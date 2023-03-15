Kyle Richards on Ozempic rumors: ‘diabetics can’t even get ahold of it’

Embed from Getty Images
Kyle Richards has been talking about how she doesn’t use Ozempic for the better part of two months. She’s lost a noticeable amount of weight since the middle of last year and fans commented on it, leading her to say she doesn’t use it. Kyle said her weight loss is due to a strict diet, a lot of gym time, and cutting out alcohol. Cool, cool, cool. But she keeps talking about Ozempic! She talked again to People about not taking it at Elton John’s Oscar party on Sunday.
Kyle Richards is setting the record straight about her recent weight loss.
“I didn’t even know about Ozempic until I’d already lost the weight I wanted to lose,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told PEOPLE at Elton John’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago,” Richards, 54, continued. “At first I was like, ‘Why are they saying I’m taking this diet drug?’ Then they thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s another kind,’ because I was saying, ‘It’s not Ozempic.'”
She shared her frustration over the continued questioning about her weight loss journey, confirming once again that her results are from her own efforts, not a weight loss drug.
“It wasn’t any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I’m working out really hard.”
Richards, whose weight loss has been scrutinized she first shared a bikini photo in January, added that she’s also irritated by the news that the drug has become difficult for diabetics — for whom it is produced — to obtain.
“I became offended because it actually is irresponsible and I’m hearing about diabetics who can’t even get ahold of it now. So then it became, ‘Okay, now I’m mad. Now I’m actually really angry,’ because I wouldn’t do that. I’m very honest about anything I do and I would’ve not had a problem sharing that if that was true.”
The Real Housewives star credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.
“I’m working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape,” she told PEOPLE on Sunday. “So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I’m like, ‘That’s just cheating.'”
If Kyle’s truly not taking Ozempic, she should keep Ozempic’s name out of her mouth. She told People she didn’t know what it was until she’d already begun losing weight and that she’s frustrated people think she’s on it because she’s been working really hard. Kyle also said she’s offended that people think she’s on it because it’s irresponsible and she doesn’t like people thinking she’s taking a drug away from diabetics that actually need it. If we’re taking Kyle’s words at face value, and she’s not taking it, I still think she should just stop talking about it. (Maybe she’s not — there are other weight loss helpers that can be considered productivity pills instead of diet drugs.) Talking about Ozempic just keeps her name associated with it in the news, which she claims frustrates and offends her. I guess she really just wants attention for her weight loss.
Photos credit: Getty, Darla Khazei/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images and via Instagram
“I became offended because it actually is irresponsible and I’m hearing about diabetics who can’t even get ahold of it now”
People with money can get anything they want. Many celebs have been able to get it.
My feeling is that they are all taking something. But maybe the good news is that at least young people are now more fully aware that celebs are not getting their bodies from working harder and engaging in more exercise and diet than the average person.
I know several people who are getting the drug made by a compounding pharmacy. It’s not the brand name product and yes, it violates the manufacturer’s patent, but it’s SO easy to get.
You can get compounded semaglutide at any weight loss clinic. There is only a shortage of the name brand. I work in tech and everyone I know is on it right now and doing raw until 4 pm and intermittent fasting diets. 🤷🏽♀️ Also she’s tight with Teddy still. So I’m sure that’s influenced her lifestyle.
If it’s being compounded, the pharmacist is compounding Wegovy, Ozempic or Rybelsus so they’re either adulterating a brand product which may impact it’s bioavailability (& could lead to drug interactions) or they’re importing a semaglutide salt from a dubious source outside the US that doesn’t adhere to Good Manufacturing Processes. Legally even if the manufacturer supported compounding it, it would have to be made “on demand”, the compounding pharmacies aren’t legally permitted to stockpile it.
How are they making it affordable for folks who aren’t rich and are getting it w/o insurance? Are they basically splitting doses so that each dose of compounded product only contains a small % of what a full dose is?
I can’t speak on affordability because everyone in my line of work who is on it can afford the 1800 a month they pay for weekly injections of semaglutide. And I don’t know what the dosing or quality is.
I don’t think your average person can afford to get it from these “Ageless” type weight loss clinics ( they offer all kinds of services including hormones and cryotherapy which is huge in tech). I work with a lot of dudes who fast constantly on this snake juice diet. I have not seen this much disordered eating since high school. But seriously everyone who has the means in California seems to be taking it. It’s jarring to run into someone you haven’t seen since the holidays and they are half the size they were.
I totally agree with you .If she’s not using it, then she needs to STFU about it. Personally, I don’t believe a word that comes out of her mouth, so I have no doubt she’s full of it.
To me, all the weight she lost makes her face look long and drawn. Not sure that would be the look I’d be going for if I was loosing weight.
She wasn’t even that much heavier. It’s not hard for someone like her to get a chef and a trainer and get in good shape quickly. As someone who lost 85lbs without any surgery or drugs I feel her pain on being accused of doing them. I don’t run around shouting about it but it’s super irritating to know people think I had WLS when I didn’t.
It’s really disheartening when people are criticized for their weight and criticized when they lose some. Same thing with Mindy Kaling this week. The speculation in absence of evidence is unkind. It seems we have a need to give meaning to weight and take it personally.
Congrats to you on the -85!
I do watch the real housewives. I think Kyle is largely harmless. Kind of oblivious, but mostly harmless. I will say, she struggled with eating disorders when she was younger, and I think as a result, made it a point to not agonize over her food and drink, at least over the course of the show. If she went from not really watching what she ate to suddenly making an effort, this seems like reasonable weight loss. She’s not rail thin. Also, I think it’s not that weird that she’s got tunnel vision on this. She literally had an eating disorder at one point, if she put in the effort to get to what is still a healthy weight, IMO it’s reasonable to be upset when people question that.
Lol!!! “keep Ozempic’s name out of her mouth” I’m going to be giggling about that all day!
If she’s gotten healthier from diet and exercise changes, that’s great, but please don’t think you’re an inspiration, Kyle. It also takes time and a hell of a lot of money and regular people don’t often have those things in spades.
That’s just not true. You can diet, exercise, and stop drinking without a lot of money.
Organic food is expensive. So are private chefs, gyms, private trainers, special meds. If you are poor, work long hours and have kids, it’s hard to eat properly and wedge in exercise. I learned a lot from reading the book Maid. Plus, some people put on weight more easily than others. Menopause is not a dieter’s friend.
I mean she’s probably lying, but when I quit drinking I did drop 10-15 lbs effortlessly and it’s stayed off 17 months later. If she really stopped it all, she could be telling the truth.
She wasn’t overweight to begin with. It’s not hard to believe she lost some weight due to diet and exercise. I hate how everyone just assumes anyone that’s lost weight did it with Ozempic. Ozempic has horrible side effects. You also can’t use it for more than 3 months (if you’re taking it to lose weight). After those 3 months, people tend to gain the weight back. I’m guessing she’s being asked about Ozempic so she answers. If she doesn’t answer, it just makes people more suspicious.
Women are constantly over judged. They are judged for their weight, too much or too little, then judged how they lose weight. Also, women are judged on whether they lose weight for ‘looks’ or health reasons.
Your information about semaglutide for weight loss is 100% incorrect even if someone is using Ozempic pens instead of Wegovy pens. The titration to the full/max dose takes 5 months – the top dose is 2.4 mg (Ozempic only goes to 1.7mg so if you need the highest dose, you’d need Wegovy but if you’re using for weight loss and not T2DM, you shouldn’t be using Ozempic) – so the you can only use it for 3 months is not true at all. People using the drug as clinically appropriate can remain on the effective dose they tolerate as clinically appropriate.
Oh look, a bravolebrity is pedaling to the tabloids how she is offended. Yeah, this one used to pretend she fainted at the sight of a needle when denying botox. I don’t know, or care, how she lost weight.
IF she’s being hounded about her weight loss and methods (the big O), I can totally understand the word being in her mouth. Especially if others are putting it there. But I don’t know her, who she is or what she does lol.
“She should keep Ozempic’s name out her mouth.” Uhh, maybe people are asking her about it and that’s why she’s commenting? This seems like a strange dunk to make on a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills.
Kyle never needed to lose weight. She needs a new plot line. She is becoming a bore and I thought she was kind of fun and goofy before.
We get it. She’s not using Ozempic, she’s using Wegovy.
Personally, I believe her. She’s been posting selfies at the gym pretty regularly, she doesn’t look gaunt, and the weight came off slowly. She’s also honest about how hard she’s working and what it took to get there. Contrast this with Mindy, who says she lost 40 lbs by just eating less of what she loves. Sure!
Mindy Kaling? But she might actually BE diabetic (she was heavy for a long time), so that’s who Ozempic was made for.
An edit to my previous comment: being overweight and Type 2 diabetic don’t always go hand-in-hand, so I shouldn’t have presumed.
I am so tired of the Ozempic discussion. There are a couple of classes of drugs that have a similar effect and diabetics should be able to use one of them.. I started using Victoza about 4 years ago I am diabetic and it is not as convenient because you need to use it daily but it works as well for me I had a couple of samples of Ozempic and used them but my insurance wouldn’t pay and they are $1000 a month Victoza is 99 a month because my insurance pays The side effect of Victoza is also weight loss I have lost about 60 pounds and that also controls the disease There is a lot people aren’t telling