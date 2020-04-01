Sophie Turner is ‘kind of loving’ the quarantine: ‘I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody’

I haven’t been watching most of the talk shows and late-night shows, almost all of which have been airing from hosts’ homes. I would imagine some hosts are better at link-up interviews than others. Conan O’Brien has transitioned really well? I’m just judging him from this interview with Sophie Turner, who joined him via link-up on his show last night. Sophie was in a great mood, and she admitted that she’s “kind of loving” the quarantine, while Joe Jonas is not:
“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” she shared, revealing that she only goes leaves the house to walk their dog. However, while Sophie loves staying at home and spending time with Joe, quarantine is like a “prison for him.”
“Joe and I… everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me.”
She also says that Joe texts her while they’re in the house together and she brings him shots of tequila. Sophie doesn’t understand why people are struggling to practice social distancing because “all you have to do is stay at home and, like, get drunk at home.” My favorite part is when she suggests that people who bother to wear jeans in isolation are psychopaths.
I’m happy to stay home too, but eventually I’ll have to go out for something and I don’t know how I’ll do it. What about dentist appointments, GYN checkups, regular physicals? I don’t want to set foot in any public place for the rest of my days. Everything looks germ-ridden to me now. 🤢
most routine medical visits have been put on hold
I WFH normally and just came off maternity leave where I stayed home unless medically required I leave. So except not going for an occasional coffee, yeah, my life feels oddly the same. Obviously there’s more little changes and the daily news gives my anxiety,
but my daily routine isn’t terribly different. My husband, like hers, is less at ease being home 24/7.
Well that answers if she’s pregnant then, no? If she’s saying she’s just getting drunk at home?
I felt very similarly to her at first because I’m definitely an introvert and a homebody, but then we had a family emergency several states away in a state with travel restrictions and I’m not able to be with my family. It’s all fun and games until something real happens, unfortunately.
My partner and I are in the same situation. Introverts trapped with people they love? It’s not all bad.
The reason we are trapped though … it is pretty unnerving.
Oh, to be young and in love and quarantined!!!
I thought she was pregnant?
But yeah I agree that her.
I have no issues staying home. It’s the lack of money and work that the annoying me.
*Raises hand – I wear jeans at home. It has taken MANY months for these jeans to be almost like sweatpants. So yes I wear my very comfortable jeans at home. If that makes me wrong, I don’t want to be right… : P