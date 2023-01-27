Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan has been keeping her head down & working

Real question: who is capable of making quieter moves, Prince Harry or his wife? I’ve always thought that Meghan is quieter, more capable of launching something seemingly out of nowhere. That’s why the British media’s “where’s Meghan??” obsession is so funny too – like, Meghan is clearly working behind-the-scenes on different things, and whenever she does launch something, they’ll freak out because suddenly she’s blowing all of their false and nasty narratives out of the water. Instead of bleating about “why isn’t Meghan promoting Harry’s memoir,” those people should be asking what she’s working on and what she will launch this year.

Laying low. Meghan Markle has been staying out of the spotlight since Prince Harry dropped his bombshell Spare memoir. “Meghan has been keeping her head down in Montecito, taking care of the kids and working on projects that are coming up in the months ahead,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, referring to the couple’s son Archie, 3, and daughter Lili, 19 months. According to the insider, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, has been “happy to let Harry take center stage,” adding, “He’s flying all over the place to promote Spare but most of the time he’s returning home to Montecito and not staying out of town very often because he wants to be with the kids.” Amid Harry’s extensive press tour, a second source revealed the Prince of Wales “doesn’t see how” Harry could “come back into the fold” of the royal family. “At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry,” the insider told Us. “He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life.”

[From Us Weekly]

Well, Harry hasn’t been “flying all over the place” really – his three big sit-down TV interviews were conducted in Montecito or Santa Barbara. He flew to New York to appear on The Late Show. That was it! He didn’t do a book tour – he didn’t need to. Spare is a huge success with just the promotional interviews. As for what Meghan is up to… as I’ve said, the British media just continues to try to bait her and harass her for simply keeping her head down, raising her children and doing her work. Something else I keep thinking about is how we *just* got done with a particularly visible and audible season for Meghan, with her successful Archetypes podcast and the Netflix series. The British media is gagging for more. Meghan and Harry are the golden geese.