‘Spare’: Prince William & Harry fought about their royal work in Africa

On Sunday night, I saw some Sussex Squaders talking about this but no one ever posted a clip (that I saw) and there was a distinct lack of coverage on Monday. Apparently, in Spare, Prince Harry describes a series of arguments with William as they were splitting up their office and dividing up their patronages and interests. This would have been in late 2018 and early 2019. Keep in mind that Harry was given Prince Philip’s African Parks patronage several years beforehand, and that Harry has always seen Botswana as his second home.
Harry’s brother, the Prince of Wales, the “heir” to Harry’s “spare”, is portrayed as taking sibling competitiveness to “Olympiad” levels, throwing tantrums over Harry encroaching on his territory: Africa.
“I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have African elephants and rhinos?” William is said to have wailed, as the two squabbled over their causes. And even ordering Harry to shave off his beard for his wedding, because William was himself not allowed to have one. “Beardgate,” Harry says of the row that lasted days.
William simply wanted whatever Harry had. Part of it was possessiveness over Harry and wanting to control Harry, but part of it was just… jealousy for Harry, Harry’s life, Harry’s interests, Harry’s wife. Well, Tom Bradby did bring up the whole “William wants Africa” thing in that interview:
In an interview with the UK’s ITV news channel, Prince Harry agreed when the interviewer said that he and his brother, Prince William, had a dispute over Africa.
In a highly personal and explosive 90-minute interview Harry, who now lives in California, agreed with the suggestion that he had a sibling rivalry with his sibling, which spilled over into charity work in Africa.
The prince conceded that his brother did not want him to get too involved in charity work in Africa because William saw the continent as his “thing”, in the words of interviewer Tom Bradby.
Yes, William is associated with Africa. He’s associated with repeatedly making public statements about how Africans are having too many children, and how the African continent’s population is threatening the animals he loves. He’s also associated with carrying on with Jecca Craig in Kenya, and sneaking off to see her whenever he could for years after he married Kate. William wanting to lay claim to Africa speaks volumes about his colonialist mindset and his jealousy of Harry.
Let’s also be clear, William sees nothing wrong with hunting safaris either. He’s part of the problem in Africa. Keep his racist @$$ at home.
Bill wanted the “freedom” that came with being the “spare” but the money and status that came with being the heir. I used to say that Harry wouldn’t have been able to marry Meghan as she is a divorcee, but with how Charles rammed through that horrid Camilla as the Q consort I can’t say that’s true anymore.
Bill settled for Katy and Harry didn’t settle. Harry found his true love and has fought for his freedom and his wives. Bill didn’t have the heart to do the same.
Actually I kinda start to disagree I really used to think that Bill just settled with her but with all the stories of the book they seem pretty unified in their hatred and meanness didn’t he point his finger on Meg, didn’t want to go to dinner with harry, who felt abandoned and said goodbye after their wedding ? Heck he even stole Harry’s ring for her
Those are two separate things. He can have settled for Kate and they can be united in their hatred of Meghan.
I’ve always believed Kate and Will were unified from the beginning in the idea of doing as little work as they could get away with. And I mean that seriously. It’s not why they married, but if he had to settle, at least she was on the same page. I never believed the guff about Kate being held back so she didn’t outshine Will. She’s at least as lazy as he is. And, significantly, she was willing to put up with his cheating.
As far as the ring goes, Will used it because it was the easiest thing to do. He didn’t want to bother getting something else that required thought or effort, certainly not for her. And, given what we’ve learned, he likely thought he deserved first choice as Diana’s oldest son (and the heir). If it’s true that ring was originally supposed to go to Harry, Will also had the fun of screwing over his brother into the bargain.
I see William’s defense of Kate as sort of a closing ranks “only I can talk sh*t about my family” type of thing. Like, usually he wouldn’t give Kate the time of day, but once Meghan was in the picture it became an extension of his power over his brother – “you must respect the Duchess of Cambridge! She’s so much more important than YOU!” It has nothing to do with his feelings for her, it has everything to do with needing to be superior to Harry and Meghan in every way.
Harry confirms in the book he never had the ring. And he wasn’t told about the engagement until it was announced.
All this, girl ninja. All day.
Before Charles married camilla, princess anne as a divorcee was allowed to remarry. Harry was not going to be king and he was given approval of the queen to marry meghan.
The Queen probably learned from all those years of experience that forbidding divorcee weddings just Did. Not. Work. Out. Better to go with it.
I can’t say I know much about William’s courting days or any of this Jecca Craig stuff, but Harry had a hard time finding a lady who would put up with the royalty stalkers and issues, and he was just the spare. Finding some woman who wanted to be queen AND put up with that shit was probably pretty difficult.
Every new thing that comes out about this man proves him to be a petty, vindictive, bullying, and abusive man-child who thinks everything is owed to him. Being around him must be so miserable
If Kate weren’t such a Karen, I’d have pity for her having such a horrible husband. But also, I imagine being married to someone so toxic isn’t good for someone’s personality either.
I have about as much pity for KKKate as I do for Melania Trump. They both chose to be married to angry a-holes and were okay with this loveless marriage in exchange for jewels, dresses, and the so-called gilded lifestyle.
Lol, Africa is a big continent. I’m sure William could find good work to do there, if he really wanted to. But that would require effort…
He’d have to learn that Africa is a continent, not a country first.
That’s too much work.
William ‘wants Africa’. LOL. He probably cannot even say hello in Welsh. Maybe he could take care of his own business before trying to steal anything his brother is interested in. Also, I’ll make a big $$ bet they DID try to teach him Welsh, and he is too thick to learn.
Hey, grownass men, you can’t call dibs on a continent! Both of you can do Africa things!
Even with the future of the monarchy riding on it, they did not manage to raise that boy with even the smallest sense of duty or the need to care for others.
Typical king material.
It’s pretty amazing when you think about it. QEII was devoted to doing her duty as monarch her whole life. I don’t think there were many scandals they had to cover up for her (except to do with her wealth). Charles has had his scandals, but I don’t doubt he has always taken his duty seriously. Willy is all commuting by helicopter, endless vacations, and hovering over his brother to make sure he doesn’t have anything Willy might want but blowing off anything that takes real effort. His Big Signature Event is a yearly award show where he doesn’t even invite the winners but brings the paparazzi to get pic’s of him and Mrs. wales walking the green carpet. It doesn’t get more low effort than that.
Africa doesn’t need either one of them to come save her.
This. I have to say, the more Harry talks the clearer it is that the issues the Windsors have are social. They ALL have pretty bad personalities, Harry is just least bad because he’s been outside more. They are entitled and selfish, and they have troubling views about Africa.
Yep. The way the royals (Harry included) talk about ‘Africa’ is embarrassing.
I find it pretty odd that they’re fixated on Africa. Do they have more freedom over there? Sick of the dreary English weather? Want to play with lions?
The BRF’s weird entitlement about Africa as their pet project is so distasteful to me.
YeahRight, I don’t think Africa needs to be saved, and I don’t quite know what that means. I think Sentebale is doing really good things for children that will have long lasting effects. Camfed comes to mind and has long lasting effects. There are more than enough ways to help that doesn’t have anything to do with “elephants and rhinos”. I believe that these are the types of ways of helping that H&M will pursue.
I think William must be the family fck-up and they’ve always tried to make it seem like it was Harry. William is like Andrew in a whole lot of ways. Spoiled and useless. And I bet he’s a grifty-grabber too, just like Moneybags and Pedo.
Honestly they’re all damaged even Harry whom I love you can see it. I’m happy he got help and left
What is William’s problem? He’s a frickin psychopath
You answered your own question. William’s problem is that he’s a friggin’ psychopath.
That raises the question. I had a professor tell me once that borderline personality ppl are created not born. Is William a psychopath because he was poorly raised or was he born this way?
So, to Willy, all of Africa is elephants and rhinos. And veterans are equivalent to elephants and rhinos.
Okay, so two big things stand out to me here:
1) first, two white princes fighting over “Africa” (and it sounds like mostly William fighting bc Harry wouldn’t give up his patronages there) is so incredibly problematic and just reeks of colonialism.
2) William loves “Africa” so much (god I hate the way the British press and the royals talk about it like its just one country or something) but has he ever made an official visit there since he got married? Besides the fake one so he could attend Jecca’s wedding or her brother’s wedding or whatever? Harry and Meghan have made official visits, Charles has been a few times over the past 12 years, Sophie and Edward have gone. William and Kate have not made an official visit to any country in Africa in their married lives as far as I can remember.
So sure, he really loves it.
I think it’s more about who would be the champion of conservation of this generation after DoE Charles
William is patron of the TT since 2005 and I’m sure I read somewhere that Harry wanted to
It’s not colonialist, it’s unconscious bias, Becks1. /sarcasm.
Anyone else thinking of The Book of Mormon’s “I Am Africa” song while reading this?
Let’s not forget the smug and gleeful expressions of the Cambridges while being carried on thrones by the Africans they were visiting. Willy has no shame, Kate was disgusting, clapping her hands. If I were Chawlz, I would have banned both from the continent. Willy thinks he is a fine representative?!
I had to Google this to see it in order to believe it. WHO ON EARTH thought this was a good idea?!? https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/william-kate-throne-photo-racist/
The throne photo was taken when they visited the South Pacific. Kate and William have never toured a commonwealth country or any country on the African continent. Despite William loving “Africa” so much.
Canada is a common wealth country and they’ve been here a few times. Also made sure to ruin it for H&M by leaking their location.
This was one of the parts that really got me. Confirmed to me that W really is a petulant man-child.
It also reminded me of some “stories” coming out about how W was pissed at M that she was really close to the women at Al-Manaar. Apparently he had stomped his foot about how he wanted Grenfell Tower to “be his thing” does anyone else remember this too?
Africa and conservation, veterans, Grenfell, mental health are these all just a game to this man? You are talking about people’s lives, their traumas, their experiences. These aren’t your toys. Grow up
Oh, the whole “fighting over Africa” thing really is bizarre. But it makes sense. Europe took their internecine squabbles around the globe, fighting naval battles in the Caribbean and Pacific and land battles in Africa and Asia, all over who got to grab the wealth from lands that weren’t theirs.
I’m not saying I fault Harry for his interest and work in Africa and specifically Botswana. William is a different story. “Let me have the Rhinos!” LOL. What a giant baby. Not even the Rhinos want you, Will.
William only cares about Africa because of Jecca Craig. That’s it.
Honestly this anecdote reveals how rotten at the core the “philanthropy” of monarchy is. Africa–a continent composed of diverse nations and peoples — has been ravaged by European, including English, colonialism and now the ‘modern’ monarchs get to somehow swoop in and act as white saviors towards a place from which they have extracted people, labor, and resources. I always hated the way W & H romanticize Africa. Even H calling Bostwana his second home… I mean I get why he feels that way, but it’s still predicated on white entitlement–the freedom to move around, and move around freely, to call any place you like ‘home,’ especially a place romanticized/idealized as ‘closer’ to nature… major settler colonial mindset there. Hopefully Harry’s unconscious bias journey will force him to reckon with the neocolonialism of fighting over a continent with your brother.
Agree with Naomi 100%. I guarantee no citizen of Botswana can claim UK as a second home and wander in and out at will, master of all they survey. “Africa” is nobody’s plaything, rose tinted glasses, good intentions or no
Arguing over *Africa,* given all the English stole from the continent, is vile & highlights the tinkering elites *contribute* to burnish their philanthropic credibility.
This is not to say that some of the work is not important, but it’s not even a drop in the bucket compared to centuries of theft & destabilization.
The HIV work matters, but imagine if African nations had better medical infrastructure.
And this is how their elders taught them it should be. The white princes will serve as patrons to African charities. As if Africa is their playground.
I stand corrected, Ann, the throne carrying was done on the Soloman islands. I only remembered the burdened people’s expressions and will be more careful when I write .
Thanks be this is the modern age where the monarchy doesn’t *actually control armies. In pretty much any other era of the last 1,000 years of the English monarchy the situation between William and Harry and Charles would have absolutely devolved into wars and executions, and massive civil and economic catastrophes resulting in so much death and destruction for regular people. William is the most lucky though because he would likely have lost big to Harry.
Every time I read “heir to Prince Harry’s spare” I recognize how brilliant the title turned out to be. It has flip the power dynamics and given the “spare” all the power.
Prince Philip was never involved with African Parks. He was founding member of the WWF which was initially formed to protect wildlife for rich people to hunt. It just goes to show that William has a colonial mentality when it comes to the African continent.
Wow, this is just blatantly false, the WWF wasn’t founded for rich people to hunt animals and Philip had nothing to do with its founding.
You’re confusing Prince Philip with Prince Bernhardt of the Netherlands and the founding had nothing to do with hunting. The intention was to help provide funding for existing conservation efforts.
These people do not believe in the the charities they support. It is JUST P.R. That’s it.
It is so frustrating watching people be scammed by this royal shat.
@solidgold Harry is donating $2 million of his own money to Sentebale. I think that is way more than PR. And certainly not a scam.