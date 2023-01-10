‘Spare’: The Sussexes’ sent a 25-page rebuttal to the palace’s bullying claims

As I’m writing this, I still haven’t read Prince Harry’s Spare. It seems like Harry devoted a section to everything that happened around Prince Philip’s funeral, including a violent meeting with his brother and father. Keep in mind, this was April 2021, just weeks after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. Just days before the Oprah interview aired, the Times of London reported on Jason Knauf’s letter to Simon Case – a letter from 2018 – in which Knauf claimed Meghan kept looking at Kensington Palace staffers and making them cry. Knauf and Kensington Palace conveniently leaked the letter just before the Oprah interview to make Meghan sound like an angry bully. At Philip’s funeral, apparently William and Charles brought up the bullsh-t bullying accusation, and here’s what Harry wrote:
Harry claimed Charles and William were “delusional” over allegations Meghan had bullied staff and he and his wife filed a 25-page report rebutting the allegations.
He said: “Meg was apparently a bully, that was the latest vicious campaign they’d helped orchestrate. It was so shocking, so egregious, that even after Meg and I demolished their lie with a 25-page, evidence-filled report to human resources, I was going to have trouble simply shrugging that one off.”
Blaming his family for dealing with the media, he added: “They began talking over each other. We’ve been down this road a hundred times, they said. You’re delusional, Harry. But they were the delusional ones.”
I hope there’s even more context for the “25-page” filing to human resources. Hell, I hope Harry includes more details about just how Kensington Palace staff treated Meghan and how she was victimized by staffers just as much as she was victimized by William and Kate. I kind of wish Meghan and Harry had just released the 25-page rebuttal publicly at the time, in 2021. Then we wouldn’t have had to spend the past year and a half listening to asinine royal reporters say “Harry and Meghan never sued the Times about it, the accusations are true, she’s a bully!”
The investigation was never about the bullying but about the handling of the investigation, right? I doubt the 25 page rebuttal was even read.
It probably was accurate and had receipts, which is why it’s the only document Harry has sent his family that hasn’t leaked. Convenient, no?
That is exactly the truth!☝️☝️👏🏼👏🏼
And IIRC there was an investigation into the bullying claims by BP that mysteriously wasn’t published. Go figure.
I’ve had a love/hate relationship with documenting everything, journalling, and keeping receipts, but all this shows me that you can never be too careful.
I grew up with an abusive, narcissistic mother who would gaslight me at every turn. I kept secret journals because I legitimately thought I was going crazy. Even just things like ‘vacuumed my bedroom for 10 minutes, found a cheerio under the window’ helped me keep my sanity.
I document everything at work, any interactions with anyone who could potentially abuse me, anyone who has any position of authority over me (landlord, for example), and just for my own general reflection.
This is an exhausting existence, and I hate that I worry that everyone could potentially be out to get me. I don’t believe that, and think most people are generally good. However, you can never be too careful, and your reputation can impact your ability to keep yourself alive and housed.
My heart aches for them. I am grateful that Harry is putting this all out there. Coersive control, gaslighting on a global scale, these are all serious issues that don’t just impact Harry, but they impact our society, culture, and even our beliefs.
Sending you hugs. And Meghan. I wish you both a vigilance-free future. Xo
Thank you kindly for your well wishes <3
Same. My mother.
It was years before I started to figure it out.
I never thought to journal, but I kept track of patterns best I could. I wish I had thought to journal, that’s such a clever way to help see the facts.
Thanks for posting 💕
Virtual hugs (づ｡◕‿‿◕｡)づ
I wish I could journal. I’ve tried, and it started with my mom too. But she found my journal and read it. Then she shared with her prayer group. Then I was the center of prayer circles for months. I’m pretty sure this why I’ve never written anything personally. Generational maturity is too damn slow.
My heart breaks for you Mabs A’Mabbin. Your mother publicly violated you and turned your innermost thoughts into a public whipping.
You must have been so hurt, shocked, mortified, confused.
She tried to crush your soul.
I. Have. No. Words. except I hope you survived and have found peace and are able to trust people again.
I know I wouldn’t trust another human being in my life if that had happened to me.
Thank you hamsterjam (your name makes me happy lol). I’ve grown into a cynical person lol. I lost both my mom and dad in 1999, so these are painful memories, but friends and family seem to think I’m a big goober with a cackle so I’m fine lol. I care about everyone and everything and sometimes it’s overwhelming, but thank you for hearing me out. Where do I send the check?
@IFORGET,
🤗 Glad you found a way to cope with the trauma.
Also, the irony of your name in light of your recordkeeping habits is chef’s kiss.
LOL I didn’t even realise!!! I had a username on here years ago, didn’t comment for a while, and when I came back, I completely forgot what it was, so I went with this 😀 😀 😀
Thank you, and everyone, for such lovely comments. To me, it shows the importance of Harry and Meghan speaking about their experience; it gives us a space to speak about ours in a place of psychologically safety.
This is why those bullying claims will never be adjudicated.
The BRF know that their subterfuge will not work with someone like Meghan.
Organizations hate women like Meghan because they don’t just suck it up where abuse is concerned.
Kate set a horrible precedent after all Diana’s hard work to reform the institution. A price so high she paid with her marriage and then her life. Kate is literally the woman we speak of when we say ‘setting the feminist movement back’.
Brits are just so weird and this is where the phrase ‘lie back and think of England’ comes from.
That phrase comes from a lady whose husband did not know how to please a woman in bed, and the way it is phrased she is assuming that no other English man knows how to as well.
The bullying allegations puzzle me – not bc I think there was truth to them, there wasn’t.
But why would William and Charles think there was? Why would they believe it just bc it was in a tabloid? Even though the Times had the story pre Oprah, we heard the story well before that in one of the tabloids. William and KP were the ones who gave the story to the Times, he knew it was a lie, so why act like it must be true? Was he just putting on an act for Harry? Did he think that bc Meghan stood up to him it meant she was a bully? Does he just believe what Jason Knauf tells him?
It’s such a weird cycle – they accept what the tabloids say as fact, even though they are the ones giving the story to the tabloid and KNOWING it’s not fact. Do they think that provides them some kind of cover to make up whatever they want about whoever they want? William wanted to be able to call M a bully, so he put those allegations out there, and now he can be all “oh it’s not me, it’s the times that says that!!” And act innocent?
They did it because it worked before. Harry used to just apologize and do what they said. They can’t fathom that those tactics won’t still work.
I believe that the ‘bullying’ matter was Simon case and Jason knauf filling William’s ears. I think he then authorised them to hand the email over to Val low believing them to be true. The other explanation is a simple one- Chucky and Peggy are gaslighting Haz.
They told Harry they accepted what the tabloids said as fact. But they were the ones planting the lies. Harry obviously still wants to believe what his family said about their motivations, and that’s understandable. However, I don’t believe them.
The Windsors are terrified that the 25 page document will be released. Harry is probably ceding the bullying details to Meghan to reveal in her memoir, which we’ll see in a few years I imagine.
Now we know why the bullying claims were quickly buried. A 25 page rebuttal will do that.
more importantly, it lets the public know that this rebuttal exists. The rebuttal can be made public if the royals try to persist with slandering Meghan’s character. I think this will be the end of the “bullying” investigation. It was a stupid ruse to begin with, one that wouldn’t stand up to scrutiny. The royals are surrounded by jokers and idiots with posh accents.
He should have thrown their own bullying back in their faces. Charles and Will both have palace leaks about bullying.
I think that is what he’s doing with this book and why the Unroyals don’t like it.
Watching some of Harry’s interviews this week and reading the use of the word delusional above, it occurred to me how easily the palace can start putting a Harry is mentally ill spin on things: this is why he’s saying all this, because darling boy is not well.
“He’s mentally ill but he’s getting too much therapy because he thinks WE are the problem!” I just can’t with those people.
My take on this is that there were culture clashes. It happens. It gets resolved. If in my job there was the expectation that I got a low salary because I could leave after lunch if there was nothing to do and didn’t have to work on Fridays if I had weekend plans or Mondays if I was hungover, I’d be furious if some American showed up and I now had to work 9-5 and hustle. I would be totally bitching to my co-workers about it.
Is this non professional? Sure, but it wasn’t a professional workplace, was it? The problem became when Knauf (?) took this behind the scenes grumbling and turned it into tabloid fodder. The complainers realized right away that while they were annoyed by it all, it wasn’t in any way the bullying depicted in the tabloids. Which is why the HR complaints disappeared so fast. What gets griped about among co workers isn’t the same as what gets taken to HR.
But I realize everyone else here is a completely professional fvcking saint, who would never even mention to a co worker that the workload had massively increased, along with the hours. These gripe sessions can get out of hand, but they also set the group expectation of whether something is unfair or not. It says a lot that despite the griping, these people refused to go along with an HR report. My guess is they realized that had it easy before and this was the real job.
I’m on the waitlist for the library. Very curious to read the details on this.
Nah, Knauf was just lying. It was I believe Valentine Low who said 100% of the accusations came from Knauf.
@concernfae
“But I realize everyone else here is a completely professional fvcking saint, who would never even mention to a co worker that the workload had massively increased, along with the hours.”
WTF are you on about? LMAO
ALSO:
“If in my job there was the expectation that I got a low salary because I could leave after lunch if there was nothing to do….”
Aaah, but it turns out, there WERE “things to do,” innit?
If Meghan was truly guilty of bullying that would have leaked to the press. I’m with Kaiser, I wish Harry and Meghan would release their rebuttal. Maybe they will one day if BP tries to smear Meghan with those bullying allegations again.