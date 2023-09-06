“Is Denzel Washington a bigger movie star than Tom Cruise? Discuss” links

Denzel Washington is a bigger star than Tom Cruise? Discuss. [Pajiba]
IDK this “Tom Cruise” you speak of, so yeah Denzel is the bigger star.
Team Denzel!!!
10/10 would wear Sofia’s outfit! In black and in white, too. It looks super clean and fresh.
I love her story, no fuss, no muss, tres chic.
Well Denzel is certainly bigger in height. Lol. Also just better period. They both play the same character in every movie: very confident but cool.
Sexuaul chocolate always wins over a short man with small dick energy
Yes, please.
… “King Kong ain’t got sh*t on me”
Tom Cruise is a bigger movie star if you consider all the money that his films raked in over the years. Denzel Washington is a better actor. He’s a movie star too in his own right but not as big as Tom. You also have to consider that Tom plays the game because HE WANTS to be a huge movie star. Denzel is more artistic and doesn’t chase the movie star status or big blockbuster films as much. However, that being said, LOVE the Equalizer films and plan on watching the third one this week!!!!
And yet Denzel’s movie made it’s budget back in three days. And Tom’s latest Mission Impossible film is UNDER-performing at the box office. Which is what Pajiba is talking about. That Tom has to do all these crazy things to get butts in seats. And Denzel can be Denzel and make his entire film’s budget back on a three day weekend.
Cruise does all his stunts because he’s a thirsty, small man. I don’t think he’s comfortable in his own skin.
Denzel walks in and owns it. He is the star.
I was looking at their movie careers throughout the years. Yes, his Mission Impossible bombed, but Top Gun did gangbusters at the box office. But I agree Tom does over-the-top, sometimes even dangerous stunts to sell both himself and the movie. Denzel’s movies sell on the fact that Denzel’s in it — he’s pure quality. You’ll never get a bad or boring performance from Denzel.
If I had to choose which of the stars I wanted to see and was unable to see the other ever again I would choose to see Denzel easily. No disrespect to Mr. Cruise but Denzel is a far better way to spend $15.00 and two hours watching a movie.
Same here…I’m a huge Denzel fan.
Exactly to EVERYTHING Pajiba said about Tom and Denzel. I think I might go to see The Equalizer 3 on the weekend.
I saw the photo of the Baldwins yesterday, and it was cropped differently or something, because when I first glanced at it, I legit thought that was his wife on the far right. I quickly realized Hillary was squatting down on the bottom left, but it’s just a…weird photo overall, IMO.
I don’t watch movies starring scientologists, so by default Denzel is a bigger star to me. That being said, Denzel is far more selective with his films which shows in his performance.
In terms of box office only, Tom might be the bigger star BUT in terms of of acting ability and body of work Denzel is the bigger star. I saw him on Broadway in Julius Ceasar, he wasn’t even the focus but you couldn’t help but have your eyes drawn to him whenever he was onstage. I still remember the gasp that the audience let out when he first walked onto the stage and licked his lips when he hit his mark. He’s doing money grabs now because he’s funding bringing August Wilson’s work to movie theaters. That’s what the smart ones do.
IMO Tom Cruise in the 90s was still an actor and not a caricature. I do think he was a good actor back then. Denzel Washington is a good actor and a movie star and not ridiculous so yeah winning best overall between the two for sure.
Washington is a better actor, better person, and better looking. There’s no comparison.
Personally…I think the Denzel/Tom Cruise argument is delightful but 🍎 to 🍊 ….Denzel is a MAGNIFICENT Actor in the beloved “Equalizer” series….who has a wonderful collaborative relationship with Director Antoine Fuqua…while Tom Cruise is the ENGINE behind his movies & is involved in EVERY aspect of it…I think Bradley Cooper & Tom would be a better matched regarding something like this
Denzel and it’s not even close. The other guy does stunts and tries to make war sexy.
Denzel is the bigger star and a better-respected actor. Denzel has won two Oscars while Tom has been nominated as an actor and producer. He has never won. Denzel’s body of work is of such high quality and diversified roles. Tom has been reduced to sticking to characters like Top Gun and the Mission Impossible franchise to stay successful. Every other movie he has done has flopped at the box office.
Denzel all day every day.
I think they’re both moviestars and they’re two of the last big stars. They both get butts in the movie theatres. I don’t see a lot of these new actors coming up as ever reaching that kind of star status.
Denzel. Always and forever. Not only is he a better actor, but I would argue he’s also a bigger star. Tom really hurt his “brand” with the Oprah couch/Katie Holmes/Scientology saga. And you could plug any halfway decent actor into 90% of Cruise’s recent roles and they would still make money b/c they’re formulaic action movies.
Another vote for Denzel, all day every day.
He has just ‘it’ – in addition to the way he walks.
He’s a versatile stage actor too, and it’s good to see him bring August Wilson’s plays into movie theaters.
And he was one half of the most handsome pair of brothers in movie history, the other being Keanu.
Tom may make more money but Denzel is a better actor.
Seriously? Denzel Washington is head and shoulders above Tom Cruise. Not only is he a better actor but take a look at his body of work. So much more diverse, to say nothing of the fact that Denzel is a much better actor. Much better. Denzel is simply a good human being. That’s who he is. Tom Cruise? Please.
I don’t care what the box office receipts are or how they compare. Denzel is hands down the bigger movie star.
I love Sophia’s outfit too!
Also, is it ok that I love both Denzel and Tom but for different reasons? You can be honest.
