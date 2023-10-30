David Beckham will meet with King Charles ‘after severing ties with Prince Harry’

One of the great things about the Netflix Beckham docuseries is that it introduced David Beckham’s soccer/football career to a new audience. Before I watched the series, I honestly didn’t “get” why Beckham had such a major career. Yes, he never won the World Cup, but he captained Team England for six years and made a historic number of appearances playing for his country. His achievements at Manchester were crazy, and he won La Liga at Real Madrid. All told, he won 19 major titles/trophies. Truly, a historic career, and off the pitch, he is still a global ambassador for football and one of the richest athletes of all time. Which is probably why the Windsors have always punished him and refused to “give” him a knighthood – he’s too famous, too rich, too successful. Those sadists have to withhold something from him. Well, according to the Daily Mail, the Windsors were withholding the knighthood because of Beckham’s closeness to Prince Harry. And now David has “severed ties” with Harry, so King Charles has granted David an audience.
David Beckham has accepted an invitation from the King to attend a dinner after severing ties with Prince Harry. The former England star is dining with Charles to talk about the possibility of him becoming an ambassador for The Prince’s Foundation, a charity founded by the King in order to help provide skills to young people.
Mr Beckham has previously held a similar role representing Invictus Games, the multi-sport competition for sick and injured servicemen and women founded by Prince Harry in 2014. But the ex-footballer has since distanced himself from the Duke of Sussex after he and wife Meghan relocated to the US and stepped back as senior royals in 2020.
Sources close to Mr Beckham say that he is hoping for a honour such as a knighthood, the Sun reported. He was awarded an OBE back in June 2003 for services to football. More recently in 2017, his wife Victoria received the same honour for her contribution to fashion.
The 48-year-old’s chances of being knighted were previously blighted after he was one of 1,000 people caught up in the scandal involving Ingenious films, including former teammate Wayne Rooney, who all lost their case to overturn a £700million bill of avoided tax in 2017.
It’s possible that Mr Beckham will meet King Charles at the Foundation’s base, Dumfries House, in east Ayrshire, Scotland. A source suggested that the meeting would be an opportunity for the King to ‘suss out’ Mr Beckham and find out in what areas they could work together.
Where is the evidence that Becks has severed ties with Harry? In September, Harry turned up at the Inter Miami game in LA, reportedly because Harry always wanted to see Leo Messi play (Messi plays for Miami). While there were no photos of Harry and David together, it would be hard to believe that Harry would have made a point of going to the game without speaking to David. That being said, I’ve gotten the feeling for months now that Prince William has been throwing tantrums about and to David Beckham and that William is the one who made this into a “you can’t be friends with Harry” situation. It’s just so stupid and small.
120462, The Duke of Cambridge and David Beckham at the launch of United for Wildlife campaign at Google Town Hall in London. London, United Kingdom – Monday June 9, 2014.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attends ' Beckham ' Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair in London, England. UK. Tuesday 3rd October 2023.
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, as well as Romeo Beckham and David Beckham attend the Wheelchair Basket Finals at Quay Centre, Olympic Park.
Romeo Beckham, David Beckham
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF watched by A List celebrities makes his debut today where he went on to score the winning goal in a League Cup match against against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium.
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
21 Jul 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF watched by A List celebrities makes his debut today where he went on to score the winning goal in a League Cup match against against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
21 Jul 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF watched by celebrities is seen playing in the League's Cup match against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
25 Jul 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF watched by celebrities is seen playing in the League's Cup match against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
25 Jul 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF watched by celebrities is seen playing in the League's Cup match against Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium.
David Beckham
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States
25 Jul 2023
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
If Beckham is the sort of person who would ditch a friend and wounded veterans to suck up to a monarch, let Charles and Will have him.
Exactly 💯!
That story the British media is concocting looks so poorly on David Beckham.
We know he desperately wants a knighthood. Obviously Harry cannot make that happen. This man will sell his soul for a knighthood.
Okay, but we don’t even know if any of this is true.
It’s the Daily Fanfic so.
Beckham being desperate for a knighthood is a proven fact. There were leaked emails of him complaining about not getting a knighthood.
While there doesn’t seem to be any evidence that ties with Harry are broken it would be shitty if David did indeed break them just to get a knighthood. In this day and age what does having a knighthood really mean or do for you? I’m not British so to me it a useless thing.
I don’t get it, either. I guess American awards like the Presidential Medal of Freedom or the Congressional Gold Medal are somewhat equivalent (and similarly ultimately useless), but no one actually campaigns for those. I think it’s the campaigning that makes it seem not just archaic, but gauche as well.
Good point about the Presidential Freedom Award I guess that is probably equivalent . You’re right people don’t champaign for them. Hope it’s not true he broke ties but I guess if he wants it that badly he probably would do anything.
a knighthood is different because then he becomes Sir David Beckham, and its clear he really wants that.
No one goes around calling the presidential freedom award honorees anything different.
I believe this is true. While I would love for Posh and Becks to realize they are bigger than Royal “honors” from a small petty family, clearly this is something he has wanted for a very long time. If not being seen in photos with Harry gets him there, whatever. He can go back to doing whatever he wants after becoming Sir Beckham or whatever. You don’t see the royals l asking about punishing Sir Elon John by taking back his knighthood, and he has clearly taken Harry’s side between the joint lawsuits and refusing to play KC3’s coronation concert.
This makes none of them look good, lol. This makes it sound like if Charles demanded he leave his wife to get a knighthood, Beckham would skip on down the lane to the divorce attorney. And we all know any story with Charles in it never makes Charles look good. Instead it always turns out to be an honest reflection of him: a small, petty man who feels mummy didn’t love him enough and took too long to die.
Groveling for a knighthood by ditching an organization the helps empower wounded veterans is certainly an interesting choice.
I doubt Harry really cares, William seems to be the one on the you can’t be friends or cordial with the both of us train with any personal relationships they may share. That said it’s been abundantly clear for a long time that he really wants to be Sir David Beckham. I personally don’t understand because why would you want any sort of accolades from people that would make the sort of demands from you about who you can be friends with, but it’s clearly something he really wants and I can’t imagine Harry being like no choose me. He should take a real long look though at what getting that ” titling” really says about him.
This article makes Beckham sound like the worst social climber ever. But I guess if it quacks like a duck…..
David B is the ultimate suck up. He has lusted after a knighthood since forever. Not for nothing did he queue in line for hours to pay his respects when Lizzie kicked the bucket.
Ultimately most Brits have their price to gain a gong from the cult. This sadly maintains the class system in the UK.
Harry went to the Inter Miami game in LA not Miami. I don’t think Beckham was in LA for that game and I don’t think Beckham and Harry are that close. He was invited to the wedding by the Palace not Harry. Beckham has always allowed himself to be used by the Royal Family in the belief that it will one day get him a knighthood and that’s probably why he hasn’t got one, plus the fact that he never won a world cup.
I agree with you. And if David ditches Harry and his cause for Chuck and a knighthood, that is not good PR. Maybe he is listening to the BaRF cause this is really bad optics.
Beckham is so desperate for a knighthood he would want the perception that he’s friends with Harry to be eliminated. I suspect these stories about him ditching Harry are planted by his PR. I don’t think he’s friends with Harry but he doesn’t want the press to remain with the belief that they are friends.
The Beckhams especially David should be embarrassed that papers are speculating that he’s desperately angling for a knighthood. Brits will work hard, make money and leave the trenches but will still continue to ass kiss aristocrats
It’s not speculation though. He wants a knighthood.
Are there any ties to sever? I don’t know to them to have ever been friends. Anyway everyone predicted that if he was made to choose (i still don’t know what there is to choose cause again, he and H don’t seem to be friends) he’d do whatever it takes to get that MBE or whatever it’s called.
And Peg is the President of the Football Association… probably some link there too?
David will be knighted eventually, I don’t know what’s the rush. It isn’t holding him back professionally.
So instead of being remembered as a loyal friend, he’s fine with going down in history as a royalist bootlicker. Hope that works out for him.
I went into the Beckham documentary knowing veery little about Davids actual career. I didn’t know about the World Cup in 1998 and how he was vilified and harassed by the media after. It all reminded me of…Harry and Meghan. I can see the Beckhams having a lot of empathy and sympathy for H&M after what they went through. And I think they could well be very friendly with each other. I think it’s interesting that the DM in particular are trying to make a Beckham vs Sussex storyline happen and I do wonder if its because the media know that there’s a friendship there between both couples and they’re trying to ruin it, for whatever reason (not wanting H&M to have well connected allies, William’s jealousy….both)
The DM were also trying to make a lot happen last year with Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and negative stories about David and Victoria. I just feel like the whole thing is something to keep an eye on because there’s an angle there for sure with the media and Royal Family.
“you can’t be friends with Harry” situation. It’s just so stupid and small.
It’s just that isn’t it. Will is stupid, small and ugly.
Beckham is desperate for a knighthood previously refused because he had dodgy tax dealings and his emails calling the honors committee “c*nts” were leaked. Doubt it will ever happen.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-12364751/Who-needs-Meghan-Duchess-fallen-designer-friend-Victoria-Beckham-luckily-plenty-royal-fans-wear-label.html
This August 2023 DM article definitely seems like *someone* is trying to make 1) a feud and split happen 2) Victoria’s clothing line continue to happen (isn’t she supposedly in massive debt?)
It’s probably the Beckhams themselves.
I agree with Amy Bee, I don’t think he was there that night and PH was added to the list with other celebrities who were probably suggested by the other Miami CF owners Jorge Mas, Jose Mas, who are brothers. I’ve never felt the Beckhams were close with H&M . I always felt they tried to cozy up to W&K but were snubbed. Not once did his wife ever give a shout out to Meghan for wearing several of her dresses, when she was a working royal. Meghan made the blue one famous under the umbrella. I’ve always found David to be a clout chaser, he will do whatever he must to keep the money flowing in. And hanging with the RF gives him clout. PH to low on the royal pole to get him what he wants. PW will probably befriend him now thinking he took something from PH.
We don’t even know if there are any significant ties to “sever”, right? Were the Beckhams and Sussexes ever close? I know some said that the Sussexes were invited to the Beckham/Peltz (?) wedding, but was that just speculation or was there evidence for it? And even if they were, does that mean they’re BFFs? No.
I think David Beckham is always going to choose Charles/William over harry maybe bc he’s such a royalist, or maybe because he really wants that knighthood, or maybe he just likes them more (hard to believe lol.)
but honestly, I don’t think he’s going to completely cut all ties with Harry and Meghan and refuse to ever be seen with them ever again or refuse to have anything to do with them. H&M are moving in A list circles, as do the Beckhams, and I don’t think the Beckhams are going to go out of their way to cut out the Sussexes in the US.
But again – this article makes it sound like David and Harry were BFFs and I just don’t think we’ve ever seen anything that supports that.