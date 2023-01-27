Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan has been keeping her head down & working

Real question: who is capable of making quieter moves, Prince Harry or his wife? I’ve always thought that Meghan is quieter, more capable of launching something seemingly out of nowhere. That’s why the British media’s “where’s Meghan??” obsession is so funny too – like, Meghan is clearly working behind-the-scenes on different things, and whenever she does launch something, they’ll freak out because suddenly she’s blowing all of their false and nasty narratives out of the water. Instead of bleating about “why isn’t Meghan promoting Harry’s memoir,” those people should be asking what she’s working on and what she will launch this year.
Laying low. Meghan Markle has been staying out of the spotlight since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell Spare memoir.
“Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, referring to the couple’s son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 19 months.
According to the insider, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been “happy to let Harry take center stage,” adding, “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.”
Amid Harry’s extensive press tour, a second source revealed the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” Harry could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”
[From Us Weekly]
Well, Harry hasn’t been “flying all over the place” really – his three big sit-down TV interviews were conducted in Montecito or Santa Barbara. He flew to New York to appear on The Late Show. That was it! He didn’t do a book tour – he didn’t need to. Spare is a huge success with just the promotional interviews. As for what Meghan is up to… as I’ve said, the British media just continues to try to bait her and harass her for simply keeping her head down, raising her children and doing her work. Something else I keep thinking about is how we *just* got done with a particularly visible and audible season for Meghan, with her successful Archetypes podcast and the Netflix series. The British media is gagging for more. Meghan and Harry are the golden geese.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Cover Images.
I still can’t believe the fuss about “where is Meghan”. No one has ever asked “where is Stephen King’s wifr” or some such nonsense.
@IZZY
True dat… Ingenuity is always working. That is what HM naturally possess.
I said the same thing earlier in the week. Brooke Shields is promoting her documentary and no one is asking where Chris Henchy is. No one expected Barack to be with Michelle, no one ever expects the spouse to be sitting like a hype man next to the person who is promoting their own project. They want to abuse Meghan and her not being in sight means they can’t.
Edited to say: They still are, but its more difficult to get traction from 4 year old stories.
Nobody gets paid a pantload of money for pics of Chris Henchy or Stephen King’s wife.
The Obamas are the better comparison. You never saw Barrack on Michelle’s book tours, and you didn’t see Michelle when Barrack was promoting his books.
And people get paid tons of money for photos of either or both of them.
@Liz I agree no one is dying for pictures of Brooke’s husband but is more about the narrative they are trying to push. They aren’t saying we want to see her because it gets us money, they are saying it’s odd for a spouse not to do promo, and it’s patently false. I mean we all know why they REALLY want to see her, but their lie (as usual) doesn’t hold up to scrutiny in real time with actual currently occurring comparisons.
I think, aside from their general glee in abusing her, they need her to be visible so they can accuse her of pulling Harry’s strings, so they can continue to refuse to admit that Harry chose to leave on his own and blame everything on her.
The BM is so desperate—too bad H & M can’t demand royalties.
That’s right and the BRF better remember that… HM are the golden ones.
If there aren’t names, it didn’t happen.
‘A source’ could be the writer’s clever talking parrot, FFS
Boom!
Whenever I see “US WeAkly” anywhere I laugh my arse off.
I’d have more respect for their stalkers if they just admit the others are boring and they need their golden geese. You got Piers begging for interviews for his struggling, irrelevant tv show and Meghan obsessed loons feening for their fix for anything Meghan sighting or news. Meghan is chilling and working and they have no insight or access. This is upsetting time immensely.
Harry flying all over for interviews, LOL they can’t stop lying over easy provable things. 5 interviews 4 in Montecito 1 in NYC.
Of course Meghan is busy with their children and working on projects, you don’t need a fortune teller to figure that out.
The BM is so use to telling the Windsors jump, and after 6 years of trying with the Sussexes, give it up, Meghan is not going to do a Pap stroll for the BM.
@Jan: I think you’re onto something. The British press is so accustomed to telling the Royal Family what to do and when to do it that to see Meghan and Harry not respond to their demands is disconcerting. It’s not the first time they’ve asked where’s Meghan? They did it this time last year and when Meghan was doing the podcast people like Richard Eden were “concerned” that Harry was being left out.
Amy bee it would be interesting to see if the sale of anti depressants has gone up in the UK as I’m sure many of the British rags editors are suffering major depression with the slump in sales as their are no Megan stories they can make up and print. Harry and Megan don’t and won’t play their games. If either Harry or Megan have something to say or announce you can bet your life it WON’T be through a British trash paper. Even peirce the mouth Morgan is panicked because his viewing figures have fallen through the floor and that’s why he is saying he “wants a final showdown with Megan” ha ha ha, Morgan you never had a first, second or third one to be able to have a last. Face it you trolled a woman who wasn’t interested in you and people are sick of you
My first response to the ,’Where’s Meghan?’ nonsense was that Meghan is focused and diligent. She has her hands full doing one or 2 projects.We shouldn’t be surprised if she has begun recording her Archetypes podcast part 2 or almost completing another laudable/impactful project. She is not a poster child for any ’cause’ or our typical royal; she gets the job done by getting her hands dirty.
Besides,she and Harry love,support,and accompany each other and work together on projects,but they have proved—in the course of the 3 years they have been on their own — that they are both solid enough to handle individual projects successfully .
Naturally. As I and countless others have figured. There’s no story here. Unless you want to call planning plotting.
Im guessing the insider is an US Weekly reporter. He/she is stating the obvious. I’ve been saying that when Meghan was talking some months ago the British press was telling her to shut up and now she’s silent they’re beginning her to speak. These next few weeks without Harry and Meghan are going to be torturous for the British press.
People act like Meghan hasn’t been seen in years and she was at an event last month. She was pretty visible this past year.
Just regurgitating the same old word vomit. Tell us you’re desperate for a tidbit of information on Meghan without telling us you’re desperate for a tidbit of information on Meghan.
Meghan, once gives a demonstration of effective dignified silence.
Her where-abouts and present actions is nobody’s business, since she is a private citizen..
With emphasis on citizen.
The best news is that William has decided not to ever speak to his brother. Hopefully, he will also refrain from speaking on his brother.
It shows a little or no emotional maturity on William’s part, as Harry continues to strive to be the best version of himself.
It is clear that monarch and the heir never intended that the spare’s existence to have anything or anyone that would not enhance their already fixed position.
That Harry would have never been happy with their position on this idea is none of either concern.
Meghan does “dignified silence” so much better than the royals. 😆
She does almost everything better than the royals, except to scapegoat, lie and hate – in those they reign alone and supreme.
Yes indeed. If BullyBoyWilly promises never ever to speak to H again in life, hopefully chuckDaTurd will also adopt that stance. Because then, we’ll know beforehand for a fact that H wont be taking his family over to shidtholecuntry for the CrowningCarnival.
Remember H’s conditions: (1) “apologise to my wife;” (2) “accept accountability.”
After that, then we’ll have recon talks.
PS: every sane person knows that those little shidts in palaces arent capable of doing that.
Kingston, there is one problem with that, bully boy might not want to talk to Harry (so he says), but that won’t stop him talking about harry. Both he and chinless Charlie, along with cowmilla and botox barbie can’t stand it if the press go 24 hours without writing about THEM. So if it’s to quiet they will invent /plant a story about harry, just so they CAN comment on Harry and Megan
Just continuing to make it clear that a bunch of the BM are psycho stalkers. Remember that gorgeous white dress she wore when she got an award? Wasn’t that just last month?
Well, if William never speaks to his brother again, he’ll have no information to sell out, so that’s a good thing. Low contact or no contact is necessary for toxic people.
The ratchets should be satisfied with the royals they have. That’s who they chose to support. They’re getting what they wished for, right?
The lack of accurate and current info will not stop William from selling out his brother. He’ll feel just as wronged and justified in retaliating ten years from now unless he gets some help.
I think most of us have noticed that the royal reporters old and new only come out of the bushes were they sit in obscurity when Harry and especially Meghan do something. Otherwise they don’t have anything to write about.(they chose not to write about the real tea with the Cambridge’s).
Sarah vine can’t screech about Hermes blankets or Richard Kay can’t claim how Hollywood the Sussexes are..etc etc when they aren’t seen.
I figured it would be a few months before we saw Harry and Meghan mainly because we just had almost 2/3months of non stop press with their projects.
This is typical of any celebrity, former political or star.
Besides archewell announcements and charitable donations we probably won’t really see them until March for Harry and spring/summer for Meghan.
I don’t think the British Royals will be very happy with what Norman Barker has said, he writes articles for the Sun and the Mail and he has told how he was called to the Palace as he is not quite as full on in his praise of chinless Charlie, cowmilla and the Prince and Princess of “do as little as possible” so much so that he was told by the Palace, and I quote, “you can say what ever you want about harry and meghan as long as you leave us alone”. Yep, that’s the Royal family loyalty for you
Pfff…how ridiculous. Harry doesn’t have to go anywhere, they come to him. Like you said is all he did was one trip to NY for Colbert.
And yes, Megan will drop her own amazing project and their minds will again be blown. That really is the question. What’s she working on, not why isn’t she promoting Soare.
They want her to promote Harry’s book so they can criticize her for…promoting Harry’s book. Her not appearing in public with Harry goes against their tired narrative that she’s a controlling narcissist.
Meghan will soon surprise and delight us with her new project(s).
The British press were screeching at her to shut up and go away. Now they mad because she’s nowhere to be seen? Derangers!
Didn’t anyone in the bm watch the interviews that Harry had for Spare? Why, yes, I’m sure they did. He told Colbert that he and Meghan don’t read the crap that is being written about them and that they’ve asked their friends not to tell them.
Guess what? It doesn’t matter what the bm says or wants, because H&M don’t know and don’t care. It’s unfortunate that all of that anger and anguish can’t be diverted to heat. It would help keep people in the UK warm.
Harry obviously reads almost everything they write about him that’s why he knew about the article that described him as being kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy.
Well maybe a friend TOLD HIM what the article said
Mary Pester, that’s what I think, too, because it’s funny. I’ll bet Harry laughed.
This just highlights how much starpower Meghan and Harry have as a couple.
Until the affair rumors broke, the Cambridges always or almost always spent Valentine’s day working separate engagements. The spin was that they couldn’t get away, but for a couple that works 40 days a year, how hard would it be to lobby for a joint work engagement? It was the same for birthdays and anniversaries. But people saw and didn’t question it, since clearly the Cambridges were so in love they didn’t need to seen together in public. (Eye roll)
But now that Harry is promoting a book HE wrote with the assistance of a ghostwriter and British tabloids are squawking that Meghan is a not elbowing her way into the spotlight?
(Explanation: They are both very busy people and she is not his mommy.)
It was the same when she was on billboards for her podcast without Harry. Face it. The haters cant get enough of them together since they have chemistry.
If Meghan is not spending time on a work project, that is ok too! She has done so much over so many years, if she wants a break to rest and spend all her time with her very young children, she more than deserves it! I hope she is doing whatever she wants to do.
Love how the British gutter press continually howls for public appearances by Meghan but don’t say diddly squat when Kate goes invisible for weeks at a time.
I hope they rented a private island somewhere and are spending a few weeks resting, recuperating and recharging.
Interesting how haters and the racist UK media admonish H&M to “shut up and move on” yet they’re nonstop clamoring for “where is Meghan?” What a bunch of psychos!
So funny. They must be losing money since they tried to attack Harry and his interviews embarrassed the crap out of all of them.