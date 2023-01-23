Kylie Jenner wore a Schiaparelli lion-head dress & revealed her son’s name

Kylie Jenner is in Paris today for the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week. Kylie got to wear one of the latest Sciaparelli creations just minutes before the duplicate appeared on the runway. The creation: a black tube dress with a lion’s head attached. Kylie is a Leo – she’s very into lions. I find it… unsettling? But I’m very middle-class and I have simple tastes. This doesn’t look “cool” to me, it just makes me uncomfortable.
Meanwhile, Kylie finally showed her son’s face and revealed his name. The child is eleven months old and I don’t know why this family treats their sons so differently than their daughters. But here we are – Kylie’s son is named Aire Webster, and Kylie left a comment on social media that the boy’s name is pronounced “air.” Aire used to be Wolf Jacques Webster but after she and Travis lived with that name for a few weeks, they changed it. So now Kylie has Stormi and Aire. Ah, meteorological baby names. Funnily enough, a “source” told People that Aire means “Lion of God.” It comes full circle – lions, Leos and air. Also: Kylie and Travis split up again but they’ve been on-and-off so many times, I just stopped caring.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Paris, FRANCE – Kylie Jenner is quite the trendsetter as she dons a black dress with a stuffed Lion head on it while leaving the Schiaperelli fashion show in Paris, France.
-
Please tell me that is fake.
If not, no different from trophy hunting. Repulsive.
Oh no… the prints are gonna come out with everything africa. She changed wolf becaue it didnt fit her dress 😂
I think she changed the name of her son because she probably tried to trademark Wolf before announcing it and that couldnt fly so here we are with a lion instead almost a year later
It is so vile and on brand that the Kardashians/ Kardashian-adjacents see their daughters as accessories to be exploited and their sons as deserving of privacy. The only brand of femininity these women know is performative.
Totally agree – protect the boys, work the girls, and make sure that the girls are using their looks for money. It’s been so awful so see Kim’s oldest working it already. I do not understand people who would follow a child’s social media. It’s disgusting.
I kinda dig the dress. But then, I’m a Leo too.
Ahahahahahahahaha!!!! This is one of those Emperors new cloak moments where celebs think they look amazing but they just look hellaciously dumb.
I get that it’s fake, a feat of craftsmanship or whatever but what is the point of making fake animal head dresses/coats so realistically that you appear to circle back around to calling animals fashionable? The other looks from the runway were gross too, and I normally love Schiaparelli’s crazy shit.
Re Air: I prefer the name Wolf lol
This dress looks so dumb, it’s not even good enough to be camp
Huh, that’s a new way to display a hunting trophy. I’m waiting for the next dress to have a giant moose head on it.
I wonder how long it took them to settle on Aire. I know that they’ve said there were several different names they tried and for awhile it was, pardon me, up in the air. So I am curious about how long the baby has actually been Aire.
That dress is horrifying. Are we doing trophy hunting chic this year?
I had to google it to confirm it was a fake lion head. While I’m happy a lion wasn’t murdered so its head wasn’t taken for a dress accessory, it’s still a really ugly dress.
I mean…what the f*ck? What is this look supposed to be giving? The way these women use their children to promote themselves is awful. These are human beings not accessories. It’s really heartbreaking seeing these black babies being used this way.
I wonder when we are going to be over the Kardashians/Jenners. They’re not even interesting from a gossip-perspective anymore since their original show went off the air. I get why they would want more privacy but their entire brand was based on them NOT being private or at least appearing not to be. These days all they deliver is more plastic surgery, sad relationship drama, and stunt dressing. And stunt dressing like this doesn’t equal style. Or being interesting. With everything that’s going on in the world, their decadent lifestyles make me uncomfortable.
It’s always so jarring to see celebrities’ faces on the red carpet or out in public compared to their social media feeds. What’s the point of all that face-tuning if you’re going to leave the house and show us what you actually look like?
…yeahhh, I feel like they were aiming for Ari, which does mean “lion” in Hebrew. Add -el to the end and it means “lion of God”. The rough translation of Aire, however, is “my half-educated parents can’t spell for shit but wanted to sound deep”.
I’m sure they think it’s also a clever play on Heir. Can’t believe I actually respect Nick Cannon more here for just using Heir.
That looks heavy and uncomfortable. Is there a strap over the shoulder that prevents the weight from pulling the whole top down?
And why wear something that blocks your view when looking straight ahead, down, or to one side?
Aire means “air” in Spanish. I think it was more for the meteorological aesthetic than anything.
I live a place called the Aire Valley (me and the long deceased Bronte family )
James Earl Jones looked terrific wearing his lion’s head sash in Coming to America. She just looks ridiculous and like she might topple over. Aire? Yeah, that poor kid is going to be mercilessly teased…
When the fake lion face is the more natural/less terrifying of the two in the photo…
I always have to check to confirm her age (25!). She could pass for her mother’s sister.
This is so gross, animal heads are not accessories (even if it’s fake).
That dress is stupid and ugly. Big NO from me.