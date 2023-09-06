Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie: ‘she likes to party, he likes to stay at home’

Welp, Joe Jonas has officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. We got a little preview during the Labor Day weekend, when Joe’s people briefed TMZ and People Magazine with the news that he had met with divorce lawyers and hired one of them. TMZ’s story was dripping with casual misogyny about Sophie not having a lot going on career-wise (she had two babies in three years) and something about Joe looking after their kids while he was on tour. TMZ also broke the “he filed for divorce” story, and they added some new layers:
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are headed to divorce court, because TMZ has learned Joe has filed legal docs to end his marriage. Joe is asking for joint custody of their 2 daughters, 3-year-old Willa and their 1-year-old.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Joe and Sophie have a prenup — something Joe also addresses in his divorce docs, obtained by TMZ. There’s more in here as it pertains to their kids — including the fact that Joe wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and Sophie that allows for “frequent and continuing contact with both parties.”
Another interesting tidbit in his petition … Joe confirms what we’ve known since this weekend — namely, that the two children have been residing with him of late. Here in the docs, though, he makes sure to note where … Miami, as well as “other locations throughout the United States.” In other words, he’s been taking them with him on the road as he’s toured.
The issue of child support is also addressed in Joe’s docs … he says both parents can pay to support their children and that they should both be required to do so. With that said, JJ wants a Florida court to establish what’s fair … and to take health insurance for the kids into consideration in determining that.
TMZ broke the story … the couple has been having problems for around 6 months. Joe has been shopping for divorce lawyers for at least a week. He filed in Florida. He’s repped by Tom Sasser, who handled Tiger Woods’ divorce.
As for why Joe filed for divorce … a source with direct knowledge tells us this … “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”
As we reported, Joe has been taking care of the children pretty much all of the time over the last 3 months. When it comes time to hash out a custody arrangement, he could ask for significantly more than 50% physical custody, and our sources say that’s likely.
“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home” – my translation of that is: Joe expected his young, beautiful actress wife to stay at home and raise their kids while he toured and worked. As soon as Sophie went back to work, started hanging out with friends and enjoying herself without him, suddenly Joe wanted a divorce. I mean, that’s just my interpretation – maybe Sophie has been out partying (there have been zero photos of that) and maybe she’s not a super-engaged mother. But this framing feels so dirty to me and I feel sorry for Sophie, because no matter what, he’s trying to paint her as a bad mother from the very start of this divorce.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Trashy move on his part. It’s been said several times in past interviews that he was the social butterfly and she was the introvert. And right now she’s in the UK working.
He’s such a scumbag, showing his true colours here. I’m almost annoyed I’ve to agree with Taylor Swift on this one…
He is really making a big mistake. She has been open about anxiety and being an introvert. This is a ginormous mistake. This will blow up in his face!
Truly trash. I’m seeing his stans all over social media praying that he’s not behind the smear campaign, because most know it’s complete BS. At least they’re hoping he’s not behind it and not believing the lies about her—-at least from what I’ve seen this seems to be the take.
Don’t hate on me, but I think both parties are to blame.
I mean, Sophie was what 20-21 when she met Joe, dated, got married then had a kid not long after that. She was VERY young! I think she just outgrew him.
Joe on the other hand, wanted a young partner who could do/be all! Typical of what men want nowadays- the “tradwife”
I think this is just a huge age gap between them where their expectations never met in the first place.
I’m sorry, but the moment I found out they got married, I knew it wouldn’t last.
“Trashy move” is when you’re married with children but get caught being a drunk, unfaithful wife… Whatshernames career was pretty much over after GoT. Whatshisnames career will continue as long as he does what he’s done in the past; write music and perform for his fans.
Little entitled girls is going to have one heck of a decade. She hasn’t accomplished anything beyond drinking after GoT, and the little meek guy at her side has been doing everything in his power to keep raising the kids.
My prediction; a few years from now, the redhead won’t be heard from again.
Wow…this dude sounds like a ginormous toolbag.
I feel sorry for her (somewhat).
Right? This is douche city. She’s been pregnant / mothering her married life. She married very young. now she’s wanting to actually go back to work, and grow as an adult and Mr man child can’t cope. He’s disgusting
The Old Chick, Absolutely: he’s only complaining about fatherhood for the past few months. Presumably Sophie has been at home with the kids after giving birth until fairly recently while he was busy with music and touring. Is no one going to complain about her having to care for her own children during that time?! [Sarcasm] plus, I really don’t like the fact that she’s been flipping working since the end of May, which is perhaps why he needs to step up as a dad.
Remember how Sophie loved lockdown because she is a homebody who finally got time to spend with her husband? Joe is the one who likes to party.
This. He’s throwing a man-baby fit because his wife won’t stay in the kitchen with the children and now he has to actually be sort of responsible for the family he wanted.
I hope she gets him a fainting couch and some needlepoint as divorce gifts and has a fabulous life without him.
Yup. He’s absolutely trying to rewrite the narrative. What’s funny is comment threads, which are usually misogynist sewers, are seeing right through this. There’s a lot of speculation that he’s jealous of her success and budding career while he’s grasping the last vestiges of his own. And as wrong as it is to point out the height difference and suggest he’s intimidated by it, I have zero sympathy for him right now so let the threads have at it.
He’s really trying to paint her as a bad mother. The daily Mail obtained photos of her drinking of course.
They updated it to say its from a wrap party from the film she just did, which is literally like a work party. I am pretty sure he’s been known to be a party guy, and she was the hombody In the RS. There’s even a video of them saying that she was the homebody and he’s the social butterfly. But because she woke up and wanted to go out with her friends and enjoy her youth like a normal 27 year old and he had to stay home he can’t handle it. They also have nannies so this purely about him wanting to control her. This is why he goes for women that are much younger than him. The whole thing makes him sound like a misogynist.
Well I could show them loads of pics of their glorious princess Kate drinking! And semi naked! Same as most celebs. They can just pull their heads in
Yeah, the Joe taking care of the kids thing bugs me. It’s the nannies who are doing that.
So, he got to enjoy his youth, party, spend time with friends, then married a much younger woman (at this stage of life ~10 years is a lot), and expected her to forget her youth and become only wife and mother? How very not surprising.
Lori Something and Michael B Jordan come to mind – he made it clear he wanted marriage and she quickly opted out. Smart girl, but probably more confident and self aware. Sophie was very vulnerable and sadly easy “target”.
Feel sorry for the kids. Having a drunk and entitled mother that has no talent would be a nightmare… Odds are Party Girl is going to give all child raising duties to the man who’s been raising the kids since they popped out of they’re drunken mom’s vag.
She was played a good entitled princess but her career is pretty much over. Good move by the dad. Kids need parents, not partiers.
She will get from me the same empathy she gave Meghan….all the best to the kids!
For pity’s sake, this “anti-Meghan” thing keeps getting brought up. What is ON THE RECORD is that Sophie was one of the few people who came out loudly and publicly in support of Meghan after the Oprah interview.
In March 2021, Sophie wrote the following in her Instagram stories:
“Meghan Markle probably isn’t going to see your negative comments saying you don’t believe that she was suicidal… but your friends and family who have been in the past will, and they’ll never come to you for help. Don’t be that person.”
Based on a single “like” on social media – which could have been made in error, by someone else, or by a bot – you are all willing to condemn her. How many thousands of things have you upvoted on Twitter or Instagram? I’m sure I’ve done it without thinking, for things where I wasn’t looking properly or paying attention.
You can google Sophie’s public support for Meghan, so I don’t know why this keeps getting perpetuated.
Sorry to all white women who think their pregnancy and mental heath struggles are a “get out of jail free” card for themselves and NO ONE ELSE, ESPECIALLY nonwhite women, but to borrow a phrase from Sophie’s pathetic fans, “The North remembers.”
She’s a racist who married a creep. Sucks she had such terrible judgment. But we knew that by her previous internet activity.
I like Meghan but some of her stans are insane. The parasocial relationships are in full effect.
@teecee not liking Meghan does not make someone racist my freaking heavens. The Sussex squad needs to calm down.
Now I know little about this girl so maybe she is but if she isn’t it isn’t clearly defined because she doesn’t like Meghan.
It is possible to think every member tied to the royal family including Diana are worthless and nothing more than kardashians.
You can also love the entire family or have no opinion. But this she likes a guy who made fun of ALL of them so she is anti- Meghan and racist is insane.
Also Meghan has nothing. To do with this no need to drag her into it!
she and her fans had no problem trashing priyanka (and her friend meghans) marriage with racist crap. saying she was the better jonas brother wife, and wishing divorce on her. only for it to come out that her man wanted a woman like priyanka for himself and compared sophie to her. i have no sympathy for her. she had no problem attacking a pregnant woman even after it was obvious she was struggling. meh
SHE did? Or did her fans? Two very different things. You cannot control what strangers write on the internet, and it’s disturbing that people think it’s OK to conflate the two.
Feel free to quote exactly what Sophie ACTUALLY said – on the record – not hearsay.
sophie ACTUALLY WAS all up in gary jaetti’s comment section on his posts trashing meghan, and in fact accepted a role on his show based on his skits trashing her (before oprah when the world tilted on its axis and he had to change the premise of that show). switching up later after oprah happened and it became unpopular to trash M doesn’t change how i feel about it. and yes, she did like posts trashing priyanka her SIL who also happens to be friends with meghan.
So no actual quotes, then? Every single thing Sophie has ACTUALLY said about Priyanka and Meghan has been positive:
https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/hollywood/they-worship-her-over-there-when-game-of-thrones-star-sophie-turner-gushed-about-priyanka-chopra-and-her-popularity-1240795
You seriously think she would openly slag off her sister-in-law? As herself, using her own social media accounts so that it could be traced back to her and cause strife in her family? Do you understand how easily these things can be manipulated by technology – especially by the crazy racist loons who hate Meghan and Priyanki for marrying white men?
What we DO know is that Sophie is a young woman who has had two babies in 3 years, has suffered from crippling depression her whole life, was targeted by an older man who goes after teenagers (including a 13 year old Gigi Hadid) and isolated in a foreign country with no support network – only HIS family. As soon as she takes ONE job and expresses an interest to reconnect with the UK, the guy runs to the tabloids and tries to paint her as an unfit mother.
Saying you have “no sympathy” or grace for someone in that situation – based on what you THINK you know about that person’s “likes” on social media – well, perhaps have a think about that.
Let’s let Meghan rest please. We don’t need to drag her into a situation she didn’t ask for especially when she’s getting such great press.
This is like the Katy Perry situation where a fan of Meghan got her negative press by posting what Katy Perry said about Meghan’s dress on Twitter that went viral.
Sophie is trash I don’t feel bad for her sorry! But I won’t be attaching Meghan’s name to anything Sophie related either.
Why is Sophie trash. She’s very young and has spent much of the last five years being pregnant and married to a douchebag.
Is he a “douchebag” for raising the kids, supporting them or being married for a drunkard and entitled bimbo? Talentless ginger is going to survive, regardless of the fame she earned from the one show she’s famous for. The same show she’s famous for being a terrible actress…
Now she’s famous for being a terrible actress and terrible young/drunk “mother”.
Some of y’all really need to get a life. Following various celebs’ possible reactions to Meghan stuff is really pathetic.
Good Lord. I love Meghan Markle too but I recognize that other people are allowed to have different opinions of her without being excoriated. Not a good look.
This got ugly really fast – painting her as a bad mother who prefers partying over their kids is a bad bad move. He’s def punishing her for not being the doormat say at home wife and mother who caters to his every whim.
Plus I kinda feel that filing in Florida is very deliberate on his part – he’s blatantly trying to use the low to control her, the kids and money.
Will be interesting to see what her response it.
What I find weird is that TMZ leaked the coming divorce based on sources from LA. He visited a couple of divorce lawyers there, but which ones are unknown. Laura Wasser is based there and both Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie seemed to feel she leaks to TMZ. Was the leak on purpose? Because he doesn’t seem to live there with his family.
Joe had to file for divorce from where they (he?) actually lives in the States. This is to stop you from “shopping” for a better state.
One dirty divorce trick is to meet with all the top lawyers in your area before letting your spouse know the marriage may be ending. Once you have consulted with a lawyer, they can’t represent your soon to be former spouse. This may have been done to make sure Sophie doesn’t have access to top representation.
Wasn’t she saying when they got married that she wasn’t ready for kids. He’s coming across as a complete ass here
She did say she wasn’t ready for children – so I was very surprised that she got married so quickly.
I get a very bad feeling that this divorce has been carefully planned by his side, including a full smear campaign to get custody. I wonder how involved his family is in this? Maybe it is just me but I’m getting really bad vibes here – like Tom Cruise/Nicole Kidman divorce vibes. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and his family are going after full custody and that they are going to use her openness about her mental health to do it.
@Arthistorian, I think this is exactly what’s going on here. Coupled with what Concern Fae said above about denying her top representation, this is very, very bad vibes.
The tabloids get things right a lot of the times. It’s not usual at all.
Sounds like he wants to be able to find a new woman who will rear his kids while he does god-knows-what. And since Sophie won’t be a doormat and assume the “traditional” role, he’s going to use that against her. Sorry, she’s the mom, she gets a say and gets to have a career. And just because the kids were with you while she was working and you couldn’t handle that doesn’t make you sympathetic or in the right or able to push add the judge that the kids need to grow up in the US. Pathetic.
ETA; Theur joint statement say it was a joint, “United” decision to divorce and for us to stop the speculation. I respect that.
Concern Fae, That is horrifying! So in theory, once you’ve met a divorce lawyer and spoken to them, your spouse can’t and this is known and still legal? Any jerk would meet with the ones with the best reputation/ affordability/ whatever and it’s in your interest to do that then. Sometimes I don’t understand our justice system.
The Daily Fail has comments from a “close friend” of Sophie as an exclusive story that basically confirms she felt trapped by having kids and a husband and wants to be free to live her 20s.
If it’s really a friend of hers speaking she needs better ones because it makes her sound just awful in terms of the way they talk about the kids. It’s totally understandable if she’s had a realisation that she’s missed out on a lot and wants to reclaim some of that, but the inference that she feels the kids are a millstone around her neck by whoever the source was was so unnecessary. I can’t believe anyone would actually say that out loud and not see what a terrible idea it was, even if she felt that way.
Well what we know 💯 is most fail stories are made up. Why assume it’s real? They lie every single day. What shocks me is most people always assume first that they’re real. We see that here constantly. People are programmed to believe it
I’m not saying it’s true or that I believe it, but it is interesting how messy this got how fast. With no financial issues to quarrel over you’d think they could keep this locked down as it wouldn’t seem in anyone’s interest to descend to this so fast, unless he’s hoping this will help either his family man image give he’s divorcing or in ensuring the kids stay in the US.
OK I hear what you’re saying. But I still think most people are programmed to believe media. We really do see it here daily, Harry said… Meghan did… Blah. And people debate it like it’s real! Like those leaks actually happened when they don’t have any leaks and truth will out and always does. But it creates absurd debates about non existent stuff.
Re this, it’s likely the Fail are doing their usual tmz cover job. I don’t believe what they’re writing because they rarely tell any truths.
I agree this seems to have devolved very quickly. Possibly because she’s away and he’s unhappy. But we don’t know.
Sounds like a lot of projection coming from Joe’s side. There have been a lot more than a few blind items about him and his penchant for “partying” over the years.
He is gross. Even if this were true it is such a bad look on his part. Why not respect the privacy of the mother of your children, your relationship, and your children.
Sophie is currently the age he was when they first got together, 27. He lived a life up until he met her. Whereas she started dating him when she was 19 and now has been married 4 years with two small children. That is a very big difference in life lived.
How many bad marriages does Sansa have to go through?
He met her when She was 19 courted her married her and knocked her up, so really she hasn’t had time to live yet. He wants to continue working milking the jonas magic while he still can, and what is she meant to do in the mean time ? Someone needs to be the adult in the relationship and the should have planned their work life better
He’s on the cusp of legacy act. He’ll be playing casinos soon. Her career is just ramping up. Right now his behavior feels so cruel but in five years we’re barely gonna remember they were married.
@Bettyrose 100% with you. She is young has money, family, friends and her whole life before her.
Just a comment on the ‘knocked her up’ wording. Can we stop that? She married him, it takes two to get pregnant unless it is a crime. Otherwise, the rest of what you said may have merit but that is just unfair imo.
I was already an adult and without kids when they came out, so my impression of the Jonas Brothers was always that they were conservative christians. Shocking that he would turn out to be unsupportive of his wife! But nick seems nice, so who knows (nick was always the cutest anyway)
ya me too. This idea that he is angry because his wife wanted to have her own career and not bow down to his does not shock me at all. He’s gross and I hope she has a good lawyer
Well, yeah, the fact that they are conservative christians means that this fits exactly with their worldview. Wives should stay at home popping out children and taking care of their husbands. That’s why Joe went for a much younger teenager, who reportedly had been a huge JB fan, and knocked her up very fast. Bonus for her being away from her family and friends. There’s zero in all this that doesn’t exactly fit with what I though Joe Jonas was.
I admit to only superficially paying attention to these two, but remember this:
https://www.celebitchy.com/658235/sophie_turner_is_kind_of_loving_the_quarantine_im_an_introvert_im_a_homebody/
So a few years ago, SHE was the homebody and he was going nuts due to the Covid lockdown? And now we’re being told the opposite?
Years ago, Joe Jonas became famous for dumping Taylor Swift over the phone. This divorce roll out was weird: TMZ leaked it, JJ suddenly was wearing his disappeared wedding ring again, and Sophie supposedly attended his concert. My question is if Sophie knew she’d be getting divorced before TMZ did.
Right?!
The North Remembers, Toolbag!
Idk where he grew up but I think maybe he has this very Midwestern/evangelical Christian idealism about how family should be and that’s probably how his family of origin was. Well surprise, not everyone thinks this way and you really do have to work these things out with your spouse. Sounds like he wasn’t all that committed to the marriage in the first place if this is how quickly he bails, considering alllllll of the resources he has access to that could help.
Also she’s off working on a project, probably the first big one since her babies, and this is how he supports her? Some partner.
I suspect Joe’s very creepy, evangelical Aunt Lydia-like mother – who is waaaayy too involved in her son’s lives and procreation – has been pushing the whole traditional-wife message and is pushing for Joe to get custody. Then she can be the kids’ “mother” (vomit).
Grniewnie, He may come from that background, but most of the women he has dated do not. Forgive me for side eyeing this, but he’s in his thirties, in the music industry, and picking out women with careers. Wtf does he expect, that these women will all-of-a-sudden be blown away by him and undergo a major personality and lifestyle change? He’s better off dating from his own church-going community if that’s what he wants.
@ML
Those men don’t want the religious doormats their religion creates. They want the independent, powerful women so they can subdue and dominate them. It’s all about control with these men.
@ML: Yes, he may very well think that. There are controlling people out there, who want to bag a trophy spouse, then “convert” them, and bend them to their will / “better way of life”. Often a shift comes with a status change in the relationship — such as marriage, or parenthood, or when the partner takes steps towards independence. People like this may seek out the biggest trees in the forest — so that they can have the dubious satisfactions of cutting them down. To put a charitable spin on it, people often try to recreate the patterns that they grew up with in their own families of origin, and these shifts, expectations, and demands may not always even be entirely conscious.
Ask me how I know.
@ML ITA agree that what on earth does he expect when he dates women with careers? But expectations for dating and marriage can be totally different as the religious ideology is all about marriage. Soooo many books, soooo many sermons, so much Church lit on marriage. And gender roles are key to the evangelical Christian identity. I’d bet money he was raised in a single caregiver-single provider family, that’s all he saw in his church growing up, and that’s how he naturally assumed things would work out for him (maybe even unconsciously, after leaving the religion behind). If he locked her down with two babies back to back, she’d take a long career break…right? Ugh.
The Jonas’s are from Jersey and grew up in the Assemblies of God, a Pentecostal denomination. I’m not sure what their beliefs entails as far as how families “should be”.
@Sean oh, I have a pretty good idea.
They were the ones pushing purity rings when they started so we know very well what their beliefs entail
@Arpeggi, I thought the purity rings were a marketing ploy by Disney?
Or am I taking that episode of South Park too literally?
Yeah, I’m familiar with Assembly of God. Super conservative, dad is head of the household, although I think they aren’t quite as twisted as most evangelicals. They do have women pastors, usually the head pastors wife.
@Sean no, purity rings are real. Count yourself lucky if you never encountered purity culture. It’s insane.
Your geography is skewed. Evangelicals are most prevalent in the Bible Belt, not a single midwestern state among them. And this dude is from Jersey, I believe.
@Josephine — You’re wrong, they’re all over NJ. There are at least 20 branches there.
Ah, there’s that evangelist upbringing coming out. The young wife should know her place. Funny how many men have no problem leaving behind the other trappings of religion but keep the patriarchy, almost like they benefit from it.
Yep it’s all too familiar to me. I don’t care how he was when he was dating; marriage and kids are where all of your expectations emerge because marriage is what that ideology is all about. You can leave the religious ideology behind and still find its imprint in your expectations. Or patriarchy. It’s all the same.
“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”
Is that so?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yovywe5-pns&t=30s
The North Remembers Toolbag!
If he had gone back to his home country to film/work while she was taking charge of the kids, would anyone be insinuating that’s a problem? He makes a lot of money and Sophie doesn’t have to work, but that doesn’t matter. She spent 7 years on one of the most successful shows of all time. She’s 27 and has opportunities to do new projects and further her acting career. She should be able to do that.
He is within his rights to ask for a divorce but he should do it with more discretion and respect toward his wife and the mother of his children. And let’s not forget he has plenty of help with the girls if he needs it. Also, she was the one who had to spend 18 months pregnant and probably additional months thereafter nursing, mostly putting her career on hold to do so. Let him be the one pulling the wagon for a while. But I guess he can’t wrap his mind around that.
He sounds like a douche and she will be better off without him, but this is still rough. I hope she has a lot of supportive people around her.
AnneL, Well said. I looked stuff up on him, because of how he’s handled filing for a divorce. In fact yesterday around this time, I thought he have wanted a postnup due to the nasty TMZ rumors and then the weird wedding ring pictures the next day. All he had to do was file for divorce and not trash his wife in the process. That’s seen as sad, but it happens. Saying that you’re being a father while your wife is off partying when she’s done the same thing as you’re now doing longer and she’s at her job? Not to mention there are internet receipts of you partying? And not much in the way of Sophie stumbling about drunk in public? He’s a total douche.
This ‘friend of Sophie’s who didn’t want to be named’ doesn’t exactly sound like a friend- the Fail article is full of digs.
It’s talking about how Sophie is feeling trapped by her children, how she feels insecure compared to Priyanka… and showing pictures of her on a drinking night out, which turns out to be the wrap party for the show she’s just finished filming!
The whole thing sounds like a very carefully choreographed plan, and I’m starting to wonder if Sophie even knew this divorce would be filed.
Interesting that prior to this wrap party, the only pictures of Sophie partying have been when’s she’s out with Joe.
Given the narrative and how fast he moved I would wager she didn’t see it coming – its odd that we haven’t heard her side of the story when these rumours started.
I feel for those girls – he clearly is showing his evangelical roots.
As for the partying – he was a bigger partier than her.
I wonder if he’s got a teenage jump off ready? He likes them young.
The Fail is fake news. But we need to talk about feeling not ready for kids. The kids will one day read whatever gets printed now and yes it will be hurtful to read she wasn’t ready. But we need to give women space to be complicated people. Feeling too young but also loving their children and grateful for them. Let’s not slam her for struggling with this.
But we don’t know she’s actually struggling. The only source for the notion that she doesn’t like being a mom or that she’s having a hard time with motherhood is the Daily Mail, which you *just said* is fake news.
Hopefully she’s not struggling, but it’s totally fine for parents to be conflicted about their role. It’s healthy for us to be open about that. A forty year old coworker confessed to me recently that she absolutely loves her three children, but that hadn’t been her plan in life and sometimes she wonders what might have been different. And then she quickly apologized for saying those things, which I told her not to. It’s okay to be a human being.
THIS. I was 19 when I had my son – he’s 28 now, and we’re close. But he once said he couldn’t believe I had a kid when I was his age (he was in his early 20s at the time), I did openly tell him that it was scary, I wasn’t sure I was ready to be a mother, and it was a huge adjustment, but one I’m glad I made.
It did not affect our relationship – and I think it’s important for children to see their parents as people too. That we’re not perfect, that we didn’t just spring into being with the sole purpose of being their parent LOL. I think that gives them a way of seeing themselves and their own situations through a lens of “just because something isn’t ‘ideal’ doesn’t mean it can’t be great.”
He is really laying the groundwork and throwing her under the bus, and it’s so gross. I hope she gets a top-notch attorney and goes on to live her best life with as little of him in it as possible.
I remember very well that after my wedding, in Jan I felt very much not ready for kids and in March I suddenly felt I want it – people change their minds! Maybe Sophie felt the same. And I agree, you might feel not ready, surprise pregnancies happen all the time, does that automatically mean you are bad parent?!
This feels like it’s about the location of the children. She is homesick and would like to move or spend more time back home in the UK. He wants the kids in the US. Even though the wording is quite careful to say “frequent and continuing contact with both parties”, a reasonable ask, the various sources and leaks are painting her as a partying, absentee mother so he gets more custody. I could be wrong, but this feels dirty.
There’s a pandemic interview with Conan O Brien where Sophie says that she’s a homebody, completely happy to go long periods without going out to see people and that Joe was the opposite, a social butterfly. Plus there’s a rumor Joe wants to date a certain 20 year old.
I find Sophie’s silence to be more eloquent than Joe running to TMZ.
Sophie doesn’t need that bag of douche. He doesn’t get to steal her youth. He doesn’t get to decide her path for HER. She will have everything so much better going solo with her kids and her life
My guess is that “Joe taking care of the kids” while he tours, etc, means he picks the on-tour nannies.
How shocking a woman in her freaking 20s likes to party. No, their age gap wasn’t immoral or anything but let’s say this reasoning is true (based on an early comment, it is but walk with me). Sir, you got with a fresh 20 year old and married her at 23 when you were in your late 20s and early 30s. Y’all were so obviously in 2 different stages in life. Maybe if you would’ve chosen someone closer to your age who has gone through those crucial year from 20-28 and was now ready to settle, you wouldn’t be in this situation. Date someone your own freaking age!
No every early 20 year old isn’t a heavy partier but expecting them to be ready to settle at that age is unrealistic imo. Especially a freaking hollywood actress.
There’s also this from Joe’s OWN TikTok page admitting Sophie’s the homebody:
https://www.tiktok.com/@joejonas/video/6815709029982145797?_r=1&_t=8fS03fImsnu
I hope Sophie’s lawyers doing discovery spotted this! lol
This just seems so odd to me. Why is he coming out swinging like this? Just get divorced. We HAVE seen celebs divorce relatively peacefully, with minimal back and forth in the press. There’s just no need for this narrative of the poor homebody Joe Jonas and the party girl Sophie Turner….unless he’s trying to cover for something? Or unless he feels he has to justify the divorce?
has she been working recently? the way his sources mention he has had the kids for the last 3 months makes me think she’s been on location or something.
And as for the friend saying Sophie wants to live or enjoy her 20s or whatever….maybe she does, and that’s not a crime. She has had two kids in relatively short succession, spent a good portion of her late teens/early 20s working on the GOT set….maybe she does want some flexibility to go hang out with her friends and not be fed a guilt trip every time she does go out. Mothers are allowed to have fun and go out without their kids and it sounds like he’s not on board with that.
@Becks1, I think he is coming out swinging because he wants to get full or majority custody of the kids. Apparently Sophie has talked before about her mental health and being homesick for her country, so maybe this is the source of contention between them. These stories are clearly trying to portray her as a partying, absentee mother. Quite disturbing to see in action.
Yep, looks like he’s trying to Johnny Depp her. And given his background, it makes sense he would have no qualms about scorch-earthing the “mere” wife for “his” kids.
Have you checked his Insta? All the pictures of her have been removed. Wow.
She’s not changed hers, just posted a comment insisting that the divorce is, despite the rumours very much a joint decision, and to respect their and their children’s privacy.
Sadly he didn’t wipe it, he just never posted photos of her.
I feel like he and his team are going all in trying to paint her as the problem. Dude, this is not a good look and is not going to work long term. She’s going to start talking and he is going to look like a misogynistic JERK.
What a snake. The only thing that made him tolerable was his marriage to Sophie, who is delightful. I hope everybody sees through his misogynistic spin.
A good example of why it’s not typically wise to partner up and have children so young. It’s difficult to truly see the man you’re with and what he’s made of in your early 20s. Some women get lucky. But she’s finding out the father of her children is a manipulative, narcissistic, casual misogynist that’s willing to smear her in the tabloids like it’s nothing. Wishing her and their daughters the best.
I wonder if Joe Jonas is fully aware of Sophie’s fan base?
People didn’t like how GoT ended, but they put that on the writers/producers, not the actors. Not every fan of the show was a Sansa devotee, but plenty were. They still like her, are following her career and cheering for her. IMO they will be very protective of her if he comes out swinging with BS insinuations of her being a bad mother who parties too much. And they will certainly cry foul if he tries to keep her from her children.
I and other ASOIAF fans didn’t care for the comments of some of the cast at the time. I understand the position they were in, but yeah.
And look, Jonas may be a douchebag but the fans aren’t going to circle the wagons for Sophie unfortunately.
They have been having trouble for 6 months? That’s a mighty short time span to throw in the towel. Especially with two little kids
My thoughts exactly. Not exactly committed, huh? Seems to me like he’s punishing her for not getting in line with him.
Perhaps a 30yr old who lived a lot of life already,shouldn’t have married a 23yr old who wasn’t fully their own person yet and was really just learning how to adult by themselves……
Not another Joe who preferred the pandemic version of his partner and can’t handle when their life stops revolving around him.
Joe’s tactics are gross. Based on past interviews, it seems like Joe is actually the partier and Sophie is a homebody. She misses her family in the UK. He’s projecting.
So he wants us to know he’s parenting his children while working?
The Jonas doth protest too much methinks
Having to be an *engaged* father for 3 months was too much for him and so he divorces her AND launches bad faith attacks on her in the press?
How do we get the Swifties on this because this man needs to be destroyed.
Me thinks he’s trying to get ahead of something and by throwing her under the bus is the way to make him look like the victim. The rumours on SM are that she caught him cheating.
I am way older than all these people, but I remember when they got married and I thought, “She is a baby and this is going to blow up.” Then I heard she was pregnant…and pregnant again…I hoped it would work out, but I am not surprised. I feel like she didn’t get much of a chance to grow up first. Plus, those Jonas people just seem weird. Like I said I am way older and I don’t know any of their music.
Yes I find marrying immediately and kids within a year is red flag usually. Though I never really bought they were in love
No way to tell if anyone is “really” in love or not. I’m sure they wouldn’t have married unless they were. Biggest red flag is meeting “the one” at 20 then marrying at 23 then having two babies in three years. That’s a stress not many can overcome no matter how “in love” and wanting a family you are. Her youth makes what would be hard for anybody just too much to overcome. I wish he would stop with the revenge PR and just shut up.
Very Brad Pitt/Selena Gomez/Depp poor me I’m the victim wah wah revenge tactic vibes. Utter trash and lies unfortunately it works with some in general public. Should have just hired bots to flood social media with hate to her like the celebs above have done. He’s being not subtle at all.
I heard he parties more than her. Gaslight 101
He’s as unappealing as he is small-minded.
If this douche canoe wanted a stay at home house wife he should have married a 30 something year old willing lady from his church instead of 23 year old up and coming working actress with a high profile. His reputation says he likes them young which really creeps me out and he seems to have control issues, and now this barrage of crap thrown at Sophie through the press?
Only good thing about this is she seems to have realized how unhappy she was and that she needed to escape this situation. My guess is she doesn’t necessarily feel trapped by having children, but by having children with Joe specifically, since there seems to be a lot of pressure from the MIL and his family to fit in and “behave right”.
Also, Florida? I’m also european and I can see why Sophie would be freaking unhappy in Miami (no flack to all of you who like living there, but without family and friends it would literally be a death sentence for me)
“Nuts & Sluts” this is a real legal term lol
We use it in civil cases, to discredit any woman with any relation to the case, mostly divorces. Women are either nuts or sluts or in Anita Hill’s case, both.
It’s a way to rob women of any agency they may have and to diminish them in the eyes of the court.
I’m watching this divorce like a hawk because the Jonas brothers fans are probably mothers and wives and selves now struggling, realizing that their cool hot husbands had some ideas about what a wife and mother should be and they are not checking that boxes & therefore are lacking,
If he keeps coming for his wife and the mother of his kids, he might lose a lot of fans. They have a prenup. I don’t know why he has to damage his image like this.
This is narcissism 101. My ex (diagnosed with NPD) and I separated at the beginning of the year. He tried to claim I was neglecting our children (I have been the primary caregiver and had to start a job since he wouldn’t pay support), an alcoholic (I had one wine cooler on NYE. I don’t drink and he knows that) and abusive (I had to push him off me after he was attacking me and got arrested for assault).
This is a smear campaign plain and simple.
I agree!
Godspeed to the other two Jonas brothers, because the hedonistic one is destroying their hard earned image in a week! I thought they were harmless, although always found Joe sus, but now they are detrimental to their own fanbase.
I’m wondering about this. That recent pic of all three wives was very odd and a bit uncomfortable to me with Priyanka posing with Danielle as if Sophie wasn’t there.
I know nothing about the Jonas’s and I only know her from GoT but man, he looks like the biggest douche bag on the planet. This has the look of a man looking to toss his soon to be ex under the bus so that his precious rep doesn’t get destroyed. Could be he’s looking to protect the whole brothers rep with this. We will probably never really know, especially if she goes the Angelina route and keeps her chin up and out of the crap.
I still can’t believe what a hoser he looks like……….
So he thought the gorgeous actress who was 23! when they married would want to stay home and not party at all? sure…
Yeah I totally think he did.. his upbringing must have done a number on him plus his personal toxic traits. I wouldn’t be supervised if the found Sophie’s mental struggles somehow “promising”, that she would be easier to be manipulated/convinced to his POV.
Just musing about the last year of my first marriage (Dated for 5 years, married for 12). He was gone a lot (truckdriver) and I expressed a wish to be able to go out dancing once a month. I said I could go with my sister if he didn’t want to, but I needed to line up a babysitter for our toddlers 2 and 4 years. I was a SAHM and will always be grateful for that time, but I wanted to have a little fun once in a while.
He was most likely already involved with his girlfriend at that point, but tells that I left the marriage to go dancing.
Sounds like a similar smear to me.
I did do a hell of a lot of dancing after the split!
Mr. R never says no to dancing 💗
We are going to a street dance on Saturday for the first time since my second hip replacement- wish me luck!
I, of course, have no idea who is to blame or even if there is blame to be laid on anyone. They got together very young and have demanding jobs so they could have simply grown apart. I just hope it doesn’t get messy especially since they have 2 very young children.
Joe Jonas is trash. OK, she doesn’t want to raise her kids in Florida. He thinks Florida is great. Ewwww . . .