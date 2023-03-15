Megan Fox went to the VF Oscar party & flirted with Noah Centineo all night

While Megan Fox has lived in LA for more than a decade, she’s never been a regular in the awards circuit or industry-networking parties. She rarely comes out for that kind of stuff. So it was a bit surprising to learn that Megan slipped out to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She didn’t walk the carpet, but she did pose for photos for one of VF’s in-house photographers, Cibelle Levi. This was Megan’s first big outing since that sh-t went down with Machine Gun Kelly last month. It looked like she was trying to dump him and break off their engagement, but they ended up going into couples counseling and no one knew if she would take him back.
Well, according to Page Six, Megan was acting like a single lady at the VF party. She wasn’t wearing her emerald-and-diamond engagement ring and she was “staying close” to Noah Centineo. She was seemingly there with her agent Chuck James too. One eyewitness told Page Six: “She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo. She looked like the cat who ate the canary.” Well! So what’s going on with MGK?
Megan Fox took herself out on Oscars weekend. Following the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Fox, 36, attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty by herself while fiancé Machine Gun Kelly performed a concert at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point, California, that day.
Fox appeared without her engagement ring at the party, as she debuted a new vibrant red hairstyle along with her fresh-off-the-runway, plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown.
“She seemed really happy and light. Super nice to everyone,” an insider says of Fox inside the party.
Another source tells PEOPLE Tuesday that Fox and MGK are still working through relationship problems.
“They’re not completely done. They’re still trying to sort through things, but most of their friends think it is likely over. They’re just not ready to totally call it yet,” the source says.
Megan, in my opinion, is doing the classic “look at me, I’m so over you” dance for an audience of one: Machine Gun Kelly. I don’t doubt that Megan simply wanted to go out and have fun without MGK, but the vibe is still directed at MGK and she probably hopes that he saw her photos and saw that she’s not wearing her engagement ring. Please, I hope she’s already dumped him.
Not her hair. It’s a wig. Very common in Hollywood nowadays to just wear a wig so they don’t have to damage their own hair with lots of products.
Anyway, looks awsful
Dramatically different hair? She done with his ass.
Either that or a wig to deflect from new cosmetic enhancements.
New hair colour, too, I believe.
Who cares what he’s up to. Go Megan! Enjoy being single, stay away from toxic dudes!
That’s a good color on her, but she needs a lighter brow.
Yes! Her makeup is so harsh. She’s much prettier than her makeup allows. And it’s aging.
I kind of like this goth Ariel look. Hopefully she really is done with him.
I support all redheads, I am a fan of this.
Hyperbolme, yes, if she actually did color her hair (no wig), she is “done” done with MGK. If as Lione suggested, it’s a wig, she’s not ready yet.
Personally, I think she could do red if she chose a more vibrant tone: this hue washes her out a bit.
And, yeah Noah Centineo? I honestly cannot see them as a couple unless he has more issues than I’m publicly aware of. I totally agree that this reeks of Meghan effing with MGK instead of escaping.
I hope she has saved her money, and is taking care of herself.
She has morphed into the hyper sex doll look, which has a short shelf life.
The new boobs and all the work she’s had done, it’s a tricky slide into Katie Price land.
Good Luck, her fame clock is ticking for certain.
She needs to land a proper acting role soon.
NOT loving the red hair on her. It’s the wrong shade and it totally clashes with her skin tone. It’s too orange. A blue based red would have been better, I think. I say all this as a brunette with serious red hair envy for most of my adult life. ANYONE can look good with red hair, as long as it’s the right shade. This is one of my core beliefs in life.
Go Megan!!
Why try so hard to show off a pair of fakers in that dress, I don’t know. It looks ridiculous and vulgar.
She is f*cking FIRE here 🔥🔥🔥. From the hair to the gown she killed it. Good for her if she’s done with MK.
She’s had so damn much work done, w/o all the styling I wonder how she looks IRL.
The new Boob job looks painful, as if 2 perfectly round plastic orbs were shoved under the skin, which it what happened.
Victoria Beckhams Bolt On boobs like just as awful.
That sex doll look doesn’t last long or let you age well. See Pamela Anderson, Katie Price, the brunette from Baywatch who was married to Nikki Sixx, Donna Something, Anna N. Smith, etc, etc.
The mid life crisis I call hanging with MGK hopefully ends soon.
I wish her well in her future, no one should hang with MGK. He is garbage, tall with cheekbones, money and tons of drug use garbage.
My first thought was also her boobs look painful!!
Came here to say that her boobies look VERY nice!
That style of dress front does no one any favors.