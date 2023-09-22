Kay: Prince William is awkward & stilted, ‘he’s not a natural on his feet’

Prince William’s New York trip was stilted, awkward and embarrassing. Instead of admitting that, the British media is furiously trying to claim that William is better than Harry because William didn’t get a lot of attention or buzz. This was one of the subjects of the Mail’s Palace Confidential round-table discussion, where Richard Kay was brought in to try to make Peggington sound like a statesman. Kay folded like a cheap suit the very moment someone brought up William’s awkwardness.
Richard Kay, editor at large for the Daily Mail, noted how the Prince of Wales’s willingness to get involved in activities including collecting oyster shells on the Hudson River showed members of the public that he has an ‘open side’. Speaking to the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and host Jo Elvin, Kay commented on the ‘spontaneity’ of William’s itinerary during his stateside trip.
In particular, he noted the 41-year-old’s casual jog through Central Park one morning, which he said was an act that was ‘straight out of Diana’s playbook’. However, he noted that, while the Prince of Wales looks comfortable and at ease during some engagements, he is ‘still learning’ which means he can look less fluid at times (for example, when meeting world leaders).
‘One of the problems with William is that he’s not a natural on his feet. He’s slightly awkward on his feet. He’s cautious – he’s always been cautious, so is Kate, too – and he’s trying to show that there’s a more open side to him, he can be a bit more spontaneous.’
Kay also noted the success of William’s stateside trip, which he argued may have been overshadowed had Princess Kate joined him. Speaking to his panellists, Kay said: ‘The fact is it becomes less of a fashion show [if Kate is there]… it’s more about him and what he wants to say.’
Citing names including Earthshot supporter Mike Bloomberg and Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, Kay said William was keen to make an impression with ‘powerful figures’.
However he added the Prince of Wales was ‘much more comfortable when he met people like [Bill] Gates, who are sort of on board with his Earthshot project, and much more uncomfortable when he met presidents.’ During the meeting with Ecuador’s president, Lasso Mendoza, William’s conversation with the world leader was ‘stilted’, Kay said.
‘On those occasions William doesn’t have the fluidity of his father who was so wonderful at that sort of meeting. But he’s learning, and he is learning, and it was impressive.’
The Central Park jog thing is still so weird because there are literally zero photos and the whole story was planted by Kensington Palace staffers. It would be different if we actually had a video or photos of William in jogging shorts in the park but… oh, right, the paparazzi ignored him and they weren’t tracking his movements at all. As for Kay talking openly about William’s awkwardness and comparing him unfavorably to his father… my god. They are really irritated at having to put lipstick on this pig. The bit about how happy they were that Kate wasn’t there is so telling too – it looks like the royal-commentary class is fed up with a certain bewigletted nuisance. That’s also telling though – William could have very easily gotten more attention in NYC if he brought Kate, so the issue wasn’t “I want to make a big splash in NYC,” it was furthering the Solo Single-Guy William narrative. It’s also telling that we learned that Kate is no longer invited to Singapore while William was in NYC. Something is up.
British Media: isn’t William great! Isn’t he just funny and interesting and glamorous?!
Also BM: Why is he so awkward? Why isn’t he Harry?🫠 pic.twitter.com/Z3JnQkOrEX
— Let’s reset and reimagine (@SharonAndrea) September 21, 2023
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Well obviously….no amount of yoga can remove the royal iron rod inserted up his a*s at birth..
Can Peggy try to not bear his teeth in every picture? Its so irritating…….to me, LOL. Its like his teeth are too large for his mouth, why does he always bear his teeth (and he’s not really smiling) in every picture??!!
Awkward? He is awkward because he’s desperately trying to morph himself into his brother!! He needs to quit trying to be Harry and his sycophants need to stop trying to make him Harry. He is the future queen of England but Harry he can never become.
I agree about his teet).It always looks as if he’s sneering, and let’s face it, he’s not the most attractive specimen is he?
He is a man-child who has never had to do anything and hence is good at nothing. He has no natural charm but apparently the tantrum-ability of his father. Neither are hard-workers or natural charmers. They need to get off government-assistance.
I’ve always believed that William got the worst of his parents and Harry got the best.
William is a rage filled narcissist whose Windsor genes overtook his Spencer genes in his 20s.
Harry has all the charm and affability, ease with people from all walks of life like Diana, plus he has Charles’ work ethic.
You are so right. Harry got all the good qualities of his parents and William got none. It’s as if the good DNA was in storage waiting for Harry.
You make an excellent point. The same could be said of Kate. She is a woman-child who has never had to do anything and hence is good at nothing. They truly are the Dolittles.
Sincerity is better than charm. He has never been sincere at anything, not learning, not even courting. It shows.
Agree with this. William is awkward and will never have Harry’s charisma. I’m not even saying that as a knock. It’s just the truth. But it’s worse when he’s trying to be someone he’s not, his brother. Work hard and be sincere in what you do and people will get that whether he’s awkward or not.
He’s awkward because he’s never had to learn—he’s never had to try or work at anything, because people praise him for everything. The man is in his forties. He doesn’t get to be awkward any more. He should piss or get off the chamber pot. Abdicate if you’re not up to the only job you’ve had forty years to prepare for. You’re a failure.
He’s also awkward because he is. William is not a people person like Harry, Meghan, or Diana. It’s his nature along with his laziness. And the man has all the charisma of a lump of clay. Can he be made less awkward? Maybe but it would require more effort than he has ever been willing to expend on anything.
William’s totally inadequate personality illustrates one of the many downsides of primogeniture. You get what you get and better options in the family (like Harry) cannot be pursued. It is what it is and William is what he is. Not king material.
“They are really irritated at having to put 💄 on this 🐖.” That says it all.
Surprising that people who can’t put two sentences together without mumbling, fumbling, or offending anyone are awkward around eloquent and intelligent world leaders. Harry has heart, humor and charm, and say what you will about Charles, but he appears to have some level of finesse and intelligence. William is the Emperor with no clothes, the one you humor and placate with pictures and toys, before moving on to more serious matters.
He’s absolutely clueless. Read an article about his visit to FDNY Station 10. He was talking to the firefighters about men’s hesitancy towards counseling/therapy. A firefighter said Yes, it was like that here (FDNY) but that hesitation is gone.
Will asked What changed?
At the fire station assigned to the WTC, across from the WTC site & memorial smh
So did William get therapy. He just preaches. Too bad he did not get help with anger issues.
Also, in regards to the first station visit, I realized there’s pictures of Harry when he was younger at a nyc fire station. It may even be the same one. So it seems like he may have been copy keening Harry again, which yeah, is awkward.
The emperor with no clothes on is the perfect way to describe him. I am sick and tired of this still learning narrative for him and his wife. He was born a prince. He is also 41. He has met world leaders numerous times. If he still cannot have an intelligent conversation with them, joke around with them, and acts awkward with them, it’s never going to get better. How is it that his younger brother is able to charm the pants of state officials but the older one, who is set to be king can’t? How is he the one still learning?
Nope, when it comes to William, it seems that they’re still trying to turn “fetch” into “happen.”
He was too lazy to prepare or train for the job and it shows. He looks like an amateur on the world stage, he looks like an entitled nepo baby.
honestly, i kind of empathize with him as I am awkward socially as well. being forced into a public figure role and not having natural eloquence or charisma sound like my worse nightmare. harry just has more of a relatability and likability even when younger that just seemed to be there. he’s like diana and has a lot of emotional IQ. it also helps he actually genuinely cares about his projects. Will…i feel like just was told this was his role and he has to step up to it, keep a stiff upper lip, maintain family and like picks projects that fills these roles but I don’t think he particularly enjoys it. In another life, i bet he would have just loved to be some Duke or Earl somewhere living a life where he didn’t have to go shaking hands and do “projects” and just be a wealthy aristocrat. And all of this is some sort of competition now with Harry rather than any true interest.
I don’t feel sorry for William. He wants to be king and enjoys the perks not the work. William was not awkward when he undermined his brother and sister in law. No pity for William at all
that’s fair. probably bc i think there’s nuances and human qualities in villains too that i have a modicum of empathy for him. i think he enjoys the perks as well, but i don’t think he enjoys the work and if given the choice of another option that allows him to maintain the perks without the work he would take it. i pity him bc like harry he has a lot of childhood trauma, but his bred this competitiveness and vindictiveness bc he was always told he had to be king. and bc his entire worth/identity is wrapped in being the heir and bc the monarchy needs him, he is so deep in it he refuses to leave or change it. at the end of the day, i think his story is the saddest one. harry’s free with meghan in a loving relationship. william is living in a gilded cage raging and stewing in his anger wrapped up in some deep trauma that he wont’ address.
@hangonamin,
I try to empthize with pretty much anyone. I just can’t shake that W was part of a institutional machine attempting to have Meghan harm herself. His gilded-cage “trauma” contributed to him wanting M & H to disappear from their home and H’s home country. Compare this way of being to H’s trauma processing and his creation of Invictus.
And what part of “stiff upper lip” involves repeatedly running to the press and complaining about your brother’s family (before and after they left the country)?
I would have more sympathy for him except that I think his awkwardness is just laziness and ego. He makes awkward comments about COVID or war in Europe because he thinks he can, he’s probably been making those kinds of comments for years and years and it was just never reported before. Social media makes it harder to hide those kinds of things.
I think the late Queen had a reputation for being somewhat shy or uncertain of herself, and yet she knew how to make small talk, how to get through the engagements on a regular basis with no major issues etc.
He could have the life you describe but since he doesn’t I believe he has the life he wants.
A 40 year old who is still learning the job he was born into but also a statesmen but an awkward one. Wow the waffling on this. Peg is his mother biologically and nothing more. The cut and paste of him jogging has been exposed. He will never be Diana or his Father. Peg is work shy. He will always just be cut and paste.
William jogging in a park causes reminders of princess diana is a bad joke.if he was trying to invoke memories of Diana it was a major fail. And he certainly would have had security around him.
William’s team got hold of the press release for crown Prince Fredrick and thought that they would pretend that he was part of that exclusive club. The whole UNGA visit, going to the same fire station that Harry visited and now this- he and his team are doing the barest minimum polishing of this turd.
PR :20 September 2023
Run in Central Park in connection with Denmark’s candidacy for the UN Security Council
6:30 am
The Crown Prince participates in a morning run in Central Park together with the UN ambassadors* running club. The purpose of the run is to raise awareness of the Danish candidacy for the UN Security Council.
Nordic ministerial meeting with the SICA countries
8:00 am
The Crown Prince participates in the annual ministerial meeting between Nordic ministers and the foreign ministers of the eight SICA countries (The Central American Integration System), which includes Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic.
And unlike William there are photos.
https://x.com/cornelferuta/status/1572556808715374599?s=61&t=szZ0-PyK9yWaaSyHkpzRQg
You can tell the media are hanging on by a thread, lol. They are bored and angry that he is not living up to the hype. They have buyers remorse as well. The people with the charisma are gone and they have no access and basically ruined it by backing the wrong horse. There is a reason they want Harry back because he would be the power and charisma behind the throne, not William and that’s why William is jealous because he knows he’s not enough.
I dislike the term backing the wrong horse in this situation. The tabloids will always prop up William because he’s the heir no matter how they feel about him personally. When Harry and Meghan were in the UK the tabloids had more material to spin egregious stories and lies about them which made the job of propping up W&K easier. For example, 2017-2020. Three years later the H&M well has finally run dry and now the tabloid press are stuck with KP’s talking points to make lazy and lazier appear interesting and engaging.
@Bren. I understand your point. The issue back then was not only because they wanted to prop up the heirs. They wanted access and meetings with the Sussexes and they didn’t allow it. That is part of the reason why they were attacked as much as they were. Not to mention they were used as a distraction from the affair story and Andrew. When I say, backed the worse, it ties into your point about them being stuck with KP. They have nothing to show for it. They are missing out because they wanted to pick sides, start trouble because it sold papers and believe and uphold William. That lost them money. The press care about that more than anything. In my opinion, any puff piece regarding the Wales’ is just empty flattery. But if William is enough, why are they so determined to pressure Harry and Meghan’s marriage and break them up? Why are they desperate for him to return? Because publicly they have to show support for the Wales but behind the scenes? They know the real.
William is stilted and awkward because he’s absolutely paranoid that some American journalist will ask about his attack on Harry, on why the BRF never condemned the racist attacks on Meghan and Archie, the list of pointed questions goes on and on. The consequences of William’s and the BRFs actions/inactions are coming home to roost and William is scared to death. hehehehe!
God, I hate it when they make me speak positively of Charles, but the reason he’s able to speak fluently and confidently with people is likely because he prepares and educates himself about the topic and the person or people he’s meeting with. Which seems like such an obvious thing to do. William has all these cronies sitting around, why doesn’t he simply ask a couple of them to prepare a briefing?
Charles also seems to have some intellectual curiosity, which can make any interaction, especially with people who are experts in their field, run more smoothly. William and Kate both lack this quality, and it’s painful to watch them just talk AT people, and then they can’t even feign interest when the people they’re meeting with try to engage them (I’m reminded of that historian who gave them an amazing tour of some ruins in Belize, and all Kate could be bothered to do was say “wow”).
I think the intellectual curiosity goes a LONG way. With that, you want to be prepared because you want to ask good questions because you WANT to learn more about where you’re visiting or who you’re meeting.
Yes! Wills and wife are always stumbling around asking ridiculous questions like, ” is it terribly challenging to be poor?”
And unfortunately for the Wails, I don’t think curiosity is something which you can really fake. Think of all of the best interviewers and hosts – they are often not the smartest people in the room, but they are interested in finding out about the other person and not just themselves. That’s what is missing here.
The very least William can do is be reasonably informed about what is supposed to be his “passion” even if he’s not a sparkling conversationalist, but I get the impression even that is beyond him.
The queen was tutored in this by her grandmother Queen Mary. She used to have briefing books for everything and could ask actual questions about the event, project, group, etc. And she was big on making sure they could at least make small talk. Her son, Henry, was about to go on tour and Mary asked him how he’d prepared and he had to admit not much. She was appalled and pulled together briefings on the country’s history, culture, etc as well as handing him a stack of books. She’s rolling over in her grave at how sloppy will and Kate are. The queen was dutiful but Philip and Charles had/have intellectual curiosity.
I think Will has made comments about not reading the briefings that are prepared for him. That was several years ago, so I don’t know if they quit making them because it was hopeless or if there’s some poor staffer still toiling over it. MRSCOPE, your comment made me LOL, that’s a perfect encapsulation.
I think awkward is a new angle they’re trying to make him relatable. Everyone feels awkward at some point, but they continue to paint him as learning. It’s more like, he’s still in grade school and still isn’t paying attention because he knows he inherits everything. I guess a bit like Billy Madison, without the charm (that movie annoys the fool out of me).
As a fellow awkward person, I would feel bad for him if he wasn’t such a jerk.
So William is awkward and kind of sucks at meeting important people, but NY was such a success (for him) yay. Oh and thank god Kate wasn’t there, so we don’t have to talk about her stupid fashion, so much better for everyone. They are making her look like the albatros around his neck. It’s easy to see what chance Kate has at fighting Peg in the press in case of a divorce.
Shades of the story of Diana overshadowing Charles. This does not look good for kate.
“Awkward,” said Kay, awkwardly.
He probably feels some resentment for having to put lipstick on a pig for a living.
The fake jogging picture of William in blue sweater is from a few years ago. Twitter used that picture when the first pegging stories came out.
I bet he jogs awkwardly too.
There is enough snarky comments in Richard Kay’s article to make Willy livid.
The Danish royal family’s instagram posted pictures of Fredrick running in Central Park and at the real climate summit yesterday, it almost felt like they were throwing shade at William.
😅
CP Frederik’s NYC itinerary looks like what William was expecting for his own, I would not be surprised if the DRF was having a little fun at William’s expense.
My theory is that just as Kate copies Crown Princess Mary, William is trying to copycat Crown Prince Frederik, an avid runner who has often gone for runs with ambassadors in Central Park when visiting the UN. This year the run was to promote Denmark’s bid for a seat on the security council, they had t shirts and everything. So there’s William saying he did the same thing, but no pics because he hasn’t made it into an event like the Danes did, because William doesn’t know anyone at the UN because he hasn’t done his job for the past decade or so. William being awkward and unsure would have been charming in a 23 year old prince fresh from university, but it’s embarrassing for a forty something.
William looks pathetic next to Frederick. He:
Spent a year at Harvard and Paris in addition to his danish education
Is fluent in Danish, English, French and German
Has a master’s degree in political science
Served as an aide in the Danish mission to the UN and as First Secretary in the Danish embassy in Paris
Trained in all branches of the military, including the rigorous frogman course. He still serves today.
Chloe that happens when someone is a fake . When the Duke of Windsor aka Edward VIII abdicated, he was the golden haired charmer and Bertie who stepped into his shoes as George VI was a stammerer and painfully out of his comfort zone when the Crown was thrust on him. But people grew to love him, because he wasn’t pretending to be someone he isn’t. Not copying his charismatic brother but being his own simple and genuine self . That’s all it took. Plus being kind and compassionate which are qualities William should have imbibed simply from being around his mother .
Being naturally shy and awkward are characteristics which I (and most people) could sympathise with. However, when these commentators use the excuse that a 41 year old man is still ‘learning” then there is a problem. From the day he was born it was expected that he would meet and greet all kinds of people from all over the world.
Despite what the palaces would have us believe the institution does very little to prepare the royals on how to deal with continually being in the spotlight in a modern world. William should have had basic media training from the get-go. He could have been taught all the little tricks needed to project confidence in large groups. Instead the BRF rely on their ‘trusted’ fall-back position of them ‘being there’ is enough.
I wonder if part of it isn’t that Elizabeth lived so long. As a result, Charles was PoW for a very long time, and that left William with not much to do for another very long time. I get the impression that the royals aren’t proactive – they wait to do things (like training William) until it’s absolutely necessary, and then it’s too late.
As a result, Charles was PoW for a very long time, and that left William with not much to do for another very long time so Harry had to do what William wouldn’t do in the mean time.
That picture on the bottom, meeting with the Ecuadorian President tells part of the tale: Wills perched awkwardly seeming to be speaking to the 3 people opposite, the president and his wife not looking at him at all, but instead at the middle distance to Will’s right and the other person looking past him on his left.
He’s almost approximating the *look* of a statesman but if you look closely, there is no there there – there is little to no mutual engagement. And it’s not just that one occasion, things like that happen again and again… he rarely seems to be really connected with the people around him in a genuine way, like there is little genuine back and forth besides a quick handshake, hello.
Someone the other day compared him with Ivanka Trump at meetings of world leaders, and that is a great comparison.
Also, did those commentators just say that Will is trying to plan more opportunities to be spontaneous? I don’t think any of them understand what that word means LOL … like Will and his team planning for him to visit that oyster farm, dressed in waders, and then ‘surprise!’ he wades in? Yeah, no, not spontaneous.
I don’t think he’s that awkward actually, at least not from a shyness perspective. Have we ever heard he was shy before? I think he’s awkward because he doesn’t prepare, because he thinks everyone he meets should be in awe of meeting HIM, and because he thinks his presence is enough to cover for his lack of preparation.
those are things he could work on. Those are things he could change. But instead, he just flits around with an attitude of “I’M THE FUTURE KING” and it just falls flat when he’s with real power players.
That was the flaw, I think, in this NYC trip – William is being compared to actual world leaders and he just looks like a little kid who was allowed to say goodnight to the grownups before bedtime.
Unfortunately for William his trip came immediately after the Invictus Games which magnified the charisma and charm of Harry and Meghan. They can’t declare the NY trip a success if William is awkward with world leaders. Next year the press will eventually tell the truth about this trip.
I’ll also add it’s because of William’s awkwardness and lack of charisma that Harry was always made to do engagements with him and Kate and why the press always talk about Harry’s role as being William’s support.
That’s why they freaked out so much when Harry left. William’s kingship was supposed to be a two-person job. They don’t have Harry to hide William’s inadequacies behind anymore.
When will these folks just admit that William is dumb, lacks charisma and is not articulate. This is exactly why they are so bitter that Harry chose his family rather than be a third wheel who props up the dead monarchy. The better man is gone and will not be coming back. They are stuck with what they have and it is exactly what they deserve.
These people need dictionaries. How is any of this spontaneous when we all knew his itinerary at least a week in advance? Maps, they also need maids. He was in the East River not the Hudson.
Someone mentioned CP yesterday and I questioned that as well. As you said, there are no pictures. But it also just seemed like a name drop. I don’t know where he was staying but I feel like going to CP would require travel when he could have gone somewhere closer. If I’m traveling and need to get in a little exercise I’d do it in the hotel gym and get it over with not go somewhere I’m likely to be interrupted.
William is the future king and the NYC trip proves he’s not ready for prime time. He had most of his life to prepare for this role and it’s obvious he didn’t. The wrong son is inheriting the throne.
Aquarius, I think it’s more fundamental than “the wrong son is inheriting the throne”
It’s laying bare the reality of the pointlessness of having a throne in the first place and the entire system for appointing someone as “head of state”. Because if someone so poorly suited and poorly prepared is acceptable in the role, obviously very little is expected of that role. Aside from being the face on the money and stamps, what else is there in this day and age?
Perhaps that role ‘the throne’ lasted into the 21st century only because QEII herself lasted into the 21st century.
One of the lasting impressions from “The Crown” & has been quantified by the Royal Family’s actions…is how INCURIOUS they are. They SKIM the surface of things & are not INTERESTED in deep diving into ANYTHING…well…except QEII with her horses…Even Charles has NEVA deep dived into his endeavors which was made BLATANT this week…and don’t get me started on the Prince’s Trust….Harry is like his Mother…OPEN to experiences…OPEN to people…OPEN to learn…OPEN to effect change…So there’s THAT fact…
Jogging through Central Park is such a comically old fashioned PR lie. Just like all the ridiculous JFK references, it’s like he found a strategy book for the Prince of Wales except it was meant for Charles to use in the 80s.
Anyway, he never went jogging through Central Park, that definitely didn’t happen. Despite the wildly optimistic stories planted in the press, I hope Will knows how pathetic this entire trip was. Like, I hope he really sits with how much of a nonfactor he was/is. Teams of people hired to make him look good, packs of well-trained reporters churning out article after article about what a global statesman sex symbol he is (LOL) and it’s all for nothing because nobody cares. I LOVE that for him.