Haters are still seething about Prince Harry’s soccer game appearance

Embed from Getty Images
The British media has done everything to create an alternative narrative about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That narrative has even infected some in the American media, and it’s still utterly bizarre to watch in real time. Like, there never was anything to the “Harry and Meghan’s marriage trouble” story – it was utter fiction, repeated ad infinitum over the summer because none of those people have an appetite to discuss what’s really going on in the Wales marriage.
This was also the case with the “Harry & Meghan are unpopular in America” talking point, although that one was purely cooked up by British people Britsplaining American culture to a British audience. Meanwhile, every time Prince Harry and Meghan go anywhere, they’re stars and people notice them, talk about them and get excited to see them. So it was when Harry went solo to the LA Galaxy-Inter Miami game in LA on Sunday – most coverage of the game led with “all of the celebrities came out, especially Prince Harry!” This too has broken a lot of brains. You mean… people were excited to see Harry? You mean Harry was interacting with celebrities and soccer people were fan-girling over him? All of which brings me to this hilariously seething piece in the Telegraph, written by an American Republican operative. The guy is practically begging Americans to… stop liking Harry?
Sunday night’s Inter Miami CF match against LA Galaxy attracted a crowd of A-listers you’d normally expect to find at the Super bowl final. Notable names included Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Galaxy co-owner Will Ferrell, Liam Gallagher, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, not one but two Spiderman stars (Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland), and… the Duke of Sussex, unaccompanied by his LA-native wife.
Given the glittering list above, it seems remarkable that a host of US news outlets decided to use Prince Harry as their headline click-bait about the match, vaulting him ahead of every other celeb. For example, CNN’s headline reads, “Prince Harry among star-studded crowd watching Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami defeat LAFC”. Soccer originated in Britain, which might explain the link – but why give Harry prime place over fellow Brit (and actual soccer icon) David Beckham?
Harry looked like he was having a fine time at the match, hobnobbing with other celebrities. He wore an LA Galaxy scarf, but when someone asked him if he had any advice for Messi, he reportedly raised a thumb and said, “Message for Messi? Put it in the net!” It seems that the Prince’s disloyalty isn’t just reserved for the Royal family. The stadium was sold out, and the average ticket price set an MLS record at $690. I imagine that it’s unlikely that Prince Harry paid for his own ticket.
It’s worth noting that on the leaked alleged celebrity guest list for the match, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the only two who have no occupation listed next to their names. Celebrities are often mocked for being shallow and narcissistic but all the other A-listers at the match are at least high achievers in their fields. They’ve made movies people want to see, they’ve created popular music, they’ve achieved glory in the world of sports and in other endeavors.
The Prince does some laudable charity work, and may still command some good-will across the pond for his military service, but has hardly made a splash stateside. The blank space next to Harry’s name makes sense, unless you count complaining about your famous family as an occupation.
It’s normal for this addle-brained, publicity-seeking duo to make headlines in the UK, but I find it astonishing that my fellow countrymen are now interested in their lives. I’d like to believe that they are not, and the media is forcing Harry news on us anyway, but I fear that Harry and Meghan are indeed popular here with a certain class of people I have little in common with.
[From The Telegraph]
He goes on to cry about how Harry needs to shut up about his trauma and be more dignified or something. Like, this is what happens when their carefully constructed false narratives are destroyed in a matter of hours – oh, right, Harry is enormously popular in his new adopted country. Oh, right, millions of people read Spare, which is still one of the biggest bestsellers of the year. Oh, right, Harry gets a rapturous reception wherever he goes. Oh, right, celebrities see Harry as a friend and an equal. Even more than that, celebrities were so jazzed to see Harry at the soccer game and that’s why the coverage of the game led with Harry’s attendance. Somewhere in that asylum, Camilla Tominey is rocking back and forth in a padded cell, crying: “but South Park, but South Park, but South Park.”
Photos courtesy of Instar, Getty.
“… I fear that Harry and Meghan are indeed popular here with a certain class of people I have little in common with”
I think the “certain class of people” the writer is referring to here is nice people who don’t get worked up in hate just because a British tabloid tells them to?
“Certain class of people” who don’t think its the pre civil war days is more likely. People who believe in rights and equality and pesky stuff like that. This idiot “writer” has nothing in common with people who think like that.
Reminds me of the titanic scene where roses mother tries to avoid molly Brown
Not of their class. The writer apparently longs for those days.
I read it more as minorities and the LGBTQ community, like the amazing Matt on TikTok, vs the Little Britain crowd/readership who still worship the Leftover Royals.
I agree but somehow it gave an image of a video of kate at ascot glaring at people. I remember some Twitter commenters put a caption not of our class. I thought of the snobbishness of that circle.
I interpreted it as referring to POC as well. Meghan is hanging out with (rich, powerful) Black people, and that is certainly a big part of the trigger for someone like this guy.
So classism is rife both sides of the pond eh?
The class system is alive everywhere but notice that this “so-called” American had to go to the English media to let his inner classist, suck-up ring out.
Talk of class is a very british, that’s how they’ve structured their society. In America it is more about ‘race’ and SES (socio-economic status) and social scientists have been arguing for eons that we need to do class-based analysis. I argue for intersectionality, cannot talk about one without the other. The primacy of race in America is evident in poor whites constantly voting for republicans, essentially cutting off their nose to spite their face – recall that LBJ observation about the poor white man/black man here.
Too mean to write “… *with whom* I have nothing in common”? Unless he means that he has nothing in common with people who like the Sussexes and who write well.
“a certain class of people” who aren’t racist?
Class :’D omg a writer thinks he’s upper crust? I hope he’s living on his daddy’s money.
LOL. Remain unbothered and moisturized, Harry!
I’m Australian and hadn’t heard that phrase until recently, and it always make me laugh – especially when someone referred to the Coronation as “a collection of unmoisturized types”.
It’s truly such a funny saying. Setting aside all the cultural levels, it just fits!! How tf does the whole TRF look so dry and dusty to a one???
They’ll get over it. They’re just mad because their dream of the Sussexes being pariahs and outcasts is DOA. The problem with royalists and the British Press is that Meghan and Harry have connections that many probably don’t even know about. They want to speak for all Americans and Hollywood as if they’re the gatekeepers. They’ve dragged Hollywood and celebs into their one sided war with the Sussexes. They don’t think Hollywood was paying attention to that? They’ve been insulting actors and actresses, which is Meghan’s background. Hollywood this and that..The problem with the British press is their hubris and ego. SouthPark was their dream but the concerts, soccer games and the celebrities showing them love and support is their nightmare.
I didn’t even know south park was still a thing until derangers went on and on about it and somehow lauded it as the barometer for American sentiment on a bunch of issues. I never thought south park was that funny even back in the day but my literal reaction was: ‘ people still watch that?’
They also forget that South Park did a pretty wicked send-up of Kate and William. It’s funny, how South Park was so prescient about the pegging rumors. The South Park skit involved a body part from Kate shoved into William’s “no sunshine” place.
Damn, @Ianne: And the BM let that scene about William and Kate shoving/sunshine go by without comment? Talk about protection from their media — unless they know something.
First the papers were crying about how miserable he looked at the Beyonce concert. Now they are mad that he was having a good time watching soccer and celebrities were eager to meet him. Those poison pens over there need to make up their minds. Or better yet, leave Harry alone because he’s never going back to live in that system again.
They are so, so salty that Harry is having a great time living in America. It’s burning them up.
This article reads like it was written by a jealous tween. Who is this dude? He’s literally whining about Harry
1) being present at the match and
2) having the nerve to enjoy himself. This is a grown-ass man writing this?
It sounds like he would have gone off in more of a Jeremy Clarkson-ish direction but had an editor who reined him in *slightly*. I don’t follow sports so idk if this guy is a “sports journalist” or whatever, but he comes across as a whiny little bitch.
Man, they REALLY can’t handle it when everyone doesn’t feel the exact same way that they do about the Sussexes. Bethenny Frankel is THE WORST and a complete idiot, yet even she seems to have gotten the memo that trashing H&M is no longer a good look.
Harry is impossibly hot.
That is all.
Really sick of this narrative that Harry and Meghan are useless and just spend all their time fame whoring and hanging out with celebrities, and they’re “famous for being famous”. It’s especially laughable when they also try to push the idea that the BRF are somehow superior to American celebrities because they…what? Just so happened to pop out of the right vagina and occasionally trudge out from one of their many palaces to smash a bottle of champagne on a ship, or cut a ribbon, or inconvenience teachers and irritate children?
And while the comparison is apparently absent from this particular article, these sycophants so dearly love to lump H&M in with the Kardashians, but FFS, the Kardashians set a better example for actual hustle than the BRF!
What’s funny is that they simultaneously want to pretend the BRF is better than celebrities while also ignoring how desperate the Leftover Royals are to rub shoulders with celebrities! From Keen and Mean to Chuckles and his mistress bride. They’re all desperate to be seen with celebrities and for celebrities to attach themselves to their projects or events.
I give you, their appearance on American idol, I think it was. Who knew that was still on tv? (Very apposite though). I mean. Make it make sense.
First, Harry’s “native” wife. Yeah we see your dog whistle, you racist.
Second, bahahaha, cry more, whiny Telegraph writer. What an utter clown. This definitely sounds like it’s coming from The Other Brother: I stomped my feet and demanded that everyone should hate Harry! I’m the heir! Why are celebrities (who won’t give me the time of day or join my projects) falling all over themselves to talk to Harry?! I’m the heir!!
The British press is such trash. Weren’t we told the Telegraph was a legit new source? Do they not hear how stupid they sound?? They literally sound like the deranger trolls who are waking up to the fact that they’ve been fed a steady diet of lies and that Harry and Meghan are actually happy, loved up, popular with celebrities, and very successful.
I had never heard the name of the writer so I looked him up. From his own website:
>Dave Seminara is a writer, former diplomat and host of the DeSantisland podcast, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.
He’s in my neck of the words, so barf. And he also loves the current Florida governor, OF COURSE.
Well that explains everything. This sounds like something a DeSatan worshipper would write. He can go choke on his bitterness. But evidently, when these UK rags want to write a misogynist or racist column, they will ghost write it and then pay the appropriate POC or American face to be the front. No doubt though that this tool agrees with what is written.
The DeSantisLand podcast?! LMFAOOOOO that explains everything. I was wondering who this asshole was but honestly that’s all we need to know. It all makes sense now. Lmfao. Thank you for looking that up!
I looked him up too. Harry has a book out that has broken records in HC, and still, potentially, has a few records to break when the PB comes out and the Grammys for audio books get announced. And that’s just ONE of Harry’s many careers and accomplishments.
Seminara, the professional writer, has a few books that —erm — haven’t done nearly as well as Harry’s. Lol: I guess Seminara’s own “blank spaces” are filled with hatred, self-hatred included.
I’m proud to say that people-like-me have little in common with Seminara (who must have had some pretty awful nicknames in middle school). We’re busy applauding Harry, and trying, in our own ways, to make the world a better, healthier place.
Right? The ‘native’ part was entirely intentional and offensive. And the addled-brained bit… What? These people are literally on drugs if they think either of them are addled. Or they’re simply thinking of Kate.
Exactly so, about the “native” part since they could have easily written “LA-born” in case a few people didn’t know where Meghan was from.
First – he was there to watch Messi/Miami play LAFC, not LA Galaxy. Kind of hilarious that he can’t even get that right.
Second – Harry didn’t have an occupation listed next to his name because he didn’t need one. He’s Prince Harry, and everyone knows who that is.
Third – this line – ” the media is forcing Harry news on us anyway” – LOL, that’s been the British press’s MO for the past 4 years now, they “force” H&M “news” on the public regardless if they’ve been seen in public, announced a project, etc. So its funny to see the british press complaining bc American news outlets are talking about Harry actually being out in public.
and then of course, we have the whole “Harry destroying the british press narrative of his unpopularity.” The BP is caught in between a rock and a hard place- they like when H&M are “hidden” for months because they can make up whatever BS they want. But they do need actual pictures, outings, projects, etc to generate more clicks and views. But those outings and projects destroy their BS narratives. Poor british media. What are the tabloids to do?!?!!?
And finally……we’ve said on here before countless times…..the british media just doesn’t get the American celebrity culture here. No one here gives a flying fig if Harry paid for his ticket or not. I would assume he didn’t and he was an invited guest, but I don’t really know or care. It’s just not something we focus on or care about. We assume most celebs get freebies and its just how things work. No one cares.
Yeah, your last point is such a stupid take for them to try to make. Did Pegs and Buttons pay for their Celtics tickets when they got booed at the game?? Or the previous basketball game where they sat courtside and fawned over Beyoncé? Do they really want to open that can of worms about royals (and a certain one’s grifting mother and sister) getting freebies?
I would say it’s insane that the British media has made untold sums using Harry and Meghan as click bait and then complains when US media cashes in on that same click bait, but we all know they’re shameless and insane so no point in pointing out the hypocrisy.
Yes, and when celebrities get freebies, they’re from private sources, not the government – unlike the RF.
FFS, THIS.
Funny they should say that Harry and Meghan are being “forced” on America, when Peggy Sue and Keen continually insist upon showing up at our doorstep, totally uninvited, and demanding our attention to whatever self-serving BS they happen to be shilling for at the moment.
This fellow is confused in so many ways. He complained about the media “forcing” news about Prince Harry on us, even though the stadium bleachers were packed with famous celebrities. However, the writer thoroughly misses the irony of his criticism, in that, with a stadium full of celebrities, the writer himself chooses to write about guess who but Prince Harry. Their venom is really twisting them into knots.
Apparently, it also slipped this guy’s notice that Prince Harry also had no last name. And since the writer wanted to make a point of his having no listed occupation, neither does any member of the royal family. In Harry’s case, however, that doesn’t mean that he does not work.
Harry’s name is Harry Spencer-Ragland. He was given this name on May 19, 2018 when he married Meghan Markle and ascended to a higher class of living. Upon his promotion to the position of Meghan’s husband, his royal title became meaningless since it was no longer of value.
Harry was previously known as Harry Wales when he was still a member of the trashy British royal family who are noted for being born from the right vaginas as well as being famous for being famous.
Harry’s last name, if he chooses to use one, is Mountbatten-Windsor.
@Becks, honestly, it’s exhausting how clueless they continue to be. Prince Harry didn’t need to list a “profession” because HE IS PRINCE HARRY. And they try to spin this as a negative? Lol
As for the freebies, they’re deluding themselves that the BRF doesn’t get just as many discounts/freebies/“deals” (e.g. Land Rover), it’s just that the RF has to sneak around to do it, and always lies about it in an effort to cover it up.
Harry and Meghan are allowed to just accept a comped ticket or whatever. Kate is the one who has designers send things to Pippa who then gives them to her, jumping through hoops to make it look like she pays full-price for everything and acquires all of her clothes, accessories, etc. “legitimately.” But that’s BS and we all know it.
They really are too stupid to live. You can’t have it both ways, morons. Either your royals are the most special people to ever grace the planet, or everyone should hate Harry…a royal.
But South Park😂. The BM seems a little stunned and frozen at the moment. But let them dethaw, and they’ll be back to creating fake realities through their words. Even this guy claims Harry’s hardly made a splash stateside, and yet the whole article is about everyone fawning over Harry despite other big names being there too.
Who does he think those millions of people buying Harry’s book are? And hardly made a splash here? What an idiot.
It really is strange how these people contradict themselves without even realizing it. Harry barely made a splash yet he starts his article with how harry was THE star that was included in most headlines about the match. Seems like he is making plenty of splashes to me.
Oh, I they realize it, they’re just hoping their low information readers wont/dont. Reminds me of bad debating.
That part about the clickbait had me on the floor. What’s this?? U.S. news sources are using Prince Harry’s name as clickbait, just like you, in this very article you want us to read about Prince Harry.
It’s so, so funny that they still mention South Park at every opportunity. I had no idea that show was even still on and don’t know a soul who’s watched it in decades.
When I was in college, frat-bro types thought it was funny, and I guess maybe it was considered “edgy” (lol) when it first came out. But everyone moved on years ago.
The BM tries to act like it’s a reliable barometer of American culture/opinion/whatever and that’s just so far from the truth.
You would think they would stop considering how bad the episode is about William and Kate, LOL.
That little clip with the scarf makes me smile with delight! So glad they are here, and safe, and living their lives 💗
I can not speak for celebrities but I can say what attracts me to Harry and Meghan is their authenticity. Harry comes across as an average man who loves his family and would move heaven and earth to keep them safe. Meghan lived the meet and greet lifestyle before she met her love and she has resumed being her authentic self with friends and colleagues and it just seems so natural (authentic). From my vantage point neither one of them come across as anything other than authentic and you just sense it so easily. You can always sense when someone puts on airs and these two do not, they just live well and people are attracted to them. It does not hurt that both are very attractive.
“this addle-brained, publicity-seeking duo”
Again, projecting Will and Kate traits on H&M. Ridiculous.
I suspect Camilla Tominey is the actual writer of this unhinged piece.
What occupation will William put down when he is visiting nyc for an unnecessary trip.
Statesman
Future King
Middle East peacemaker
Homelessness expert
Environmentalist
Owner of Africa
My Brother’s Nemesis
“Owner of Africa”
😭
– Keen Incandescent
– The Other Brother
The writer is not from the US, they may have paid a US writer to put his name on something they wrote, no US writer would comment on who paid for his ticket, that is pure BM BS
The whole thing boils down to, “Harry is mine to write about, not yours!” Makes zero sense for an American.
This genuinely made me chuckle. It’s so hilariously bitter.
Now that Harry and Meghan are “just celebrities” what does it matter if they have any occupation, do anything useful with their time, or just swan around attending concerts and sporting events for free? It’s nobody’s business because they’re private citizens. The papers lead with his name because it sells. Which is why this clown is writing about Harry too. He knows this. We all know this. What a farce.
SO bitter!! I doubt this guy would be asking why Oprah or Madonna or Cher didn’t have a “job” or whatever listed after their name.
They are SO. MAD. at how completely the Sussexes have eclipsed the BRF in the public consciousness. And I’m loving it.
“He wore an LA Galaxy scarf, but when someone asked him if he had any advice for Messi, he reportedly raised a thumb and said, “Message for Messi? Put it in the net!” It seems that the Prince’s disloyalty isn’t just reserved for the Royal family.” This made me laugh out loud, because let’s ignore all of the real issues with racism and misogyny and financial and emotional abuse that their story entails. Here’s two people that went to a summer concert and a summer soccer game and people are this angry about it. Imagine, being this worked up writing whole articles in national newspapers and and putting people on the front page of said newspapers because of that. Couldn’t be me.
Seriously, it couldn’t be me either.
Just a quick question, who has been loyal to Harry, in his entire life? But sure, bitch about his “disloyalty” when he’s displaying good sportsmanship. I know you don’t recognize it from covering the other royals, but this is what it looks like, I promise!
Seriously, does anyone believe Prince Harry is or should be a LA Galaxy superfan? My son is a born and raised Angeleno who plays on his school’s soccer team, and HE doesn’t give a shit about the LA Galaxy.
Harry is charismatic and people of all types are drawn to him. The tabloids know this and are angry with the prissy royals who think that they should be adored that they are left with. They can’t have what Harry had so they will do all they can to try and destroy Harry but what they are doing is making Harry much more beloved because people see the abuse he and Meg have suffered at the tabloids and families hands. They will never stop trying to destroy him with their incessant crap articles of bitterness.
LOL. “David Beckham goes to soccer match” isn’t news.
Please don’t ask David Beckham to speak. That whiny voice just grates.
Hilarious. A click bait article complaining about click bait.
What makes me LOL is the complaint that Harry hasn’t achieved anything to earn his celebrity status. Of course he didn’t do anything to earn the spotlight. He was born into the BRF. But they don’t make that complaint about literally anyone else is that family of parasites.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander! Take that attitude and turn it towards the rest of them who are currently leeching off of the British public. Leave the one of the public dole alone.
IKR? Is the *writer* insinuating that the Invictus Games are nothing? That Sentebale is nothing? That Travelyst is nothing? That being CIO of BetterUp is nothing? That 2 tours of duty in Afghanistan is nothing? This drivel was clearly written by a British tabloid scum-bag and the guy who purportedly wrote it probably got paid for it and just rubber-stamped it.
“certain class of people” interpreted as black people.
Why do you care so much? If you’re not interested move on or else you’ve identified yourself as hate for hire. I wonder if this HFH hates H&M on a cellular level, or is that just HFH Clarkson? If you spend your day hating strangers who have on affect on your life get therapy.
Oh my, if this idiot wants to see what an “addled brain” can do, maybe he should reread his own garbage! Harry and Megan aren’t forced on anyone, one, it’s the media who destroy a rain forest every day just for clicks, and two, they live private lives, other than when they are either doing something for a charity they support, or shock horror, relaxing doing something millions of people do every weekend or, if your a UK Royal, every bloody day! This is all for the run up to invictus. They don’t care about the veterans, they just want to pull Harry and invictus down. Today there has been over 21 posts with pictures of keen and wank on Facebook, nothing about any (god forbid) work they might be doing. Just airbrushed pictures (and lord knows they must keep really busy) people like this moron has fallen for the media narrative that he has worked with, well tough, he’s never met Harry or Megan and to say they want to hang out with celebrities 😂😅😅Dolly Parton anyone
“expect to find at the Super bowl final.”
We don’t describe football that way here. It’s pre-season, regular season, playoffs, then Super Bowl. This guy may now live in the U.S., but he’s obviously British. He’s just an imported salty old rooster that can claim to be an “American source” for the British tabloids.
The best part was in R.S Locke’s video, where someone asked Harry if he was an Aston Villa fan (W’s team) and Harry immediately responded “No! Wrong!” 😂 not to mention the perfect timing of the reporter “we see you Harry” oh yes we do 😂😂😂
lol he’s an Arsenal fan! He did not want to be associated with william’s team LOL.
We went on holiday to England, Wales and Scotland. Tbh, we didn’t chat about the royals with the locals often, but it does seem to be true that the British abhor Meghan especially and they aren’t keen on Americans in general.
LOL
“[A]nd they aren’t keen on Americans in general” except when they need money or to make advantageous trade deals. Or worldwide attention, celebrities, and news apparently. And as for abhorring Meghan, it’s truly shocking to me that a country which wallowed in colonizing countries with people of color would “abhor” a woman of color. Just shocking.
Well said.
They have an inferiority complex with the US. They still want to be the big important empire but deep down they know they aren’t that important. The whole Biden/Ireland episode was a perfect example.
So you’re saying that while you were on vacation, random locals just started sh!t-talking Americans and Meghan in particular? Okay. Sounds fun.
@Lorelie- sadly, that happens a lot. People love to tell Americans what is wrong with their country. One interesting time was when a Greek Coummunist started ranting at me at a cocktail party once he realized I live in the US. He went on and on – and the irony was that this was his party at a giant villa, built on a cliff that overlooked his private beach and marina where he kept his many yachts.
“I’d like to believe that they are not, and the media is forcing Harry news on us anyway, but I fear that Harry and Meghan are indeed popular here with a certain class of people I have little in common with.”
But YOU are apart of the media and are writing about Harry and Meghan! If you don’t respect them and think them stupid, move on and write about some other shit. Oh wait. You can’t because you’re being used by the BP to write nonessential drivel from the “American” perspective. Okay buddy. Keep crying those, cause H&M ain’t going anywhere.
Maybe the US can show bully boy william, just how unpopular HE IS in the States, after all Harry lives and works in the lovely US, bully boy just uses it as a photo op and contributes sod all there or at home
This hack only showed the snobbishness of certain factions of British society: that Hollywood is rich trash, and basically the BRF would look down on them. For the most part Hollywood proper earned their own money and status and a lot would not be impressed about a bunch who didn’t work to get where they are. And the treatment is seen as the treatment of themselves.
Considering W&K are actually huge starfckers who try to meet celebrities every chance they get and rope them into their projects whenever possible, the “journalists” over there should maybe think twice before they trash everyone in “Hollywood” as a whole.
I also think this is funny in comparison to the dolly parton story. H&M are mingling with A-listers and billionaires; Kate can’t get Queen Dolly to stop by for tea.
I’d forgotten about the Dolly story already, but you’re right! That does make it even funnier, lol.
As does remembering how awkward W&K’s meeting with Beyoncé and Jay Z in NY was. You could tell they had absolutely nothing to talk about. Then Kate followed it up with that cringey, awful photo with LeBron.
Cry more, bitter, racist man. He’d better be careful. In his eagerness to belittle Harry’s career and philanthropic achievements, he’s inadvertently highlighting the lack of substance of the rest of the RF. You can rattle off 4 or 5 big accomplishments for Harry and their actual impact globally. What has WanK done? If the writer is saying Harry’s a nobody and should be ignored, what does that say about William?
What can we even call this level of psychosis? 🤣🤣🤣 Articles like these are literally the problem. Articles like these are why Harry and Meghan’s celebrity status has reached a zenith that is reserved for very few.
The media writes literally 100s if not 1000s of articles about Harry and Meghan in any given month (even when they do absolutely nothing). The media has literally turned Harry and Meghan news into a global addiction for many people (some more healthy than others). Yet now this same media is shocked that people can’t go a day without their fix?
It’s the Kardashian and Trump phenomenon all over again, except unlike these parties, Harry and Meghan are not actively seeking this level of notability nor are they willing recipients of the god-like worship they are given by the media.
People can call it hate but really it’s obsession. Harry and Meghan are the media’s obsession and in turn have become many peoples obsession, all thanks to the media. And the worst part, is so many people are making money off this global obsession which, sadly for Harry and Meghan, means the obsession will not cease any time soon.
My hope is that Harry and Meghan figure out a way to monetize all the free press that is foisted onto them. After all why should everyone else make money off of them, their image and/or reparations.
This fool. “Certain class (meaning color) of people”. Some people just can’t help themselves…
The part about “Fellow Brit” David Beckham is quite humorous. We don’t check for him like that. He’s no longer a soccer star and soccer wasn’t a big name sport in the US when he was a huge star. He has name recognition and some might know who his wife is but most probably couldn’t tell much else. He’s now a businessman and they rarely get mentioned ahead of celebrities. Jeff Bezos was at Beyonce’s birthday party but despite his billionaire status, no U.S. article led with his name. The whole world pretty much knows who he is but unless we’re cussing him out for raising Prime membership prices, missing or late packages, or his company’s mistreatment of employees, we don’t really pay too much attention to him. NFL team owners are billionaires and their star athletes are mentioned first in the headlines. They just wouldn’t get the number of clicks a celebrity would and none of them are whining to the press about it.
And is this clown really trying to make a big deal out of Harry not having an occupation listed next to his name? He’s Prince Harry and he wears a lot of hats – entrepreneur, philanthropist, business executive, mental health advocate etc. One doesn’t really need to add anything next to his name.
I want to thank this “writer” for making me laugh so hard this morning.
“Certain class of people” snobbish dick. He actually thinks because his family murdered lied and stole to become rich he is better than everyone whose family worked their way up from nothing
Id wager Harry is popular because he is like his Mum. He connects with people. William is like his father he actually thinks he IS better than everyone else because his family killed everyone in line to get the crown. The UK media is racist as fuk and actually think if they say it enough it will become true, and the poor, sad dick who wrote this piece, truly doesn’t have anything in common with the people that like Harry. They’re decent, hardworking, fair minded, sympathetic, empathetic people who see in him many of those qualities they see in himself. Of course this snobbish dick has “nothing in common” with people like that. He is still bitter his family no longer has slaves and that apartheid didn’t spread to the US completely. With no slaves, he has no one to rape and abuse and steal from, to make himself feel important and special a
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Beautifully said Dora and hundred per cent accurate .
I don’t think an American would write “certain class of people” but “ certain segment of the population” is more in keeping. It’s the British who have the class concept embedded in their minds.
LOL Go cry in Jacob Rees Mogg’s lap. 😆
Sorry to be picky on this, but a soccer fan, this repeated error is getting really annoying. The game was between LAFC and Inter Miami. LAFC and LA Galaxy are two different teams! Yes, both MLS, but they are separate!
I would love to have been a fly on the wall when William saw Harry chumming it up with noted celebrity environmental activist Leo DiCaprio*.
*I know Leo is problematic but he’s famous for this and you know this will stick in Willy’s craw.
Same. I wouldn’t be surprised if William had approached Leo at some point to “partner” on environmental efforts and Leo declined or blanked him altogether, lol.
(And yes they’re both enormous hypocrites, but here we are)
harry and leo have already worked together on a campaign. it’s to end the Okavango River Basin oil drilling.
it’s KILLING them that Harry and Meghan are so *sui generis* that they need no description, no introduction.
I question if this was actually written by an American. I’ve never heard of the Super Bowl being called the Super Bowl final.
There’s no way an American cares about Harry being in a headline and not David Beckham. Americans don’t care about David Beckham. Yes, Will Ferrell is a bigger headliner than David Beckham.
1. The British royalists are trying to sell a false narrative about the Sussex marriage to deflect from William and Kate’s troubled marriage. 2. Soccer originated in China in the 3rd Century B.C… soccer was not formalized in England until the 19th Century.
Not that we didn’t already know, but this level of obsession with the Sussexes is absolutely wild.
It’s like watching someone end a relationship and the one who got dumped just can’t stop talking about them, following them, and smearing them to anyone who will listen, making them look more and more obsessed and unstable. Wait, hold on. That’s EXACTLY what happened!
Not that the British press has ever endeared itself to me, but constantly getting the team name wrong is certainly not helping. LAFC (Los Angeles Football Club) not LA Galaxy. Dale dale dale, Black and Gold! 🙂
I have to believe that this was written by someone British, because I can’t believe an American would be this stupid. There are so many problems with this article from my point of view. They dis race (native?) and every other non white and hetero, they dis actors and actresses, they dis practically everyone and put the cherry on top by bringing in class. They just dissed every American who isn’t a MAGA. This will bring people over to their side–NOT. Way to stick the landing.
100% agree. No way this was written by an American. A typical MAGA does not care about royalty. Esp if they have to pay taxes for them. Not to mention MAGAs are made fun of in England.
I’ve come to the conclusion that this type of coverage is best ignored. The negative bias is obvious. It’s repetitive. I’m tired of it.
They are hardly making a splash in America! That’s why Everytime they show up somewhere they make headlines! 😂