think he’s being gracious with the reconciling stuff–I don’t think he’s eager to return to the fold–they are too stupid to realize what he’s doing. Harry could say, Faff off, assholes! Never want to see you again, but what would that do? There’s no benefit of that for him, or for the royals. It just means that people will talk about him hating the royals forever. By creating a detente, then they can defang the tabloids, and just move on with their lives. Right now, the royals will be defined by what Harry and Meghan do or don’t do. harry and Meghan will be the talk of the coronation (are they coming or not? they pull focus either way).
If they reconcile as a family, if not as a firm, then they can say “we’re all moving forward with out relationship. We’re still family, blah blah.” That’s the only shot I can see for the royals in dealing with the Sussex-sized hole in their media relations. I don’t think they can win against Harry and Meghan. The more they slander the Sussexes, the more they affirm what Harry has written, the more they look like assholes, and worst of all, the more they align themselves with hateful right-wing rhetoric. Detente benefits the royals.
Good grief. I’m not “both-sidesing” or caring what the BRF think. There’s a difference between recognizing what point of view someone is taking and agreeing with it. The question posed in this article is why Anne and Edward are in their feelings about the book, and why his family doesn’t want him to attend the coronation. I answered that the quite obvious answer is that they’re mad at Harry, lol.
Charles cooperated with a biographer and told what terrible parents Phil and TQ were. He’s still around. Sophie leaked info and made statements about royals and the government to a fake reporter and afterward TQ paid off her and Ed’s debts and made them “working” royals. Mike leaks like a sieve about personal stuff and is embarrassing to boot but still around. Jason Knauf shared personal e-mails of Meghans with the court without being subpoenaed and still employed in a royal-adjacent capacity. Angela Kelly leaked all kinds of info and attacked other employees but still had a job until TQ’s death. All of the courts leak against family members constantly. But saying something and standing up to say it personally, as a royal, is the final straw?
@Case
You seem confused, which perhaps explains why youre perplexed regarding what H said about reconciliation.
Let me break it down for you: H has no expectations about his extended family’s ability or willingness to reconcile and thats because the one main condition that H has categorically stated thats needed before recon talks can begin, is ACCOUNTABILITY. And while he’s hopeful that that will happen (as-long-as-theres-life-theres-hope and all that) he is not holding his breath, because he knows that concept (accountability) is alien to those folks that comprise his extended family.
Well, yeah, of course they feel that way. But it’s part of the problem. They always see themselves as victims and can’t understand the damage they’ve caused. Harry knows that too. What he said was, if they want to express remorse for what they’ve done and really grow, I am open to it. But he knows that won’t happen, because it’s all about them.
I get what you’re saying. And maybe it’s their need to see themselves as victims that makes them forget this book is coming out at the end of years and years of missed opportunities when they could have embraced Harry and later, Meghan, but they didn’t do it. And it seems odd to me that, being so concerned about what Harry might leak, it doesn’t occur to them to do something good and loving that would put them in a favorable light with the public. But they keep going back to the same attack playbook.
Yeah. This is the big part. It’s not like they all had these blowups and then the palaces expressed remorse and they were trying to move on and Harry still did all this. They are still trying to abuse them as if they never left.
Apart from public events, Harry and Meghan barely spent time with the family during their ten days in the UK after the Queen died. We know they only went to two events during the Jubilee and skipped all family events. So what do they think is going to happen during the Coronation? My guess is that Harry and Meghan would fly in, go to the Coronation, and then get back on a plane as soon as possible, maybe privately visit some of their charities.
Unless they say it themselves, with their mouths, I don’t believe. And even then, for the royals left behind, what is real on the inside is unlikely to be made public on the outside because William and Charles hold all the financial power plus power of the press to keep them in line
There have been several signs of dissent and unease in Charles leadership of the firm : absences in important family events, the duke of edimburg title saga, tabloid gossip about Anne and ed support of andrew against Charles, Mike tindall begging for real tv money, andrew security money …
If anyone finds an occasion to avenge himself from some deeds, it s gonna be bloody.
I think there’d be so much hostility toward H from Cam, the Wailies, Soph, Tindall & maybe wannaBea that Harry should stay home & watch it on TV. Even Chuck would get in his digs in spare moments when he’s not 110% occupied with his long-awaited crowning, with his consort beside him to gloat.
Why subject himself to any unpleasantness? With everyone obsessed with press coverage of that dog & pony show, it doesn’t seem the best time to atempt cozy chats with Pa to seek rapprochement.
Agree. I won’t be watching the Coronation. Didn’t watch Charles’ Xmas message. Britain is a financial mess & seeing this idiot demand a large ceremony just makes me ill. The monarchy must be removed (I disagree with H, why go back to something you had to escape from?) and I believe people will eventually protest against the BRF as long as people can’t pay their bills and have no proper NHS. Charles cares for no one but himself. I hope H&M don’t go, as knowing the uk press they’ll hire people to boo them. It’s not worth it. H&M need to have respect for themselves and not go. They’ll make their own decisions but why allow yourself to be debased again?
Well, I guess they can’t get all riled up about Netflix cameras any more so now it is the paperback edition that ‘s keeping them awake at night!
I am bothered by, “they won’t be able to speak freely” and “private conversations” will become public knowledge. If these people weren’t abusive gaslighters, it wouldn’t matter what they said to one another. They wouldn’t have anything to fear at all.
@Nee.Here
E X A C T L Y.
Well, if Charles wants Harry to come to the coronation, he COULD stop being a d*ck and his wife could stop being a d*ckess. Just a thought on that part. But another thing that I always say to myself when it is mentioned…when they say so & so is “grim-faced” behind the wheel, I wonder why this is always a thing. I’m probably “grim-faced” behind the wheel as well. That is until I turn my music on!
I haven’t started reading Spare yet, I’m saving it for the long weekend. But does Harry go into Anne’s bed hopping and overlapping relationships or Edward’s closet rumors? Because that stuff has been out there for years. So what “dirty laundry” are they afraid Harry would reveal compared to that? Next I guess the Rota will claim the postman and security guards are afraid of Harry revealing “secrets” if he comes to the coronation.
Nope, not at all, LOL! I can’t even remember a reference to Edward. And Anne has a specific mention related to Harry’s arrival at Balmoral right after the Queen died – a positive comment.
Speaking of “family”, did Harry go after his Monsters in Law, the Markles, in Spare?
Other than the wedding and the letter not at all.
No mention of Samantha, and much less about Tom than was in the documentary.
This is one of my favorite parts of Spare. There is nothing Samantha and Tom Markle will despise more than not being mentioned by Harry.
LOL, Anne and Edward being used as shields. I don’t think poor Edward was even mentioned in Spare, maybe he’d like to be in the paperback? And I thought, with her barely there appearance, Anne came accross quite well! She waited for Harry and took him to see Liz when he got to Balmoral, and he even hugged her which considering that family it was a big deal.
Clearly Chuck would love Harry to say he won’t go to the coronation because he could do what he loves best and play the victim. I belive 100% that he would prefer Harry not to come because it would take focus away from him (and it’s his day dammit!), even more if Meghan comes, but he knows it will look bad if Harry is not invited. I’m sure poor KC3 find a way to play the victim whatever Harry decides to do.
This is the Royal Rota hoping for more revelations in the paperback edition.
Anne and Edward? LMAO
That’s Zara Tindall and Sophie Wessex all day. Both of them pointedly ignored the Sussexes during Commonwealth Day in 2019 and QEII’s funeral last year. Zara in particular is supposed to close to William and I’m not sure Sophie and Meghan ever really got along?
Anne was jealous of Diana but I’ve never heard anything about her piling that jealousy onto the boys. As for Edward……..eh? I’m sure he’d love more air time/positive publicity, but if I were him I’d be content af to not get caught up in the fracas.
“78 per cent of 31,300 readers”?
Are they trying to say they had 31,000 respondents to this poll!?!
More likely they have 31,000 subscribers or readers (if they count online), though I’d like to know if that’s for their whole paper or just the article they ran the poll in.
And I’d also like to know the pool size of the respondents to this survey and how log it was up for/to whom it was sent/targeted, what the questions were, etc. that 78% of the respondents answered saying they think the Sussexes should avoid the coronation. LOL I bet if there was a Celebitchy survey, at least 78% would also think the Sussexes should stay away from the coronation!
This could be a respondent pool of 50 people out of 31,000 readers and 78% of them may have answered saying “yes I think the Sussexes should stay away from the coronation”. And that’s it.
Polls and statistics and the conclusions drawn from them can be SO manipulated.
My guess is Edward and Anne don’t care, especially Edward who is probably upset that Charles hasn’t given him the DoE title.
Dear Harry,
Re: Coronation invite
Suggest you AND Meghan agree to go then not show up.
Instead, you do ‘colour commentary’ for a TV network in the
states. You could do great with all the inside info on ritual.
Game, set, match!
Please please please, Santa. I’ll be good.
Princess Margaret, who Harry admits he barely knew, is mentioned more in the book than Edward and Anne combined LOL
I think they’re not mentioned much because Harry doesn’t have a beef with them. They weren’t leaking and plotting. They’re not key to the narrative he’s putting forth. Spare isn’t a tell all in the usual family gossip way like amusing grandparents stories like he told on Corden (Philip ending zoom calls by shutting the laptop) so much as it’s family-institutional news. That’s why most of the royals aren’t mentioned imo.
I don’t think they should go. They will be facing so much negativity. I would be afraid for them.
The only issue is whether they receive a formal invite that they refuse, or if they just opt-out letting BRF spin it in the news.
He throws quite a bit of shade at Anne by saying the family members treat the Court Circular numbers as a competition, and the end-of-year Christmas festivities are marred because the “people” who win do so by padding their numbers. We know the “winners” are always Anne and Charles (and to some extent the Queen and Philip in the past.) He’s not going to shade his grandparents and he’s got no problem outing Charles by name. I read this as a direct shot at Anne.
It’s a weird passage because it just left me wanting more: how exactly are these gatherings tense? Does Anne (or others) gloat about it? Do they announce the numbers and give internal family awards? Who decides how many engagements each family member has, anyway?
I think H&R should just announce they are going to the coronation…as a avg joe spectator..let BP worry how it will “Look” if they dont try and include them.
That’s an interesting take! They sit in the cheap seats and engage with the public all around, taking selfies and giving hugs (to a properly vetted crowd). And the story will be about how relatable the Sussexes are, while the royals in their jewels are out of touch.
They.can’t.win.against.the.Sussexes. Anything they try to do to humiliate them can be turned on its head.
If they were to sit in the “cheap seats” it wouldnt be a “properly vetted crowd, tho. And it would give their security heart palpitations as they tried to do their job.
It is my fervent hope, wish and prayer that H&M DO. NOT. go to the corona.
At this point King Charles III coronation is going to be all about Harry and Meghan. He picked their child birth date to hold his coronation, creating a link in people’s mind. If Harry shows up it’s going to be all about Harry being there and not Meghan. If they both show up the press is going to be watching them the whole time. If they don’t show up, the stories are going to about them not being there. All Harry and Meghan have to do is go out about town on that day and the pap picture of them will the bigger on the front pages than KCIII’s coronation picture. In wanting the limelight for himself after waiting 50+ years for the role, Charles and his hangers-on have guaranteed the opposite
I’m picturing twitter now — a giant game of Sussex would you rather?
Would you rather … go to Charles the Turd’s coronation or go to In and Out Burger?
@Carrot hahahahaha! tough choice!
Sorry but I can’t resist, anyone who knows the UK postal system knows that on the front of the mail boxes we have the Queen’s cypher, which was ER 11, it also had PO for post office on it. I wonder how long it will take them to panic when they realise that when it’s changed after Charles is crowned, it will be C3PO 😂😂😂😂😂😂
I agree with the summation.
Harry knows enough of his family and still decided to tell his story.
That means that he has re-evaluate the relationships and is prepared for whatever unfold.
William bullied the Sussexes, with Charles blessings?
They pulled security and cut off the pittances.
They’ve tried ostracizing, slander via the vile media described in the memoir.
He has been disinherited.
All these actions to devalue his worth and stress that Harry’s successes are based on his titles alone.
Titles may open doors, ability, being able to take directions when necessary and talent keep one in the room.
King Charles 111 knows that it will not be a good look if Harry is not invited.
He does not want Harry and Meghan to attend, neither William.
Murdoch wants to punish Harry, since he refused to drop the lawsuit; so the sun provide the platform for this latest spiel, provided by William with the guise of “senior royals”.
Harry does not want to be the patsy, why not use the old invitation is in the mail.
That way, it is ‘sent’ but Harry does not have to respond, show up or do anything.
There maybe an odour but everything will come up roses.
Does anyone know what Princess Anne or Edward think??
Remember who dispenses the cheques.
@ well wisher, what do you mean Harry has been disinherited? This is the first I’m hearing this specific consequence
The same stories ran over during the Jubilee, and during the Queen’s funeral, this is a fantasy on the part of the RR.
I thought he side eyed them in the part about family Xmas after Court Circular numbers had come out. He said something along the lines of it being dumb that he gets no credit for 8 meetings with veterans while another member gets credit for being helicoptered to a horse show to cut a ribbon. I think he was saying how the “hard work” of some members wasn’t actually hard, and that they are just weirdly competitive and padding their numbers. Looking at you, Anne.
I just read that part in the book calling BS on the high number count so Anne may be feeling a wee bit salty about that.
If invited to the coronation, I bet they do exactly as they did for the funeral. Leave the kids in CA. Stay safe and secure at Frogmore Cottage. Dress and behave impeccably. Sit with the fun cousins. Leave for the airport immediately after. Classy, with heads held high.
I doubt Edward has anything to worry about. He’s barely even mentioned in 5 seasons of the Crown? No one cares…
It says the families of Princess Anne and Edward, so I’m thinking Mike Tindall and Sofiesta Wessex are the ones complaining. Whatever happens, happens. If they go, it will simply be as a spectator, not a participant. If they don’t go, it is what it is. It’s not my decision to either support or condemn and don’t feel strongly either way. My main concern is it will once again turn into a press feeding frenzy/leak fest because they really can’t help themselves over there.
The Scum most probably picked a number and multiplied it by 10, there circulation has fallen month on month and the only time they manage decent sales figures is when they have harry and meghan on the front cover. Of course little englanders may well be up in arms because they haven’t learned to get up of their knees where the Royal family are concerned, but it is changing. As for Edward and Anne, Anne is and always will be a thorn on Charlie boys side as she was Philip’s favourite. In fact he said he wished she had been born a man,as she had more backbone than Charlie the chump. Edward 😂Edward, who’s company went bust owing millions that mummy paid of for him, Sophie, who had to shut down her PR company as she offered access to the Royal family for cash, called the Queen “the Old dear”, told secrets about Royal opinions of mp’s and then her partner offered drugs to the fake Sheik. Anne, who was told NO she couldn’t divorce her second husband nice but dim Tim, because the Queen wouldn’t stand for another failed marriage. Ye gods the Royal rodents are trying so hard to find a way to make them all look good, but newsflash EPIC FAIL. You thought your media hacs would damage sales of Harry’s book, but as usual you got it soooo wrong that all you did was give it MASSIVE FREE PUBLICITY. So suck it up buttercups because we can all see through your game plan and it won’t work. Enjoy your coronation because it’s probably going to be the last for your lot. By the way, it’s not the couple living furthest away you need to worry about, it’s someone a LOT closer to the king who will bring you all tumbling down
Harry knows now how to write a blockbuster book. He’s not going to drag down the paper-book edition by mentioning the sad, boring Wessexes LOL.