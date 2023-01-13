Lisa Marie Presley passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 54

For most of the afternoon and early evening on Thursday, there were blaring headlines about Lisa Marie Presley being rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles. They said “cardiac arrest” and I thought “well, the doctors will save her, she’s only 54 years old.” They couldn’t save her. Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night in Los Angeles. Her mother Priscilla Presley issued the family’s statement:
“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
It feels like she was way too young. So much tragedy with this family. Lisa Marie was Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s only child. She grew up in LA and Memphis, and she inherited the Presley estate when her father died when she was 9 years old. She was married four times, to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and Michael Lockwood. She gave birth to four children and she is survived by three children: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, and she was reportedly devastated and still very deep in grief for the son she called her “beautiful angel.” Her heart was broken.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the extended Presley/Keough/Lockwood family.
A shock because she was young. I feel for the remaining family, especially the younger girls. So much heartache in that family.
So sad. What a tragic destiny for this family and how hard it must be for Priscilla to have live through all this grief. Condolences to her family and friends.
RIP Lisa Marie Presley
I was thinking about this earlier today…Priscilla has had to deal with so much loss. The father of her child (okay they weren’t married anymore but still), her grandson, and now her daughter. Oof. It’s so sad.
This seems to not have been as ‘shocking’ and wall to wall coverage as other high profile celebrity deaths. I am sorry to sound insensitive maybe people are so used to grim news. May she Rest.
This is so tragic. My heart hurts for her family. I dont know what her health issues were, but Celebitches, do not ignore your heart health, especially if heart disease runs in your family.
This is absolutely tragic and heartbreaking. 54 is no age to go. My heart goes out to her mother and daughters.
Lisa was too young and this is so sad.
Tragic indeed. But, before the conspiracy theorists start screaming “it’s the vaccine!”, Lisa Marie has a family history of people in her family dying young from heart attacks-Elvis and her grandmother died young from heart attacks. Plus, she had a long history of drug problems with 4 rehab stints.
I hope Lisa Marie died clean. I say I hope because none of us were there to know one way or another. Her life has been filled with tragedy since she was very young as we all know money and fame can’t save you from the suffering that life can bring you.
She had trouble standing (required assistance) and talking at the awards bizo the other night. I’m not saying that was causal just that it was noticed.. So she wasn’t clean. She had a long history of addiction like her dad. It was incredibly sad whatever the reason
I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news. She passed so suddenly! How utterly heartbreaking for her family.
This one was so shocking to me too. It’s so sad. I read somewhere she was complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day that started feeling worse. Women certainly need to be more mindful of of what our bodies are trying to tell us. My mother-in-law started feeling sick (stomach, dizziness) on thanksgiving, went to rest, and felt better in a couple of days. She found out it was a mild heart attack and got 2 stents and an artery ballooned on Monday. It’s the stomach that surprises me.
And women need to know that our symptoms are often very different to the ‘typical’ (male) heart attack symptoms that we have been led to believe are the norm. Even doctors can mis-diagnose because there is a lack of understanding. It’s terrifying.
She always seemed so cool. I just liked her. But she has had to deal with so much BS in her life, including three out of four bad marriages. And then the loss of her son truly, irreparably broke her. Her heart was shattered. I’m saddened by this news but not fully surprised. I don’t know how one copes with the loss of a child like that.
When I saw the news last night about her being rushed to the hospital after experiencing cardiac arrest I have to admit a part of me thought “This is not going to end well”. When I saw the news this morning of her passing I was saddened but not entirely shocked. I hope she is finally at peace after all the tragedy and heartbreak in her too-short life. My heart goes out to her family & loved ones.
More sad news for the Presley family. My heart goes out to her mom in particular. RIP Lisa Marie.
She did not look well at the Golden Globes Tuesday night so I was not shocked when she collapsed yesterday. This is all very sad.
She was at the Golden Globes awards this past Tuesday. She looked terrible. I thought she might be on drugs.
These celebrity death come up and every once in a while they truly make me tear up… Lisa Marie’s death has made me cry. So sad, her poor family. I have no doubt her father and son welcomed her with open arms. RIP
May she rest in peace.