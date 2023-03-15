Kyle Richards on Ozempic rumors: ‘diabetics can’t even get ahold of it’

Embed from Getty Images

Kyle Richards has been talking about how she doesn’t use Ozempic for the better part of two months. She’s lost a noticeable amount of weight since the middle of last year and fans commented on it, leading her to say she doesn’t use it. Kyle said her weight loss is due to a strict diet, a lot of gym time, and cutting out alcohol. Cool, cool, cool. But she keeps talking about Ozempic! She talked again to People about not taking it at Elton John’s Oscar party on Sunday.

“I didn’t even know about Ozempic until I’d already lost the weight I wanted to lose,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told PEOPLE at Elton John’s 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I started losing weight eight months ago, actually, because I stopped drinking alcohol eight months ago,” Richards, 54, continued. “At first I was like, ‘Why are they saying I’m taking this diet drug?’ Then they thought, ‘Well, maybe it’s another kind,’ because I was saying, ‘It’s not Ozempic.'”

She shared her frustration over the continued questioning about her weight loss journey, confirming once again that her results are from her own efforts, not a weight loss drug.

“It wasn’t any diet drug ever, never touched it. So it really just frustrated me because I’m working out really hard.”

Richards, whose weight loss has been scrutinized she first shared a bikini photo in January, added that she’s also irritated by the news that the drug has become difficult for diabetics — for whom it is produced — to obtain.

“I became offended because it actually is irresponsible and I’m hearing about diabetics who can’t even get ahold of it now. So then it became, ‘Okay, now I’m mad. Now I’m actually really angry,’ because I wouldn’t do that. I’m very honest about anything I do and I would’ve not had a problem sharing that if that was true.”

The Real Housewives star credits her impressive new physique to her rigorous exercise routine and strict food plan.

“I’m working so hard and I wanted to be a positive role model or an inspiration to people that have had kids and are my age and show that you can get in shape,” she told PEOPLE on Sunday. “So it just felt like they wanted to take that from you and I’m like, ‘That’s just cheating.'”