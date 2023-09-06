‘Royal sources’ are still mad that Prince Harry wanted Meghan to come to Balmoral

Never forget that King Charles’s first act as monarch was calling Prince Harry and telling him that Meghan isn’t part of the family, that she was not welcome at Balmoral, and that Harry could not have his wife beside him on the day QEII passed away. The first act of Charles’s reign was a wall-to-wall smear job on Harry and Meghan for having the audacity to simply want to be together on a painful day of mourning. As we come up on QEII’s death-anniversary, there are a lot of pieces about what really happened in the chaos of those first days of Charles’s reign. I’m so glad that Harry wrote about it in Spare too, because it means that “royal sources” can’t lie about what Harry did and said during that hellish two-week hostage situation. Well, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast has a piece about what happened on that day one year ago, and a huge chunk of the article is devoted to the Sussex drama. Again, seemingly everyone in the family was more focused on snubbing, marginalizing and smearing the Sussexes rather than mourning the queen.
Buckingham Palace announced at 12.50pm that William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie were on their way to Scotland. Things should have now at moved at dizzying speed, with a military jet laid on to whisk the royal party to Scotland reportedly due to take off at 1:30pm. In the event, however, it didn’t take off until 2:40pm. A military source has told The Daily Beast that the delay was caused by a row within the family, who were outraged by a suggestion by Harry that he, and, controversially, Meghan could be given a spot on the plane.
While the Netflix show Harry & Meghan had not yet screened, and Harry’s memoir had not been published, relations were still very bad between the couple and the family, particularly William. Harry said in his memoir that he texted William, asking if he and Meghan could get a lift with him to Scotland.
“It was insane,” a friend of William’s told The Daily Beast. “They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists. Harry had completely betrayed William, and he was holding the memoir [published after the queen’s death] and the Netflix series over them as well. They hadn’t exchanged a cordial word in months. And then he is texting him, saying, ‘Can we get a lift with you.’ I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan too? Er, no thanks.”
What Harry and Meghan did next both infuriated the royals and brought matters swiftly to a head: they told their team to publicly announce not only that they would be missing the WellChild Awards, but that they were both going to Balmoral. A former palace staffer told The Daily Beast: “You need an invite to go to Balmoral at any time, let alone a moment of massive constitutional upheaval. They knew Meghan wasn’t wanted. No-one had replied to their messages, no-one had invited her to come. Kate, who had known the queen for decades, wouldn’t have dreamed of being there at her deathbed. But for some reason, Meghan wanted to insert herself into it, so they tried to bounce the [future] king into accepting it by publicly announcing it.”
If that was the Sussexes’ plan, it didn’t work. The moment he heard Harry and Meghan’s statement, Charles knew he had to put his foot down, and he called Harry and told him not to bring Meghan. Harry described the sequence of events in his book: “We told our team to confirm: we’d be missing the WellChildAwards and hurrying up to Scotland. Then came another call from Pa. He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want … her. He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way. He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming. Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t. Then that’s all you needed to say.”
In Harry’s telling, by the time this unseemly argument with his father concluded, it was “mid-afternoon,” he hadn’t heard from William, who he had texted looking for a lift, and so he had to charter a private plane. Intriguingly, however, a military source told The Daily Beast that the RAF jet—carrying William, Edward, Sophie and Andrew—sat on the tarmac at Northolt airport for up to an hour before taking off at 2:40pm. The source said that they believed the delay was due to uncertainty about whether Harry was expected on the plane.
“I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan too? Er, no thanks.” “They knew Meghan wasn’t wanted…But for some reason, Meghan wanted to insert herself into it.” This is still utterly disgusting and racist. In QEII’s final minutes on this earth, her heirs were solely focused on being too racist to accept Harry’s Black wife in Scotland. They were focused on isolating Harry, as they have been for years, on punishing him and otherizing him for marrying Meghan and loving Meghan. I’ve said this before, but the Windsors really don’t understand the concept of “you can have disagreements within a family and still put aside your differences to come together for the big events.” What should have been a mournful, grief-stricken time for the family to simply put their differences aside for a week became an exercise in dehumanizing, humiliating, degrading and marginalizing the Sussexes by any means necessary.
I’m glad Harry and Meghan that toxicity. The irony of telling Harry and Meghan to move on but the press and palace refuse too because they have nothing else if they don’t. This weekend sent them into a tizzy didn’t it. Harry’s book explained everything and sold 6 million copies worldwide. Whining about something that happened in the Daily Beast a year ago is not going to work. They were smart for doing that docuseries and book.
Hearing Meghan and Balmoral in the same sentence is jarring at this point. We just spent the weekend seeing her thriving and comfortable in her home territory, looking like more like Rachel Zane than she has in years, as if that whole period with TRF was just a bad dream. Like what does Balmoral have to do with Meghan anymore? The culture has moved on.
This was not about grief; there’s no love lost between those individuals. Balmoral was about jockeying for position for the dependents and keeping their income streams going, C3’s glee at finally becoming top banana, and W’s glee at getting his hands on the Duchy and all that lovely money. W didn’t want K around for obvious reasons and that meant no M. All these articles going around in circles, it’s just about money (and jealousy), which is related to the money.
^^ Honestly, the Balmoral snub wasn’t just about money and jealousy. Chuck, Willy and their courtier co-horts were livid about Meghan and the Oprah interview. H&M mutually gave the interview, but the royals chiefly blamed and attacked Meghan. We all, as supporters, know very well that H&M decided to speak out and tell some truths because the royals and the rota/ tabloids refused to stop attacking and smearing the Sussexes, especially Meghan. The attempt to publicly erase Meghan from Archie’s birth certificate, by leaking it to a rota gossip was one step too far in the smear campaign.
I feel certain that H&M had been planning to talk with Oprah in 2021 solely about their new life and their upcoming projects. The birth certificate attack, coming while Meg was pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage, surely was the last straw. I believe that is what cemented H&M’s decision to give an open-ended interview to Oprah, in which they would try to clear the air and fight back against the Salty Isle carnival. Harry explicitly said in the interview that they wanted the royal family to, “Call off the dogs!”
Chuck, Willy, and the tabloids ignored the plea, and continued to viciously double-down against Meghan & Harry, by constantly accusing them of lying and attacking the firm. In fact, H&M had stayed quiet and under-the-radar for far too long, in the face of relentless smears. Meg said to Oprah, “I don’t know why if the palaces are involved in leaking untruths against us, they would expect us to remain quiet.” Meghan standing up to their vicious nonsense in the Oprah interview, and in the editorially slanted ‘The Cut’ interview, had Chuck & Willy enraged and beside themselves. They didn’t realize they were messin’ with the wrong bada$$ b$*ch!
BS re the Balmoral crap! Bottom line: They never wanted Meghan there, period, over and beyond any other petty monetary and jealousy reasons. Neither Chuck nor Willy were there to greet Harry either. The pissants! 🙄
ALL these articles about Meghan and to some degree Harry are just distractions
FROM the FACT that the RF is just lazy, entitled grifters
William didn’t want Meghan there as a witness for whatever he was going to say or do to Harry on that plane ride. Sounds like they’re trying to blame Harry for not making it to see the queen on time. Not Harry’s fault if they sat there for an hour deciding whether to let him on the plane.
It’s very weird to blame the delay on Harry when he was not invited to join them on the flight. These people are not normal.
^^ Exactly! Harry laid out what happened in Spare, and they simply can’t deny the truth! Thus, they try to twist, spin, and create various fictitious narratives, in order to distract from Harry’s honesty. The BRF and the BM are desperate and running on empty. Yet, they keep trying to double down on their lies. The Salty a’holes didn’t want Meghan nor Harry on that plane. GTFOH! 🖕🏽
Could Kate have been on the plane and it took an hour to kick her off?
Anyway, this article has a lot of lies. Making it sound like Balmoral is some sort of fortress. We know they all came and went as they pleased when qe2 was alive and probably still now.
“Could Kate have been on the plane and it took an hour to kick her off?”
LMAO…Thank you!
No other wives? Like Sophie? smh
Or Crocmilla? Anne’s husband? And no one seems to ever question why Kate who was married to William for ten years with three kids, “wouldn’t dream of coming”. I guess she’s “not family” either? Hmm. I can’t with these people. They, along with their press minions, can all FO to Hell’s sub-basement where they belong.
I’ve said from the get-go that William didn’t want Kate there either. So she wasn’t. And in addition to their racism and pettiness, it would have looked bad for Meghan to be there but not Kate. It’s all as ugly as it can possibly be, especially when you’re trying to project this happy, loving family image. And here we are one year later and they’re still talking about how “uppity” Meghan was! My mother used to have a saying, “Stop walking through the 💩 to make it stink.”
THIS is truly something for more focus. The long-standing wife of the new heir wouldn’t dream of it? Would have made more sense if they said “she would have gone but felt it more important to stay back with the kids” but I guess then their othering of Meghan is too obvious.
Anne’s husband doesn’t really “count” for this since he and Anne were already in Scotland. And even Sophie I give a pass to since she was the daughter in law.
Really, what it all boils down to is the line about “Kate wasn’t coming, therefore Meg couldnt.” Kate didn’t go bc William didnt want her there and therefore Meghan had to stay home as well. Do I think Charles might not have wanted Meghan there in general? Or that William might not have wanted to have flown with her? Yes. But I think the crux of the matter was that Kate wasn’t wanted there by her own husband so Meghan couldn’t go.
@MsIam: “They, along with their press minions, can all FO to Hell’s sub-basement where they belong.”
💯 🎯 👍🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🕳 💣
THAT AGAIN🤣🤣🤣
@swaz they haven’t really gotten over Oprah yet and that was 2 years ago, and W has been reported to be banging on walls in incandescent rage for 3 so we’ll probably be hearing this dribble for the next two years
Yep, and The Cut profile, along with the glam on-point photos of fierce, free, thriving Meghan, threw them further into enraged convulsions. 🤣 😂 😆
The longer she stays away, the further into the past the stories become. Already feels like a forgotten era in some ways.
It really does. It feels like the queen died two or three years ago instead of last year. The only thing the Unroyals and the press have is their bitterness to keep them company.
It really does seem like it was much more than a year ago!
I think this just goes to show that they’re more of a corporation than a family. A horribly run corporation but still, because in that moment of grief isolating other people should not be on your mind. Beyond the fact that the documentary nor Spare had come out yet and neither spent any time” slagging” off the family. Your grandmother just died and your brother needs a ride to the family home and wants to bring his wife, in what reality is this a time to be like no and how dare you ask? I know I’m in a bubble because obviously I like Harry and Meghan but to even casual observers this had to seem pretty horrendous correct? It’s like they can’t even control themselves in the worst situations to try to one up and pull rank on each other. What a horrible look.
Yes, but racism happens in families. They’re horrible and cold and calculating like a firm, but they’re also racist.
Spot on @Dee(2). The whole diabolical relationship between the BRF/BM vs. the Sussexes is vomit inducing. Still, a year later, it’s the same. Instead of sympathy & empathy about people’s feelings with QE2’s passing, it’s about, “HOW THEY SHUNNED HARRY & MEGHAN”.
It’s not a good look for the salty vile isle. (I do recognize there are very decent people there that also see the bs with the BRF/BM)
The C&C’s & WanK’s are still bitter that QE2 took Meghan on a solo overnight engagement before Kate & Camz. THAT is the big story. Harry & QE2 had their secrets.
Harry lives in their heads. That’s all their heads have room for and the hell with anything else including QEII’s death. Well actually Chuckles had a wee bit of room in his head to go mushroom hunting as his mother lay dying. But sure Meg had some nerve wanting to pay her respects to the Queen that she was on good terms with and who even though in California still found time to zoom with.
It may sound a little macabre, but I’ve wondered if it was NOT a coincidence that TQ passed at a time when she knew Harry and Meghan were nearby. Have seen examples with people around me, someone holding on for a significant event, who passes shortly afterwards. Remember the supposed confusion about getting word to Harry that Philip had died. No need to worry about H&M having to get to the UK from CA, or additional obstacles Charles might throw in the way of them being there in time to at least see her (well, Harry anyway) at the end with the rest of the family, and be part of the extended funeral ceremonies. They were already in England.
@Windyriver. I have had people in my family do that too. They waited till someone they needed was there. This could’ve been the case with QEII.
My grandmother died the day after my birthday one year and my mom swears that subconsciously, she waited so my birthday wouldn’t be “ruined.” I believe that sort of thing is possible.
Yes, this happened with my Dad last year. He was terminal, we flew to see him, and the whole family was together for the funeral.
Not macabre at all @windyriver. I get chills about times similar things have happened within my own life. I’ll still get teary eyed remembering a moment when a sibling made an unusual visit from far away and our father passed when they were present.
Why can’t these folks tell the truth? Kate wasn’t there because William didn’t want her there. If she wasn’t there, then Meghan couldn’t be either–that would raise questions no one wants raised. When will the British media stop ignoring the elephant in the room that is the Wales sham marriage?
The fact that William got his “friend” to make nasty comments about Meghan being on the plane with them when the original focus was what Harry said in Spare, placing the exclusion in Charles, really shows how out of touch and bitter William remains about everything. He thinks he’s being reasonable giving Sykes that nonsense story. I strongly suspect William had a fit on Charles over the phone making sure that Meghan was not going to attend.
And yes, kate wasn’t going to see the queen because first the queen never liked her, she tolerated her. And most importantly William did not want kate there because he has not wanted to be in the same space as Kate any more than he absolutely had to.
Harry could have easily made a few comments about William and Kate living separate lives by then and put it in Spare, but he has refrained from those discussions. Because that is the real reason Kate didn’t go. A woman who was foraging the dead queen’s jewels prior to the funeral and Angela Kelly being locked out is not a woman who cared about mourning the queen.
By this point, even Tom Sykes must be rolling his eyes at the KP one-note samba. For some reason, they didn’t regurgitate the “William really really hates them” line this time. What’s up with that?
Thank you!!! It’s like everyone (BM) is projecting that sham marriage of WanK unto M&H. They are pathetic.
No wives but Sophie was there???
“When will the British media stop ignoring the elephant in the room that is the Wales sham marriage?”
Never, lol. Most of the British press have either neutral or negative feelings about these two (see the pre-Meghan coverage), but they’re the future king and queen, so reporters won’t do anything worse than the occasional mild jab. It’s going to take something that’s seriously damaging and unable to be covered up for the royal rota to spill the beans about their marriage implosion. Not sure what that would be though.
You’re probably right, but I hope that if they continue to steadily lose money, that will force them to start some “real” coverage of W&K. People who dislike the Sussexes are going to care less and less, and not want to keep reading the same repetitive BS over and over again. At some point the BM has got to pivot to something else, something new and more profitable.
Kate of Adelaide. This story mentions its proximity to Frogmore and therefore, we now see, the need to evict Harry and Meghan. It was too close! They might have seen what was going on there.
Amazing how they discount not only Harry but Jenna Bush Hager’s on the record version of events in favor of anonymous royal sources. Everyone else is wrong and lying.
What did Jenna Bush Hager say? And what was her connection to it? I missed all that.
Her timeline of events was much later in the day than what this article claims happened, which the DB waved off as her being confused because of “jet lag.”
I had no idea that Jenna said anything— do you happen to have a link? That’s interesting.
Charles was at Dumfries House with Jenna the night before and day of. Camilla was supposed to be at DH for an interview with Jenna regarding a book choice.
At best, Charles got to Balmoral around 2pm. Who knows when Camz arrived. A number of lies. Some BM claimed Camz cancelled a cancer hospital engagement that day. It’s on record she was suppose to be meeting with Jenna.
https://www.today.com/news/news/jenna-bush-hager-dinner-king-charles-queens-death-rcna47266
The plane wasn’t delayed because of Harry. William never replied to Harry’s text. It was delayed, possibly due to weather. It was windy and rainy that day or Charles wanted to get there before William and told him to sit tight.
@Lorelei — Here’s a link to an article that explains things: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/jenna-bush-hager-king-charles-queen-elizabeth-death-b2166393.html
Thank you! Now that I’ve reread it, it does sound vaguely familiar so I guess I knew about it at the time, but there was so much going on that I forgot.
I will *never* forget, however, how that vile family treated Meghan the entire time she was in the UK for the funeral.
I don’t understand what is wrong with these people (other than racism. Oh, and hypocrisy. Aaand let’s not forget greed. Or spite.).
Like, it’s a castle. Even if they thought only blood relatives could be at the bedside, the place is FULL of other places people can be. Why on earth would the spouses not be in the same building?
That’s my first thought too… the article seethes that they didn’t want Meghan at the Queen’s deathbed… I would be surprised if Meghan wanted to be in the actual bedroom as well… just there in the room where Harry stayed to support him.
And let’s face it, if Meghan decided to not go, the press would be all over it… HOW DARE SHE… she knew she was going to get smeared either way… this just made the family look as petty and horrible as they are anyway.
Yes. Meghan was never trying to “insert herself” in the death of the queen or whatever constitutional hoopla happened afterwards. She wanted to support her husband, which she easily could have done from any other location on palace grounds, an offer she likely made.
It boils down to the optics of Meghan going and Kate not, which is really an ongoing problem for the royals (Diana statue, etc.) and none of Meghan’s concern.
In a normal marriage a wife wants to be with her husband when they have lost a loved one. Only in the William and Kate fake marriage do they make excuses otherwise.
(The school day was basically done when William was heading out and nanny Maria could easily have handled things. It’s not like the kids didn’t know their great grandmother was doing poorly.. they saw her at the jubilee).
Interesting that Sykes does not warn his “source” how racist and misogynist he sounds.
A “are you sure you want this out there?” would go a long way.
Would Sykes even care that it is racist? Plus, he probably doesn’t view it as racist since he is a royalist. He’s happy to write about whatever KP spills to him about Meghan & Harry from William’s perspective because those articles will always get high views.
The “source” is probably William
What monsters they are. Charles refusing to let Meghan go with harry and the mantra apparently was she and harry asked for it. Those awful people believe they did nothing wrong. Charles dishonored his.mother and father with all the negativity about them in his authorized biography
Charles is so spineless. And he lied. It was about Kate not being allowed to go so therefore there’s no way Meghan was going to seem more accepted and welcome than Kate. William’s disdain for his own wife sure creates a ripple effect in how others are treated.
Apparently Betty was sick for years and using a wheel chair and heavily medicated, bone cancer is one of the most painful cancers.
“Kate, who had known the queen for decades, wouldn’t have dreamed of being there at her deathbed.”
Yeah, Kate wasn’t wanted. She’d have been there if she was.
“He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way. He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming. Kate wasn’t coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn’t. Then that’s all you needed to say.”
So it seems like Charles was denigrating Meg while banning her which upset Harry more than the ban itself. I bet Chuckles said “Meghan wanted to insert herself into it” or something racist.
“Charles knew he had to put his foot down”
Bull. Will saw the news H&M were coming and whined to pa. And I’d bet anything that Chuckles was parroting Will to Harry when he said the things Harry found nonsensical and disrespectful.
Oh, and Will intentionally left Harry’s text on read hoping it would prevent him from going.
For sure William was on the phone with Charles complaining about Meghan. That they wasted an hour over this and everyone missed getting there in time shows how they just are so wrapped up in their petty nonsense.
Sounds like someone (Charles?) was okay with letting only Harry on the plane, hence the takeoff delay. They would have loved the image of Harry getting off the plane with his family but no Meghan. “Harry Sees the Light and Tells Meghan No” or “Grief Brings Harry Back to His Senses and his Family” would have been the headlines. Harry refused to play into it and said no thanks I’ll find my own way up. Only then the royal jet took off. Seems like they knew the Queen was dead so no hurry.
@Rapunzel, and it was such a stupid thing for them to lie about because FOR ONCE, Kate actually did have a good excuse for missing something: her kids were starting at a brand new school that day. And they’d just moved into a new home. Plus, she had to tell them that their great-grandmother had passed away. That’s a lot for little kids in one day, and I think anyone would have understood that Kate chose to stay home.
(For the record I absolutely think that Kate wanted to go but William didn’t want her there— but that doesn’t negate the fact that she had a good excuse built in. Instead, they chose to lie to the public, as usual.)
Yes, exactly! Had that been the public explanation for Kate’s absence, I would have actually applauded, thinking that she was more sensitive to the potential for emotional distress in the sort of Early Years than I had realized.
Yet they still wonder why Meghan doesn’t want to step foot in that place even with security for Well Child event. Only so many times you have to tell a person they aren’t welcome before they get it.
I don’t know who is advising these people.
They really think that this article puts them in a good light?
I am sure that when he was notified that the Queen was seriously ill it was mentioned about going to Balmoral. Why would Harry text William about getting a ride?
Their behavior was horrible and made worst with the leaking. There is nothing that can justify what they did to Harry and Meghan – nothing.
Nothin Harry has said about them makes them look bad to me–Harry simply confirmed what a lot of us already suspected about the royals’ dysfunction. What has completely turned my stomach and turned me against them is their own behavior over the past few years. The royals have shown themselves to be toxic, racist, spineless, graceless, and utterly stupid. They don’t deserve to be called royal at all. I view them in the same way as I view MAGAs. Something akin to disgust, contempt, with a tinge of pity.
You know if it were me, and I had spent my entire life being aware that my family was an inseparable part of my nation’s history and therefore world history, I would simply err on the side of grace and kindness whenever I could. Especially for marriages, births and deaths.
If you wanted people to speak well of you, you should have behaved better.
Yes, Charles, Camilla, Kate and William should have behaved better. Instead they’re now just seen as out of touch and racist.
Balmoral is where the Charles and William talked about inheritance and the Dutchy transfer. They didn’t want the two wives involved in that discussion at all. Kate had already been moved into her separation home, Adelaide and might get more ammo for her separation negotiations if invited to Balmoral. Excluding Meghan had been part of the long term plan to break up the Sussexes since Meghan came on the scene.
But Harry was never going to be involved in those conversations, much less Meghan.
@Christine, true, but the members of the BRF are not rational people. I’m sure they thought H&M were both wearing wires to record everything said, blah blah. That was back when they were constantly screaming about H&M traveling with “Netflix cameras!!” at all times. They’re insane. (And they were going to grasp for *any* possible excuse to exclude Meghan because they’re trash.)
Sometimes, I cannot believe that these people don’t realize just how asshole-ish they sound. There is zero self-awareness.
Irrelevant sidenote: One of the things that really stuck with me about Harry at Balmoral/the funeral was that one photo of him putting his arm around an airport worker in Scotland. It said so much about him that he would console a total stranger even while he was grieving himself.
@Miranda, imagine, just IMAGINE, William 1) giving a sh!t about how a stranger felt and 2) touching a peasant like that. It really is such a simple, normal thing that Harry did, but it encapsulates the entire problem with both Charles and William when it comes to their lack of popularity.
Given all that took place in the aftermath of the Queen’s death, why was the Palace and press surprised when Meghan decided not to go to Charles’ coronation? These people are demented and delusional.
That’s what kills me too, lol. Like they are actually wondering why she wants nothing to do with them. I think it was after the queen’s death that Meghan started calling them “my husband’s family”? If so, we now know why.
So Sykes is basically saying that Little Willy had an hour long temper tantrum on the tarmac over Meghan, delaying their takeoff for over an hour. I bet Andrew and Edward and Sophie were fuming.
Given the optics in those ten days after she died, if Paedrew, Edward and Sophie were fuming, then it was probably aimed at H&M. Unfortunately.
I’m sure they all were joining in on a bitchfest over Meghan. Probably the one time they were all united over something. Normally they all hate each other.
@Harper
Glad you mentioned that 11/2 hour wait of the military plane on the tarmac for willy.
The nasty lying Pieces of shidt wants to pass it off as them waiting for H when in fact AND AS USUAL, it was all about BULLIAM.
Its my understanding that bully was in norfolk. He had to fly from there to where the plane waited for him, with the others on board.
H’s account was accurate.
Wasn’t the first thing CRex did as king gathering mushrooms?
Anyway, beyond the fact that Balmoral is such a large place where they could have easily kept Meghan away while the immediate family paid their respects, the fact that from October 2018 the cruelty towards Meghan (who was pregnant!) went into overdrive and led to a chillier two years before QE2 died, this is a ridiculous article from Tom Sykes.
I’m surprised he didn’t go into Andrew (or Sophie for that matter!) getting on the plane—especially because Andrew has overtly been more and more welcome since the queen passed away.
No apparently when he told that his mother was dying, he went to gather mushrooms instead of staying by her side. He left that task to Anne.
Ah thanks Amy Bee!
I won’t defend Chuckles for much, but I will defend him for not staying at her side. If you don’t show your kids love when they are children, why should they show you love when they are adults? She is a big part of why he is such a horrible father.
Not only was William’s wife dreaming of being at Balmoral, I bet she was salivating at it. To be there when Elizabeth took her final breath and to take that opportunity into her bony grasping hands to proclaim herself the new matriarch of the family, quicker than they had their titles changed on social media.
But all that went up in smoke when Meghan was banned from coming. She wasn’t already at Balmoral so she could insert herself like she had planned. Oh, if only Elizabeth had died on a weekend!
That’s why she hates Meghan. It was supposed to be easy for her to slide into place, but Meghan was a disruptor by her very presence and overly qualified melaninated self.
So Charles didn’t want a lot of people there but he had already decamped, along with William to Birkhall by the time Harry arrived, Harry was met by Anne who, surprisingly, showed great compassion that day. The BRF are so incredibly petty, cruel and insufferable I really don’t know how anyone can hold them up as examples of anything good and just.
Why do this dude hate his brother wife so much? Is there something else behind this? Harry was so right in moving his sweet little family away from these mentally stunted people. They pretend to be a family but as someone else said they seem more like a corporation. Why wouldn’t you want your wife to be with you in time of crises. You would think that they would set aside their differences when the Matriarch of the family dies but they used that moment to be petty, jealous and awful to a family member. These people actually use the death of the Queen to stick it to a son and brother. How pitiful. This must have been shocking to Meghan. No wonder she doesn’t want to be around these people.
He hates Harry. He hates that Harry is a better man than he is. Like most narcisistic men, he gets pleasure in one-upping Harry whenever he can. he hates Meghan for several reasons, I think. He’s jealous of the fact that harry has a gorgeous, talented wife that he adores. He hates Meghan in the way all mediocre men hate women who are smarter than they are–Meghan likely made him feel stupid. He also hates that she’s probably the one woman who has never fawned over him, is not intimidated by him, and doesn’t desire him. He hates that he likely desires her in the crudest way possible and knows she doesn’t like him. He hates that Meghan “took away” his favorite target for cruelty. He reminds me of something I read about the bloated and diseased old Henry the 8th–always looking around with beady eyes. looking for someone to blame for his own unhappiness.
Yeah, in a way, bc Meghan refuses to hold william with any type of reverence, she is his truest mirror and he can’t stand it. She reacts to him as any person would to someone who is entitled and terrible. He can see the scum he is in the expression on her face. I think of that pretty in pink moment when James spaders character is called out at the end for his treatment of andi.
I still maintain that William lusted after Meghan in the beginning — there’s video of him ogling her up and down like a piece of meat at the wedding, it’s awful. I think he may have said something inappropriate to her (we know utterly tactless he is) even if he thought it was in jest, and she shut him down STAT. From then on he turned against her, aided and abetted by Khate.
‘Royal sources’ are still mad because it almost exposed the Wail’s troubled marriage. It’s incredible how much Harry had to sacrifice to appease & prop up his brother.
Rewriting history? Two things stand out for me in this latest propaganda spin from the royal mafia family.
1) New spin: “Buckingham Palace announced at 12.50pm that William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie were on their way to Scotland. Things should have now at moved at dizzying speed, with a military jet laid on to whisk the royal party to Scotland reportedly due to take off at 1:30pm. In the event, however, it didn’t take off until 2:40pm.”
Debunk within the same article: “They hadn’t exchanged a cordial word in months. And then he is texting him, saying, ‘Can we get a lift with you.’ I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan too? Er, no thanks.”
William did not want Harry with him and that decision was made by William immediately when he got Harry’s text. Whatever the reasons for not leaving at 1:30pm, none was because they were waiting for Harry.
2) New spin: “You need an invite to go to Balmoral at any time, let alone a moment of massive constitutional upheaval.“
Previously reported: All of last summer the propaganda was that the Sussexes had an open invitation to Balmoral and they chose not to visit the Queen while she was sick. They were labeled cruel for not visiting her. Did they ever receive an invitation to Balmoral last year?
I look for the spins. That royal mafia family thrives on propaganda. It’s been their ammunition for centuries. That’s why they seal documents from the public and developed an invisible contract with the media. Unfortunately their subjects accept the propaganda. If the truth is ever reported/revealed to the public, would the institution implode? 🤔 I think overall, British people’s identity are so tied to the monarchy (panicle of the class system), they can’t see their lives without it. I think they’ll struggle for an identity if the monarchy was abolished. At any rate, as an onlooker, it makes for an interesting continuous soap opera. I’m glad the Sussexes are far away from that toxic royal mafia family/institution and are thriving in the US. 😇
I think the real story is that Charles didn’t want anyone at Balmoral with the Queen and allowed all this drama to fester to serve his own selfish needs.
It’s literally the same freaking stuff over and over again with the tabloids and Royal rats. Move on! Get over it! They’re not that into you!
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. -Albert Einstein.
“How dare they call us racists ?!” turns around and be extra-racist. Classic.
The queen was literally dying and if she only wanted to see Harry, then who was Charles to not obey her. A dying person is allowed to have exactly who they want at their deathbed, let alone the queen.
So, William held them all up for an hour because he didn’t tell his family he’d been blowing Harry off?
‘Meghan wanted to go to Balmoral’ – NO – How about this narrative, Harry, who was 12 years old at Balmoral when the most tramatic event of his life occured (his mother dieing) asked his wife to accompany him to his grandmother’s deathbed. Perhaps, Meghan didn’t even want to go, but in fact, wanted to be ‘there’ for her husband. Just throwing it out there. One often deals with inlaws to support one’s spouse – and it is never about what one wants.
Sykes is a liar, pure and simple. Andrew was late to the flight, and it left before 2.40, and as for no other wives, is Sophie a maid?? William told everyone that Kate wasn’t coming, because she wanted to stay home and break the news to the children, and Charlie, what a disgusting little Man, to announce to the world the Queen had died, WITHOUT telling his son first! Imagine Harry on that flight, desperate to get to see his grandmother, learning from the news that she had died. Sorry, but if I were Harry, I would have walked through that door and punched both Charles and William right on the nose. How bloody DARE they do that to him. Megan stayed in doors mourning the Queen, but Kate! Yeah Kate had a nice BIG picture of her in the press driving to collect the children from school!! And no, she hadn’t known the Queen for decades! The Queen knew OF her for about 5 years before she met her, but decades NO. And if Sykes wants to print the story, maybe he should include the fact that Charlie went foraging for mushrooms as the Queen, HIS MOTHER lay dying.!! Anne as usual was the one to welcome Harry, and Harry did right leaving that hell hole the following day. The problem is, when the likes of Sykes tries to spin this crap, he needs to remember a lot of people in the country were glued to their televisions so knew exactly what happened and when.
“I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan too? Er, no thanks.”
Way to broadcast your racism to the entire world, including the Commonwealth, you clueless a-holes.
Like Brassy Rebel and others above I still think the “no wives” was more about keeping Kate from Balmoral. But to the British press it was an opportunity to spin more hate onto Meghan. Charles could have said something, but no another lost opportunity. It was a shitty thing to leave Harry to find his own way to Scotland, thank heavens for Anne doing the right thing and being there to welcome him. Unfortunately people can and will take the chance after someone dies to enact personal grievances. My sister was asked to tell me our Dad had died and the funeral would be the following day before Easter and a long weekend. Mum couldn’t bear the thought of Dad being in a mortuary for a week or more so it was a fast decision. My sister lied and told Mum she had spoken to me and that I had said I didn’t want to come. It was a power kick on her behalf. Just as much as William not letting Harry on the plane was a power kick for him. Shitty people do shitty things.
This whole article is weird. Charles claimed he didn’t want Meghan around because she wasn’t family but then later he briefed the press that he “ordered” William and Kate to do the walk about with the Sussexes. William didn’t want Harry to ride on the plane with them but then he briefed the press that he contacted Harry to set up the walk about. So they both knew that whole Balmoral thing and excluding Meghan was a bad look for the family and they needed to do something to fix it. Why in the world would they run to the press now and bring that up again? This family behaved abominably towards the Sussexes around the queen’s funeral and all this does is make people think about their actions again. They need the focus to be on the queen and not on their behavior.
I think this is William trying and failing to put a damper on the amazing weekend Harry and Meghan had, especially following the criticism he got for ignoring the Lionesses. And it’s only going to get worse for him with WellChild and Invictus around the corner. It’s going to be a very rough September for him, especially because this feels like what last September was going to be like just before the queen passed.
It’s like he does not understand the appeal of the underdog. By all accounts, Meghan and Harry are gorgeous with money cute kids and well-loved. They wouldn’t be considered the underdogs except for the fact that these powerful institutions have made it their mission to hurt them with all the cruelty in the world. People can see how the BM and the RF want to hurt them and people support them. A lot of that support comes from the nasty leaks, like this one. They’re so not smart.
The media rehashing a tired and old story whilst the schools in UK are crumbling through lack of funds for building maintenance.
The worst part of this saga was KFC’s decision to inform the media that M would not be welcome at Balmoral because she wasn’t close family. I remember the BBC’s Nicholas Witchell haughtily reporting this fact as though it solidified KFC’s kingship. Sykes has chosen not to acknowledge this intervention by KFC which IMO was an unforgivably cruel act. That KFC went out of his way to degrade his DIL (and son) following his mother’s death is a fact I’ll never forget despite BP’s repeated attempts to rewrite history.
Which shows he willingly hurt his son by his actions. Meghan doesn’t owe these people anything. Those actions showed Meghan that these people never really liked or cared for her. Why would she ever let these people near her precious children. In the words of Harry “me and my family are moving on”.
With this family it’s all performative. The death of a mother, grandmother, was not about a grieving family. They wanted to document for the history books who was there at the monarch bedside on her passing. In their pettiness the records will show that the Queen’s daughter was the one present to see her mother’s passing. The others shout themselves in the foot. They could simply have let both Meghan and Kate come with the understanding that neither will get to see the queen. It’s rather sad how the world doesn’t miss Elizabeth Regina. How her family had to be shamed by the media to acknowledge the anniversary of her death.
The silver lining was the gloves were off in front of the whole world.
(Among others, Kate outdid herself with a new shiny title, pearl earrings and sunglasses at night…)
That indecisive delay meant that the Queen was allowed to transitioned peacefully.
Who needs the manufactured drama from a …………
The reason was that only blood relatives were allowed, without explaining Sophie’s attendance ( I do not begrudge her being there, just the math ‘does not math’).
Harry was disavowed any delusions, or residue from gaslighting and life goes on, the sun rose in the morning in some place on the earth…
Those gutter gossipers live in the past ..Their Queen is dead, the Sussexes have moved on. Harry explained this interaction in his book. There is nothing more to add. The Windsor’s are racist and have proven this over and over again. What else will these folks dig for to relitigate. Geez the desperation for anything Meghan and Harry is real.
See this racist , disrespectful hurtful behavior that they do to Meghan is exactly why I will forever stand behind, next to and infront of her decision not to go to that sad ass clown show con-a-nation or any thing for those thugs . This is why Meghan going to celebrate the real Queen Beyoncé is the right decision. I don’t care how many times Meghan is photographed near or next to any celebrity that the Windsors and their media have an issue with , Until they themselves treat her like this , her being around them is alright with me . Cause the Windsors treat her like trash and see nothing wrong with it. And sophie was there and isn’t the queen child so these people can miss me with the bull .
this man is still absolutely consumed over his sister in law, to a degree that we dont even realise. not only that, this story is blatantly false in the first place. according to him he invited harry and meghan on the walk about, and on video he was closer to her then his own wife, but he didn’t want to be near her? it’s all BS to cover the fact that he is being driven insane that she refuses to acknowlege him in any way and has moved on from royal life completely. he is living in the past when she was still there, and he doesnt exist to her. it’s pathetic and unhealthy. it’s insane.
I feel like the only reason why Meghan was even included last minute on the walkabout outside BP was because the Windsors live 24/7 in the tabloid derangement bubble and were gleeful over the prospect of her getting booed by the royalist mourners who showed up because they live in a world where their racist insane hatred and exclusion of her is a sentiment shared by the general public. When that didn’t happen outside of a couple of middle aged Karens who smirked, and she actually had an amazing photo op with the teenager who hugged her, they were probably spitting mad behind the scenes about it for weeks.
Then she effortlessly showed them all up with respectful tears and wearing A list funeral chic at the church service, lol.
@Plums, ITA with everything you said. Kate’s terrifying glare is seared into my brain forever. They were probably expecting Meghan to get booed as soon as she stepped out of the car, but instead, the exact opposite happened.
Kate exposed herself as the heartless malicious witch we suspected she was during that walkabout. Her behaviour toward Meghan was threatening and showed a disturbed individual.
Wasn’t there an article that said Kate hates Meghan forever because she couldn’t go to the Queen’s deathbed bc of her? 😂 But this one says she wouldn’t dream of going. Well which is it?! Will sure has a lot of chatty friends. Also I’f no wives were allowed then why was Ford Fiesta on the plane?
I can’t keep up with the lies
All I have to say is that the world sees you. Every opportunity to create a negative view from the world, it’s taken and amplified. After all of this time, do they really not see that these articles are harmful to the brf not the Sussexes?
I’m not understanding how they think they can place the late plane departure on Harry when it was confirmed by Harry and even this article, that Harry texted William asking for a ride to Balmoral. It is irrelevant if he asked only for himself or for him and Meghan, when they confirm what Harry said was true, that William never responded to Harry’s text message. Them remaining on the tarmac for over an hour isn’t on Harry because as far as this goes he was unaware they were waiting because he didn’t receive any feedback from William. Them missing seeing the queen before her passing is totally because they are racists a**holes who were trying everything they could to exclude the WOC and the man who married her. There are so many lies in this article but to lie and say that the Sussexes, mainly Meghan, had spent two years prior accusing them of being racist and talking bad about the RF is a lie that goes too far and is easily disproven. They left the UK in 2019/2020. Their interview with Oprah wasn’t until 2021 after a full on year of being attacked by the RF and the UK media. Meghan was going through a court case, lost a pregnancy and became pregnant again. Never once during that time did she or Harry speak negatively about the RF. The only reason they did the Oprah interview was because of the constant lies, attacks and obvious betrayals from the RF. They put their pettiness before honoring the queen during her last years alive and even worse her last hours alive.