Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘volatile’ relationship is ‘currently off’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had some kind of extreme falling out mid-February. They went to a pre-Grammy party and suddenly Megan looked like she was crying and yelling at MGK and then she deleted all of the photos of MGK on her social media, etc. They ended up going to couples counseling on Valentine’s Day, but Megan removed her engagement ring and she still hasn’t put it back on. Then, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, she was definitely giving single-lady vibes and made a point of flirting with Noah Centineo all night. If you ask me, the VF Oscar party was Megan announcing that she’s single again. But I guess we still need to deal with the formality of “are Megan and MGK really over.”

Hitting the pause button. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking some time apart, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the source says of the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, and the “Emo Girl” artist, 32. “They are very hot and cold.” The Transformers star and the American Music Award winner got engaged in January 2022, but the pair have yet to set a wedding date — and the insider claims they won’t be picking out a venue any time soon. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source tells Us. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Ugh. I don’t even know what to say about this anymore – it’s clear (to me) that MGK is a loser who doesn’t know how to be in a relationship with anyone, much less his dream girl, Megan Fox. I suspect that their relationship has always been really toxic and dysfunctional. It irritates me that she’s still in contact with him, but maybe it’s a good thing that it’s only texting. Maybe that’s her version of getting out cleanly. Plus, it will be good to have records in case she eventually needs a protective order!