Duchess Meghan was ‘wary’ of Harry’s desire to write his tell-all memoir

When Prince Harry began his promotion for Spare, the British media promptly began crying about how he needs to shut up and go away, no one cares about him, no one will read his stupid memoir! Now that Harry has given all of those interviews and Spare is a raging success in the US, UK and around the world, the same British media began asking: where’s Meghan, why isn’t she at Harry’s side, doesn’t she support him, why can’t we see her, why is she out of sight and shutting up?? The memoir and the promotion has been too uncomfortable for too many people over there and they’re flat-out desperate to return to their biggest moneymaker: blaming Meghan for everything. Well, now the Telegraph is getting into the “where’s Meghan” game, and they bizarrely have “sources” talking about Meghan’s current state of mind and whether she supports her husband.
…Since Christmas, Prince Harry has been left to soak up the limelight alone. As he embarked on an unprecedented publicity blitz to promote his memoir, Spare, this month, Meghan has remained below the radar – and sent a clear message: This is Harry’s project, not mine.
As with anything to do with the Sussexes, there has been much sniping and speculation online about the Duchess’s perceived influence. The book has Meghan’s fingerprints all over it, some have claimed, her voice throughout is unmistakable, she is the puppetmaster pulling the strings. But in fact, such claims could not be further from the truth. While the Duchess has backed her husband to the hilt over this deeply personal outpouring, she was not quite the driving force behind the project that many have assumed.
Sources suggest that media-savvy Meghan was slightly more circumspect about the concept of a memoir and may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move. No stranger to taking on her enemies, she is understood to have been more wary than the Duke about this particular project.
Prince Harry, burning with resentment towards his father, his brother and the press, was fuelled by a bitter determination to right the wrongs of his past, but his wife took a broader view. That said, once Harry had made up his mind and embarked on the two-year process with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, the Duchess is said to have offered her full support and is immensely proud of his achievements.
“Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not,” said one source. “But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his own journey and his own perspective.”
Throughout the many agonised television appearances, the Duchess has remained holed up at their Montecito home. One source close to the Sussexes noted that if she had been involved in any aspect of promoting the book, she would have been accused of trying to steal the limelight. Perhaps, some suggest, she feels she has nothing to gain.
While the Duke has reason to reconcile with his family, his own flesh and blood, the Duchess is not bound by such ties. She may back her husband in seeking peace with his family and with it, peace of mind, but for her, they represent a miserable chapter of a life now left far behind. As such, royal sources have indicated that they think it unlikely she will attend the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6.
[From The Telegraph]
These people, I swear to God. “…Burning with resentment towards his father, his brother and the press, was fuelled by a bitter determination…” He literally wanted his side out there. Everyone has been lying about him for decades. He wanted to put his own story out there as a historical document in his own voice. He’s made that perfectly clear. “Sources suggest that media-savvy Meghan was slightly more circumspect about the concept of a memoir and may have raised gentle concerns about whether it was the right move” – so, the thing that kills me about Meghan is that she was actually perfect for the Windsors. She was discreet, she was perfectly willing to dedicate her life to public service, and most of all, she understood the power of silence and maintaining magic and mystery through not participating in Confessional Culture. That being said, I hope these “sources” are full of sh-t and Meghan has quietly been working on her own memoir, because I would totally read it.
Also: it’s perfectly clear that Harry wrote this memoir FOR Meghan. This was a love letter to Meghan, his defense of her, his shield to protect her, this was Harry saying in his own voice: this is why we left, these are the decisions I made, this is not on my wife, this has never been her fault at all.
Last thing: “royal sources” are trying to convince themselves that Meghan is done with that godforsaken island. I hope she is too, but y’all know that if Harry goes to his father’s coronation, the only way he’ll go is if Meghan goes with him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696613912, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups.,Image: 696614021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.,Image: 696614407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Matt Dunham / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.,Image: 696678053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the 5th edition of the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
Land Rover driving challenge at the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039176
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-INSTAR_Dij2XmkjN
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
The Telegraph pretends it is not a tabloid, but this article is the same as anything from the DM or US Weekly. No one at the Telegraph is being briefed by sources connected to Meghan. None.
This is courtiers or other reporters simply making up things.
I imagine this as the reporter saying to the guy next to him, ‘What do you think Megan thinks?’. The guy replies, and the reporter writes.
It has that much connection with reality, y’know?
They just won’t give it up. The RR and the BM are like addicts.
I believe the press just read the Squad comments on Twitter and use that for sources. Or they are trying to bait Meghan into making a statement about her role, if any , in the book. They are so obviously not decent people.
They’ve actually done this before and then claimed it was “friends” of the Sussexes or of Meghan. They pulled quotes from a podcast that was defending Meghan and claimed it was her friends.
Sad thing is that they can get away with it and people actually believe them.
I don’t believe any of this because Harry and Meghans people have gone on record this whole press tour. Even before that we barely received anything claiming sources close to the Sussexes.
It is my dream that one day, very soon, the Sussexes will put out a statement that says they are adding to the list of britshidtmedia that they will no longer communicate with and name the telegraph as one more, to go along with the Fail/Mirror/Express.
The thing is: the Sussexes have made it clear that no one speaks for them. Yet here we are.
We may well be reminded that in 2020, Harry and Meghan sent a letter to the editors of the UK tabloid newspapers saying that from now on they will not respond and engage with any of these malicious outlets. Meghan and Harry’s policy of “zero engagement” against these newspapers will be observed at all times. So this news from the Telegraph is another one big lie whose objective is all clickbait.! There are NO sources from the Sussex camp; what these tabloids have are “ghost sources.”
PR-wise, they’ve always been good about not stepping on each others’ media spotlight: when Meghan has her own projects, she’s the star, as it should be. Same with Harry. Very smart, and it strengthens their brand that they have their own solo projects to promote, as well as things that they do together. I think it’s a good communications strategy that they’re not joined at the hip….
@Lady Esther I totally agree. They are good at having joint and separate interests and causes to highlight. Like you said great strategy.
Yes, Meghan missed her media turn because of the death of the Queen last September. I believe she was due in New York during the General Assembly meeting of the UN to do an event having to do with women’s empowerment. She also missed the Variety award event and an appearance on a late night show if I remember correctly. I think it might be all Harry for a bit, especially with Invictus coming up. Meghan is probabably working quietly away on her projects. Perhaps there will be a second season of Archetypes announced soon, or something entirely new with Netflix or of her involvement in in one of advocacy areas. They show up together when they are both involved and of course to receive awards.
I don’t even know what to say anymore, it’s as if no one in the media there understands professionalism. Did the author of this article partner type it with them? Did they submit it for them? Why would Meghan be in interviews with Harry about his book? Harry also was not on Ellen with her, wasn’t sitting next to her when she provided her high school’s commencement speech, the only time they appear together is if they are speaking about their shared experiences. Also, boo hoo to you for realizing Meghan has no reason to entertain you or the people over there if she doesn’t explicitly want to. They just can’t stand it that their ready defense of everything is her fault even things that happened before we knew of her exisitence, doesn’t work with this roll out.
Who are these sources speaking on Meghan’s behalf? The British press are so desperate to blame Meghan for Harry’s book but if they had truly paid attention to Harry they would know that he wanted to do this for a very long time. The British press told Meghan to go away and shut up and now that she has they’re crying that she’s not around. Talk about gaslighting.
It was said that british press have absolutely have no access to H&M. all bs, no friends would ever comment to British press if they’re friends. Absolute horsesh!t
Just the tabloid press making up their own stories to sell papers and get clicks.. nothing has to be true as long as it degrades Meghan and causes controversy. She supports her husband 100% in all of his projects and work. She is under no obligation to give anyone her daily itinerary and she doesn’t need to issue statements of support to be supportive. What an absolutely ridiculous spin of lies they decided to push. Have they seen the devastation that happened in California? The flooding, mudslides, sinkholes and property damage are unbelievable and widespread knowingly her she is organizing stuff for community’s along with taking care of her children and business obligations. She left three years ago, no one on that isle knew her and they certainly have no clue about her day to day life here at all. Wish they would just stop with the harassment.
More made up “sources “. They aren’t being briefed by anyone close to MM. This is probably a fellow rat or someone connected to the RF. They desperately want Meghan in the headlines.
Why did he give that interview to the Telegraph reporter? I thought the whole thing was fake until I saw it reported here.
He’s been friends with Byrony for a while now. She’s had a few exclusives with him and Meghan I believe too.
I think it’s good she got an interview for spare even if the Telegraph is trash.
He did not give an interview to “a telegraph reporter.” He gave an interview to a journalist, who happens to write for the telegraph as well as have her own outlet on Substack, and who happens to be someone in the media that has performed her job as a true professional (which is very rate in the britshidtmedia) and who is someone that H&M have learned to trust.
I recall that in the H&M docuseries, when one of the professionals/historians was giving a run-down of how the royals and the media work, and they showed the diagram of each “royal house” (i:e BP/CH/KP) and how they each has a comms team and then they listed the media that comprised the rota and they were all said to be tabloids; but then the telegraph was also listed and after they said “tabloids” then they said “except the telegraph” and took it off the screen.
But now, going forward, the Sussexes will have to consider the telegraph just another britshidtrag.
It’s been a few weeks now since I watched the Netflix series, but one thing she said that stood out to me was that as an actress, she was used to direction, just tell her what to do and where to go and she’ll do it as part of the job. And then when her professional, megawatt star rose higher and higher the haters couldn’t handle it. They still can’t.
It’s undiluted horseshit that these people have a clue about what goes on in H&M’s thoughts and marriage, but this article has some kernels of plausibility. And, Meghan does support Harry unreservedly, she has put Salty Isle in the rear view mirror, and her attendance at the Carnation (a Squaddie’s typo on Twitter that I like a lot) seems highly unlikely. IT’S ARCHIE’S BIRTHDAY, FFS! Would Harry attend without Meghan? Again, IT’S ARCHIE’S BIRTHDAY!
Since when has any husband or wife attended their spouses memoir promo tours?
Will Smith did his recently and Jada, who was featured a lot in the book…atleast the parts that were used for clickbait leading up to the book release, was absent from his press tours.
Likes everyone’s said they are addicted to Meghan and they’ll find any reason to bring her up.
Brooke Shields is literally doing promo now for her documentary, with very heavy subject matter including her assault and her mother’s alcoholism, and no one is asking where Chris Hency is.
I have no words for these salt island sandbaggers. Ugh. What I CAN say is…damn girl…every time I see this gorgeous woman in that white dress. If anybody is burning with resentment, it HAS to be Kate every single time Meghan appears in public.
I’ll reluctantly give them points for trying! After all these people are so used whistling and the royals come running that they were obviously hoping Meghan would as well. As for their unnamed “sources” come on! The Telegraph sources couldn’t even get the bridesmaids story straight and that was in favour of St. Kate so, there’s not a snowball’s chance in L that this article about Meghan has one credible source. I do not believe for one moment there is a single person in her inner circle who would speak to a “journalist” from that rag.
Remember folks, unless Meghan has put HER name to it, or a spokesman for the couple has come forward all stories about them are MADE UP! That point cannot be said loud or often enough!
The things is, the average brit is so brainwashed by their shidtmedia AND gaslit by the royals and their cronies in the palaces and elsewhere, that theyre having a hard time adjusting to the diff between “palace sources/palace insider” etc. and an actual royal who is perfectly willing to open his mouth and speak his own truth and be quoted in the media with his own name.
The press are trying to force a response from Meghan. They’ve been wondering where’s she’s been and upset that Harry has been the driver of his own destiny and story. They want a distraction story so bad, they’re trying to focus blame on her. This is too rile people up. They want to make money because they’re losing readership and sales, so they need any response from their cash cow.
The only rationale behind any media article about Harry and Meghan is the writer getting paid for clicks. What they write doesn’t have to make sense and it can contradict another article printed right next to it. Only the clicks matter.
I like the part where they say the royal family is his true family, his flesh and blood. As if Archie & Lili just don’t exist.
“Why isn’t Meghan making herself available for our abuse?!!!?!?!???????” Be so f*cking for real, British tabloids.
Was she supposed to be next to him? Like? This proves that they need Meghan more than they she needs them. They’re trying to draw out a response by any means necessary. Harry already publicly disproved and this sources spiel. This is not believable at all. It’s desperation because they want a distraction and scapegoat. The press tour is over and they’re still mad they had no footage, image or story with their superstar.
Didn’t Meghan in her own words from the cut interview say she’s willing to forgive a lot or something along those lines? I want them both to be done with Harry’s family but I actually think both of them are too nice and would reconcile f conditions were met. Not fully trust them but be willing to move forward in peace.
I swear these people love to draw Meghan into anything.
She’s minding her business letting Harry shine and here they come trying to draw her into his press tour. Smh
They can forgive but they won’t forget or trust them. They have set boundaries. The RF need to apologize and take accountability and I don’t think that will ever happen. I think what Harry and Meghan want is for the RF to stop feeding Meghan to the wolves. That won’t happen and I am sure Harry and Meghan know this.
no. she’s done like she is with her father. can see her not reconciling at all. harry can take the kids to see the grandparents.
Wow their obsession and desperation for any news re Meghan is real and simultaneously scary.
And wth??? “While the Duke has reason to reconcile with his Family, his own flesh and blood…”
Wth? Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are also his flesh and blood and Meghan is the love of his life so choke on it a-holes. And his biracial children are still in the line of succession. These people need to take a class on how DNA and genetics work bc ignorance is not cute. They should be embarrassed.
And there’s this hidden message/prayer- “She may not attend the King’s coronation”. Still dreaming that Harry will return to the fold alone. When did delusions become contagious?
I don’t believe a word the media says about the Sussexes unless I see and hear with my own eyes / ears, Meghan or Harry say it with their own mouths. No “sources close to the couple” no “friends of Meghan.” Nope. I call BS.
They want us to believe that M didnt support H in getting his book off the ground. Someone needs to point them to the Acknowledgements section of Harry’s memoir where, in thanking the love of his life without whom, he said “most things are impossible,” said the book would have been “impossible logistically, physically, emotionally [and] spiritually” without her.
My guess is that it was M who made the connection with JR and put him and H together. And then she facilitated the entire thing, giving H all the support he needed to get the book done.
Those f*ckers on shidthole island have no clue what it means to be partners in marriage, in life and in love.
Agree Kingston. It’s clear Harry has Meghan’s full support with this book. I am sure she is aware that Harry has wanted to put his full story out there. Plus, it puts those ridiculous narratives to rest that Meghan came between Will and Harry. Now it’s confirmed that those two were never close to begin with and Will has always been an asshole to Harry.
she heard the $$$ drop. of course the best decision they’ve made.
Meghan is an oak tree. Resplendent in silence. Whispering words of wisdom and intelligence as the wind blows, bending, responding, learning, growing. She’s not going anywhere because she’s as strong as her roots. What on earth does one do walking under such magnificence? One sits, mediates, picnics, falls in love……
Beautifully stated!
“Resplendent in silence” indeed! Beautifully developed and poetic metaphor.
“While the Duke has reason to reconcile with his family, his own flesh and blood, the Duchess is not bound by such ties.”
This is always the driving point; these articles frame H&M as separate entities instead of a family in their own right. If you want to get “flesh and blood” about it, obviously the fact that they have kids would trump the rest of their family. But even if they didn’t & they were still just two people who loved each other as much as they do, they would still be family.
Go on BRF. Pretending that you even remotely relate to what family means for most people is the longer you show your a** and the faster your crowns crumble.
After the interview, docu-series and “Spare” the book one thing is perfectly clear – the Sussexes strongly support each other.
The other is the english media’s obsession about the closeness of this couple.
Hence, the insinuation.
The other possible reason is to once again boost Kate, the need for inane comparisons.
This is the latest – Saint Kate, but what about the missing component?
This is a gentle nudge, unlike Pertrella and Vine from the fail, the same alliteration.
I hope Harry writes a follow up or adds to a paperback edition, because I can’t help think he needs some more thought about his “unconscious bias” comments.
In no way did those help or protect Meghan. She & Oprah, they knew the comments about skin were racist, and they are.
Harry diluted a much needed conversation with those UB comments & I hope he learns & grows from it.
It did damage.
Other than that, glad he spoke up & I hope they don’t go to the Chucklefest coronation catastrophe.