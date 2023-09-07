Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly are ‘fully back together’ & going on NYC dates

Here are some photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York. They’ve been in NYC together all week, and they’ve stepped out a few times. As you can see, Megan has changed up her look. Is this a wig? Or did she really do this to her hair? I think it’s a wig. She looks good with a bob, but I prefer her dark hair. She has such beautiful eyes.

Back in February-March, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had some kind of major falling out. She removed her engagement ring, she was seen crying after one of his shows, she was acting like she was single and ready to mingle at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. MGK and Megan reportedly went into couples counseling but it was touch-and-go for a few months. I was rooting for them to breakup, just because I don’t think their relationship is particularly healthy and it feels like they could use some space from one another, to put it mildly. But they got back together and the engagement is back “on,” last I heard. One month ago, Entertainment Tonight reported this:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have worked hard on their relationship and are “fully back together,” a source tells ET. “Everything between Megan and Machine Gun Kelly has been great lately. They’re in a really good place in their relationship and have worked to get things back on track,” the source says of the 37-year-old actress and 33-year-old singer. “They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”

[From ET]

If they make it to January, they will have been together for four chaotic years, these “twin flames” or whatever they call themselves. I really hoped that they were over, but I think Megan just hates to be alone.