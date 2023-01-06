Prince Harry: On QEII’s last day, Charles was ‘disrespectful’ about Meghan

In the 72 hours after Queen Elizabeth II died, the British media was solely focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were wall-to-wall stories about Harry’s travel arrangements up to Balmoral, and whether he was supposed to fly with William and the Wessexes, and exactly who called whom and when. The centerpiece of this melodrama – and keep in mind, the Queen had JUST died – was whether Meghan had been “banned” from Balmoral. In one of his first acts, King Charles gleefully briefed the press about how he banned Meghan from flying up, and how she was a horrible, disrespectful person for… wanting to be her husband during a family tragedy. Well, as you can imagine, Harry had some sh-t to say about all of that in Spare.
The final moments. Prince Harry opened up about the death of his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II — and his race to visit her bedside before her passing.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote in his Spare memoir, which Us Weekly exclusively obtained before its Tuesday, January 10, publication date, that father King Charles III called him to explain that “Granny’s” health had “taken a turn.” Her Majesty, who was 96 at the time of her death, had been staying at Balmoral Estate in Scotland with daughter Princess Anne. Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William and Harry all quickly raced to say goodbye. (Harry and wife Meghan Markle had traveled to the U.K. earlier that week to attend the WellChild Awards in London.)
“[Charles] said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn’t want … her,” the Invictus Games cofounder claimed in his memoir, referring to his 74-year-old father and the 41-year-old Suits alum. “He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn’t having it. [I replied,] ’Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.’”
The king — who ascended the throne following Elizabeth’s death — explained that “no other wives” were invited to Balmoral, including Princess Kate and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Harry, for his part, booked a private plane for himself out of Luton, England. By the time he landed, Meghan urged him to call her. He then immediately went to the BBC website, which had reported the queen’s death via a statement from Buckingham Palace.
“I put on my black tie, walked off the plane into a thick mist, sped in a borrowed car to Balmoral,” Harry recalled in Spare, before noting that his aunt Anne, 72, was there to greet him. “She asked if I wanted to see Granny. [I answered,] ‘Yes, I do.’”
The BetterUp CIO further remarked that his grandmother’s bedroom seemed “unfamiliar” as he walked inside to find her resting body. “It was difficult, but I kept on thinking how I’d regretted not seeing my mother at the end,” he wrote, referring to Princess Diana’s 1997 death.
“No other wives” – Sophie was literally there. She was on the plane with William, Andrew and Edward. Princess Anne’s husband Tim was also there. The theory, at the time, was that Kate wasn’t coming to Balmoral, therefore Meghan couldn’t come. Kate had a good reason though – it was the kids’ first day of school, and she wanted to be home for the school pickup. Besides, even if Kate magically wanted to go to Balmoral, the institution would have made an excuse for why that was okay and they still would have banned Meghan. The cruelty of it was the point – to constantly isolate Harry, to ensure that Meghan was constantly disrespected.
So (we been knew) but all this pieces about how Chuck loves Meghan and blah blah blah…. All bullsh*t
What a disgusting man Charles is.
One thing is for sure — Willy Billy and Chuck are bullies. They will leak more lies about the Sussexes just to make some Brits who are gullible enough to believe them.
I hate these cretins with the white hot heat of a thousand suns
Why are they so petty? Do they not realize how this makes them look in the long run? I just can’t get my head around it, even if they truly do not like HM they do care about the optics.
Ah, they’re this effing petty, because this is what they hide. Harry was never supposed to speak about this—he was expected to continually suck this up and keep his mouth shut. And for Meghan, this was even more hellish and true.
Ding ding ding! This was never supposed to be confirmed by any family members. Only to be leaked to make headlines so the derangers would be happy, while he could lie and play the dear loving papa.
That’s what I don’t get, either. William I expect this of. Charles less so. What a weird thing to try and control. It’s not like Meghan was going to get in there and take selfies with the late queen for posting, or would start going through the jewelry boxes.
I’ve wondered if it was pressure from William not to have Meghan come. I feel like he didn’t want Kate/wasn’t bringing her and he didn’t want the scrutiny on why so they scapegoated Meghan.
This petty horrifying public treatment of Meghan and Harry is exactly why they should not go to the Coronation. This family is sick and evil to its core. (This incident was the first on many that happened during the “period of mourning” that looked like it was an episode of middle school “Mean Girls”)
they’re too busy believing the negative press attacks against the Sussexes, conveniently forgetting that the press is just printing what the Royal family has dictated They don’t realize that the folks they’ve gotten all nice & frothy to support them in attacking Harry & Meghan are a very vocal & vicious minority
I am not really a religious person but over the next couple of weeks we need to pray for Harry and Meghan and the kids. I am sure that they prepared for this storm but we need to protect them with our love, thoughts and actions.
@PrincessK absolutely! I am with you on that. They need our protection. Let’s pray for them.
I agree.
All of life is fueled by energy. We human beings are so ignorant of the power we have within us to alter the course of events. The power of love, for example, is the strongest power that human beings have at their disposal. We can use it for ourselves or for those for whom we want the best.
Theres this old (70s? 80s?) song: “Sending love vibrations straight to you……” Yeah, thats what I do for people I love or wish for the best.
I have always sent loving and hopeful thoughts to the Sussex family. And I know that many millions of others do too. And so I remain hopeful that this group of strangers to me, will continue to have real joy in their lives.
I thought the same thing, PrincessK.
I’m praying too.
I’m sending them Reiki, surrounding them with light and love and a big effing force field to keep the negative energy out!
Wow, so they managed to get that in the print edition? I assumed it would have been too late. Maybe the book WAS previously due in November like many predicted and they pushed it to January.
Yeah it would seem that when the press was saying the book was delayed because Harry felt some kind of guilt after the Queen’s death. He was actually added information about what happened after she she died. I’m happy he got to include that part.
Why on Earth did Charles even agree to walk Meghan down the isle. I don’t believe he ever liked her. I wonder what he said about ‘her’.
For PR nothing else.
It was all about himself. And it was fake “help” for reasons that soon became obvious.
Because charlesDaCruel, the oldest apprentice on earth, is also the most narcissistic creature alive.
He did it because it would put him front and center (narcissist) and get him amazingly positive publicity (narcissist) and would force his target Harry to be appreciative/thankful to Charles (seriously, narcissist).
As someone who grew up with a local-celebrity narcissist for a father, the occasional grand “loving” public gesture completely at odds with cruel, dehumanizing private behavior and sometimes viscously cruel public behavior (including third hand comments that somehow always got back to us kids) is sadly familiar and rings true.
A relative once mentioned “ you guys all waste having him as your father”. I wish I’d had the awareness then to say “No, you have it backwards! He wastes having us as his family!”
My siblings and I used to joke as adults, anytime our father reached out to us in a seemingly paternal “nice” way “oh let’s check the calendar- is there some public event coming he’ll be at that he wants to play “loving father” at?” And the answer was always yes.
It’s all about the manipulation, cruelty and PR with some people. Glad the Sussexes have an ocean and a continent of distance from Charles these days.
I think people miss how this sort of abuse runs hot and cold. They’ll do a wonderful job of walking you down the aisle, but the moment there is any reminder that you are an actual whole ass person, not some figment of their imagination walking around in the world, it all goes to hell.
They think they are being kind all the time, it’s just you being difficult.
I think Charles is a petty weak insecure man who follows whatever Camilla says and does exactly what she wants, and he has a healthy fear of William anger and violent outbursts.
I think he walked her down the aisle for PR, yes, but also because she was vulnerable and I think he liked that he was able to swoop in and save the day. it fed his ego and made him feel like he was the important one, the one saving the wedding.
They were convinced that she was a “degree wife” rather than a permanent member of the family. She was to be used for good PR and then be sent back to America after Harry had gotten over his “woke phase.” They knew that if they denied Harry permission to marry her that he’d have walked. They gambled that they could force her out during the first year of marriage and keep a humbled Harry for their own use.
I didn’t think the book would get into this, but I’m glad to see that Harry talks about some of the insults delivered to both of them at the time of the queen’s death. I still think that while they didn’t want Meghan there, William did not want Kate there so they used Kate’s absence to justify excluding Meghan. It’s all so junior high.
Honestly I didn’t either. I truly thought he’d fall short of explicit explaining. But I get it. He’s taking therapeutic steps to air grievances and it’s written with a soft yet truthful soul. All of it still makes me want to scream at the royal family. So what do you think? Have people been wanting to scream at the royal family for a thousand years? It’s past time. They’re nothing but historical trophies. It’s time to put them in a box and throw in the attic.
I’m so glad Harry talks about the Queen’s death. It would seem this was the real reason for the book’s delay. As we’ve been saying Meghan’s not considered family. I don’t see Harry going to the coronation.
These truths are shattering to read, the Sussexes had to leave and upon the Queen’s death his family indulged in mistreating them. Anne treated Harry decently, so I now have some repect for her kindness.
I am so very proud of Harry and Meghan.
All these leaks are coming from the tabloid media and a translated book, this may not even be in the book. It wouldn’t be the first time that the rota and tabloids teamed up to lie for their masters. Take everything with a grain of salt, I won’t believe it until I read it. (They are delusional enough to think this makes Charles look like a strong King when he is anything but)
Ugh, this whole family, this whole mess, and UpChuck at the center of it all.
I know the Sussexes will make the best choices for their family, but I really, really hope they skip the coronation.
You can’t polish a (Chuckles the) Turd – you have to roll it in glitter to make it shiny 😝
Jesus so it really was as bad and as cold as we thought. Charles flat out said we don’t want her here. YIKES. Some family. And he really did find out she died from the BBC.
I still maintain that Kate was not wanted either. No way would she have chosen the first day of school over being able to lord it over Meghan that she was there and Meghan wasn’t, or just having the narrative be that Kate was by the queen’s side as the lynchpin that she is. But I think Kate was not wanted by William. Meghan was not wanted by Charles et al, which is a big difference.
If Kate and William are really separated then she wasn’t welcome either.
That is SUCH a good shout, maybe it was to protect Will/Kate, to not arise suspicions. However, it doesn’t make sense because the other spouses were there. But yeah, I think this makes a lot of sense.
Plus, regardless, the cruelty was the point. Dysfunction, thy name is Windsor.
William set a precedent by not letting Kate go to the Diana memorial dedication. He probably just followed up on that policy here.
No one will ever convince me that Kate wasn’t there because it was the first day of school. She wasn’t there because her estranged husband didn’t want her there. Meghan’s husband very much wanted her with him, and she wanted to be with him and to pay her own respects to his grandmother who she always says was very kind to her. The no wives rule was baloney and made up on the spot like so much so-called protocol.
100%. I just checked CB’s archives and Harry eventually landed in Balmoral that evening at 6:35pm. What kind of school are the Wails children in that runs into the late afternoon and early evening? Surely if Kate wanted to leave her children in school so they could hear about the death of their grandmother from schoolmates on the playground or teachers whispering in the halls, she could have done that and still flown to Balmoral to pay her respects once the children were tucked away with grandma Carole for the evening.
The “first day of school” excuse was always transparent as glass.
OTOH, the only thing Kate really has is her image as a Good Mother – The Early Years version. (Once the kids hit adolescence, I can see things skidding more than a bit.) It would have been hard for Kate to publicly justify not having a family member, preferably a parent, pick up the kids from their first day at a new school AND learning that their GGM the Queen had passed. I think it was a win-win: Willy didn’t want Kate there, and Kate got to look like a good mum.
I have no words about their particular cruelty towards Harry and Meghan. Despicable doesn’t even begin to cover it. Good to know that Anne, at least, was decent and straightforward.
I am not interested in providing cover for Charles, but I do believe he is afraid of his son William. My guess is that he did this because William demanded it, or because he was afraid of Williams behavior if Meghan joined Harry at Balmoral.
Charles has no excuses. imo. He knows what William is like and has known for many years. He could have nipped all of this in the bud ages ago.
No, I think he really didn’t want her there. This is the same man who cut off security without warning, who stopped taking Harry’s phone calls, didn’t do shit to truly help his younger son and DIL throughout their time as working royals, berated Harry harshly for the Toxic Tom situation, wanted to saddle Harry and Meghan with his racist right-hand man as a wedding planner, and a bunch of other despicable actions. He was better at faking kindness than his older son and DIL (see Meghan’s “charming” comment in the docuseries), but he clearly felt the same way about having Meghan in the family: he didn’t want it to happen.
When Meghan said Harry’s father is “charming” I actually said out loud “so’s my dad.” Yeah, narcissists can be amazingly charming.
The funny thing for me, when she said that, was that so many people describe Charles that way – that he can actually be quite charming (I think I read a comment on twitter about that in particular contrast to William, who no one can ever call charming.)
But charming obviously doesn’t have anything to do with what’s inside.
The only reason for Meghan to not be at Balmoral was bc Charles did not want her there. Even if part of why he didn’t want her there was bc Kate did not go, the bottom line is that Charles is the one who made the decision.
If you’re not interested in providing cover for Charles, maybe don’t try to provide cover for Charles? Charles has always been slime.
I understand where you’re coming from, but even assuming that is true, that decision to be afraid of his middle-aged son is coming from the 75 year old KING of Great Britain.
The monarch chooses. And he chose unwisely.
I think Charles used the words [he] “didn’t want Harry to bring that “N” word wife of yours, she’s not welcome here”.
Charles is EVIL. Periodt. A spoiled, wicked evil old man. I hope that the monarchy is dismantled during his time. He really thinks that Harry is stupid and that he’ll take his bullshit. May Harry and Meghan continue to rise and prosper.
Does someone need to tell PageSix, US, The Sun, etc. what “exclusively” means?
The Daily Fail needs to be told too!
I have an exclusive about Luke Skywalker’s father!
The “you are welcome” part is so weird to me. It’s a family home where his sick grandmother is why would anyone even have to say that. Of course his kids and her grandchildren should be welcome without it being spoken. Even if someone wanted him to come alone for whatever reason it’s a weird way to phrase it. I guess the standing invitation to balmoral was BS if this is how they act if they actually planned to turn up. I am sure balmoral has a lot of rooms if they were afraid of arguing breaking out with will and meg in the same place that could have been handled. I guess denying harry support and excluding meghan was the point of this. The fact that the royals sole function is to be glorified mascots and the fanciest of diplomats they really aren’t fit for purpose. In any other firm they would be replaced or ordered to take a course to make sure they could do their job.
So in other words, Meghan never had a chance in hell with that family. She was Harry’s exit strategy. It’s clear that Meghan presented Harry with a clear division: live his life with her, on his own terms, or live a life of sucking up to his father and brother, always at their beck and call, knowing he was just a body who filled space, and no one really would care what he did so long as he always made Upchuck and Cain look good by comparison. No wonder they peaced out. I don’t think Harry could do otherwise without being completely emasculated. He’s a better man that his brother and father put together, and he would have to spend his life being less so that they could appear to be more. You know Cain’s plan was to have Harry reading the red boxes and doing the official king work while pegs took the credit.
But Harry still wants to reconcile with his abusive father. If they go to the coronation, it means that they have no self-respect.
I hope they stay away too. The treatment again would be cruel, with all the wearing uniform bans for Harry and probably by that time, Andrew will have worked his way up to being more prominent. I can see that happening.
Yeah, that’s the part I don’t get. He has to be crazy to think that either Charles or William (but especially William) is ever going to want to reconcile with him after this. Based on everything he’s writing and saying about them, there’s no reason to believe that either of them would ever be forgiving about anything he does or says.
Stop right there.
People who have been abused often have empathy for their abusers. That doesn’t make the abused person weak or hypocritical. It makes them decent, kind people who want the abuser to get help to overcome their abusive nature.
Secondly, it can take years, decades, for an abused person to completely walk away from abusive family members.
Quit judging Harry for wanting to have a dad and focus your anger on the sh!tstain Charles is.
THIS
Cutting off family is a phenomenally difficult thing to do. That Harry is demanding accountability first shows he knows what he’s doing.
Well said @Blue Nails Betty.
What a gross comment. Do you have an abusive family? If you did, you’d know how difficult it is to navigate, how normal it is to want desperately to maintain some semblance of a family life, and how hard it is to come to grips with potentially going no contact. It’s not a small thing, and it’s something only the abused person can decide for themselves. It sounds easy on paper; it is far different in reality. It’s not as though every moment Harry has had with his family has been bad. No doubt he’s had many good times with them, and the idea of being completely cut off from your family forever is very emotional.
No. It absolutely doesn’t. It means that some people — for a variety of reasons — may not be capable of grasping the complexities of relationships.
If Harry decides to attend the coronation, it will likely be for multiple reasons. One might actually be having the self-respect to openly acknowledge his birthrights— and those of his children — despite the evident failures of many individuals in his family and perhaps in the monarchical system .
tldr: Multiple things can be true.
Charles wants everyone to accept and respect his racist, cheating a**hole wife simply because he said so BUT he refuses to accept and respect Harry’s wife who has done nothing but be gracious to these racist whiners and to do her best to rep The Firm while she was a working royal.
Hypocrisy, thy name is Charles.
It is hypocritical of Charles considering his “great love” spin for Camilla. He wanted sympathy. Harry and Meghan clearly love each other and are a devoted couple. So does that mean only Charles is “entitled” to marrying the “great love” no matter what and Harry is not. Such astounding hypocrisy.
Charles is the only person in Charles’ universe.
It’s funny that Harry is the one who shares their “secrets” and the private conversations to the world, yet they still welcome him back.
Prince of Wales a Biography approved and contributed to by Charles in 1994, he criticizes his mother and father and talks about the family. Charles did it first. It’s just that some seem to forget and want to blame Harry for everything. It’s pure ignorance. Dysfunctional families love to keep their secrets and blame anyone that dare talk. Yet talking is the only way to heal. Harry is healing.
Publishers should just authorize early release at this point. The rollout is a complete mess.
It’s not an official “roll out”. It’s tabloids getting access to the book AFTER they’ve been shipped from the publisher. A copy of this book BEFORE the release date is likely worth upwards of $10K to a tabloid, and they’re known for throwing loads of money around to get the scoop.
Sorry but I’m with Charles on this. Most of the grandchildren weren’t there, why should Meghan be there? Harry’s needs are not greater than any of the missing grandchildren. There’s no talk about Jack Brooksbank or Mike Tindall being there. As for Princess Anne’s husband, they were already in Scotland and Sophie was genuinely close to the Queen and a daughter in law, not grandchild in law. I remember my sister in law’s presence at a family deathbed and how she tried to insert herself- not cool.
What? Why would it be a problem for any of her family to want to come to pay their respects? It’s not like she lived in a 2 bedroom house & that many people can’t fit. Maybe the others didn’t plan to go up. Meghan & Harry don’t live in the UK unlike the rest of them save Eugenie & Jack. They were together on a trip; of course, they would expect to stay together if there was an emergency on said trip. It doesn’t sound like Harry even asked Charles if Meghan could come; Charles preemptively and disrespectfully told him she was banned.
I don’t think Harry wanted to force Meghan’s presence. I think he was offended by the way Charles was speaking about his wife.
How full of hate you must be to be disrespecting your daughter in law in such a delicate moment?
He is the older in this situation and a king (supposedly an expert diplomat), how come he was not able to explain his reasons to his son, without disrespecting Meghan?
But she’s still family. She’s married to TQ’s grandson and the mother of his two children. What harm would there be in her mere presence?
When my husband’s mother was dying of cancer, we all visited her. We could be in the room as much as we wanted. It was expected, even. That included the grandchildren. IF any of the grandchildren had been married at the time, their spouses would have been more than welcome to accompany them to visit.
Being present isn’t the same as “inserting” oneself. It’s just paying respects and lending emotional support to your spouse.
Charles singled her out, it sounds to me. Certainly spoke of her disrespectfully. That’s not OK.
I think in a moment when you are losing your mother (and embarking on a new phase in your life) you can be granted some leeway. The only people in the room with her when she died were Charles and Anne, Camilla wasn’t in the room and none of the other grandchildren were at Balmoral. Perhaps the Queen had said it was what she preferred. I think Meghan and Harry should be sensitive to the feelings in the family and not make it about them.
Sms, I’m sure they would have been sensitive to the other’s feelings. What Harry said was that his father was disrespectful when listing the reasons he didn’t want Meghan there. Personally, if Harry doesn’t state exactly what KFC said? It was probably quite damaging to KFC. Maybe you think it’s okay for a member of your family to say disrespectful things about your spouse or significant other–that’s your prerogative. Harry clearly didn’t.
The real question is why did KFC choose to say disrespectful things about Meghan as he listed the reasons Meghan should go? Why didn’t he just say that the other spouses wouldn’t be there. That’s all he had to say. Don’t you think, Sms, that he CHOSE to say what he said instead? This doesn’t tell us why he refused to let Harry known when QE2 died, and Harry had to find out via the BBC. But sure, KFC just needs people to be sensitive to him. Riiiiiiiiight.
The only grandchildren not present in Balmoral were the Wessexes children. The York girls and spouses, Anne’s kids, Mike AND Peter’s girlfriend, were there. The idea that his response to Meghan in particular is justified is wild to me.
And I’m sorry … But the BBC spun that “Kate’s waiting for the kids to come home from the first day of school” while they derided Meghan for wanting to be there in support of Harry is why I do not buy that excuse for Kate AT ALL. I saw Nicholas Winchell pull that out of his ass in real time.
To be fair, I think all those grandchildren went up AFTER she died, maybe the day after? They didn’t fly up that same day IIRC.
But still, even with that said, i think they all could have gone up that day and tried to say goodbye to their grandmother if they made it in time.
Harry is Charles son and Meghan his daughter in law. They both should have been asked
This is such a bizarre take, Sms.
I’m sure Meghan wouldn’t have insisted on being at the queen’s bedside. She wanted to be at Balmoral to support her husband. And no wonder! Deaths unleash a lot of emotion, and already-dicey family situations can get even more volatile.
Meghan knew Harry had been abused by William. I’m sure she wanted to be there — hanging out in their bedroom, if the other royals insisted — so he had a safe place to process his grief.
My husband flew from England to be with me when my father died. He sat quietly with me most of the time, placing a hand on my back when I needed it, offering his shoulder when I needed to cry. This wasn’t him making it all about himself. This was him being a supportive partner. Harry deserved that, too.
This family is just trash, because they really don’t believe Harry did.
This is the worst version of what we thought – Charles was the only one with the power to forbid Meghan from coming, and that’s exactly what he did. Don’t bring “her”, he said, not even using Meghan’s name. What an absolute nightmare of a family.
I am so glad Archie and Lili are young so they will have no memory of this as they grow up. I’m just hoping the furor around the Sussexes die down so their kids can grow up in peace. I am also so glad Archie and Lili will grow up outside of the system and be free to do what they want as they get older. I used to be a bit sad they wouldn’t grow up near their Cambridge cousins and get to know them but unfortunately, I don’t have much hope for the Cambridge kids. They are still young so who knows, one of them may pull a Prince Harry and leave the UK. But given the trajectory of their parents, I won’t be surprised if they end up being like the rest of the family. One day Archie and Lili will be able to read all this info themselves and see how their grandfather treated their parents (especially their mom). I doubt they’ll want anything to do with that side of the family.
Charles is so flipping AWFUL.
I want to know what happened after Season 4 of “The Crown” aired, because Season 5 portrayed Chuck and Cam so much more sympathetically. It was a marked difference from Season 4 and certainly doesn’t reflect reality. That is even more clear now. It was, to me, kind of jarring.
S5 of the crown was so boringly disappointing that I stopped watching after E3 and hvnt been back.
I think youre right, the resident Crown toady, peter morgan, got his orders.
Oxymoron: a contradiction in terms.
Example: the Royal Family
What a nest of vipers. I continue to be astonished by their gratuitous cruelty.
I was right and didn’t know it. In this Fairy Take the Princess did literally save the Prince from his family. The family of actual Trolls. They are all abusive A-holes my God.
I have a tshirt (its my twitter picture lol) that says “Leave the Monarchy. Take the Prince.” I just feel like that is so apt now. Harry was the one who said “lets leave” but Meghan gave him the reason to do it.
I am holding my breath desperately for M to write this modern-day fairytale as a Netflix series. Using human actors…..and not a disney-type tale either.
I want it told as a “Studio Ghibli” style animation and as serious as a heart attack.
I can’t even imagine what must be happening in KP/BP right now. It must be IN.FREAKING.SANE.
Good on you, Harry. Show them all for what they really are.
Add in the fact that the book has so much more waiting to come out (ha, ha, you vicious bastard) and ya smoke detectors are going off on every floor.
Reading these articles today I continue to be so impressed with Meghan’s composure. My god she can hold it together around these people. At what cost I don’t know but I’m sure glad they don’t live inside the Firm anymore
Even in their time of grief, they were petty…the optics above real sentiments, the institution and the protection of its king and heir above family… they’re cold and cruel…
For Charles to deny Harry the love and support of his wife on that terrible day is unconscionable. I know he’ll excuse it as ‘well, the rest of the family hates her, so I was thinking of them’, but that’s not a valid excuse. He knows the relationship between Harry & his grandmother was different, special, but it was more important to Charles to continue to otherize Meghan. Fuck him.
I’m sure all of her grandchildren has a special relationship with the Queen. I don’t think Harry can claim some primacy over everyone else. That’s just egotistical.
Really, Sms? I can’t decide if you’re a troll or just dim.
Sms, so all of these special grandchildren? Were they also told to stay away the day of QE2’s death? When did they arrive with their spouses/girl friend?
Are you sure that KFC wanted Harry there at all? KFC and Wails weren’t even there when Harry finally go there, because they were elsewhere for dinner. I think that makes Harry and Meghan VERY special–neither were wanted. They are in a class all of their own.
The Windsors are such a weak bunch. Aside from Anne, the core group don’t have a drop of decency, integrity or leadership ability.
For all the resources they had available, they have been poorly brought-up. It is so horridly sad and it won’t get any better.
Smh Wow what a cruel heartless family .I hate that Harry had to grow up with a family that is so mean spirited and just down right cold hearted but I’m so happy that his children will not be subjected to those cruel mean spirited people. He has two grandchildren that he don’t have a care in the world for. He will not know them and he’s happy with that
Charles’s walking Meghan down the aisle was optics for the UK public-his true feelings were kept behind closed doors-his actions and words towards Meghan and sometimes Harry speaks volumes about his true feelings.