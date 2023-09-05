Prince Harry went to the Inter Miami game in LA & probably met Leo Messi

I’ve come around to the idea that, sometimes, it’s fine for Celebitchy to be Sportbitchy. Here we are, caring about Major League Soccer, which is what we call it here in America. There’s been such a huge bump in soccer-interest this summer and that’s because of one man: Leo Messi. Messi turned down a massively lucrative offer to play in Saudi Arabia and instead signed with Inter Miami, a team co-owned by David Beckham. Messi has turned around Inter Miami’s fortunes and suddenly, every Inter Miami match has a star-studded audience wherever the team plays. This weekend, Inter Miami played the LA Galaxy in LA. Miami won! And MLS won, because ticket prices have soared since Messi signed with Miami – tickets to this match were going for $690???
Meanwhile, the celebrities all came out for Messi. It was a weekend full of Beyonce concerts and soccer, and celebrities – especially striking actors – had the time to enjoy all of it. Some of the celebrities in attendance: Selena Gomez, Tyga, Owen Wilson, Leo DiCaprio, Edward Norton, Will Ferrell and PRINCE HARRY. Harry is apparently a big Messi fan and he’d never seen Messi play in person. There’s also video of Harry backstage, apparently waiting to say hello to Messi after the match. He looked so pleased to be at a football game. He would have been a much better Football Association President and he definitely would have flown to Australia to support the women’s national team in the finals. Too bad his lazy brother couldn’t be bothered!
The British media was in a full meltdown about this. They’re currently pretending to be “concerned” because Meghan didn’t attend this soccer game, even though she was allegedly on some VIP list. Maybe husbands and wives do separate activities sometimes. Maybe Meghan was tired after shaking her ass for hours at the Beyonce concert on Friday! Let Harry have a Bro Night! Speaking of, where the f–k has William been for months?
Obviously, I’m a soccer dummy, so who is the guy saying ‘Harry, you LEGEND’? He’s amazing.
Prince Harry in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/Pz6Udqs8uK
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023
The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023
El Príncipe Harry y su reacción al hablar de Leo Messi en los pasillos del BMO Stadium. 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/qcRB2gYo8J
— ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) September 4, 2023
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red.
Happy to see the Sussexes living their best lives and dreams here in the United States.
Omg the second video! All these stars and then Harry being giddy and silly about a pair of socks. He radiates joy.
Also what the heck did he say when they asked what message he had for Messi? Find the net? I can’t understand what he said and I need to know!!
They actually played the Los Angeles football club (LAFC). I love how the BM are having a meltdown over this.
Yay! I love seeing Harry living his best life and enjoying what he enjoys. He’s clearly got such a great capacity for joy — despite everything, it’s infectious. Glad to have him here in Florida raising the profile of MLS.
Or maybe Meghan was resting up for her 2nd Beyonce show. These people get more ridiculous everyday! Anyways I love that Meghan and Harry are in the streets. Loving Sussex September!
Umm yes to sportbitchy if you’re going to be covering my favourite football player!
Harry looked very happy to be there enjoying himself didn’t he? I’d like to see a video of him meeting Leo. He doesn’t speak any English so it would probably be awkward and funny. And so what if Meghan wasn’t there? Maybe she doesn’t care about football, is that illegal or something?
Interesting that H&M are seen in the middle of the big cultural moments happening right now. Almost like they’re…relevant?
Do Peg and Can’t do all sporting events together? No. So what that Meg didn’t go. Maybe soccer isn’t her cup of tea. Was nice seeing him out enjoying himself for both the concert and the game. Let the heads explode on salt isle they have nothing better to do. People were happy to see him and heres the big one he didn’t get booed like a certain bald brother of his. Let the raging begin.
I was actually surprised to see her name on that list because this doesn’t seem like something she would go to. It makes more sense for Harry to be there since he is a sports fanatic.
This has got to be killing the Rota and tabloid 🐀🐀🐀 watching H&M being treated as not just stars but the biggest most exciting stars in the crowd after trying to sell for months that Americans had tired of them and didn’t care. LA crowds are pretty jaded about celebrities but not when H&M are spotted. Hard to lie when every video goes viral.
I don’t know the announcer either (was it the hilarious Geordie commentator who has the hilarious commentary about Tom Cruise??) but I absolutely love how giddy he was.
Everyone (who matters) loves Harry and Meghan and The Leftover Royals must be incandescent. And I love that for them. Burn and seethe and grind that jaw. The world loves Harry and Meghan.
It’s Bradley Wright-Phillips and I too love how giddy he was. In almost all clips out there you can hear him and I love that for those salty bitches 😁. It was cute to hear other commentators teasing Bradley on how he was excited to see him.
But why didn’t David Beckham blacklist him from all IM games because he’s so mean to his family?? There goes the knighthood…..
Shall we bet on how soon we see articles saying Beckham was overruled and didn’t want H at the game but his business partners made him do it? You know The Other Brother has been raging since the game.
I wonder if David Beckham is being “quietly” pressured to choose by the palace. I can’t imagine that will end well given that he’s based in the US, and blacklisting/snubbing Harry seems a bad business move. Plus, David’s been simping for a knighthood for like ten years, it can’t be worth it.
@Anna. I think there has been hints from the press and palace that they need David to shun the Sussexes to get respect from the establishment. They’ve been dangling that carrot for a while now. They want someone to publicly snub them in order to continue to the narrative that Hollywood is against them as if Beckham is that big of a star. This isn’t the late 90s/00s anymore.
Harry (and several other celebrities) looked so happy and excited to be at that game. After what Neymar has said about PSG, I’m glad that Messi is playing where he’s appreciated! I hope he’s having as much fun as everyone coming to watch him play.
Small personal quibble: please don’t mention TOB in an article about shining a light on Harry and Messi. It would be great if H could enjoy this without mentioning his effed up family.
This 100000%. Please say is louder so those in the back can hear. Sometimes the Sussex supporters are the ones that make it so hard to keep an article stay Sussex related and not make everything all about Harry’s rotten family.
+1
Agreed! To paraphrase Tyler Perry, I don’t care about those people over there.
Legend! ❤️
Why wasn’t Meghan at the game? Who knows. But I will say this. My father was a HUGE Buffalo Bills fan. Like season ticket holder for over 40 years huge fan. My mother didn’t attend more than a handful of games across 45 years together, and they were married until his death (now I share the tickets with a cousin and go to the games, go Bills!) Married couples (or any couple) are allowed to do things separate from each other. It’s actually healthy. So I laugh at the latest hater talking point lol.
This is both wonderful and funny. Seeing Harry and Meghan not only thriving but having a hell of a good time while his royal family abusers rot away in their moldy palaces is amusing. A shining example of living well is the best revenge.
Harry is living the life. I’m happy for him.
Just to clarify, Meghan wasn’t “allegedly” on a PR list about being there, she was on the list put out by Miami. But it struck me as odd bc her name wasn’t right next to Harry’s. My guess is some PR person messed up, and when they were putting that list together panicked and thought “oh if Harry is here Meghan must be here too!!” and added her without checking. Regardless it was funny because everyone else on that list has a qualifier -“actor,” “musician,” etc. And harry is just listed as Prince Harry and Meghan is just Meghan Markle.
In my opinion Messi is one of those players that if you get a chance to see him play, you see him. he seems like a genuinely good guy, and he’s one of the best to play the game ever. It’s just so much fun to watch him play. We are soccer fans here (two kids in travel soccer, don’t have a choice, lol) but we always have watched more EPL than MLS. Well damn if my husband didn’t immediately pay for the MLS pass on Apple and we watch a lot of Miami games. My kids both went to school today in pink Miami Messi kits, lol. (they’ve always worn soccer kits on a regular basis, but the most they’ll wear of US teams is the US national kit. This is their first soccer kit for a US team.)
All that to say – OF COURSE harry was going to go if he could and of course he was going to have a great time. But its hilarious to see the salty isle break down over this yet again. Beyonce and Messi in one weekend?!!?!?!
The list was in alphabetic order which is why Meghan’s name wasn’t next to harrys. I’m guessing after going to the concert Meghan either got invited or decided to go to the Beyoncé birthday gig and therefore decided to conserve her energy or stay with the kids. Otherwise I think she would’ve been there. Especially as she’s the one who speaks Argentinian Spanish!
@afken, yes! Just occurred to me that Meg not only speaks Spanish but also lived in Argentina. Now I really wish they could have met!
Beyonce AND Messi in one weekend is indeed epic!
Becks1 how cute that your kids are on Messi kits. As someone who has followed both his Argentina and Barca career for years and years, it is very special to see him appreciated over there in America. I do think he still had a few more years left in the tank at the top level in Europe so it was slightly bittersweet at first but seeing the joy and exuberance with which he is playing there and he and his family so obviously happy in America, I’m like you know what, he already won everything, let him enjoy himself!
Omg what a weekend they had! The introvert in me is so tired thinking about all of it 😂🤣😂