Prince Harry went to the Inter Miami game in LA & probably met Leo Messi

I’ve come around to the idea that, sometimes, it’s fine for Celebitchy to be Sportbitchy. Here we are, caring about Major League Soccer, which is what we call it here in America. There’s been such a huge bump in soccer-interest this summer and that’s because of one man: Leo Messi. Messi turned down a massively lucrative offer to play in Saudi Arabia and instead signed with Inter Miami, a team co-owned by David Beckham. Messi has turned around Inter Miami’s fortunes and suddenly, every Inter Miami match has a star-studded audience wherever the team plays. This weekend, Inter Miami played the LA Galaxy in LA. Miami won! And MLS won, because ticket prices have soared since Messi signed with Miami – tickets to this match were going for $690???

Meanwhile, the celebrities all came out for Messi. It was a weekend full of Beyonce concerts and soccer, and celebrities – especially striking actors – had the time to enjoy all of it. Some of the celebrities in attendance: Selena Gomez, Tyga, Owen Wilson, Leo DiCaprio, Edward Norton, Will Ferrell and PRINCE HARRY. Harry is apparently a big Messi fan and he’d never seen Messi play in person. There’s also video of Harry backstage, apparently waiting to say hello to Messi after the match. He looked so pleased to be at a football game. He would have been a much better Football Association President and he definitely would have flown to Australia to support the women’s national team in the finals. Too bad his lazy brother couldn’t be bothered!

The British media was in a full meltdown about this. They’re currently pretending to be “concerned” because Meghan didn’t attend this soccer game, even though she was allegedly on some VIP list. Maybe husbands and wives do separate activities sometimes. Maybe Meghan was tired after shaking her ass for hours at the Beyonce concert on Friday! Let Harry have a Bro Night! Speaking of, where the f–k has William been for months?

Obviously, I’m a soccer dummy, so who is the guy saying ‘Harry, you LEGEND’? He’s amazing.

Prince Harry in LA to watch Messi and #InterMiamiCF take on #LAFC pic.twitter.com/Pz6Udqs8uK — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

The stars are out in LA 🤩@mariolopezviva x @brendanhunting x Owen Wilson x Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/oXtbxm2RIF — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 4, 2023

El Príncipe Harry y su reacción al hablar de Leo Messi en los pasillos del BMO Stadium. 🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/qcRB2gYo8J — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) September 4, 2023