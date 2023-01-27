Prince Harry will appear at BetterUp’s Uplift Summit in early March

Onwards and upwards! Prince Harry is a bestselling memoirist with enough material to release a second tell-all book which would also be a bestseller. Harry is one half of one of the most-watched docuseries on Netflix, and he’s also one half of an major charitable foundation, Archewell. He is still involved with the Invictus Games, which he founded, and he’s producing another Netflix series about Invictus athletes. Harry has a lot of jobs! Don’t forget that he’s also the Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp, a life coaching company based in San Francisco. Harry’s next public appearance will likely be in March, on behalf of BetterUp:

Prince Harry’s first appearance since the global release of his memoir, Spare, is now on the calendar. On Thursday, BetterUp announced that the Duke of Sussex, 38, will speak at the coaching and mental health company’s upcoming Uplift summit in San Francisco in March. He’ll join Issa Rae, David Chang, Robin Arzón, Adam Grant and more to discuss “purpose, performance and human transformation,” BetterUp said in a statement.

The conference is set to be held on March 7 and 8, and virtual registration is free. Prince Harry has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, taking on the job after stepping back from his senior royal role and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex’s appearance at the two-day summit is his first work outing announced after Spare was released on Jan. 10. Prince Harry wrote openly about his mental health throughout the text, reflecting on the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana, his military service in Afghanistan and attending therapy in adulthood.

The Daily Mail is already crying about the fact that tickets to this summit cost $995, which… if you consider the fact that BetterUp caters to Fortune 500 companies and their employees, it actually sounds somewhat reasonable? Wealthy business people blow a lot more money on corporate lunches and random company parties. Besides, Harry isn’t, um, like his family. He’s not just going to sit up there and spout some vague platitudes about therapy. People will actually get their money’s worth if they buy tickets to see his part of the discussion. This BetterUp position was such a smart move for him.

50 Responses to “Prince Harry will appear at BetterUp’s Uplift Summit in early March”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:47 am

    I’m registered for the free online portion which I hope includes Harry, but regardless their lineup looks great!

    Reply
  2. Noki says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    Sorry to be crass but has it been mentioned what his ‘salary’ is for the CIO role?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      January 27, 2023 at 7:55 am

      No it hasn’t.

      Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      January 27, 2023 at 7:57 am

      No one knows but I bet it includes stock options.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:18 am

      I Maybe wrong, I think Better Up is a private company. Harry may have been given shares in the Company also, so his salary is not public info.
      No one really knows except the Companies and the Sussexes how much any of these deals are worth, the BM pull these numbers out of their arses and people run with it.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:36 am

      I’ve always wondered if the position came with a healthcare plan for him and his family.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        January 27, 2023 at 8:57 am

        I would hope that is so for all their employees since they discuss how important benefits are to an employee on their blog.

      • Yup, Me says:
        January 27, 2023 at 9:07 am

        I work for a company that has a CIO (same role as Harry has with Better Up). It comes with benefits, including a generous paid parental leave package.

      • Jais says:
        January 27, 2023 at 9:44 am

        Thanks @yup me. Okay good, full benefits for his family.

  3. Brit says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    And the daily mail and BM will buy a ticket all while complaining and have someone in the audience stalking him like they did at the Kennedy Dinner. He’s got a job to do and them complaining while their princess and prince are getting dragged for just showing up to a food bank for a photo op is not going to work. Live your life Harry.

    Reply
  4. Heather says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I’d give anything to attend this. It will sell out QUICKLY. I am so happy for him and his success. I can’t help but think how Meghan saved him/rescued him from that institution. He was drowning in a toxic, non-affectionate nightmare. Good for him!

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:35 am

      If we are being honest Harry should have left royal life around 2015/2016. I get it because he was programmed to believe that the institution is everything. So of course in his head he couldn’t leave. But reading Spare it became obvious to me that harry was never really wanted.

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        January 27, 2023 at 8:46 am

        That’s the beauty of hindsight. The important thing is that he didn’t give one more day to that wretched institution than he did. From January 2020 forward, Harry has been the author of his own destiny, not his racist, feckless family.

      • equality says:
        January 27, 2023 at 8:59 am

        He tried effectively leaving by staying in the military, but that got ruined for him. I think TQ talked him into giving being a “working” royal a try and gave him the brainwashing about doing his “duty”. Cults are difficult to leave.

      • notasugarhere says:
        January 27, 2023 at 9:51 am

        Harry the independent, protecting, loving, aware, globally-loved man that he’s become? That Harry isn’t wanted.

        A broken and cowed Harry was (and is still) wanted as William’s scapegoat. The plan was always for Harry-and-wife to be working royals, kept strictly controlled as beggars beholden to Charles/William for the crumbling roof over their heads. In exchange, they would be required to accept every ton of sh!t shoveled on the by the tabloids. If Harry was willing to leave Meghan today, eat all the sh!t from his family and tabloids forever? He’d be accepted back with open arms.

  5. Amy Bee says:
    January 27, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Anybody who still believes that Harry wants to go back to being a working royal is deluded. I’m really happy for him.

    Reply
  6. ML says:
    January 27, 2023 at 8:07 am

    “The Daily Mail is almost crying…”
    They are absolutely loving the fact that Harry is in the news again so they can publish more misinformation about him. The DF is “screaming” about Better Up, but considering that the Royal Family accept suitcases of money, star in commercials, and also host pay for access events, their intentions ring hollow. Remember, the first leaks they published on Harry’s book were translated back from a Spanish translation, which is never going to be entirely accurate: https://theconversation.com/amp/prince-harry-early-leaks-came-from-a-spanish-translation-causing-confusion-about-what-was-really-said-198556

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    January 27, 2023 at 8:14 am

    This doesn’t seem expensive to me for a two-day business conference and companies can write it off as a business expense.

    Reply
    • dee(2) says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:25 am

      It’s not. I frequently have to attend conferences in the US and Colombia for my job and 1k is on the low end for some conferences especially if they take part over multiple days. A lot of this is investment in your team, and also an opportunity to network and honestly headhunt for your company. A lot of times the way the BM writes about pretty common work norms makes me wonder if they are just playing dumb for the base, or if they honestly think some of these things are really odd?

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        January 27, 2023 at 8:51 am

        It’s hard to know. But describing a normal business conference isn’t newsworthy – implying that Harry is charging people $995 just to see him make a speech is much more exciting.

      • Kingston says:
        January 27, 2023 at 9:04 am

        “Playing dumb for the base.” Yup. Thats it and thats all. Got it in one.

      • Lady Esther says:
        January 27, 2023 at 9:13 am

        This is pretty standard pricing for splashy corporate events, if not low considering Harry’s profile. He’ll probably give a speech and that’s it, he won’t be doing the roundtable discussions or anything more interactive. Nothing to see here, he’s just doing his job advocating for BetterUp and it will provide value to attendees in terms of networking. Corporate events 101

      • Fallingleaves says:
        January 27, 2023 at 10:35 am

        Exactly. Dreamforce, which also happens in SF, is usually about $2000 to attend.

        Events like this are about professional development and networking.

  8. Izzy says:
    January 27, 2023 at 8:23 am

    $995? B!tch please, I spent more than that on the dress for my 50th birthday party. They can cry us a river.

    Reply
  9. Happy_Fat_Mama says:
    January 27, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Does anyone have any experience with better up coaching?
    Do they provide confidentiality to the employees they work with?
    Coaching seems different from therapy, but it seems like there’s some overlap there…

    Reply
    • Jan says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Visit their website.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:43 pm

      I’ve had coaching sessions through work, a six-month series of phone call conversations. I chose an hour & a half every three weeks, although it can be whatever you want. Coaching is not therapy, that’s one of the first things your coach explains to you. I found it very helpful.

      Reply
  10. Jan says:
    January 27, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Fox had a show called, In Living Color starring the Wymans brothers and Jamie Fox, played a Jamaican character that had 5 job. He would get home from one job, change his hat and uniform and off to the next job, he was always calling people, “lazy Lima Bean”
    Harry reminds me of this character.

    Reply
  11. crogirl says:
    January 27, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Glad Harry is doing well but when I hear the term life coach I’m done

    Reply
    • Yup, Me says:
      January 27, 2023 at 9:13 am

      Coaching can help people achieve things in a supported way that they might otherwise not manage on their own.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 27, 2023 at 9:42 am

      I mean I’d love a life coach 😂

      Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      January 27, 2023 at 10:41 am

      I’ve seen some friends really explode in personal growth when working with a life coach. It’s been very interesting. I used to think it was a sort of new age bs but it’s genuinely an incredible tool if you match with a coach you connect with. It’s also different than therapy but also something that can tackle the same issues but from a different angle. I would honestly love a life coach.

      Reply
    • molly says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:06 am

      It can be, but “therapy” and “therapist” are still stigmatized words in a lot of places.

      Plenty of people who would never seek out a therapist/counselor, would be much more likely to get a “coach” when provided one by their company.

      It’s an easier entrance into the world of mental health. (And by positioning itself as a service to companies, its customer base is businesses with cashflow instead of individuals with crappy healthcare coverage.) Smart branding all around.

      Reply
    • SomeChick says:
      January 27, 2023 at 11:23 am

      do you also look down on hiring personal trainers at the gym? it’s the same concept. you can accomplish more in a shorter time with coaching support.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:13 pm

      Having been in HR most of my working career, we had several senior directors get coaching training at Royal Roads University in Victoria BC, which they found invaluable. Look it up, its credentials are top notch…https://www.royalroads.ca/

      Reply
    • ChillinginDC says:
      January 27, 2023 at 5:50 pm

      Hi, I am a manager now. All of us have to get coaching which is what Harry is talking about. You have to learn to manage yourself and your emotions better. To think through on how to help others develop and get better. Reason why so many people who are great at work don’t do well when they move up and realize most of their job is about people.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 27, 2023 at 8:44 pm

      I used to think that until I had the opportunity for six months of coaching sessions through work. I found it very helpful

      Reply
  12. Jdb76 says:
    January 27, 2023 at 9:40 am

    I attend state or topic driven (I’m in education) conferences and guess what they cost anywhere from 300-1000. The price depends on the location, length of time there, etc. These are not fancy either! So almost 900$ for a conference is not crazy!

    Reply
  13. BW says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:11 am

    $1K for a conference is cheap.

    Also, this is the sort of thing Will and Kate THINK they’re doing when they show up and “learn” something during the 1/2 hour they’re flapping their jazz hands. Meanwhile, Harry is actually giving motivating speeches and actually doing or helping with whatever organization he’s attending. Maybe royal service would be improved if the monarchy was abolished and the royals had to actually “work” for a living.

    Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      January 27, 2023 at 10:56 am

      Right? My husband went to conferences this price during grad school – paid for by the school for his entire group. As a two day conference aimed at businesses – this is a solid not intimidating price point. I assume that better up chose this price point to be within reach to smaller companies and start ups. They seem cool like that.

      Reply
  14. one of the marys says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:17 am

    So the Daily Fail is reporting on an employee going to a conference in March 🤷‍♀️ and not even in their own country 🤔
    Slow news day I guess. My god the desperation

    Reply
  15. Steph says:
    January 27, 2023 at 10:39 am

    H&M consistently make me smile with their work and collaborations. I’m not one of those ppl who believe people can be perfect but I can clearly see that they are trying to leave the world a better place than they entered it. It’s undeniable that every action has good intention regardless of how it lands. And I’ll support that forever. Keep up the good work, you two.

    Reply
    • JoJo says:
      January 27, 2023 at 12:07 pm

      Exactly. Me too. I don’t expect either of them to be perfect human beings. None of us are. But trying to do something worthwhile and helpful for others or the wider world every day, while supporting yourself & your family, is an excellent way to live your life.

      Just imagine if all the energy, money, connections and personal effort the BM & RF put into hating and Machiavellian shit was re-directed to putting positivity/good out into the world.

      Reply

