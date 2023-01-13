Queen Camilla’s friends: That old boozehound never schemed to be queen

I have a lot of favorite royal-gossip subsets. I love the “Kate is obsessed with buttons” subset. I love the “Sophie tells everyone that she was QEII’s favorite” subset. I love the “Camilla is a boozehound” subset. I’m quickly developing a new favorite about Camilla though: “Sources close to Camilla brief the media that Camilla never briefs the media.” Prince Harry thoroughly exposed Camilla’s horsey press shenanigans and the ancient boozehound just can’t stop herself. She’s been at it so long, all she does is neigh to reporters. The Daily Beast’s Royalist spoke to several of Camilla’s unnamed “friends” for a hilariously obvious piece wherein these friends swear up and down that Camilla never “schemed to be queen.” No, she just ripped Harry and Diana to shreds for the love of the game (I halfway believe that).
While courtiers in the king and queen’s private offices are remaining silent, personal friends of Camilla have been quick to defend her to The Daily Beast. When asked if they believed Camilla had actively sought to be queen, one friend said: “All Camilla ever did was have the bad luck to fall in love with a prince. Literally the last thing she could care about is being queen. It’s absurd, and anyone who knows her knows it is absurd.”
The friend added that while it was well known that Charles wanted her to be queen, the issue was “at the bottom” of Camilla’s priority list, saying, “All she ever wanted was to support the man she loved.”
Another source, who has also known the family for many years, said the attacks on Camilla represented a watershed moment. “It’s profoundly unfair to drag Camilla into it,” the source said, adding of Charles, “He is betrayed, bewildered and angered by what Harry is doing.”
Vanity Fair was told by “a close friend of Queen Consort Camilla” that she has been left “just astounded by the whole thing.”
Other friends have spoken out publicly. The conservative journalist Simon Heffer wrote in the Telegraph, for example, that Harry’s description of her as a mendacious schemer “couldn’t be further from the woman that I have met over the years.” While one might respond that of course Heffer would say that, wouldn’t he, he makes the point that it was the “express wish of the late queen” that Camilla should be queen consort, although Harry’s supporters would no doubt question his assertion that this demonstration of trust “more than counters any of the halfwittery and fantasy history that the duke expends on his stepmother in his bizarre book.”
Just a quick fact-check on “Queen Elizabeth wanted Camilla to be queen consort” – then why did Charles always have to maintain this bizarre half-measure of pretending that Camilla would be called “Princess Consort”? It wasn’t until Charles’s obvious quid pro quo with QEII this time last year – when she wanted to give money to Prince Andrew to pay off his rape victim – that Charles finally had the necessary leverage to force his mother into signing off on “Queen Camilla.” If QEII really wanted to see Camilla wear a crown, she would have said so long before 2022. Incidentally, it was shortly after QEII signed off “Queen Camilla” that Charles “accidentally” infected QEII with Covid. I still find that suspicious as hell.
Now, that being said, I think it’s far more likely that “Queen Camilla” was more Charles’s dream than Camilla’s. In Spare, Prince Harry makes it sound like Camilla had many goals, not one singular goal of being queen. Camilla wanted to destroy Charles’s first marriage, then she wanted to marry Charles and have financial security and the spoils. She also wanted to cause trouble and rehabilitate her (entirely well-deserved) terrible reputation.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh yes she just happened to fall in love with Charles. The prince of wales.Odd that she was avid to marry Parker Bowles. And also it begs the question why she undermined Diana. More spin.
Part of her cool girl appeal to Charles was as the one who got away. So to maintain his conviction that this is a great love story, she can’t want the crown. I can see why he hates this narrative. But charles being that naive is ridiculous.
She did not really get away. Charles told his biographer he did not want to marry her when he met her and he was in many other relationships.
Charles wants to be King in all the right ways. Camilla was the girl going around the village it seems, she was in many relationships it was said, so he was probably the one who needed to restablish her reputation fir his sake, so he wouldn’t be known as the King who married the slut divorced mistress homewrecker – and poor BELOVED DIANA – which sounds absolutely horrifying for a King that has been waiting all his life to be kinging.
I would say that it’s a technicality, she wanted the power and protection of the palace not necessarily the title of queen. I do love that Harry says they use unnamed sources to share their stories and LOOK, there they go – doing JUST THAT. These people will never say ANYTHING with their full chest and without a series of people to hide behind.
I think she wanted to be queen. She is not the humble person imo her spin claims she is. If a marriage was not in the cards then mark b. Would not have been hired. I think she wanted what Diana had.
I could probably believe that being Queen was not her real goal but having a bachelor King was going to look foolish. I think she would have been happy as side piece forever, as long as Charles took care of her and her interests.
Yes to all of this. I have always believed that the title was way more about Charles than her. She is utterly vicious, cruel, and manipulative but she is really good at protecting her interests.
She wanted that title. Imo And marriage And she would have security of marriage. She was secure because Charles could not afford another divorce and also have any credibility after the great love spin. Being a side piece for good would risk Charles moving on.
bit unfair to horses tbh.
Agreed! Horses are beautiful and elegant. No need to drag them into this mess. Maybe a particularly vile tempered Shetland pony?
In one spare swoop the final goal was utterly destroyed. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.
The fact that her “friends” are in the media so quickly to defend her, just shows she’s playing the game
There’s no need to put this on a list of priorities. You marry the Prince of Wales, eventually you become Queen – whether it’s Consort or whatever.
And the only reason C&C are astounded, bewildered, blah, blah, blah, is because Harry actually said things out loud with his own voice.
Camila is a selfish woman. Back in the day she wanted to have her cake and eat it too. She wanted Andrew Parker-Bowles AND Charles. It probably thrilled her to be a mistress to a future King and the material perks that came with it. She thought she could manipulate a young, naive Diana forever, but was shocked when Diana blew up her spot.
She was therefore forced to divorce Parker-Bowles because she humiliated him. She was probably forced to switch her loyalties to Charles and participate in the story that his PR people were spinning that it was thwarted true love because the Queen and Philip forbid it. I doubt she would have ever wanted to actually marry him if they weren’t in the middle of the PR nightmare of their own making. She would have happily stayed married to Parker-Bowles and continued their affair.
Couple that with the fact that her divorce and bad investments ruined her financially. Might as well roll with Charles and get him to pay off her debts and fund her children. And use him to hook up other family members. She knows how to play Charles like a fiddle. And Charles loves having his ego stroked.
If Camila wants to continue living in the lifestyle she’s accustomed to, she must go all in on this.
Very true esp as Harry says that their first meeting was leaked to the press to divert away from her son’s bad behaviour. Her ex-husband and both her children have greatly benefitted from her relationship with Charles.
Andrew Parker=Bowles was the one that every aristo woman wanted, including Princess Anne.
I can believe this to some extent. I don’t think she was ever attracted to losing her freedom and serving the monarchy in the way she does now. However, I do think that she “allowed” it for Charles’ sake. Being the object of his affection and obsession made her comfortable with being positioned wherever he wanted, and alas, we have Queen Camilla. To him, she’s always been Queen Camilla, always and forever.
I feel like Camilla’s fatal flaw is she thinks she’s smarter than she is. She thought she was smarter than Diana and got her image destroyed for her shenanagians. Then she viewed Harry as a useful idiot and he exposed her again and because she’s not as smart as she thinks she is she’s unable to do a different strategy other than sending “sources” to the rota.
It’s also interesting to me to see how she is viewed like her and Charles are star crossed lovers vs how Blac Chyna is viewed. It’s literally the same scenario in which a woman’s partner cheats with someone else and then that woman goes and pursues the emotionally stunted brother of the other women.
EXPOSE THE NAMES OF HER FRIENDS! You know, like they wanted to do when Meghan’s friends went to People.
Beyond that, yeah, Camilla is a dirty old bay who wanted a prince as a lover and tormented Diana for sport, then when her affair was exposed, was left by her husband (not because of the cheating, but because of the publicity), and Charles wanted her and it was only proper to be married, so she did because she and her bum kids were running out of money, and then she and Charles schemed to rehabilitate her image at the expense of every last human on earth, but especially Charles’s sons and more especially Harry. She is a demon. Charles is Beelzebub.
I love that she’s stuck in a role that will never allow her to be sure of herself. There will always be the Diana lovers, and now the Harry and Meghan lovers, who think she doesn’t belong there. She will never be beloved of the public, and yet she will have to be displayed like a prized cow (or horse). She will be the butt of jokes. She will have to take care with whatever jewels she wears (no Koh-i-noor for you, darling). She will always play second fiddle to Kate in the glamor department. And now Harry has exploded her whole mendacious, malicious “foul whis’prings”! Who’s more sympathetic–lovely Diana’s lovely son with a beautiful wife and adorable kids, or the Wicked Stepmother?
It was better to be a mistress.
My father’s mistress was mean. A mean, not bright, liar. She could ruin your day in under a minute. She thought her meanness was funny. She got a lot of pleasure out of hurting us. I don’t doubt Camilla is the same
It’s a small world, @carrot. Looks like you’ve met my ex son in laws new wife and former mistress.