Prince Harry: William was ‘supremely irritated’ & jealous of the Invictus Games

Only a few more days before we get to see Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview and we get an answer to several of Michael Strahan’s questions, which were brilliantly teased in the trailer. Most pressing question: what specifically was Strahan referencing when he said “so the heir was jealous of the spare”? Well, we might have an answer, although I doubt this is the only time Peggington was jealous of Harry. According to a new excerpt, Harry wrote that William was completely jealous of the Invictus Games.
Prince William allegedly wasn’t too pleased when he heard about Prince Harry’s idea for the Invictus Games. In “Spare,” his eagerly awaited memoir, the duke claims William had a jealous reaction when he heard Harry’s idea for the annual sporting event to benefit wounded, injured and sick servicemen and veterans.
“He appeared supremely irritated,” the former military pilot writes in his book, out Jan. 10, claiming that William complained it would drain funds from their foundation.
Harry, 38, called his sibling’s issue “absurd” and explained that the financing would come from the Endeavor Fund, a branch he “created specifically for the rehabilitation of veterans,” as well as donors.
The Duke of Sussex blamed the 40-year-old’s reluctance at the time on their “rivalry between brothers.”
He recalls, “I covered my eyes with my hands. Had we not gotten over that? All of that stuff about the Heir versus the replacement? Were we not a bit too old for that tiring, child-like dynamic? He was married and had a baby on the way. Meanwhile, I would order food alone and do my dishes in front of the sink. My father’s sink! I still lived with my dad, [King Charles III]. The game is over, man. You win.”
God, William is so stupid. Harry can’t have a big thing because it will cost too much, I need that money for REASONS! I bet even after Harry explained the financing scheme behind Invictus, William still had big, performative qualms because he couldn’t believe that Harry had come up with yet another signature initiative. That goes to the very heart of William and Harry’s dynamic though – Harry, the charismatic and innovative one, and William the dull, lazy, useless one, seething with jealousy.
It’s especially disgusting that William’s big concern was that Invictus would drain the Royal Foundation when William has literally blown through tens of millions of donor money just to embiggen himself through Earthshot. William doesn’t even invite the nominees to attend in person!! He’s spending all of that money to hang out with celebrities.
My god, William is so petty.
Why l am not surprise? Jealousy and pettiness are Peggington’s trademark.
Even if he was given Invictus on a silver platter William would have made a hash of it. He is supremely lazy, charmless, entitled and does not know how to build rapport. This is someone who couldn’t even learn Welsh despite living there and worse still knowing he will become POW one day. Terra Cacas being a perfect case in point.
Elizabethregina – exactly! And we know this is true because he was offered The Prince’s Trust and turned that down. William didn’t really want Invictus, he just didn’t want Harry to have something brilliant and successful and global. It’s exactly like the video of them as children where Diana is trying to get William to come out of the hedge maze(?) and he’s refusing. So Diana says, “that’s fine, Harry will have all the fun then” and out comes bratty William screaming “noooo” – he is literally still acting like a preschooler!
And poor Harry, naively thinking they had outgrown those dynamics – William is married with a baby on the way and Harry still lives with dad…and William is STILL insanely jealous and petty and doesn’t want Harry to have ANYTHING – even things Harry worked for and created himself. The Other Brother, indeed!
Agreed. Invictus is what it is because of the warmth and charisma of Prince Harry. Full stop. This could have been a one-off, and never again, if it hadn’t had someone truly dedicated to veterans at the helm.
These f*ing hypocrites!!
Willileaks gets jealous over Harry’s invictus games and then turns around spends a sh*t load of money on his own “project” which just turns out to be the “Look at me, it’s Willy!” Show and K gets petty and jealous over Meghan “wanting” her McQueen and Catherine Walker fashion contacts only for her to turn around and create a Meghan moodboard literally since the moment Meghan arrived on the scene! (Remember how at their Jan 2018 Sweden-Norway tour she suddenly started wearing more long double breasted coats and top handle bags?)
I want Meghan to swim in couture all her life
Kaiser, I have to get some work done today! I cannot function with the firehose of amazing content you’re giving us LOL. Don’t mind me, I’m just pushing refresh constantly with “Live to Lead” on in the background! Harry clearly has vision. It’s a gift that not many — if any– in his family have. It really feels like the last person was his mother, everyone else has fallen in line. I love that he stuck to guns on Invictus and that he has been able to take that with him.
Same here. I keep hitting refresh instead of getting on with these damn reports.
I cannot wait for the 10th. Ordered the book yesterday after seeing the excerpts.
Oh my gosh – same here! Its a been a short but very busy week with the holidays and I am getting hardly a lick of work done! LOL – Bring on the coverage!
My big boss (two levels up from me) who is my age just IMed to say that she has spent all day reading the leaks on Page Six, lolol. Everyone is sucked into this.
It certainly explains why Cambridge/Wales supporters were demanding William be given Invictus when Harry decided to step down.
They were foaming at the mouth, believing Invictus would be stripped from Harry. They were so mad when they were reminded that Invictus is Harry’s baby and would always be his.
It also explains the desperation to push 🌎💩on the public especially in the states. He couldn’t wait to announce that they were bringing it to 🇺🇸. Haven’t heard a single report on where it will be held next year if at all.
If they had taken it away from Prince Harry and given it to Peggy it would have failed by now, instead of expanding to include winter sports.
Invictus Games have been so successful with such a strong management team that I’d being willing to be some money that Invictus will still be around after the British Monarch falls.
(I have a friend who lives in the same building as one of Invictus’ executives, and that seems to be the big difference between Invictus and other BRF ventures: It’s set up to be run by real execs with real experience, not just inept, inexperienced sycophants of the BRF.)
We’ve all been saying this for ages.
By this age Charles had established significant projects and Harry started Invictus in his early 30’s.
Bills Earth-Sh!t has flopped and even Heads Together was initially one of Harry’s babies.
William knows he’s a failure and he takes it out on Harry for his achievements.
Harry also co-founded Sentebale at 19 with Seeiso, another showcase of how Harry was all about doing good work and doing it away from royal control. William disliking Invictus wasn’t about money, it was about Harry having an amazing plan that he wouldn’t let William co-opt for himself.
Prince Philip had the Duke of Edinburgh Award which I *think* is still running today.
Chuckles had the Princes Trust amongst other large projects. The Princes Trust is still instrumental in a lot of community projects in marginalised communities.
Harry has Invictus, Sentebale and other projects he co-initiated like Heads Together.
William is still trying to establish himself and the reason he is failing is because he has ZERO interest or passions in life. We know he likes Football and is the Head of the FA but like Kate an her Tennis, he uses that as an opportunity to hob-nob with his favorite Footballers.
Basically William is in a tight spot and his wife who is not allowed to outshine him mirrors those failures. Within 1 year of joining the BRF Meghan helped the Hub women to launch the together cookbook – an initiative that allowed them to leverage those skills and exposure to launch their own businesses and become financially sufficient. Meghan also launched the Smart Set for Smart Works in that same time.
William and Kate are embarrassing lazy, work-shy failure to launch characters and the jealousy of seeing the so called junior couple garner so much adulation was painful and humiliating to them.
I also find it particularly galling that William complained about Harry setting up Invictus because of the money, whilst trying to sequester the Hubb book money away from the Hubb ladies who so desperately needed it. Again I have to wonder if that’s because he doesn’t see them as people worth bothering about.
William did not like Meghan bc she did not acquiesce to his insane and outrageous demands and when he felt threatened by that he called her difficult, rude and abrasive bc no one had EVER told him know. These guys DGAF about the charity work – for them it’s just bullsh!t PR.
William is a disgrace and a menace.
Harry started the Invictus Games after he started the Endeavor Fund and Sentabale. Harry’s always one giant step ahead of Willy.
I can see that a really toxic cycle developed. You see it when kids act out to test if their parents “really” love them.
Am I special? A normal person works hard to that people will see that they are special.
A toxic asshole will do as little as possible and demand that everyone treat it as the best thing ever, thus proving they are the most magically special unicorn of a person ever.
This is giving Drew Barrymore in Ever After so much. Imma put my snoodie on, get the popcorn and rewatch this gem in preparation for Tuesday.
💗
That is still my favorite version of the Cinderella story. One of the best things Drew ever did.
Mine too! I actually kind of loathed the Disney version. I thought that version of the character was such a victim. Danielle on the other hand was awesome.
😂
Utopia was a Jeopardy answer recently and Ever After is how I knew it!
You’re right, total Ever After vibes in Harry’s life
I can definitely believe that William is WILDLY jealous of Harry’s nature, personality, work ethic, and achievements, ESPECIALLY because they come so naturally to him.
“the game is over man, you win” is so revealing to me. Harry knows that William views their relationship as a competition and always has and always will.
This also puts Earthshot into context – context we all knew, but so many didn’t. William really was like “I want a big shiny thing like Harry has.” This also explains the lack of royal support at Invictus games after the first one.
It also puts the slow KP website updates in context. It took months for them to update the W&K website to remove Invictus Games, Endeavour Fund, WellChild Awards. KP trying to file trademark on the mental health thing Harry had been working on with MOD for over a year by then. MOD had to step in to get KP to back off. William was trying to steal those from Harry but couldn’t get the backing to do so. Along with trying to steal the Hubb money from Meghan, which kicked off the whole ‘separate foundation’ ‘ringbarking’ Hubb money talk in Sept 2018 right after Together was published.
Kate has done the same. Her weird visit to ‘view textiles’ a few months before Meghan was handed the Royal Theatre patronage. Keen Royal Opera, Theatre, AND the ballet one to get things Diana had had. She must have learned the Theatre one was going to Meghan, so she tried to circumvent that with the bizarre ‘textiles study’ visit which has gone nowhere. Kate’s team putting out stories of how SmartWorks was her idea/project, she’d continue it once Meghan was gone, Kate’s weird ‘Together’ co-opting for her PR piano thing as someone on here pointed out, etc.
I called the Hubb thing at the time – I still can’t believe that I did and that William is this petty a c*nt.
Yes the textiles! I guess they don’t use them in the UK anymore because that was never seen again.
It’s sad that the royal family couldn’t support the Invictus Games (and so many other good things) because of William’s jealousy. With all the taxpayer money that supports the family, they couldn’t see that having multiple stars in the family was good for the country…and them? So stupid.
I DONT CARE ABOUT THE PURPOSE OR HOW MUCH GOOD IT WILL DO, HOW DARE YOU COME UP
WITH SOMETHING GREAT THAT WILL MAKE YOU LOOK EVEN MORE BETTER THAN ME!?!?
Lol! This is also why Harry had to leave the military, he was due for a promotion that would have made him a higher rank then Willy and of course Willy couldn’t cope that.
H had already successfully established Sentebale by this stage. W probably thought one thing in the Colonies was enough for H.
He’s basically leached off H’s ideas and charisma all their lives.
Harry got a whole POTUS and FLOTUS to attend the games. That is beyond soft diplomacy. That is straight baller and Pegs has to pay celebrities to he in his presence.
It’s bad enough that William, a grown-ass man, insists upon perpetuating this petty, juvenile sibling rivalry, but the context makes it so much worse. Imagine getting all pouty and petulant over a charity event that helps and honors men and women who served their countries, just because it doesn’t revolve around you!
I already couldn’t stand William, but with every new detail from Spare, I grow more and more…just…”disgusted” is really the only word I can think of. What an awful, vain, selfish, contemptible piece of work.
Is Harry really the only royal left which is actually WORKING? My God he’s truly the only one in that family with any brainpower. And he wears empathy on his sleeves. Wtf is going on in that, “palace?” Or palaces? Who do these people actually think they are? Surely they understand they’re window dressing? There may have been a time…… But that time was very long ago.
Maybe a bit off topic but it’s kind of amazing how everything we’ve been saying here for years (Kaiser and everyone) is all being confirmed in Harry’s memoir.
Right? I feel like this site and all who post have a better understanding than anything I’ve read elsewhere. And although the press coverage has been relentless, I feel a quasi temperature change socially speaking, and yet here we are repeating the same shit we’ve been saying for years. We’ve been ahead of the curve the whole time.
Yes, it’s actually quite alarming, because we now have confirmation of all the leaking and lying. I hope more people are seeing all thr shit that’s going on, but a quick peak in my countrys biggest gossip magazine, they use the title “Tough for William” in an article mentioning Wilnot’s attac on Harry. They write about how good a support Keen is, and of course quoting Katy Nicholls:-( can you belive that? Willnot attacced Harry, but the headline is sorry for Willnot.
I never thought we would all be this on the money.
It does not bode well for the state of the Cambridge marriage if we’re this perceptive.
WE ALL BEEN KNEW.
If we’ve been right about basically everything else (if anything, things were worse than we knew), then William and Kate are definitely separated, lol.
I never thought we’d ever hear the truth! and yes, this site has it going on with the insight and historical background on the brf. it’s what keeps me coming back. that and the witty repartee.
I can hardly wait to see what the brit press is going to say in response to all of this! Harry has pulled back the curtain and the bugs are scurrying.
Flower, I’m applauding your comment! 👑
It will now be almost impossible for me to read Harry’s book without also hearing a collective Celebitchy voice in my head:
“UmHmm…We BEEN knew that!” Lol Confirm, confirm!
@Blithe – my copy is arriving on Tuesday and I will have this in my head as I read – lol !
I was surprised about Will physically attacking Harry. Everything does seem to have been even worse than I thought it was, and I already thought it was unbearably bad.
Makes you wonder where little Louis learned he could stop his mother talking by putting his hand over her mouth!!! Children learn from examples
Hello, I started reading a few months ago when Lainey could not contain my fever pitch of H&M interest, and I have been marveling at exactly this…how right you have all been on everything. Like the tinfoil tiaras are actual diamond tiaras now.
HAHA I love it. No more Tinfioil Tiaras for us CBers, we’re all wearing diamonds now!! And Angela Kelly can’t stop us bc they changed the locks on her LOLOL.
☺️😂☺️😂 When I talk to people about M &H they are like–how do you know so much about this? I’m like: Celebitchy & Twitter!
It doesn’t bode well that the future king is so jealous of his brother that he can’t function as a normal human being. Pegs will spend the rest of his life trying to one up Harry. Anyway, I’m glad Harry is putting this all out on the table. I hope it will somehow stop Pegs from obsessing with the Sussexes, because Pegs is a dangerous man.
There is clearly something very wrong with William. His behaviour is pathological.
It’s what the BRF and their courtiers have been trying to hide all this time.
I said before that Willileaks would be the one to bring everything crashing down. I stand by that even more now.
Some of these stories are obviously worse than others, but overall the picture we’re getting of William is very very bad. Like I am shocked at some of these stories about how mean, petty, vindictive, angry, and violent he is. We knew he was bad, but like @ArtHistorian says, overall this is pathological.
Let’s not forget that Harry had to leave the military because he was due for a promotion that would have given him a rank higher than Willy. I believe that Willy went bitching to grandma and made her pull Harry out so that 1) he wouldn’t be outranked and 2) so that Harry could cover the royal duties that Willy was trying so hard to avoid.
That is nuts! How could Harry not already outrank baldy, considering the actual time he spent on active duty, going to war, etc.? I don’t remember TOB doing literally anything important in the military.
The rumor now is that Harry didn’t qualify for any promotions, which is why he had to leave the military.
So effectively William has tried to hold Harry back at every opportunity and wonders why Harry needed to get away from his clutches ???
This is a Narc-Codependent relationship the likes of which I have never seen before.
Tell a lie this has EERIE footprints of a friend and her sister. I am going to buy her a copy of the book SPARE and post in anonymously in the hopes that she gets the fcking hint once and for all.
Harry doesn’t have a college degree. You would need that above a certain rank. I asked an American military friend about that rumor. He said he didn’t know the details, but that that certainly would be the case, and that it would be hard to go back and get an undergrad degree at that point in your career.
Curious to see if Harry talks about dyslexia. One of the stories I remember is that while he was in the military, he had gotten a dyslexia diagnosis. At Eton, they didn’t catch it, just covered for Harry being ‘not too bright.’ I remember hearing that about him, and it didn’t seem right. Reading difficulties caused by undiagnosed dyslexia would certainly do that.
I noticed Clarkson called Harry dim. I guess that’s what they’ve been telling themselves. So pathetic.
I have seen so much conflicting info about this so I finally looked it up. Harry’s rank is Captain. Will’s is Flight Lieutenant — I don’t know how/if that differs from just “lieutenant.” Will also has some honorary ranks that are meaningless to anyone outside the weird circles who think all those chocolate medals are anything but embarrassing.
The last quote from Harry is interesting and makes sense now why he didn’t punch Willy in the kitchen. Harry is maturing out of the heir vs spare dynamic and Willy is trying to keep him in it.
Oh wow I didn’t catch that but you’re correct! Amazing but also sad because as we’ve seen recently William is still stuck in the same spot years later. Smh
It’s been obvious William has had issues with Harry’s initiatives, especially Invictus. He deliberately tried to sabotage the Travalyst launch and now they’re getting some military to criticize his book on his tint in Afghanistan.
If William was jealous of Harry for even THINKING/PLANNING the Invictus games I shudder to think how jealous he is now and since, with Harry’s ventures and philanthropy with that horrendous wife of his (LOL!!) and rubbing elbows w Barack and Oprah and all the folks that SHOULD be falling over themselves to be chums with William like PHEW. The power of that bad energy lol let me go light some incense lmao
William should establish or choose a charity that he actually has an interest in supporting and then use the PoW $$ to fund it.
How easy that would be, he has money, time, can PR it to the hills, hire qualified people to run things.
Get on with it.
He already has – himself.
It is a well known FACT then when William saw how brilliant invictus was received in EVERY country William asked the Queen to remove Harry from invictus when he stepped back and hand it over to him. He was told NO because the military would not stand for it. I asked a reporter that I actually know why they had not asked William why he was going to Boston for his earth shot celeb hang out as none of he recipients would be there. He said they had asked his office but been told people would not be interested! So now his press office is deciding WHAT WE would find interesting! But as an aside, he also said, look at who now lives in the US and is thriving, that was the real reason. Once again William wants to be seen as number one everywhere. Sorry bully boy you fail at every tour you take away from the UK fawning knee bending public. So suck it up
This smacks of bully behaviour.
There was no reason to host Earth Sh!t in Boston – it was just a HUGE vanity exercise that failed spectacularly.
There were so many signature marks of jealously and stupidity around ES that I also wondered if that might be the reason.
For example the decision to include Chloe X Halle who are mentees of Beyoncé and signed to her label. Almost as if trying to get a Consolation prize as Beyoncé would have FLAT refused them.
Peggy tried to strip it of the endeavour fund money – he wanted to keep that all for his own RF (you know the money laundering outfit that can’t keep a Finance Director). If he couldn’t get it for himself he was going to knee cap its funding instead. Harry not only got to keep the endeavour fund money he also went on to get additional funding for it and it’s going to strength to strength.
It was the same with the Grenfell cook book money – Peggy and Catty wanted to keep that money to prop up their own charities as they can’t be bothered to fund raise.
The Keens reputation will never recover from this!!!
And that’s it in a nutshell…Will and Kate are jealous that Meg and Harry can do their jobs better than they can, with more impact and greater value to the people and the organizations they serve. Even when they try to do it right (Earthshot?) they f@ck it all up because for them it’s about ego, not about the cause. They are vying for maximum attention for themselves and trying to one-up H&M rather than serve others. It speaks to a lack of character and self-awareness in Will and Kate.
Whew this book is gonna be goodt. I actually have the day off on the 10th and will be engrossed.
Every time William goes to an event where he has to interact with military troops/veterans he should be asked why he didn’t support Invictus. Every time. Until he dies. Just pound him with his lack of actual support for military veterans, especially those disabled due to their time in the service.
☝️THIS
I have just done a little bit of digging and found out that William tried THREE times to get his mits on invictus. Once he tried to keep all the money from Endeavour, but Harry said he would blow the whistle as those funds were needed to help launch invictus. To which William said it should be his anyway not Harry’s!!,, then he tried to get the Queen to take it from Harry and hand it to him. The Queen told him no. Then he even went to the M. O. S and said as he is going to be king one day and therefore the head of the military it should be his! They told him it is for wounded vets and nothing to do with him. Now it would seem from a friendly reporter that he has been in manoeuvres all day to try and get it again as he would like to announce it before Harry’s book is in circulating world wide!!! What a bloody little snake. If Billy bully ever gets his hands on invictus it will be finished
A couple of years ago I was chatting with an ex-military workmate about this, and he thought William was a good guy, and was responsible for Invictus. I put him straight on that. But he can’t be the only person who has picked up that belief from misleading tabloid stories.
William should stop being lazy and out his head down and WORK on a meaningful charity as his father, grandfather and Prince Harry have. You can’t just try to coast and take over something you’ve shown no interest in!
William had his chance with The Prince’s Trust which was already up and running and highly successful. That would’ve been a shoe-in for him as POW and since Charles had wanted him to take it over. But no, in his laziness he refused and would rather co-opt Harry’s initiatives and more than likely run them into the ground once he became disinterested and bored.
William could never establish the kind of rapport Harry has with the Invictus athletes because William lacks empathy. The passion Harry brings to Invictus cannot be replicated by William, who’s an empty vessel.
Harry loved being just one of the guys in his military unit, being part of something. William hates it when people don’t suck up to him. William thinks service is just gracing people with his exalted presence and dispensing a few smiles. Harry sees service as a mission and gives it everything he has.
William can envy Harry all he wants, but he lacks the essentials to have the kind of impact Harry has had.
the poster Solidgold-hit the nail on the head-Harry is moving from being just a spare and Willy boy is trying his darndest to keep him in it