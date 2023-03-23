Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘volatile’ relationship is ‘currently off’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had some kind of extreme falling out mid-February. They went to a pre-Grammy party and suddenly Megan looked like she was crying and yelling at MGK and then she deleted all of the photos of MGK on her social media, etc. They ended up going to couples counseling on Valentine’s Day, but Megan removed her engagement ring and she still hasn’t put it back on. Then, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she was definitely giving single-lady vibes and made a point of flirting with Noah Centineo all night. If you ask me, the VF Oscar party was Megan announcing that she’s single again. But I guess we still need to deal with the formality of “are Megan and MGK really over.”
Hitting the pause button. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time apart, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the source says of the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32. “They are very hot and cold.”
The Transformers star and the American Music Award winner got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have yet to set a wedding date — and the insider claims they won’t be picking out a venue any time soon.
“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source tells Us. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”
Ugh. I don’t even know what to say about this anymore – it’s clear (to me) that MGK is a loser who doesn’t know how to be in a relationship with anyone, much less his dream girl, Megan Fox. I suspect that their relationship has always been really toxic and dysfunctional. It irritates me that she’s still in contact with him, but maybe it’s a good thing that it’s only texting. Maybe that’s her version of getting out cleanly. Plus, it will be good to have records in case she eventually needs a protective order!
I saw this somewhere yesterday – if volatile is used to describe your relationship, just run. I agree.
Well said, Lucy. Her ear in that bathroom picture looks red and it’s unclear if that is due to an infection or (considering she’s standing next to a DV poster there) being hit. Reading that she’s still in touch with MGK is stomach twisting.
This!! “Volatile” does not describe a healthy, stable relationship!!! Screams of a toxic dynamic.
Additionally, if it’s always extreme ups-and-downs? RUN. If it’s always a make-up and break-up cycle? RUN. If he ices you out and refuses to communicate? RUN. If he never validates your feelings because he’s too busy gaslighting? RUN. If he’s constantly jealous and controlling? RUN. Those kinds of relationships NEVER get better.
These two think they’re in Euphoria except they’re actually like 40 years old.
Is it just me?! I always see the blame being squarely put on MGK for the volatility in this “relationship,” and while I get beyond douche vibes from him and have heard some unsavory stuff about his past, I don’t feel Megan’s innocent in this. I understand (as best as an outsider can) the potentially messed up dynamic and onset with BAG, but she does not seem like some shrinking violet, in fact she seems rather tempestuous herself, in my opinion, yet it’s always “run, Megan!” and the like…but I think 99% of us CAN agree here-these two need to fully split, and asap. Unhealthy.
@ Kyle, I am certain that they are both toxic. It also comes to mind that MF didn’t spend a great deal of time single which she should have spent time in therapy to recover from her relationship with BAG. MGK is problematic as it is and the simple fact that it’s a toxic relationship should show MF that she hasn’t dealt with the underlying issues with BAG. She has basically not recovered from that decade of abuse and until she does she will keep repeating the same mistake over and over.
Yes “KYLE”, we DO think it’s all MGK
Let’s see, shall we…?
Abusive engagement ring ⛳️
Megan posts a bikini shot of her stomach thighs and stomach reddened and bruised ⛳️
Megan has a injury to her arm requiring a brace ⛳️
Megan has a red swollen ear next to a domestic abuse poster ⛳️
Something happened to have that MGK is not her twin flame ⛳️
And finally
ZERO injuries to MGK⛳️
So “Kyle” yes we DO KNOW it’s all on MGK ⛳️⛳️⛳️
guarantee, if she ever spend time with him again, she’ll end up injured worse, as DV ALWAYS ESCALATES (see above )⛳️⛳️⛳️, so she better stay away.
Thank you. I don’t know if there was DV happening but I do know that MF was groomed by her ex husband and only when already past 30 managed to escape. Abuse victims aren’t pretty to look at, there’s no perfect abuse victim. They struggle and go through immense pain, often alone because many therapists are still to this day I’ll prepared to deal with abuse and end up trying to “make you take responsibility”, which might be OK if someone has had average life experience e but it’s the most damaging think to push onto someone who has been abused and ALREADy heavily blamed themselves.
Meghan needs support and warmth, and to go somewhere private where she can ditch the make up and risqué clothes and just soak in the sun. Wishing her the best.
@sacha, all you said.
Toxic isn’t really a good term because it places blame on both parties.
This relationship has shown acts of control solely by Kelly, not Fox.
Also, holy victim blaming in some comments here. Yikes.
They were both toxic from the beginning, relishing the attention and being in the spotlight. Any therapist knows about and is trained in domestic violence, signs and how to work with people and abusive situations. Can we stop dumbing down women?
Yes! Thank you! There are so many instances of abuse inflicted against Megan and these are only the things we know about. And I’m really disappointed with a lot of the comments I’m seeing in this thread blaming her and calling her “just as bad” NO.
Please let me clear a few things up.
“Toxic” is a bad way to describe a relationship because it places blame on both parties. There is no such thing as mutual abuse. There is the one who has power over the other, and the one who doesn’t. Reactive violence is common in abuse victims, BUT IT DOES NOT MAKE THEM THE ABUSER.
They’re just as bad as each other.
So he breaks her wrist, gives her a concussion, gives her a ring which will physically injure her if she takes it off – but she says some messy things sometimes? THEY’RE JUST AS BAD AS EACH OTHER YOU GUYS!
Abusers manipulate and gaslight their victims to the appoint that their victims may appear crazy. As a result, all the abuser has to do is say. Oh, I’m not abusive, she’s just CRAZY! Women, am I right? WHO MADE HER CRAZY! WHO!
Because not only is Megan having to deal with this asshole, she’s having to deal with the decades of abuse and manipulation from her first marriage.
Blaming women for having a “bad picker” places all the fault on the woman instead on the abusive man WHERE IT BELONGS. She doesn’t have a bad picker, this man TARGETED HER.
SHE DID IT FOR ATTENTION!!!!! – for fuck’s sake. Do I really need to reply to this one?
The ring is a lie. But the rest of it is spot on.
No worries on that count Kyle. I’m pretty sure a lot of us realize Megan brings her own brand of toxicity. I don’t think this is one-sided in the least. And to add: going into relationships if you haven’t figured yourself out is risky.
Megan needs therapy. MGK is toxic. Those are two very different things.
Yeah I hate to speculate on the inner-workings of their relationship but this is a gossip site so I’ll just say this: Megan has always been messy with a bad picker. I could see her being a reactive abuser in this relationship as the dynamic seems so incredibly dangerous and toxic. At this stage, therapy might be the only means for her to stop getting with these baddies.
Both of you are exactly right. I didn’t intend to sound harsh. I simply think they both need help.
I gotcha, Mabs.
@h, Nobody is dumbing down women. Cool mra talking point though. Enjoying being in the spotlight is not the same as being abusive. Let’s stop with the false equivalents.
I haven’t wanted a breakup more since Rih and that pos.
Couples therapy definitely has a place but not here, it’s completely not worth it. Just cut your loses and make a clean break ffs.
Yes therapy for herself. Drop this loser.
Not all couples therapy is meant to be unifying, sometimes it is more like untangling the events that are based on core issues.
Good couples therapy can help the participants recognize when they are at an impasse and how to move forward, or the “best” way to negotiate a breakup through healthy boundaries – on both sides