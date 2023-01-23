Duchess Meghan was ‘wary’ of Harry’s desire to write his tell-all memoir

When Prince Harry began his promotion for Spare, the British media promptly began crying about how he needs to shut up and go away, no one cares about him, no one will read his stupid memoir! Now that Harry has given all of those interviews and Spare is a raging success in the US, UK and around the world, the same British media began asking: where’s Meghan, why isn’t she at Harry’s side, doesn’t she support him, why can’t we see her, why is she out of sight and shutting up?? The memoir and the promotion has been too uncomfortable for too many people over there and they’re flat-out desperate to return to their biggest moneymaker: blaming Meghan for everything. Well, now the Telegraph is getting into the “where’s Meghan” game, and they bizarrely have “sources” talking about Meghan’s current state of mind and whether she supports her husband.

…Since Christmas, Prince Harry has been left to soak up the limelight alone. As he embarked on an unprecedented publicity blitz to promote his memoir, Spare, this month, Meghan has remained below the radar – and sent a clear message: This is Harry’s project, not mine. As with anything to do with the Sussexes, there has been much sniping and speculation online about the Duchess’s perceived influence. The book has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it, some have claimed, her voice throughout is unmistakable, she is the puppetmaster pulling the strings. But in fact, such claims could not be further from the truth. While the Duchess has backed her husband to the hilt over this deeply personal outpouring, she was not quite the driving force behind the project that many have assumed. Sources suggest that media-savvy Meghan was slightly more circumspect about the concept of a memoir and may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move. No stranger to taking on her enemies, she is understood to have been more wary than the Duke about this particular project. Prince Harry, burning with resentment towards his father, his brother and the press, was fuelled by a bitter determination to right the wrongs of his past, but his wife took a broader view. That said, once Harry had made up his mind and embarked on the two-year process with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, the Duchess is said to have offered her full support and is immensely proud of his achievements. “Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not,” said one source. “But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his own journey and his own perspective.” Throughout the many agonised television appearances, the Duchess has remained holed up at their Montecito home. One source close to the Sussexes noted that if she had been involved in any aspect of promoting the book, she would have been accused of trying to steal the limelight. Perhaps, some suggest, she feels she has nothing to gain. While the Duke has reason to reconcile with his family, his own flesh and blood, the Duchess is not bound by such ties. She may back her husband in seeking peace with his family and with it, peace of mind, but for her, they represent a miserable chapter of a life now left far behind. As such, royal sources have indicated that they think it unlikely she will attend the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

[From The Telegraph]

These people, I swear to God. “…Burning with resentment towards his father, his brother and the press, was fuelled by a bitter determination…” He literally wanted his side out there. Everyone has been lying about him for decades. He wanted to put his own story out there as a historical document in his own voice. He’s made that perfectly clear. “Sources suggest that media-savvy Meghan was slightly more circumspect about the concept of a memoir and may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move” – so, the thing that kills me about Meghan is that she was actually perfect for the Windsors. She was discreet, she was perfectly willing to dedicate her life to public service, and most of all, she understood the power of silence and maintaining magic and mystery through not participating in Confessional Culture. That being said, I hope these “sources” are full of sh-t and Meghan has quietly been working on her own memoir, because I would totally read it.

Also: it’s perfectly clear that Harry wrote this memoir FOR Meghan. This was a love letter to Meghan, his defense of her, his shield to protect her, this was Harry saying in his own voice: this is why we left, these are the decisions I made, this is not on my wife, this has never been her fault at all.

Last thing: “royal sources” are trying to convince themselves that Meghan is done with that godforsaken island. I hope she is too, but y’all know that if Harry goes to his father’s coronation, the only way he’ll go is if Meghan goes with him.