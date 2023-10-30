Kay: King Charles is ‘the nation’s grandpa’ & he remains ‘stoically silent’ about Harry

One of the last times “royal expert/columnist” Richard Kay appeared on the Mail’s Palace Confidential show, he folded like a cheap suit when asked about Prince William’s sad “I wanna be a global statesman” trip to New York. After hitting all of Kensington Palace’s talking points, Kay was asked if he thinks William is just shy. Kay was like, no actually he’s awkward, stilted, careful and not a natural on his feet. It was hilarious. Well, Kay was allowed back on Palace Confidential, this time armed with Buckingham Palace’s talking points about King Charles ahead of Chuck’s 75th birthday. Kay closed his eyes and thought of England:
King Charles has gone from a ‘confused young man’ to the ‘nation’s grandfather’ thanks to his love and support from wife Camilla, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking in a special episode of Palace Confidential to celebrate the monarch’s 75th birthday next month, Richard Kay shared how Charles has become ‘very comfortable in his skin.’
‘Prince of Wales as he then was, was a confused man. He was constantly competing with his wife [Princess Diana] and unsure of himself he was often being criticised in public. But the king he is today? He’s a man much more comfortable in his skin in large part because of his marriage to Queen Camilla.’
However, Charles’ first year as king has been dominated by the issues of ‘Harry, Meghan and Andrew’.
‘I think that’s going to go on. I think what’s interesting is what his response has been,’ Mr Kay added. ‘He has remained stoically silent, indeed almost impervious to many statements and remarks that have come out of California, and I think that will continue. He is becoming I think what he wants to be, which is the nation’s grandpa. It was always going to be such a difficult act to follow after the queen.’.
Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English added that senior member’s of royal staff have told he the King would be the ‘first to admit’ that he ‘made mistakes in his personal life’ in the past. She added: ‘But should he be expected to pay for those mistakes for the rest of time on earth? Time is a healer and people have come to accept the man that he is. He’s in a much happier place personally and that seeps into his professional life.’
Charles was “a confused man. He was constantly competing with his wife [Princess Diana] and unsure of himself.” This version of Charles was a man in his 30s and 40s. And it wasn’t confusion, he treated Diana like sh-t because he was jealous of her and he cheated on her constantly because he has zero morals. As for “the nation’s grandpa” – curious that this palace fluff is being mentioned in the same breath as the Sussexes. Because the nation’s grandpa left his son and grandson in mortal danger when he withdrew their security, and then he evicted his grandchildren from their British home.
While I’m usually loath to actually embed the Palace Confidential videos, I have chosen to do this week because the longer they go on in this episode, the more bonkers it gets about Camilla. From Richard Eden talking about how Camilla has never “had a job” before now, to Kay blowing smoke about how Camilla is “incredibly brave” and “she sacrificed a lot,” this whole thing is completely unhinged. What did Camilla “sacrifice” again? Her first marriage, willingly, by choice, when she decided to carry on with another woman’s husband for years? What was Camilla sacrificing when she briefed her favorite royal reporters about Diana being “crazy”? Kay underlines Camilla’s “value” to Charles by saying “what really commends her is she is no way any kind of threat to the king, she’s not going to steal his thunder, she’s not going to duck into the limelight…” Imagine being a whole-ass 75 year old king and the only woman you can stand to be around is the woman who is uncharismatic, lazy, dull enough to never overshadow you. How is any of this a compliment to Charles?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ha! What a $hit grandpa, no thanks.
I doubt many people see him like a grandpa.
More like the weird uncle who is always fighting with his family.
Stoically silent my ass. He and his loving nag Horsilla have done nothing but leak and put out nasty false articles about his son. Chuckles goes into hiding when said son goes to salty isle. He is a shitty grandfather who takes homes away from grandchildren and their security. These articles do nothing to polish the huge turd that he is. The people have eyes and ears and know just what he is and it’s nothing described in the article.
King Charles at age 75 is still worried about being overshadowed. That’s sad and pathetic. Plus Charles has not been stoically silent regarding Harry. He’s never stopped smearing Harry and Meghan in the press and he threw them out Frogmore Cottage.
@Amy Bee – not sure if Charles wants the public to see him as a 75 year old let alone the grandfather of the nation.
One thing though it seems he was really angry at Harry stepping back from front line duties . As far as he is concerned the harassment from the press is something that has to be tolerated- if he tolerated it , there is no reason why Harry shouldn’t. This is why Harry spoke of genetic pain that seems to be passed down the line. As for Harry, he had had enough.
Their relationship, why she was number one on the speed dial amongst the stable, seems to be based in her ability and willingness to pander to his massive insecurities. C3 appears to be a narcissist stuck in endless self-pity and needing constant attention and support. Aside from being dull and not a threat, that woman must be exhausted.
I have no pity for Camilla. She undermined Diana every step of the way. Camilla got the wealth perks and privileges for all her undermining of Diana and manipulating a weak prince. I would hardly call her exhausted
Don’t feel sorry for her, but it does make the retreats to Ray Mill etc. make sense. You make your bed in life and there you lie.
The old man Charles is the head of a sinking ship with worthless supporters. Try as they might we can all see he is just an egotistical old man with a fragile ego. Afraid of his charismatic son and his sons wife. So afraid that he purposely put them in mortal danger, to preserve his ego and power.
KC3 is one of those people who believe that people should not rise above their station in life – so if you are a spare , then you should accept everything that comes with being a spare – the good, bad & ugly.
He doesn’t realise that the age of deference is long gone and is trying to use the rule back of decades past to rule in this modern Times.
Given the state of things, it is hard to see the BRF to surviving past KC3
To call this dogshit father and overall sorry-ass excuse for a human being, who willfully endangered the lives of his son, daughter-in-law, and actual grandkids, “the nation’s grandpa” is just fucking grotesque. Please tell me that British people are seeing through this bullshit.
Grandpa to the nation, just not his biracial grandchildren, I’m going out on a limb, in England they’re so many biracial children, it is going to hard for Chucky to miss them unless he is in one of his palaces.
Probably not even much of a grandpa to the favored grandchildren either. He seems to only be around them for official portraits and events they attend.
They’re pushing a narrative of Harry and Meghan making daily comments and snide remarks about the Windsors and the Monarchy in general. It’s amazing to me how desperate they are to paint the Sussexes as the villains with ‘National Grandpa’ Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate as the innocent victims.
the palace PR is really going into overdrive ahead of the Kenya trip and Charles’ bday, I see.
What has Cam ever done that is so “brave”? Endure criticism that she had coming to her?
Camilla had her wealthy prince pay expensive spin doctors for her.
May his reign be short and the historians brutal.
x100
Here’s my opinion. For decades there have been a lot of people who call themselves reporters. But all they have done is “report” on the royal family. Which was a pretty easy job. Mainly because the courtiers just told them what to report. Now with Harry & Meghan gone. And what is left of the royal family. Which no one seems to care about. All these so called reporters aren’t making the kind of money they were. And they see that they are never going to make that again. And are now going to have to actually find a job they have to work at. So you get articles like this. Just so they can make a payment on things they already owe.
@Robert Phillips – 100% agree with you . In addition to the points you have raised , in absence of any story, thrashing of H&M ( which people are getting tired of since it is the same old stories) the press will now turn on the BRF and become more ruthless and unscrupulous in their bid to source for more salacious stories and increase their earning capacity. Remember that times are tough and these RRs may become more desperate seeing that their usual source of information ( aka H&M ) as dried up
Another poor poor Charles article. He is a bad grandpa and papa. The treacle about Camilla is sickening. And Camilla has ambitions. She enabled Charles using Diana to have the royal babies
It makes me smile knowing Charles will be unhappy and deeply insecure till the day he dies. It’s been 75 years and that man can’t handle anyone else being slightly charismatic. That deep insecurity has ruled and ruined his life in multiple ways. The decisions he’s made via the insecurity still haunt him to this day and will probably be only things discussed about his reign. Though I hate that H,M and the kids bore the brunt of it, they’re much better off.
Charles was so egocentric he got jealous of his first wife. He already whined before they got married. He was quoted as saying I will have to get used to the backs of photographers when she’s around.
The line that jumped out at me was “But should he be expected to pay for those mistakes for the rest of time on earth?”
The suggestion gets made so easily for a man, at a time when women’s rights for making their own decisions about reproduction are being undermined and some republicans are even starting to rumble about no fault divorces.
Nice try to piggyback off of the somewhat benign view that people had of his mom, but it won’t work. People know way too much about his maltreatment of Diana, Harry, and Meghan, all people he viewed as a threat to his royal standing. And people know that Hozilla has nasty friends who lunch with her and then call for Meghan to be dragged naked through the streets.
Back to the drawing board, Chuck. Try again, dear.
That Palace confidential show was painful to watch. I had to skip through it. These people are delusional and unhinged.
Poor Charles has to be stoically silent after he caused the damage. What a loser.
I’ve no idea how the citizens think he cares about them when he is ok with the option of his son being possibly dead. His son and son’s family being dead. He can’t even be a real father or grandfather. Get a grip.
The mess is Image Makeover 2.0 because the first one didn’t take. Charles is still a louse of a spouse and Camilla is the second coming of Anne Boleyn.
Charles knows that he will be always in mummy’s shadow and will blame everyone else instead.
1. Charles is the nations Tampon.
2. However, he is looking more and more like Grandpa in The Munsters so there is that.
What utter drivel.
There is no “there” there when it comes to the monarchy, and with the passing of the Queen, it has become impossible to hide. What does Charles offer? Nothing. No wisdom, no comfort, no leadership. Nothing. What is the point of the monarchy? But a soap that sells tabloids. They’re all dishonest, it is all about facades and “let’s pretend”. Well, that no longer works for most people, not even the British, who are so wedded to tradition.
Charles is a rotten human being, and just because he’s old now doesn’t give him a pass. What he did to his son and grandchildren is unforgivable; there’s no going back from that.
Charles sucks all day every day and bc he’s the head of the Church of England, he sucks twice on Sundays. He’s a worthless and immature boy masquerading as a man and will be an even more worthless and horrible king. The overshadowing legacy of his mother’s long reign, his mistreatment of Princess Diana, the utter neglect of his sons and the terrible things he’s done and is doing to his youngest son, DIL and biracial grandchildren will ensure that he’s a footnote in his own reign. His slimmed down anemic monarchy ensures that the focus will be on him, his lazy, uncharismatic heir and both of their ultra lazy and dull wives. Good luck with that (but not really)! His insistence on the BMs continuous and exhausting embiggening of Camilla is also ruining his legacy. He keeps trying to force her acceptance on the public, which is ridiculous. No means no C-Rex!
The nation’s grandpa? Watch out Britain. You’re about to be evicted from your home.
+1
“Kay closed his eyes and thought of England.” I see what you did there! 🤌🤌🤌
As for being the nation’s grandpa, Charles isn’t even a real grandpa to his own grandkids.
Brassy Rebel, You beat me to this hilarious quote. “ Kay closed his eyes and thought of England…” sums up the gist of that whole article, though I suspect Kay was visualizing his paycheck instead.
It really is starting to feel as if the monarchy is truly falling apart. & mainly by their own hands.
Lovely to see as a lifelong republican (small ‘r’) – I can almost believe now I might finally live in a republic one day. Whereas historically that was only ever going to happen when I finally move to France.