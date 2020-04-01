Sophie Turner is ‘kind of loving’ the quarantine: ‘I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody’

I haven’t been watching most of the talk shows and late-night shows, almost all of which have been airing from hosts’ homes. I would imagine some hosts are better at link-up interviews than others. Conan O’Brien has transitioned really well? I’m just judging him from this interview with Sophie Turner, who joined him via link-up on his show last night. Sophie was in a great mood, and she admitted that she’s “kind of loving” the quarantine, while Joe Jonas is not:

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” she shared, revealing that she only goes leaves the house to walk their dog. However, while Sophie loves staying at home and spending time with Joe, quarantine is like a “prison for him.” “Joe and I… everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

[From Just Jared]

She also says that Joe texts her while they’re in the house together and she brings him shots of tequila. Sophie doesn’t understand why people are struggling to practice social distancing because “all you have to do is stay at home and, like, get drunk at home.” My favorite part is when she suggests that people who bother to wear jeans in isolation are psychopaths.