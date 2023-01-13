Lisa Marie Presley passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 54



For most of the afternoon and early evening on Thursday, there were blaring headlines about Lisa Marie Presley being rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles. They said “cardiac arrest” and I thought “well, the doctors will save her, she’s only 54 years old.” They couldn’t save her. Lisa Marie Presley passed away last night in Los Angeles. Her mother Priscilla Presley issued the family’s statement:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

[From People]

It feels like she was way too young. So much tragedy with this family. Lisa Marie was Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s only child. She grew up in LA and Memphis, and she inherited the Presley estate when her father died when she was 9 years old. She was married four times, to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and Michael Lockwood. She gave birth to four children and she is survived by three children: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper Vivienne and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, and she was reportedly devastated and still very deep in grief for the son she called her “beautiful angel.” Her heart was broken.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the extended Presley/Keough/Lockwood family.