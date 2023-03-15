Megan Fox went to the VF Oscar party & flirted with Noah Centineo all night

While Megan Fox has lived in LA for more than a decade, she’s never been a regular in the awards circuit or industry-networking parties. She rarely comes out for that kind of stuff. So it was a bit surprising to learn that Megan slipped out to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She didn’t walk the carpet, but she did pose for photos for one of VF’s in-house photographers, Cibelle Levi. This was Megan’s first big outing since that sh-t went down with Machine Gun Kelly last month. It looked like she was trying to dump him and break off their engagement, but they ended up going into couples counseling and no one knew if she would take him back.

Well, according to Page Six, Megan was acting like a single lady at the VF party. She wasn’t wearing her emerald-and-diamond engagement ring and she was “staying close” to Noah Centineo. She was seemingly there with her agent Chuck James too. One eyewitness told Page Six: “She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo. She looked like the cat who ate the canary.” Well! So what’s going on with MGK?

Megan Fox took herself out on Oscars weekend. Following the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Fox, 36, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty by herself while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly performed a concert at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California, that day. Fox appeared without her engagement ring at the party, as she debuted a new vibrant red hairstyle along with her fresh-off-the-runway, plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown. “She seemed really happy and light. Super nice to everyone,” an insider says of Fox inside the party. Another source tells PEOPLE Tuesday that Fox and MGK are still working through relationship problems. “They’re not completely done. They’re still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They’re just not ready to totally call it yet,” the source says.

[From People]

Megan, in my opinion, is doing the classic “look at me, I’m so over you” dance for an audience of one: Machine Gun Kelly. I don’t doubt that Megan simply wanted to go out and have fun without MGK, but the vibe is still directed at MGK and she probably hopes that he saw her photos and saw that she’s not wearing her engagement ring. Please, I hope she’s already dumped him.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images