Kyle Richards on her weight loss: no bread, sugar, alcohol, daily workouts

Recently, fans were speculating/accusing Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards of taking ozempic injections to lose weight. Kyle emphatically denied it last week and cited her honesty about her plastic surgery to back up her denial. At the time, she didn’t say much about how she actually did lose the weight. I guess we were supposed to take her gym selfies as a hint. But this week, Kyle appeared on a podcast and talked about her weight loss methods. How’d she do it? By cutting carbs, sugar, and alcohol, and doing daily workouts. Pretty standard stuff.
Kyle Richards is opening up about her weight loss.
Last week, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied speculation that she lost weight due to using the drug Ozempic. For those unfamiliar, Ozempic is a prescription drug used to help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels. However, it has been discovered that some use Ozempic because a side effect is weight loss.
On Monday (January 23), Kyle appeared on the Two Ts In A Pod podcast where she revealed how she really lost weight.
“After gaining weight during the summer — on July 15 — after getting off the boat I said ‘That is it. I’m not having any sugar, any carbs, any alcohol,’” Kyle shared.
“A lot of people think I’ve been taking Ozempic,” Kyle added. “To clarify I’ve never taken Ozempic.”
The following day, Kyle took to Instagram to share a photo of herself lounging out in a bikini.
In the comments, Kyle responded to fans asking about her physical transformation.
“NO alcohol, bread, pasta, sugar. I eat protein, fruit and vegetables,” Kyle wrote. “Now that I am the weight I want to be, I will have the occasional small amount of pasta etc once in a while. But no alcohol since July 15.”
“I workout every day,” Kyle added. “Chasing it up between running, cycling, hiking and yoga. Weights & stomach everyday.”
The methods Kyle’s claiming are pretty tried and true. She’s not exactly reinventing the wheel here. And the stuff she cited, for the most part, works. Diets that are that restrictive (and dare I say, boring) do work at first. But it’s hard to stick to those long term. Her diet answer is completely generic, but when she mentioned alcohol, I was like yep, that’ll do it. Alcohol has often been the culprit of my own weight fluctuations because the tasty stuff is pretty caloric and those lowered inhibitions make it harder to stick to a sober diet when a little tipsy. And her workout plan sounds legit — a balance between cardio and strength training. When I work out every day I definitely see results, albeit more slowly because I don’t really diet. Am I buying this story about a strict diet and workout plan? Actually yes, which is probably why Kyle is adamant that she didn’t take ozempic — she wants to claim her hard work.
I don’t believe her.
I don’t know anything about her or when she started looking thinner, but if she severely cut sugar and carbs starting in mid-July, by now she really would have lost a decent amount of weight. I did it a few years ago, I guess like 4 or 5 at this point, and lost 15 pounds, and still haven’t gained it all back even though I abandoned that diet after less than a year. And I wasn’t even trying to lose weight, I was concerned about my A1c!
thing is, none of these women really eat at baseline. 3-4 bites per meal. and they don’t eat sugar or carbs to begin with. so yeah, cut out wine, or your latte, sure, but if you’re 50 years old, and already don’t eat that much, and don’t eat any white food, there’s only so much you can cut.
I don’t know who this woman is (do people watch those shows?) but I have definitely noticed some celebs with recent significant weight loss after years of struggling with weight. Like decades. And I absolutely think they’re using ozempic or something like it. If you are efforting for decades and the last 40lb comes off in months, it’s help.
That’s exactly what I said on the last ozempic post. All of these women,who in all honesty didn’t actually need to loose weight but by Hollywood standards were plus size, suddenly loosing a ton of weight fast like Mindy Kaling and Khloe K.
Mindy Kaling, Kim and Khloe. It’s almost infuriating listening to these women talk about how they’ve lost weight by eating salmon or whatever when the truth is so obvious.
@Christine- I mean the Ks lying is one thing and nothing new, lying is like breathing to them but everyone else? Also I love your Peanut avatar!
Mindy’s face…sigh. I get that she might have been at an unhealthy weight and I would never begrudge her for wanting to feel better but I just cannot get over how different her face looks. The change is so jarring/drastic.
I believe her to a point, but at 54, losing a lot of weight & yet still having taught skin? I don’t think so. That super flat abdomen with no saggy skin would have taken some sort of surgical intervention, ditto for hips & thighs. And under arms, above the knees. She had her breast implants removed, or at least reduced. That helped, no doubt. Although maybe she didn’t do that recently & so didn’t mention it?
The double bikini look is just weird. My question is whether her she is taking something to be able to stick to such a restrictive diet.
@Pinkosaurus My guess is she’s not taking anything. I was on a similar diet a couple of years ago – very low carbs from grains, tons of veggies plus protein and fruit, and no alcohol, sugar or flour. I lost almost 30 lbs in a few months…and promptly got pregnant! It IS a hard diet to begin but once I figured out how to make it work for my lifestyle at the time, I found I really didn’t have any cravings. I’m waiting until I finish breastfeeding before I start it up again, but will def do it again because it’s so effective.
How long did it take for the carb cravings to go away and what else happened as a result of this diet? Hair, skin changes? Memory? I really need to do something. I hit 40 and suddenly there is a new health issue every other month. And my memory is shit.
If she’s actually eating fruit, it’s not that restrictive. I haven’t followed the rules for Atkins or Mayo Clinic diet for years, I just count calories, but I remember fruit wasn’t really allowed until you were in maintenance mode, unless it was grapefruit for Mayo Clinic.
Counting calories is all it is. It doesn’t matter WHAT it is, you’ll be thin, albeit unhealthy, if you have one pina colada and one Big Mac a day, just the same as if you have a lot of asparagus, romaine, chicken breast or fish, lemon juice, egg whites, onions and peppers. Throw in some skim milk mozzarella cheese, skim milk (I believe that was a Jenny Craig staple) and 2 L of water. And raw almonds. Obviously eating a lot of vegetables and fruit and lean protein is the healthiest way for many if not all people.
But portion control is the biggest thing! One cup of pasta with a lot of veggies and lean protein goes a long way.
I used to have an eating disorder and counted calories, even counting 5 calories for a stick of gum, for many years. Wouldn’t even chew bubble gum because a piece of bubble gum had 25 calories. Excessive exercise. It’s not worth it.
I agree. I count calories but not as you pointed out to where it’s problematic. I don’t count my coffee. Or creamer. Or honey or gum. It’s not worth it!
I eat meat, fish, eggs, dairy, veggies. I drink water, coffee and tea, and that’s it. I’ve followed this way of eating for about 2 years. I don’t count calories, I don’t do “treats” or “cheats” or any of those kinds of things. I eat when I’m hungry and eat until I’m full.
People can call this way of eating boring or whatever they’d like, but I’m in the best shape of my life, my hormones are stable, my blood work is excellent, I sleep well, my skin is clear, and I’m strong and well nourished. So if that’s boring then 🤷♀️.
This is what I am trying so very hard to do. I wish I had the internal will power but when I’m faced with something delicious, I want to eat it all!
This right here. I am happy with being boring. Maybe then people will leave me alone 🤣 in all seriousness though I think we are witnessing a huge sober movement at least in the US, mainly because people are coming out of the isolation from 2020-2022 realizing they’ve begun relying on alcohol too much. I am not sure I’ll ever be completely dry, but more and more I want alcohol less and less. As for coffee, I actually began drinking it in 2020 at age 36, and I’m wondering if and how I should wean myself bc I don’t want to rely on it for energy AND it’s made my teeth not as white as they were. 😭 like my dentist asked me if I smoked!!!!!! I have never smoked in my life…I was mortified.
Welp, I guess I’ll be round for the rest of my life, if that’s what it takes to be svelte.
At 39 I’ve never cut anything out of my diet until about a week or two ago. I’m trying to sleep a little better and feel more even during the day, so the only thing I cut is what I like to call sugar delivery vehicles, basically just sweets or things like yogurt. I still eat all other foods. I’ve definitely lost some weight from cutting the sweets. In fairness, I stopped drinking alcohol a couple of years ago except for the occasional drink. I don’t think that really affected my weight much.
Whatever, Kyle.
She’s incredibly irritating. Because of her and Erica I can’t watch the show.
Alcohol is such a culprit, man. But you’ll have to pry my DIPAs from my cold, dead, chubby hands.
I’m doing dry January and I’ve actually gained weight. Sugar is a dopamine substitute and now that I’m not drinking I’m snacking which I didn’t do before. Oh well I’m not gonna beat myself up for it.
@Normades, Good for you not beating yourself up. Thanks for the reminder.
I will just say that she looks completely different than her RHBH days. Hair? Face? It’s odd.
She looks like Khloe. Call them Khyloe.
One of my best friends is a therapist for wealthy women in LA. Of course I have no idea who her clients are, but I know every single one is on Ozempic/Wegovy because she is very worried about her clients. She says all her clients’ friends are on it too. Of course we can’t know for sure but it’s very, very common here even among pretty normal people.
Its Called Keto! I lost over 25 pounds in 2 months! it is very restrictive, you can still drink alcohol, just hard liquor (no carbs or calories in them)! But it is VERY possible to see her envious results with the Keto Diet and religious exercise (I personally only do yoga 1 hour a day)…
I gotta say I believe her too. Her body has a more “natural loss” shape to it, and I have been working with a trainer for two years who says much of the same thing that she says above. Instead of focusing on restricting types of food however we look at macros and quantity. If I want a glass of wine, great, just don’t overdo it etc. I also found out I have hypothyroidism and since getting on the medicine and cutting back on lots of things that can cause flare ups I’ve seen a significant shift in my quality of life: more energy, not as hungry and cold, losing weight rapidly. And because alcohol can interact with my meds and wreck my liver, I have all but quit drinking entirely. Every body is different, and after my diagnosis I fully get that now. Lots of things that are healthy can actually be bad for me like cruciferous vegetables so I mostly abstain. And after a prolonged break from alcohol, simple carbs, sweets etc. I find I don’t crave them AND when I have them my tastebuds are like “one cookie is enough/wine doesn’t taste as good as it did.” Weirdly whenever I eat bread – even whole grain bread but especially anything made with white flour – my fingers swell the next day. Hypothyroidism causes the body to retain water and anything that is a large carb source – again like alcohol, bread and yes broccoli (cruciferous)! – can exacerbate that. I still love food and mostly eat whatever I want. The difference is now whatever I want is usually not a cheeseburger or a packet or Oreos or a bottle of wine. I still enjoy them, but they’re not what I reach for daily.
ETA I DO NOT DO KETO. Keto is HORRIBLE for you and not sustainable long term. I eat lean protein sources like chicken, whole grains including any pasta, quinoa, spinach, Kashi, Greek yogurt, eggs, and lots of legumes including lentils, nuts, and I eat apples for fruit (or berries). Also rest days are important with exercise. I only exercise 4-5 days a week including both weights and cardio. And those sessions are only about 30 minutes for weights and max 60 for cardio.
I also drink a gallon of water a day, take my multivitamin and my magnesium every evening, and wash and moisturize my face twice a day lol
Keto is not “horrible” for everyone. Most people don’t understand what it really is. What you described on your diet sounds exactly like what one would eat on a keto maintenance plan. I’ve done it for 10+ years, including while I was a competitive cyclist.
She’s playing the name game. There’s Ozempic, but there’s also Wegovy and Rybelsus and more on the way. If she said she wasn’t taking semaglutide…