Princess Kate ‘puts duty before herself’ & ‘doesn’t do drama & she never has’

Here are even more photos of the Princess of Wales at last week’s reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby team. While Kate did rewear a Roland Mouret suit, she wore a new piece of jewelry, and I saw several articles devoted solely to that piece. Her necklace is by Daniella Draper and it’s a citrine pendant. When Kate is purchasing jewelry for herself (and by that I mean, with her father-in-law’s credit card), she tends to favor semi-precious stones anyway. Ever since Meghan came around, Kate buys jewelry which definitely look like pieces in Meghan’s collection too, and this necklace fits in that category. Anyway, I guess Daniella Draper sent out promotional emails about the necklace, because we now know the necklace is called the “Gold Citrine Baby Treasure Necklace” and it retails for $1,100. The brand says the citrine “assists in manifesting your biggest dreams, bringing in more success & prosperity.” The citrine is also King Charles’s birthstone. Curious. Meanwhile, there are a lot of these kinds of stories going around:
The Princess of Wales is ‘rising above the drama’ following her brother-in-law’s explosive memoir, a royal expert has claimed. Kate Middleton, 41 – who this week attended public engagements at a hospital in Liverpool and a nursery in Luton – was praised for ‘putting duty before herself’.
‘She’s doing a job that not only puts a smile on her face, but brings smiles to the faces of others,’ author Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine. ‘She doesn’t do drama and she never has.’
The writer behind The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy And The Future Of The Crown told the outlet the King Charles III will be channeling the same ‘back to business’ attitude his family is known for.
‘She’s leading by example and putting duty before herself,’ Katie added.
[From The Daily Mail]
Now, whenever someone talks about Kate being undramatic and dutiful, please think about how Kate threw a f–king tantrum about how she was “owed an apology” when Meghan made an entirely sympathetic comment about her “baby brain.” Think about how William and Kate were also seething for months about not receiving Easter presents from Meghan and Harry. Kate is a ridiculous person – just because she didn’t come in for a ton of criticism in Spare, doesn’t mean that she’s blameless or faultless here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
East Moseley, UNITED KINGDOM – The Princess of Wales hosts a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in recognition of their success at the recent Rugby League World Cup, at Hampton Court Palace, East Moseley, Surrey, UK, on the 19th of January 2023.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
More saint Kate spin. If she puts duty first how come she has low work numbers. She visibly created drama with those mean girl expressions and her confrontational pose to Meghan on that walkabout
Ma middleton briefing the press heavy again. Katie is one of their favorite reporters. I guess something must me amiss in the wails’ marriage again
Sure Kate. No drama, but please continue to entertain us with your performative charity events, your exaggerated facial expressions and countless lies.
Btw, if you’re going to be the future Queen, better to close your goddam mouth! I can see everything for crying out loud lol. Love the pics Kaiser!
Seriously, you can see her tonsils, for crying out loud!
And don’t forget the bridesmaids dresses and her involvement in the smear campaign against Meghan.
Kate is all drama.
For me, if you put all these Celebitchy images together she is the personification of the famous Tik Tok, Ami the drama meme.
Am I the drama?
Is it me?
Am I the drama?
I don’t think I’m the drama…
Maybe I am!
Am I the villain?
I don’t think I’m the villain!
The problem is Kate wouldn’t be able to say these words coherently.
Doesn’t do drama…. except for the time she
1. Tried to ice out Rose from the turnip toffs
2. Insisted a bridesmaid dress be redone four days before the wedding.
3. “You don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones!”
4. Changed place cards at a wedding to avoid sitting next to her husband.
5. Demanded Easter gifts.
Just to name a few.
She also discussed the bridesmaids dresses with her designer and insisted that they should ALL be redone
And I think in Spare it sad “we are not close enough for your to talk about my hormones”
Way to welcome your sister in law into the family Kate! So welcoming!
Agreed. Harry definitely was dragging Kate in his book. She comes off looking unhinged. She was white knuckling her chair because Meghan talked about her having baby brain. Who does that?
Both her and william are all drama.
Kate doesn’t do drama? Bridesmaids dresses anyone? Anyhow, if Kate puts duty before herself then surely we would be reading about her latest set of engagements? If she was as dutiful as this article is trying to tell us there wouldn’t be a need for the article because we would all be able to see how hard she works on behalf of the country. More tosh to cover up the fact Kate is one of the laziest people ever to put on a royal tiara!
She still has her tonsils….I know that I don’t know her well enough but she still has her tonsils. She just showed the world with her mouth gapping.
hahahahaha
That photo! Can’t someone tell her the gaping pie hole look is not flattering? The only places you should be opening your mouth that wide are doctor’s and dentist’s offices. Sheesh!
And while she’s at it she should put her eyes back in their sockets. A good comms person could explain to her how to comport herself before cameras.
Showing tonsils is a sign of manic charisma, okay!?!
That second photo, yeesh! I can see her uvula. Close your mouth, Kate. As for her jewelry, this is a nice look and something I would absolutely wear. And yeah, her sudden interest in yellow gold jewelry is noted.
Tee hee, after she mean girled Rose until Willie’s affair became an international story including the pegging allegations 😂🙄 Kate doesn’t do her duty in actual work engagements or supporting her charities, nor does she do the job Willie picked her for which is to keep her yap shut and smile to cover up his constant dalliances and make him look good.
Passive Aggressive isn’t the same thing as cool and collected.
It’s that steady drumbeat of messaging: a good royal plays by the rules, does what they are told, never talks about their never questions anything and never, never, NEVER talks about what happens behind the curtain.
How superficial is this woman ! It’s embarrassing the way she tries to recreate Diana and Meghan classics from top to toe and still is such a poor copy . So shallow ..really it’s kinder not to look .
Nothing at all dramatic about parading half-naked in front of the object of your obsession, plotting with your mother to chase off any other girl clueless enough to be interested in him, throwing yourself (or, failing that, your sister) at your brother-in-law, attempting to sabotage his relationship, demanding his bride change her wedding plans with just days to go, turning your grandfather-in-law’s funeral into a fashion show, and robbing the corpse of your grandmother-in-law. So down-to-earth and low maintenance, that Kate!
Kate’s pre-funeral peacemaker publicity push was as dramatic as it was disgraceful. It felt like Kate was actually excited to have a public event with all eyes on her after months of covid lockdown. Hair, makeup, wardrobe, jewels. Then, lights, camera, action! Remember there was a huge debate on here about whether or not Willnot barked at her and made her cry on the walk back to Windsor when she was angling to be seen pulling the brothers together with the camera on her. Then who can forget her wistful gazing at Harry during the ceremony? Surely, anyone who cared about Prince Philip’s passing would have had their mind on other things that day.
I will never forget kate’s behavior at prince philips funeral. While the family was mourning she was posing for the camera’s. It was shameful. And the kate the peacemaker move was so obvious. The press was basically barking at her to pull a stunt like that days before the funeral.
Surrrrre! And I’m Angelina Jolie’s hotter twin 🙄
I frequently wonder if the DM’s writers even believe the crap they spew or if they just treat it as a completely cynical exercise in gaslighting while generating maximum clicks 🤷🏻♀️ And of course the fact they are all in the pockets of certain powerful people.
What is going on with that eyebrow??? That’s some Botox gone wrong, right?
Duty first! Remember when she broke a hundred years tradition of handing out shamrocks because she didn’t want it to be automatically expected that she do it every year? Or how she skipped the Paralympics to prep for a tour only to go holiday? So dutiful!
Kate puts duty before herself only until her next vacation.
What a dump of a country
Obviously we all know that Kate definitely “does drama” and after reading Spare I think she is behind a great deal of the family vitriol towards Meghan, at least from W&K’s camp. Like do we think William would have cared about an Easter present without Kate egging him on about it? I doubt it. I also feel like Kate was purposely unavailable the first time Meghan stopped by 1A as some sort of weird power move (“she wants to meet me but I’m just SO busy I can’t just wait around for her.”)
Like I think both W&K had problems with Meghan from the start but for different reasons and I think they both egged each other on for those problems. Like W didn’t like her for X reason, Kate for Y reason, so they both went in on Z reason. IDK if that makes sense. I want to be clear I’m not giving William any kind of pass and I’m not saying that he treated Meghan like dirt because Kate told him to, obviously we know thats not the case.
But yeah, I don’t think Kate has ever put duty before anything. Except maybe keeping her mouth shut about what William is like behind closed doors, maybe that’s considered “doing her duty.”
Well, having to procreate with Willy at least 3 times is definitely a duty.
I cannot imagine looking up at that ugly face.
@becks1: i am still of the opinion that william has a thing for meghan, which is why kate can’t stand her. And seeing as meghan probably didn’t spare william a second thought (considering she’s very much in love with his younger brother) he now has an axe to grind with her as well.
Then factor in that palace officials obviously had their biases about her and probably whispered all sorts of things in their ears we have a recipe for disaster
Stellar photo array! That gawping pic is strangely fascinating … that forehead is well and truly frozen. The full set of crowns is right there to be admired — Bulliam should really go to KKKHate’s dentist.
Re: KKKHate being no drama (“never has” 🤣🤣🤣), well, “bathe in hypocrisy”, Nicholl.
So she repeated clothing but added another expensive piece of jewelry to the mix. It’s crazy because she does this all the time when she does wear a repeat she instead has expensive jewelry or hand bag. It’s really a sickness with her.
The British press are rewriting history and if they get the murdoch/conservative owned pop culture/tabloid/gossip websites to parrot this in the US, Kate’s reputation will be “saved”. Will it be universal approval? No bc only TQ did but if they a 60/40 then they’ve done their job and esp if they can harass/black list ppl from supporting The Sussexes.
How many celebs/grandfathered blue ticks praise H’s book publicly? It’s going to be less and less bc no one wants to deal with trolls or the press bashing them.
Well, here’s the thing. The US is so huge and diverse, there is room for both the Sussex’s and the Wales’. Each appeals to vastly different demographics. But the Wales’ don’t get that. They feel like the only way they will “win” the US is if the Sussex’s are destroyed.
And because they have that mindset, they keep trying to hack away at the American and her very American virtues. This will result in them turning off a lot of Americans who had no opinion on the Sussex’s but will want to defend their right to build their own lives. It’s the American way. And these royal snobs attacking the American way will remind them of why we kicked their asses out of country in the first place.
Is she opening wide for a dental exam? A throat culture? To prove to the room she never had her tonsils out? Are they playing pin the tail on Keen’s uvula?
Who in the idiotic world is advising her on her whacked out, over the top, incongruent (to her surroundings and everyone around her) body language? She is an absolute weirdo. A keen-stalking, bullying, mean girl, lazy weirdo.
And the the one who doesn’t create drama waged a media campaign to do win back William. Posing for photos at clubs being seen with other men so will would see what he was missing. Rushing across a room to protect wiiliam when she saw another woman coming on to him this before they dated. And wearing gaudy gold gown at film premiere.
Jesus we can see her tonsils
Nice veneers. That’s all I got.
Even if this tripe were true, its incredibly problematic to encourage someone to put “duty” before themselves. This is the rationale that leads to so many mental health issues in families because parents, siblings, children are burnt out and being told to just shoulder a little more for a little longer because your family needs you. If I didn’t think they were the last people who should front mental health already, having people speaking on your behalf saying things like put duty before yourself, and stop playing the victim would have put me over the edge.
When it comes to her mental health i think kate is long gone.
Sigh…so now she wears small sentimental pieces of jewelry that have energy and mystical properties?
Only thing left for her to copy is yoga.
Wow, the BM and royal experts are in real trouble if this is all they can find to say about Kate.
I can’t believe royal commentators are still saying that Kate doesn’t do drama. Really?
The lady doth protest too much! We see you trying to rewrite history, girl! Your nasty drama streak has left many trails…