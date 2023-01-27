Chris Evans & Alba Baptista ‘have gotten serious,’ he’s very ‘committed’ to her

A few weeks ago, Chris Evans posted a very cute video, which consisted of clips of him and his girlfriend “jump-scaring” each other across 2022. It was like their summary of their year. People hated it! I enjoyed it. I know Chris is not for me and I wish him well. If that means his 41-year-old ass is happy with a 25-year-old, so be it. Besides, I just saw Alba Baptista in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and she was very cute in that. Why not? They make a nice couple and she’s an adult. Anyway, Alba and Chris have been together since 2021? And they’re going strong. Sources told Us Weekly that they’re “getting serious.”

Taking it to the next level! Chris Evans and Alba Baptista confirmed their romance via social media earlier this month — and their love story is just getting started.

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever.”

The insider added: “They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

[From Us Weekly]

We also look at these famous “bachelors” in their 40s and 50s and say “they’ll never get serious, they’ll never really settle down.” And then some of them do. John Stamos, George Clooney, Warren Beatty, Hugh Grant, all of them got married later in their lives after decades of being seen as eligible and sought-after bachelors. I assume Chris will be the same, especially because he’s never really seemed to relish the “bachelor” brand. Like, Chris’s brand is “the guy who really wants to settle down and start a family, he just can’t find the right girl.” Is Alba the “right girl”? I don’t know. But I enjoy watching the Evans stans argue about her!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Chris Evans & Alba Baptista ‘have gotten serious,’ he’s very ‘committed’ to her”

  1. Lens says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:51 am

    Smart of him to keep it secret for a year (or more?). More celebs should do that instead of jumping on the publicity train which makes so many of them seem fake and for the cameras. Although I think his rabid Stan’s already suspected Alba because they are sleuths that should be in the CIA.

    Reply
  2. molly says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:58 am

    So she was 23 and he was 39 when they started dating?
    *eyeroll*

    Reply
    • Arizona says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:08 am

      I was 22 and my husband was 33 when we started dating, we’ve been together almost 12 years. I think people do need to dial back some of the judging on any sort of age gap. he doesn’t have a history of dating women who are significantly younger than him (nor did my husband), it just happened that we were a good fit. I’m assuming that’s the case here as well. 🤷‍♀️

      Reply
      • Kiera says:
        January 27, 2023 at 11:42 am

        Same @Arizona. My husband was 34 and I was 22 but we are now about to hit 10 years together, 7 married. He’s super supportive of my career/business goals and ever since we got together has said that he wants to help me succeed and fulfill my dreams.

        Age differences should be looked at for sure to make sure no one is being taken advantage of, but sometimes people just click and it works.

      • LadyMTL says:
        January 27, 2023 at 12:31 pm

        MHO but I think there’s a difference between a 10-12 year age gap, and close to 20. For example, my brother is 11 years older than his wife – they met when she was in her late 20’s – and they get along like a house on fire, have 2 great kids, and so on.

        When it’s pushing 15-20 years tho, like with Evans, I feel it starts to get a wee bit creepy. She could almost be his daughter.

      • Saba says:
        January 27, 2023 at 1:19 pm

        It’s not judging so much as a word of caution. 99% of the time, these relationships function on a power imbalance.

        In addition, the younger person is often labelled as super mature, but in reality, it’s the older person who lacks the maturity to function in a well-balanced relationship where they may be held accountable for their behaviour and communication skills more frequently.

        When there is power disparity, the younger person is often expected to adapt to the older person’s life, so that the older person doesn’t have to change at all.

      • Saschafrom76 says:
        January 28, 2023 at 9:37 pm

        What I think young women like you do not understand is that a man who wants a 20-year-old when he’s in his 30s is going to win a 20 year old when he’s 50. It’s who they are. I’m old enough to have seen this play out 100% of the time. Zero of them jarred through the women’s late thirty’s, Sorry wishing you the best of luck girls like you don’t really listen though.

    • ReginaGeorge says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:39 am

      It speaks a lot to me about these men 10+ years older who get with women under the age of 25 when they start dating. I don’t think it reflects badly on the women at all though.

      When I was in my early 20’s, I thought I was the ish when grown ass men in their late 30’s and older were trying to hook up with me or my friends of the same age group. We just thought is was because we were sooo mature and sophisticated (eyeroll). Ha . Sure Jan. Once I got to that age, and especially after having a daughter of my own, my eyes were open and my brain fully aware that a lot of these men who get with a very young women are many times just either emotionally stunted, immature, or looking for someone with limited life experiences, naive, and/or intimidated enough by older men thinking they are easier and more malleable to mold or control, vs an age appropriate woman with more life experience, more wisdom, self-confidence and more of a voice.

      Reply
      • molly says:
        January 27, 2023 at 11:51 am

        My eyeroll is 1000% directed at Chris.

        (And every other man well into their 30s+ who dates women in or around college age. We see you, and we think you’re all pathetic.)

      • Christine says:
        January 28, 2023 at 10:02 pm

        I’m with you. I dated a man who was 10 years older than me when I was 19, and it didn’t end badly, for me, but now, as a 48 year old woman who has a son? NO. NO.

    • Emme says:
      January 27, 2023 at 4:28 pm

      My bf married a man 16 years older than us and a bigger, greater, love story I’ve never known. Although she was 24 when they married she’d been dating since age 15 and at college had many, many boyfriends. One even lasted seriously for two years, but she knew he wasn’t The One. When she married her One, her whole heart was in it, as was his. They loved together till his premature death and she loved him on for another ten years till her death. There just was no one else for either of them. Love finds its way.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:59 am

    I never put him in the aging bachelor category because he always seemed to have long-ish relationships with age appropriate women. He’s no ‘still going to the club’ DiCaprio.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:14 am

      Exactly. And I honestly don’t think he would be opposed to dating someone his age. But I do wonder if someone his age would be interested in HIM. Single women at 41 are very different from single men at 41. I mean…I’m 42, but I would give it a go! LOL

      Reply
    • Silver Charm says:
      January 27, 2023 at 3:34 pm

      His public brand is very different than what he does bts. He’s a lot more DiCaprio than his militantly curated persona allows.

      Reply
  4. Twin Falls says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:01 am

    This is evidence of the theory that whoever is standing in front of a guy when he’s ready to get married is always going to be “the one”.

    Reply
  5. HeyKay says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:03 am

    I don’t care one way or another, generally.
    It’s so odd how his fans are so invested in his personal life. I’d try to keep things quiet too.
    Dodger is the star in that house, IMO.

    Reply
  6. Ameerah M says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:12 am

    Exactly this. I am Chris Evans lover – but I am pretty meh about the whole upset about him dating a 25 year old. Because mentally they are about the same age – being a male star comes with a LOT of arrested development. And that’s not meant as a diss to Chris. As long as she’s not UNDERAGE it’s ultimately their business.

    Reply
  7. SquiddusMaximus says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Listen, I love Chris and think he’s a great actor with good political ethics, BUT – can you imagine going to a dinner party with them at a friend’s house and trying to have a conversation with her? With ANY 25 yr old (at 40 yrs)?

    No disrespect to any young uns here, but when I was in grad school (at 32) with a gaggle of 22 yr olds, I was blown away by the maturity difference, regardless of life experiences. I think the foreign ones were more grounded… but not by much.

    Reply
    • ReginaGeorge says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:53 am

      My daughter tuned 21 when I was 43. She’s 24 now. Her friends (both male and female) came and still come over to the apt often. I can tell you from that experience alone their minds are in a place that I just cannot fathom ever dating any guy that age. Some of them still have baby faces. Not to mention that mentally they are in places that my mind literally grew out of decades ago. Nope. Nah. Not for me.

      Reply
  8. Remy says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:19 am

    She reads younger than 25.

    But yeah, he’ll probably marry her.

    Reply
  9. Lizzie says:
    January 27, 2023 at 11:20 am

    Would not be at all surprised if they get married. It feels like this is headed that way IMO. Things can change of course, but it wouldn’t shock me if that indeed does happen. She’s gorgeous and was a delight in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris!

    Reply
    • Mar-ine says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:43 pm

      I LOVED mrs harris goes to Paris…the whole movie was such a delight and Alba is so charming in her role. Best of luck to them

      Reply
  10. Damnthatsinteresting says:
    January 27, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    So if they want it kept out of the limelight, why keep putting out articles on them?

    Reply
  11. Luan says:
    January 27, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Not buying this love story. Never will buy any love story of a 40 something year old rich man in HW chasing after a very impressionable less successful PYT from a whole different country. She’s in disadvantage in every way. On the other side him? i thought he was better than that. Chasing after a 23 year old at his big ass age. PLEASE. Every time I see this kind of situation one question comes to my mind “Why is this man avoiding a woman his own age?”

    Reply
    • Cat says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:39 pm

      Hmm yeh that is a good point. Very concerning power imbalance here particularly cos he can spin this in his favour but she might not get the benefit if anything goes wrong.

      Reply
    • Damnthatsinteresting says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:47 pm

      100% luan.

      Reply
    • Angie says:
      January 27, 2023 at 4:56 pm

      I’d say it is because he wants children. Women his own age – in their late 30’s early 40’s might have a harder time giving him the big family he says he wants.

      Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      January 27, 2023 at 5:23 pm

      There remains a power imbalance at work here: he’s older, he’s much more established and she’s younger and her career is up and coming. It feels a little transactional to me beneath all the rosy ‘we’re in love’ story they certainly seem to believe themselves. He wants to be a parent and she’s young enough to theoretically provide those children without too much difficulty. If she’s lucky in terms of her career ambitions, they’ll have the sort of arrangement Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have in that one stays home with the kids while the other works, rotating as need be. I’m not optimistic on that score.
      Also, wasn’t he going on and on about marrying someone from Massachusetts? I guess he couldn’t find anyone.

      Reply
  12. Cat says:
    January 27, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    I like Chris actually, I think he’s a decent actor and enjoyed his tv series. This just seems icky tho and I can’t put my finger on why. I think it was private more cos he knew what it would look like cos she looks younger than 23. Also, didn’t he say he was single last year during some press? Might have misread that…

    Reply
    • Damnthatsinteresting says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:50 pm

      You’re right he did. In an interview in June (I think – for Light-year). He said he was “razor focused on finding a partner”.

      Reply
  13. Damnthatsinteresting says:
    January 27, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Why all these articles with separate pictures of them?

    Reply
    • Hmmmmmm says:
      January 28, 2023 at 10:18 pm

      1. There are no pictures of them posing together 2. So they can pair her current photo with a photo of him from at least 5 years ago, so we don’t notice the age difference. The Hollywood PR machine is so obvious.

      Reply
  14. KM says:
    January 27, 2023 at 2:06 pm

    His fans are psychotic and I genuinely worry about the safety of both of them.

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      January 27, 2023 at 2:59 pm

      I do too. I see some of them have already arrived here trying to push their weird conspiracy theories. Unhinged is a word I’ve seen used to describe some of them and I’d say that’s accurate.

      Reply
      • KM says:
        January 27, 2023 at 3:04 pm

        They’re relentless and vile. And while they love to act like she’s a full blown racist for things she never even tweeted, they’ll brag with their whole chests about going down to do ghost hunts on southern plantations.

      • CocofromCanada says:
        January 28, 2023 at 11:17 am

        I read that KM and thought it said in southern pantaloons. I need new glasses!

  15. Blink says:
    January 27, 2023 at 2:35 pm

    So serious for the past year yet she was dating another man???

    Reply
  16. Hmmmmmm says:
    January 28, 2023 at 10:51 pm

    A woman even a little bit closer to Chris Evans’ age would never put up with constant jump scares. Honestly, Alba is probably getting sick of it too. He’s probably the type of guy that repeats a punchline over and over.

    Also, famous people who are truly private don’t tell their publicist to contact multiple media outlets with news on their feelings for their partner. They just live their life.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment