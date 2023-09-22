Sophie Turner accused Joe Jonas of ‘wrongfully retaining’ their two daughters

During the Labor Day-week where Joe Jonas was trying to smear Sophie Turner as a partier and an unfit mother, there was an undercurrent to the reporting that everything fell apart between them this year, especially when Sophie went back to work in the UK. Sophie had been primarily living in America since she and Joe got together (when she was 19) and they bought a home in Florida, thinking it would give them more privacy. Still, Sophie indicated in many interviews that she missed living in England and she would love to raise her children there and not America. Well, all of it was connected – Sophie has filed a lawsuit in Manhattan, suing Joe to get access to their daughters and for Joe to relinquish their daughters’ passports. It’s messy messy.
Sophie Turner is asking for her kids to be returned to England. In a lawsuit filed in a Manhattan court on Thursday and obtained by PEOPLE, the Game of Thrones alum, 27, has requested that her two kids — Willa, 3, and a daughter, identified in previous court docs as D., 14 months — be returned to England. The complaint against estranged husband Joe Jonas calls for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” with Turner’s legal team asserting the “wrongful retention” began on Sept. 20.
Turner claims that she and the musician, 34, agreed to declare England their “forever home” in conversations that took place over Christmas 2022 as they prepped for the year ahead. The couple sold the Miami home they previously resided in and were in the process of buying a home in the English countryside in April, the documents allege, at which point Turner began filming on the Joan mini-series she has worked on this summer.
Once Jonas began touring with The Jonas Brothers, the documents claim the two agreed to let the girls join him because he had more daytime hours to be available to them than Turner did amid filming, noting she had “hesitation” about the “temporary arrangement.”
Turner alleges that the breakdown of their marriage happened “very suddenly” after an argument on Aug. 15, with Jonas filing for divorce on Sept. 5 and the Dark Phoenix actress learning about their split “from the media” days later. The issue of custody came to a head when the two met up to discuss the next steps after their split two weeks later, Turner’s petition claims, at which point she “reiterated” the plan to move to England and was met with a change of heart by Jonas.
According to the documents, “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”
Jonas’ attorney allegedly confirmed to Turner’s legal team on Sept. 19 that he would not be returning the passports and would not provide consent for his daughters to move, the documents claim.
While I’ve been on Sophie’s side for much of Joe’s smear campaign, I have to quibble about “refuses to send the children home to England.” While both of their daughters are apparently dual citizens, the girls were born in America, have an American father and have lived the bulk of their lives in America. It’s not like Joe and Sophie were completely set up in England this whole time. But I digress, because Joe is making a similar point. His team reacted swiftly and issued a scathing statement:
On Thursday, a representative for Joe Jonas, 34, shared a statement obtained by PEOPLE in response to his estranged wife’s lawsuit that alleges he is not letting the couple’s two kids — Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter — return to England.
“After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago,” the statement reads.
“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”
The statement alleges that less than 24 hours after the “amicable co-parenting setup” was agreed upon, “Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”
The statement asserts that the musician is “seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is, of course, also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” but also alleges that the children “have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.” Though the statement notes the children are American citizens, both children have dual citizenship in both the United States and England.
“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” the statement says. “After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”
“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement concludes.
I’m not sure if I should say what I really think because you guys might yell at me but… I think Joe realized months ago that it was a very good possibility that his marriage would end soon enough, and he took steps to ensure that their daughters were with him in America as the marriage ended, so he would have all of his legal ducks in a row and he could control the jurisdiction. Think about how differently this would have gone if Sophie had the girls with her in the UK and Joe filed for divorce in Florida and Sophie refused to budge – it would have been an international incident and a huge jurisdictional problem. But, that being said, Joe being smart and thinking a few steps ahead isn’t “abduction.” As Joe’s statement says (and he seems to have all of the legal docs to back it up) – he got the Florida family court to issue an “order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023.” Joe had a vision that this would happen and he took steps to ensure that he protected his custodial rights. Sophie is trying to muddy the jurisdictional issue and fudge the residency issue. You can’t just declare out of nowhere that two minor children born in America need to be “returned to their home in England.”
when he came out swinging so hard right out of the gate that she was an absent partying mother who didn’t really want kids, I knew it was going to be about a custody battle so that she wouldn’t take them to the UK. I’m not sure who’s advising him, but this can’t be a good tactic. and his reasoning makes no sense to me.
not following agreed to plans and withholding the kids from going with their mother doesn’t play well in court. he should talk to Kelly Rutherford.
also, if what she wrote in her filing is accurate, they entered into a longterm lease in England, with plans to buy a specific property in England by the end of the year, and enrolled their older daughter into a school program in England. and they sold their Florida home – so they can’t relocate from Florida, but they don’t have a home in Florida, they have one in the UK lol.
sounds like they were based in the UK for the last year and went traveling with their dad over the summer. I don’t think he’s in the right as long as what she says is accurate and she’s got documentation to prove their plans.
@Maryanne but my question is that they sold their Miami home and are renting a property in England so where exactly are they located in Florida? because they’re in NY currently. they can’t relocate from Florida but it doesn’t seem like they actually have a location in Florida.
I dunno, yeah he’s gunning for full custody (which is just a complete controlling move from him nothing else – he wants to use the kids to control her) but there is more to this. The way he got very nasty straight out tells me he’s hiding something and was trying to setup the victim narrative that blew up in his face (his statement yesterday basically confirmed those ‘bad mother/ring doorbell footage drama’ stories came from his camp). He wants/wanted to destroy her – how’s that working for now little Joe!!!
The Florida ruling about not taking the kids out of the country isn’t an excuse for him to keep their passports – its about control and emotional blackmail!!! She is clearly not playing and it looks like she has a stronger case than him (hence him keeping the passports).
He tried to play her but she’s turned the tables on him pretty quickly – given the dragging he’s getting I wonder how long it will take for him to back down. His image is EVERYTHING to him. Even some of his fans are calling him out.
Yeah the passport thing is super controlling and there’s no real excuse for that. Sophie Turner isn’t going to take the kids to the UK and never let them come back to the US in direct violation of a US custody order. This isnt a regular marriage, this is high profile and I think an irony here is that had Joe not come out swinging so much with the smear campaign, the press might not be as involved. But now we are all watching this so keeping the passports seems a lot more nefarious than just “complying with the Florida order”.
I really think he thought being JOE JONAS was going to be enough to get everyone on his side and its just not.
Florida court specifically said not to relocate the kids which is what Sophie trying to do. Also Lawyers might advised their client to not give kids passport because if he give and sophie does the same thing. Maybe he doesn’t want uk court involved where sophie already file for custody. If i was his lawyer , i would advise him to try and find solution in us court.
@Arizona its mostly not to relocate outside of USA. I dont where jonas have home but according to court both the parents are not allowed to relocate outside of usa because it will get complicated .
Exactly Arizona, Joe’s legal counsel s**ks, who’s advising him?
He’s acting worse and worse.
Something that the article above is missing is that her filing is indicating she’s invoked the Hague Convention under English/Welsh Law, more or less she’s put black on white that he’s ‘kidnapped’ the kids and now that she’s in the USA with them she cannot leave.
To me this sounds worse than anything I’ve read in celebrity divorces (when with small kids) in the last few years.
@alphinewitch you have reading problem. Check what joe jonas said on his statement. The flordia court order both the parents are not allowed to relocate the kids. if he allow them he will be in trouble with the law. How is that kidnapping when she stays with the kids?
The Hague Convention will apply here and that means jurisdiction is determined by the residency of the minor children—that’s it. Jonas clearly planned for this, but it’s sounds like matters were in flux and this is shaping up to be a very nasty evidentiary battle over where those those kids actually live and whether false representations were made, for instance to a Florida court, etc.
Kelly R’s situation is instructive—she actually lied to have her former husband lose his visa status in order to retain the children and essentially deny him any physical custody. How did that work out for her? Her children live in Monaco with their father.
Shenanigans aimed at denying the other parent custody tend to go badly for the party that initiated those tactics.
You know, where the kids have spent the majority of their lives at this point (they’re what, 18 months and 3?) is largely irrelevant to who they are. Defining them as more American is premature…what determines their home is the parents primary residence and she seems to be claiming that they had relocated to England. I mean, sure, the kids have American citizenship and were born to an American father in the US. They also have UK citizenship and were born to a UK mother who happened to be abroad at the time but has now returned home. There’s two ways to spin that story.
Whether you’re a native-born citizen or you receive a certificate of birth abroad is really only relevant to how your children’s citizenship will be treated. For you, it doesn’t establish stronger legal ties to one country over another. My child has two certificates of birth abroad (two citizenships) and zero legal claims to the actual place where he was born…immigration regulation is arbitrary on so many levels. Their kids have equal legal claims to the UK and the US; how those claims are treated in international custody cases is a different matter.
First off, international divorces with children and fighting is an effing disaster. This sucks.
Next, as an American expat, I take issue with the citizens argument as well. My kids are both.
Sophie Turner was fairly public about her mental health and missing the UK well before (years?) her marriage imploded. They did sell the Florida home. The kids were in the UK as late as this summer. My guess is there’s something of a paper trail and that’s why JJ ran to a bunch of divorce lawyers in CA, but decided to use FL as his base. He’s effing scum and I truly hope Sophie wins. It’s a really sucky situation.
@ML Exactly, right? Any expat whose done a third culture thing for their child will be side-eyeing claims that these kids are somehow more American in any legal sense.
I appreciate your comment/perspective. Growing up internationally as a third culture kid whilst only holding one passport and citizenship has forced me to redefine the concept of “home.” Legally, I belong to a country that many others don’t officially recognize, and navigating that has been an experience all on its own.
What I want to point out is how glib assumptions like a “forever home” are and how flawed the idea that living somewhere your whole (young) life is a predictor of your future life. We are all in flux—I also hate to say it as well, but I’m not sure Sophie has a case. Talking about moving somewhere permanently before the dissolution of your marriage is not legally binding and it seems like the best they can do IS shared custody. If she insists on making the UK her children’s home base and Joe disagrees…yeah, it’s gonna get messy.
I agree. All of these discussions of what she wanted, her mental health, and even their apparent agreement means very little to nothing. This is only about the kids, and if the parents insist on two different home bases, the kids will be shuttling back and forth. The real question is where the kids will go to school. Beyond that, both of them are wealthy and need to immediately wrap their heads around having homes in both countries. The first parent to make that move is in better position imo.
@GRNIEWNIE, Very insightful! I rushed to write my post in anger before reading yours. Glad I’m not alone taking that stance.
It the parents agreed the family was going to move, then one of them changes his mind and files for divorce, that IS a huge legal matter the courts need to weigh in on. Unless Sophie was doing something terrible (the planted partying stories), Joe didn’t have a good reason to backtrack. They sold their Miami home. That IS a jurisdiction issue because the kids might not technically reside there any longer And just because Joe served her with an order doesn’t mean anything—she has every right to contest it. You can serve anyone with anything. That doesn’t mean squat..
If no paper was signed… how does she have any ground? How do you prove verbal agreement unless you record it?
@Vs, There is a paper trail: they were renting in UK to buy a property (I am sure they sent proposals with intent to buy), one of the children is enrolled into an UK school before Joe agreed to take them with him while Sophie is working. So, it is not just “he said, she said”. Joe isn’t even denying these statements.
There actually is a good reason to backtrack though – the marriage is ending. So what was acceptable 6 months ago (i.e. the whole family was going to move to the UK together) may not be acceptable to him now (that sophie moves there with the kids full time while he stays in the US.)
That’s not to say that Sophie won’t or shouldn’t get primary custody, but like I said below….it may get messy and complicated.
I agree. What does a lack of US residential property prove? Is it hard for either of them to rent until they buy? No. Can the girls easily enroll in any school of their choice? Yes. For regular people who are forced to travel overseas for work, would you need to buy a place before relocating your family? No.
If the paperwork to buy a country home hasn’t gone through, I’m not sure what that proves. More likely than not, even if Sophie buys the property on her own, she will be renting with the girls until it is fully renovated/redecorated to her satisfaction. I mean, let’s not pretend celebrities are “move-in ready” types of homeowners.
The sad thing about this divorce is that these two adults are using their children as weapons in the fight against each other when they should be mature enough to put the children’s well-being first. Instead we have press statements and photos where it is clear as day that photographers were called. it’s all very messy and frankly also ugly
I don’t see how she’s using the kids as a weapon. she’s using the legal system to have the kids with her where they were planned to be. she’s not doing pap strolls with them after accusing him of being a bad father.
@Arizona
Yes, she did a papstroll with her daughter yesterday
@Susan did she also start slagging Joe for being a crap father who didn’t want his kids?
The good news is that there is an international law, the Hague Abduction Convention, that addresses situations exactly like this. I used to do these cases decades ago (oy, I don’t like the sound of that).
If they were properly advised when they got married they would have hashed everything out in advance, including where they would raise their kids.
I did read that they had agreed (possibly in writing) to raise the kids in the UK, but who knows. If so, it could be that Joe has changed his mind and is trying to undermine that agreement.
The only winners here are the lawyers. The clear losers are the kids. Hope they can work it out quietly.
I just read her filing and this does indeed appear to be a case where the Hague Abduction Convention could be applicable. She states that they were in the process of purchasing a home in England and had in fact sold their Miami home. She also claims that, in total, the family only spent 11 weeks in that Miami home. Since April, they seem to have lived in England, with Joe and the children leaving for the tour in the US in August.
Yeah this is really important actually. I was wondering how long they lived in Miami and how much time they’ve spent as a family in England so thanks for this. I think what you said here will be very important for a judge to hear because it essentially throws a wrench in Joe’s narrative that the US has been their sole primary home. And as others have said, 4 and a little over a year old….it’s not like they’re teenagers who have lived in the US for their entire lives.
I have a strong inclination towards Joe Jonas effed this up. Glad to have the insight from a lawyer’s perspective.
This, right here, is my nightmare scenario and the reason why I’d never have children abroad with a man with a different nationality. Decades ago a man was able to abduct his children from a holiday destination and took them to his country of birth and their mum never saw them again as her children and her didn’t share citizenship. She tried to fight it through the courts, even international ones, and got nowhere. Citizenship matters.
The home of those kids isn’t England…. I am not a lawyer but I highly doubt she can win this one. JJ is being smart here…. She should look to get sound legal advice like he is clearly getting!
It was indicated as such in her court filing and she’s appealing to the Hague Convention too, so he’ll be taken to court for kidnapping.
“The home of those kids isn’t England”, says who – Sunshine? On what ground? The woman who carried them and nurtured them for 9 months each, is from England. You sound so adamant and definitive, thank the Good Fairies you’re not a judge…
“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement concludes.
Someone has finally given Joe Jonas good advice. It is a lie- we know how celebrities operate and he got papped with his children not by accident- but it is a step in the good direction
Whatever did happen to convince him to drop the act and reach out for a joint custody, possibly 5-50 % between Florida and England, it can only benefit the children, so therefore, a good thing.
(although I cannot say I would blame Sophie from trying to save the two girls from De Santis Florida.)
So she was parading in front of the press with Taylor Swift whilst she had the kids?
Excuse me.
None of that blatant misogyny.
Sophie is a mother, a person, & has every right to see friends without being judged as “parading around”.
I rarely comment but my heart goes out to Sophie she clearly has always wanted to live in the UK and believed that’s where they’d end up
I think after his attacks on her she decided to be more forceful and that’s where the new reports are coming from. It’s so incredibly unfair what he’s doing and I feel like she doesn’t understand how difficult this fight will be.
In all honesty maybe those dinners with taylor provided her with some strength to fight back. Imo taylor is telling Sophie you can do this it doesn’t have to be “mr perfectly fines” way.
Women are allowed to go out when they have kids. I’m sure Joe Jonas did when he had them too
she went out to dinner with a friend while she had her kids, yes. or is it preferable for her to include the kids in a pap stroll? 🙄
More like maybe cough joe cough someone knew she was going out and called the paps and not her PARADING? i have kids and I go out too. Nothing scandalous
i dont think you have all of the facts. per reports, they have been looking to relocate to England since December 2022 and purchased a house in England in April 2023, with the goal of moving in by December 2023 as it is still being worked on. Since then, they’ve sold their Miami home, moved the bulk of their stuff to rent in England and started sending their kids to nursery and established essentially a routine in England. Then comes their jobs, with Sophie having to work for her show, it was decided that they would spend time with Joe on tour as his schedule allowed more time during the day to spend with them. The plan was always after filming wrapped for Sophie they would bring the kids back to the UK. I think Joe probably realized he didn’t want to live in England or continue the relationship with Sophie way before this agreement, deliberately used this time to get the kids to the US on this “plan”, then file for divorce in Florida with a judge saying the kids have to stay in the US AND is withholding their kids passports. I think it’s shady AF, def violated their agreement and he’s been nothing but toxic a**hole who abducted his kids as some kind of leverage in this divorce.
this is exactly my take as well, if what she wrote in the filing is accurate. based on the tactics of the two, I’m more inclined to believe her. he’s been shady as hell the whole time, especially if she found out about the divorce filing through the media.
Exactly! And the way his camp came out swinging with lies and truth twisting painting her as a partying bad mother is a huge giveaway… I think he was surprised when that strategy fell like a lead balloon.
I’m willing to bet she’s got receipts and details that back up her team’s statements
Having been there, done that from the child position, this sounds closest to reality. I’d go so far as to add, Joe probably sees the children as the most powerful way to control Sophie
and to top it off! he comes out swinging right right away and called her a bad mom in between the lines by saying she partied too much (which we know from past isn’t true and he’s the one that parties). if this was not a premeditated and truly a falling out that happened whilst the kids were in the US, and he has no ill will towards her, then the LEAST he can do is to just stay quiet and say “we want to maintain our privacy during these difficult times and protect our children.” In fact, the statement from Sophie says she found out about the divorce filings from media!! how effing shady and sneaky. The kids are 1 and 3, and are American and British (dual citizens), there’s nothing that says you have any semblance of nationality or cultural identity develop at that age and cement that fast and they’re definitely American bc they’ve lived there. For one of the child, they have lived just as long in the UK and had a routine there. The couple agreed on a plan bf the divorce, and that should be taken into consideration PERIOD. Sophie needs to provide the receipts of her timeline ASAP and lay it all out there.
The fact that he came out hard with a smear campaign and a filing while she was out of the country makes me trust him less. He has been so underhanded about this so I absolutely believe that he did what her suit claims.
I agree it’s super shady of Joe to pull one like that, but at the same time, since they ARE separating, he is entitled to request at least 50-50 custody. It will be a power struggle of epic proportions, especially when the kids get to elementary school age, but that’s for them to figure out.
I think where the kids are for the time being/the passport withholding is what is upsetting Sophie the most, especially since she expected them to be with her in the UK. I get it. But sadly, you’re dealing with an about-face from someone who seems to be deeply calculating—I might even say, someone scorned, since he had threatened to release “undisclosed” ring footage.
Gwyneth and Chris’ arrangement comes to mind. Throughout their marriage, they were London-based, but as soon as they separated, Goop relocated her family back to LA. It seemed like a good compromise of living half their lives in their father’s country and later, their mom’s…but they were married. It’s not going to be so easy for Sophie and Joe.
I’m not going to yell at you. The girls are American & have been raised in America.
Im understand Sophie wants to return home, for a myriad of reasons I’m sure, most of which have to do with the fact she married an ass. Everyone makes relationship mistakes. Unfortunately she had 2 kids & is now tied to this ass for life.
Parent Alienation is very real & we saw how terribly badly it can go with Kelly Rutherford. It’s best for ALL involved to get this before the courts have to intervene.
No doubt Joe loves his kids. As far as he is capable, & I’ve also no doubt he’s capable of using them as pawns to hurt Sophie.
“Raised in America?” Those kids are 3 and 14 months old. They can’t control their bowel movements yet, let alone have an affiliation to a particular country. Their mother is English and the family agreed to reside in the UK. This isn’t about some dastardly plot to steal ‘Murican kids.
Yeah, I would like to go back & rewrite that part.
After reading more comments, I was wrong to be so absolute about it.
Thanks for your comment. The implication that I feel Sophie is out to steal her own kids is absolutely not one I am proud of, to say the least.
The kids are American AND British by nationality.
And Sophie is only 27!! She had her first kid at a young age (by today’s standards) and while I’m firmly Team Sophie, I feel like the way this relationship crashed and burned speaks to a level of immaturity. I mean, how solid could it have been in the first place if they are divorcing a little over a year after they had their second kid? This relationship feels like it was doomed from the start and I’m sorry that she will forever be inexorably tied to this mean little man.
This is so messy. I feel like this is explosive because joe made it like that publicly implying that Sophie was unfit. I dont know how if it was planned or not from him, but he made it like it is now. It could have been private and civilized but he chose this way. Sophie’s not gonna hold back. Im siding with Sophie
I had a friend who’s daughter thought that she could just move out of state with her children but found out, once the move was completed, that the father of her oldest daughter disagreed. It got pretty nasty, truth be told, the daughter had long thought that she could do whatever she wanted and was quite angry when the father of the child said “no”. Last I heard, the child was placed in custody with the father and the mother has visitation. The courts don’t take kindly to parents that try to relocate children without the express permission of the other parent.
As I recall, several years ago there was an actress in the same situation and her bid to have her child returned to the US was unsuccessful.
Long comment incoming so beware:
I’m not sure if you read the lawsuit, but Sophie hasn’t “suddenly decided” the kids are British – Sophie’s side says that a mutual decision was reached to relocate to England, hence the couple sold their home in Miami at the end of last year. They viewed homes in England, and signed a contract for a house back in April. Where they had to travel with their daughters she’s listed where they stayed since selling their Miami home. She’s making some very specific claims that are easy to prove / disprove so I will eat my words if she can’t back them up but I would be very surprised.
Their oldest daughter enrolled in nursery there, and their daughters have been signed up for and utilising medical care, dental care, extracurricular activites etc in England for the last few months. As Sophie has been filming (her first big role since the birth of her kids), Joe suggested the kids go to America just for the month as he’d have more time with them. She agreed, then he files for divorce without her knowing (even if she knew they were headed for splitsville at the very least I believe he didn’t let her know he filed before he let the media know), making sure he had the kids with him so he could withold their passport. Very manipulative behaviour. She also claims that they were content until a big argument about two weeks before he filed – so I think there’s a good chance she genuinely thought they’d patch it up as that’s a really short amount of time for a marriage to fall apart so I wonder if she did “know he was going to file.”
Their daughters are 1 and 3, so while they have spent the majority of their lives in the US, I’m not sure how much that counts for at this stage and it’s their current day-to-day activities that shouldn’t be disrupted, especially for the older one. Bear in mind also that that their first daughter was born in a pandemic, and as soon as the pandemic was over she was pregnant again. So it’s likely her intention would’ve been to move to England earlier if it wasn’t for the pandemic, and I’m sure Joe was aware of this.
I also think it all seems very sinister given all of his smearing of her in the press as an unfit mother. I don’t think this is having his legal ducks in a row – I think he is trying to keep her from her children.
But a lot of that isn’t going to matter at this point – the buying a house in the UK, the agreement to live full-time in the UK and raise their kids there…..that was all predicated on the two of them being married.
I would be very surprised if the judge says “well you made these plans back when you were still married and you agreed the kids could stay in the UK full time because you would both be there as a married couple so too bad so sad, they’re moving to the UK and Sophie gets full custody.”
Not commenting on the passport part of this or Joe’s desperate smear campaign that failed – just the idea that because the family had planned X 6 months ago while they were married, that X must happen even though life has changed significantly now.
Her filing doesn’t make it clear but if she has some receipts (like school registration, etc.) that she changed the residence of herself and the kids from April 2023, this custody battle will be so messy…..
I feel for everyone involved here. Having parents from two different countries has got to be super hard. In these situations one of the countries usually becomes the home during school breaks. They better both get on board with having homes in both countries and being comfortable in both places. But one of those places is going to be home-base for school purposes for the kids’ sake.
Joe’s bots are out early. It sucks that Sophie is going to be stuck with a Florida judge, I’m curious how far along they were in buying the home in England. And JJ is manipulative slime for the way he betrayed his wife and managed all this to get the upper hand. Queen of the North all the way.
Messy messy messy.
I don’t know how long Joe planned this or what the long game was here, if this started back in April or what. But whenever you have this kind of marriage, with parents from two different countries both with significant roots in their home countries, a divorce/custody arrangement is going to be another layer of messiness and complications. At least at this point they aren’t in school so it seems like custody could be worked out where they spend 3 months with Sophie in England, 3 months with Joe in the US depending on work schedules. But based on how this started, I don’t think its going to end up with that clean an arrangement.
Like I said I don’t know if Joe was planning this for months. But I think one thing IS clear – either he or someone on his team has realized relatively quickly that the smear campaign against Sophie was backfiring on him big-time, hence why we see this language about him distancing himself from those disparaging comments. I really think he thought the Jonas fan base was going to rise to his defense and go after Sophie and instead the GoT fanbase was like, “the North remembers.”
From what I can tell some of the Jonas fanbase are backing Sophie. His brothers are not going to like how he’s making them all look.
Ok. Not a lawyer here. Obvs. But as the children are very young and not in school yet, I don’t see why the children shouldn’t live in whichever country their “primary” parent resides, be it the UK, the US or any other country. Both parents have the financial ability and flexible job situation to cope with travel or moving or a second home. This whole “but they are Murrican!” thing is… who cares. It should just be up to the courts to decide who would make the better primary parent. But that would be too logical.
Joe was behind the smear campaign. He knows. Sophie knows it. The courts know it. That wasn’t necessary and won’t improve his standing with the court. What it did was sour relations between him & Sophie even more.
No judge is going to give Joe full custody. The kids will eventually be allowed to travel with Sophie back to England. I wouldn’t be surprised if she gets physical custody until the youngest reaches school age. They need their mother. Sorry, Joe, a nanny isn’t a substitute for a mom that’s been present in their lives since birth. It going to be a mess.
Are you sure about this ? because recently many judges are allowing 50/50 co-parenting and some men gets full custody. Its all according to the judge. You never know how all these play out. The One way or another, one parent is not going to be happy. For kids sake they should come to an agreement.
@Maryanne, this is a different situation for a touring artist. He doesn’t have a 9-5 job. He is on tour for months almost every year and the children are very young. I also think that Sophie will get the majority of the physical custody.
If she always dreamt of living in the UK she probably shouldn’t have married someone who wasn’t British.
If he always dreamt of living in the US, he probably shouldn’t have married someone who wasn’t American.
Especially when Sophie bore those kids, gave birth to them, stayed at home and put her career on hold for 4+ years – missing the very narrow window of opportunity to capitalise on her GoT fame – all while expressing a desire to live closer to her support network in the UK for her mental health.
The girl in still only in her mid 20s, after all, with two very young babies.
Meanwhile, Joe has enjoyed an uninterrupted career and has gone on tour every year, all while surrounded and supported by HIS family.
There seems to be a weird xenophobia in some of these comments. As if those kids are going to be snatched away to Tehran or something.
EXACTLY. hmm maybe like don’t marry a British woman if you want pure blooded ‘mrican children that live in the US and do ‘mrican things. people are so fixated on the fact these kids are American for some reason and the comments are veering into America first themes. Like somehow bc their foot touched American soil first they’re like pre-destined to be American…they’re 1 and 3, one of the kids has spent just as much time abroad as here.
Gosh.
I thought my comment above was a bad take, & way too pro American(it was, sorry about that)
But this is just awful. Why blame Sophie? Come on, Amy, you should know better than to blame her on this. She married who she loved, promises were made & he changed his mind.
He shouldn’t have made a point about keeping the kids in the US. They had their time with him and now it’s her turn, she’s from UK and will live there now so they go with her for their time with Mom. I hate that she would have to be stuck in another country in order to be in her children’s lives. It sucks. I’ve been in the position myself and didn’t have even a fraction of these people’s resources. I think he should be the one to say they should be with their Mom and raised in her country and he will take on the travel to be in their lives. One of them will have to give if they will both raise the children.
Just because a judge gave a temporary order doesn’t mean that that will hold up long term in court. He can say his kids are American – which is true- BUT. He would also have to establish residency in Florida. If they had already sold their home in Miami and were in fact residing in England and in the process of purchasing a home that would be a hard thing to do.
Plus his kids are also British. If he wasn’t agreeing with the move, why make her dream she could go back and tell her outright he didn’t like to live outside the US?
It seems like he went the passive aggressive route, and once back in the US with the kids pulled the plug on the marriage and detained the kids’ passports.
I’m guessing Bro Joe heard Sophie saying she’s planning on taking the girls to England on that Ring camera. That’s when he sprung into action and started his gross smear campaign against her. I actually hope that they can reign this in, come to a suitable custody agreement and move on.
” I think Joe realized months ago that it was a very good possibility that his marriage would end soon enough” you’re being much too generous. He ended his marriage “suddenly” and on a whim because he is involved with someone else. HE ended it. Don’t act like it was some passive force of God
I often take the side of men who are unjustly vilified but this story aggravates me beyond words.
1- the children have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US: The children ‘s first and primary home was their mother’s womb, which turns out to be English. Therefore, they can legitimately call England their homeland and their roots. They belong to England as much, if not more, than they belong to the US. Having spent the vast majority of their lives in the States, does NOT give the father’s country precedence over the mother’s.
2- Joe Jonas is lucky his semi-repulsive face found a woman way above his league, who was compliant enough and willing TO SACRIFICE her attachment to her native land and culture, in order to be agreeable to him. However, when the time came to turn the table and oblige Sophie who, after these many years, legitimately felt homesick, egomaniac little Joe is nowhere to be found. That douche is perfectly fine with depriving 2 girls from their maternal heritage, just because he’s convinced the English countryside is not regal enough for him?!
I pray the Turner daughters will be blessed to spend 6 months of the year with their mom in England as a way to make up for lost time. And I pray the Florida court understand the best interest of bi-national, bi-cultural children, and don’t determine their fate through a bigoted one-sided American lense.
Bi-national unions and break ups don’t work when one partnerbis selfish and entitled. Damn Joe.
From a legal perspective, it is an abduction. That is the legal terminology. Whether you are the father or mother, you cannot just take your child and do what you want in violation of the other parent’s rights.
He served her on the 6th, but the story broke when he filed on the 5th. It’s like the Jonas team is unaware of the existence of date stamped proof.
I suggest reading the actual legal documents if what she claims is true then it appears she has a good case. He is a dirt bag. Reddit has an excellent breakdown of her filing:
This was an excellent and persuasive narrative presented by her attorney. It will be very difficult for Joe to refute the level of documentation–a signed P&S, the kids enrolled in school and receiving medical and dental care in England. He really is a controlling weasel.
But now I am more interested than ever in what this Ring footage said. “My girls will never turn out like Joe and his creepy brothers?” “I can’t wait to never see his gross overbearing mother again?” What on earth could it have been to just cut and run when kids are involved?
This all reads to me like it was Sophie’s turn to take physical custody and when she said she intended to take them back to England to visit, he balked and withheld passports. That’s why she is suing, and why he is emphasizing that she HAS custody now–see, he didn’t violate their amicable agreement, he’s such a good guy. Just another exercise in control from this petty little man.