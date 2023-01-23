British ‘mental health charity’ woman: Duchess Meghan is ‘playing the victim’

The Duchess of Sussex was racially, emotionally and financially abused when she lived in the UK. Prince Harry was trying to help her and protect her, but his family and the British media were actively trying to harm her and/or drive her out of the country. They did nothing – worst than nothing – when they knew she was suicidal. Meghan only began to talk publicly about her suicidal ideation in March 2021, in the Oprah interview. She also touched on it in the Netflix docuseries, although one of my biggest takeaways from the series was that Meghan perfectly understood the extreme danger and threat to her life overall. No one with any heart, compassion or background in psychology would send the message to Meghan that she’s somehow wrong to… speak about what happened to her, what she was going through and how she considered taking her own life. Enter Marjorie Wallace, the founder of a “mental health charity” in the UK.
Charity founder and investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace has revealed she doesn’t like ‘victimhood’ when asked about Meghan Markle saying she had suicidal thoughts. The 80-year-old, who founded mental health charity SANE in 1986, said while she doesn’t like to ‘condemn’ anyone, she doesn’t ‘respect people who take victimhood on as a career’.
Ms Wallace, who made her name with her reporting on the thalidomide scandal, remarked that people have to ‘find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have’. A close confident of the Earl of Snowden for more than 40 years, the veteran journalist said everyone ‘whether they’re privileged or they’re poor’ has troubles in their lives.
She made the remarks on Rachel Johnson’s Difficult Women podcast. The topic of conversation turned to Meghan Markle and her decision to discuss in her Netflix documentary with Prince Harry that she developed suicidal thoughts as a working member of the Royal Family.
When asked by Johnson about whether she thought it was wise to reveal this, Ms Wallace said: ‘I don’t like to condemn anyone. I’ll tell you what I don’t really like, and this is nothing to do with the Netflix series, is that I don’t like victimhood and I’ve never played it myself in my life. Yes you can have terrible times, and I’ve had terrible terrible times with my children, with my life, with my divorce – all kinds of terrible things. But I don’t really think playing the victim card helps, whatever you’re a victim of, and I don’t really respect people who take victimhood on as a career. That’s not my stoic philosophy, I think you’ve got to find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have. Everyone has it whether they’re privileged or they’re poor.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Meghan: I was being abused by my husband’s family and by the national media and I contemplated suicide. I went to many people behind-the-scenes and asked for help, I wanted to check into a facility for in-patient treatment, that’s how bad it was, and they wouldn’t help me.
Lady Marjorie Hootentooter: How dare you speak about this, don’t you know you’re supposed to bottle up your emotions and trauma and never speak about them, that’s what I teach everyone at my mental health charity!!
I mean… you truly cannot make this sh-t up. This horrid woman has close ties to King Charles and Queen Camilla too. So not only do we have Camilla’s “allies” saying that Harry has (in essence) had too much therapy, we also have the founder of a mental health charity – and a close friend of the Windsors – speaking publicly about how a Black woman should have just sucked it up and been stoic when she was being harassed, smeared and threatened on an hourly basis for years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658457, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658533, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 19th Sep 2022. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Behind the Coffin, King Charles III walks with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward behind him, followed by Prince William and Prince Harry and Peter Phillips, and others. The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and others follow in cars. The funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, via Horse Guards Parade and the Mall. People line the street and watch military personnel march, and the coffin pass along the route. The procession is led by massed Pipers and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, The Brigade of Gurkhas, the Royal Air Force and a total of 6,000 representatives from all three Armed Forces.,Image: 724176026, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022.,Image: 724176085, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Tom Jenkins for The Guardian / P / Avalon
-
-
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.,Image: 724203970, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Raphael Lafargue/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
British and Mental Health Organization are oxymorons.
Unfortunately, studying the human mind and behaviors doesn’t guarantee that a person recognizes the need to remain vigilant about how the biases they’ve been exposed to shape their judgment and treatment of others. If even they aren’t immune, people who aren’t professionals need to be especially careful. There are even doctors and nurses who aren’t good people. But all some misohynists will take away from this lady’s comments is, “See! A mental health professional- a Wise Elder Woman- shares my dismissive reaction to the suicidal ideation of one of the women I dislike! She sees her as playing the victim too!”
Very irresponsible, and a continuation of the gaslighting Meghan has experienced.
The world is full of privileged people who insist everyone else pull themselves up by their bootstraps. I doubt she is running a legitimate and productive charity, but we know the noxious British media do not care about credibility. Can’t help but notice that they only said she founded it 40 years ago but not that it ever did anything.
Everyone doesn’t have a powerful family and the media conspiring to print lies about them. All of that was public. Where is her condemnation of the media and the RF? I feel for anyone seeking mental health help in the UK.
My family is dysfunctional but we would never freeze out somebody at a funeral. Those photos are painful. I hope she skips the Coronation.
I mean Meghan clearly didn’t understand that talking about your mental health struggles and being emotionally abused is only reserved for white women. 🙄
Yeah, and this is why I don’t think Kate’s “therapy isn’t for everyone” headlines were innocuous. Now, that wasn’t what she was saying literally, but she knew exactly what headlines would be written. And this is just to back it up. What truly awful people.
hey, at least Khatie hit her talking point.
my takeaway from this is that if the reporter made her reputation on thalidomide she must be as old as the hills. who cares about her dusty, out of touch opinions? it’s easy to say you “support mental health.” who wouldn’t? clearly she knows nothing about it.
At least some of these royal adjacent charities are not legit, and this proves it. No reputable mental health expert would ever suggest a person with suicidal ideation should keep quiet. I’ve said this before, but mental health charities affiliated with the royals should sever all ties. If this doesn’t do it, I don’t know what would. Being buddies with people like Snowden is not a qualification to give mental health advice. It may be the opposite.
What stuck out for me is that the blurb above says she’s a journalist! So I wonder if she even has any mental health training whatsoever. But regardless, as the head of her MH charity, she’s showing her true colors – another sycophantic boot licker of Chuck and Camzilla.
As someone said below, it’s shocking that no (few?) mental health organizations in the UK have spoken up on behalf of Meghan or Harry. And that the organizations continue to partner with anyone in the royal family – the top 4 especially. C&C and Cain and Unable are gaslighting bullies and abusers and it’s really shameful that MH orgs would continue to work with them on any level.
That was one of the most vile comments I’ve read from the UK and that’s saying something. But it makes me think that most of those other mental health charities over in the UK probably thinks along those lines which would explain why they never spoke out about the horrendous amount of abuse heaped on MM or when she spoke about her mental health in the Oprah interview or at any other time. It’s really disgusting.
By talking like this, won’t these charitable organizations lose their credibility?
🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
But yes, ok, continue to show your true colours.
Wow. That’s a great mental health message.
We know with all certainty that Meghan was abused prior to entering the royal family up until today so for a woman who is supposed to be an advocate for mental health care and awareness, this woman is not only being a lousy representation of what that charity is supposed to stand for, she in contributing to the abuse of Meghan is a lousy representation of how too many in the UK look at mental health as a whole. Of course not everyone in the UK is a poor representation but when you add this woman, Camilla, William, Kate and the others who are directly linked to such charities it is very alarming. Abusers working with these charities makes me concerned about all of the victims who aren’t getting adequate care and support and those who have these horrible people to turn to when they do have the courage to find care and support.
Can someone check on the water and beef the Brits are consuming.
Disgusting and dangerous. This should disqualify her from doing any sort of mental health work.
So basically who’s gonna speak up if they’re being shamed as using the victim card?
They are getting dragged SO HARD right now on the blue bird app. My schaden is so freuded…
Good. It’s enough for me to know your schaden is freuded.
If this woman is getting slagged and dragged, good.
This founder is saying these things bc their words are published on tabloids bc she’s friends with the royals but also she doesn’t want her charity to be black balled and investigated. The RF are calling in all their allies to continue their smear of “death by a thousand small cuts”. At this point the Sussexes should never step foot in the UK for safety reasons (I’m serious). Law enforcement and no one is on their side. They will continue to smear them in perpetuity.
It continues to boggle the mind at how many people will sacrifice their reputations, integrity and damage their careers in service of The Crown.
The hypocrisy is ASTOUNDING. The gall they have to claim they support mental health while simultaneously denigrating it.
This is the entire posh Brit ethos and it gets people killed. “Just get on with it” is the same shit they told Diana when she was bulimic, depressed and suicidal. It’s 2023 Marjorie, we’re not doing that bullshit to people anymore.
Friend of Earl Snowden says a lot too, as in Princess Margaret’s ex husband who used to leave notes around their home detailing all the ways he hated her.
ALSO Meghan and Harry are not being victims, they are shining a light on an issue that affects millions of people – because they know how the Marjories of the world tell us to suck it up. They wouldn’t have to share their struggles if you lot weren’t so horrid and devoid of empathy in the first place.
“playing the victim card” is such a gross statement. It’s like “playing the race card.” Calling something out for being racist is not “playing” anything. Describing your suicidal thoughts is not “playing” anything. No one wants to be suicidal, no one wants to be the victim of abuse, no one wants to be the punching bag for an entire country’s press system and the family of the head of state.
This woman needs to eff off. This is a very gross and very damaging thing to say.
Lady Dumplewhim: “Suicidal? Good heavens. Have you tried drinking a tumbler of gin at 2pm about it?”
This woman is definitely carrying water for the BRF; but in doing so the Windsors are telegraphing their fears that Spare has done significant damage to the royal image.
She should go back and reread her charity’s own mission statement – there’s a whole section about how those with mental illness should feel their experiences are valued as a source of learning and that their voices will bring public awareness to mental health issues.
It’s so interesting that the worst Windsor apologists are all septuagenarians and octogenarians who parrot the septuagenarian king’s and queen consort’s talking points. This has, justifiably, gotten HUGE blowback because it flies in the face of recognized mental health guidance. I’m starting to think this really is a very big problem in the UK — even though their words are hollow when they move their lips about removing the stigma of talking about mental health, even Bulliam and KKKHate have gone through the motions. Although, K’s recent comments about talk therapy not working for everyone diminishes whatever tatters are left of her itsy bitsy cred on this topic.
Suicidal thoughts are in a category all their own. Unaddressed, they can end a life and there are no second chances. Saying that talking about them breaks some kind of stoic code is life threatening.
WTF charity does she represent? GasWHITEing, Ltd.?
she has spoken TWICE about how she was feeling in the past 3 years – oprah and then the netflix thing. truly that whole country can just go away
Why do people put themselves out for this family? Morgan and Clarkson have paid dearly for peddling lies and smears. Dame Judi has tarnished her national treasure image and now a founding member of a mental health charity is dismissing someone’s cry for help. I don’t have a problem with royalists but, bliddy L they do seem to have a problem with speaking the truth.
This makes my heart hurt for British people suffering from mental health issues. Like someone said after Piers Morgan claimed Meghan wasn’t suicidal–Meghan isn’t going to hear your vitriol, but a suicidal person will.
It’s a mess. This type of language is completely anethetical to mental health, and yet no mental health organization dares come out to speak against the royal family. They saw what happened to the woman who was abused by that Hussey hussy–her entire organization was put at risk.
These are dark, dark days for the British, culturally, financially, politically, and now he’s gaslighting over mental health.
Coronation will be majestic though. Gotta remember what’s important.
Ugh! She sounds like one of those idiots who think people with Major Depression are just a little sad and should just snap out of it! You would think she would be more cognizant of mental health issues and choose her words carefully. Interesting how the RRs always manage to find “professionals” willing to slam Meghan.
Its scary that members of Parliament are willing to speak out against the psychological abuse of Meghan and yet the UK’s mental health organizations refuse to say anything. No one peep from any of them while she lived there – for years! Now this evil clown wants her turn in the spotlight. These people hate Meghan so much, and want to suck up to C-Rex and the other nonroyals so badly that they are willing to destroy their credibility and possibly their careers.
This woman is a mouthpiece for Charles & Camilla. Her “research” centre is named after the then PoW and Charles opened it. Her mental health organization is funded by some “interesting” people including the Sultan of Brunei and a Saudi prince. She was one of Lord Snowden’s lovers. So easy for Charles, Camilla, William and Kate to maintain a dignified silence when they have their sycophant army doing their dirty work.
As an American who has lived in the UK for a long time and has mental health issues, I can tell you right now that this lady’s POV is not isolated. Mental health care is DIRE and at the bottom of the NHS list (and that’s saying something, considering the current state of the NHS). And if you have kids with mental health issues? Even worst.
It’s not just a royal issue, it is a whole cultural thing here. Meghan was lucky to get out when she did.
“That’s not my stoic philosophy, I think you’ve got to find ways of living with whatever disability or disadvantage you have. Everyone has it whether they’re privileged or they’re poor.”
Tell me you’re not a mental health expert without telling me you’re not a mental health expert.
What is playing the victim card? British mental health organisations are terrible.
I guess this is the fallback position when the harm to Meghan undeniable and un-defendable go on offence is and claim she has been playing the race card and now it’s the victim card.
I feel really really sorry for people in UK who are struggling with mental health and are getting this kinds of messages daily. This is absolutely horrendous and incredibly damaging on so many levels
Anyone who would use their platform to speak like this is actively contributing to the intensifying climate of social murder.
If she doesn’t like people who play the victim, why is she friends with Charles? Also, the way the press describes Camilla’s efforts to be accepted, one would never think she did anything to earn the disdain. Camilla is a victimizer, but Ms Wallace finds that okay?