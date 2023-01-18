‘Spare’: Duchess Meghan’s ‘baby brain’ comment was sympathetic to Kate

One of my few beefs with Prince Harry in Spare is that I think he was pretty slow to recognize that Prince William and Kate were deeply unsettled by Meghan throughout Meg and Harry’s courtship and engagement. He was sort of in denial about it, believing that everything would work out in the end and his brother and sister-in-law would treat his girlfriend and fiancee with respect and love. When really, W&K were constantly signaling that they hated the fact that Harry was with a beautiful biracial American actress and they were looking for reasons to “put Meghan in her place” or stop the wedding in some way. So, after Will & Kate were constantly negging Meghan and being giant mean girls, the wedding finally happened and everything was fine. Except it wasn’t. The two couples scheduled their first “summit” to hash out their differences in June 2018. This was Meghan’s first-ever visit to the Cambridges’ apartment in Kensington Palace (which is notable because, as I said before, Will and Kate weren’t inviting Harry and Meghan over before the wedding). This is where the infamous “baby brain” conversation happened, but previously, we only had the hacky translation of this section. Here are Harry’s actual words. Highlights from Spare:
Meghan’s first trip to KP: Willy and Kate invited us for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum. And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com.
Kate’s fashion contacts: Meg then acknowledged the tension among the four of us and ventured that it might go back to those early days when she’d first joined the family—a misunderstanding that had almost passed without notice. Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps? And then, Meg added, everything got magnified by the wedding, and those infernal bridesmaids’ dresses.
Easter presents: But it turned out there were other things…about which we’d been unaware. Willy and Kate were apparently upset that we hadn’t given them Easter presents. Easter presents? Was that a thing? Willy and I had never exchanged Easter presents. Pa always made a big deal about Easter, sure, but that was Pa. Still, if Willy and Kate were upset, we apologized.
Wedding seating: For our part, we chipped in that we weren’t too pleased when Willy and Kate switched place cards and changed seats at our wedding. We’d followed the American tradition, placing couples next to each other, but Willy and Kate didn’t like that tradition, so their table was the only one where spouses were apart. They insisted it wasn’t them, it was someone else. And they said we’d done the same thing at Pippa’s wedding. We hadn’t. Much as we’d wanted to. We’d been separated by a huge flower arrangement between us, and though we’d desperately wanted to sit together, we hadn’t done a thing about it.
Baby brain: Kate looked out into the garden, gripping the edges of the leather so tightly that her fingers were white, and said she was owed an apology. Meg asked: For what? You hurt my feelings, Meghan. When? Please tell me. I told you I couldn’t remember something and you said it was my hormones. What are you talking about? Kate mentioned a phone call in which they’d discussed the timing of wedding rehearsals. Meg said: Oh, yes! I remember: You couldn’t remember something, and I said it’s not a big deal, it’s baby brain. Because you’d just had a baby. It’s hormones. Kate’s eyes widened: Yes. You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones! Meg’s eyes got wide too. She looked genuinely confused. I’m sorry I talked about your hormones. That’s just how I talk with my girlfriends.
Peg’s finger: Willy pointed at Meg. It’s rude, Meghan. It’s not what’s done here in Britain. Kindly take your finger out of my face. Meg said she’d never intentionally do anything to hurt Kate, and if she ever did, she asked Kate to please just let her know so it wouldn’t happen again.
[From Spare by Prince Harry]
The fashion contacts thing is so funny – it’s now clear that Kate was probably severely irritated that Meghan did have her own fashion contacts and her own style, and Kate was desperate to copy Meghan at every turn. This is exactly when Kate started copykeening Meghan too, wearing trousers and blazers like Meghan and copykeening Meghan’s feminine, professional, modern style. It’s also funny that Meghan brought it up and not Kate.
As for Kate’s baby brain… she was upset with Meghan long before that offhand comment. It’s as I originally thought too, Meghan said it in a sympathetic manner, as in “don’t stress, it’s no big deal, you just had a baby, you’re going to forget things.” The fact that Kate turned it into this ridiculous tantrum is appalling. And William backed up Kate and stuck his finger in Meghan’s face? William and Kate are so crass. And that was the larger problem – Meghan’s behavior throughout was dignified, classy, eloquent, direct, generous. She made Will and Kate look like what they are: petty, insolent, immature trash.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, WENN and Instar.
This scene was just bonkers. Listening to Harry read it helped as well. He and meghan were so confused by will and Kate’s beef.
Ive been in a situation like this with my brothers and their wives. It’s so uncomfortable. And then when you realize they’re really mad, about something that is seemingly no big deal, wow we’re not going to be able to smooth this over…it’s a bewildering and sad feeling.
You just can’t please some people particularly those who are anxious and high strung. Obviously Meghan was so alien to Will-be and Kate that the knee-jerk reaction was to squash it like a bug.
I have been a staunch Kate apologist in the past. I remember how awful the press and aristos were to her for being “middle class”. I assumed she was just cowed by the family and did as she was told. But I believe Harry is telling the truth and Kate comes across just as awful as the rest of the Windsors.
Idk if your SILs were postpartum, but I will say that’s a very f-ed up time emotionally and hormonally. You aren’t always acting rationally.
That being said, it would have made sense for Kate to reach out down the road to make amends. At this point, I firmly believe both her and William are acting from a place of racism.
Sadly at that point *i* was post partum and they both were relatively new to the family. So the dynamic was not the same, but the feeling of them having grievances that seemed minor, yet were not little to them, realizing we’d never be as close as my husband and I had hoped when they married my brothers, I totally felt that.
Will & Kate’s alleged grievances were just a cover for the larger rot that had already festered in this relationship.
This is classic Brit xenophobia 101. Brits are often not very forthcoming in why they dislike someone, because they often don’t understand that that unsettled feeling they have is actually an ism i.e. racism, sexism etc. W&K created a mystique in their heads around Meghan and built outa fantasy that she wasn’t right for the family built on their racism, classism and a slew of other isms.
Everything from that point is nonsense. They othered and bullied a bi-racial woman out of the BRF and that is the bottom line.
That is the hurt that Harry & Meghan feel, that they were rejected for who they are and that is why they both feel it so viscerally. Sadly, this moment was always coming for both of them given who they are within the family and Harry has to learn to accept that his family are not sh!t and lack the empathy to build out real familial bonds.
The problem is Harry still holds out hope that his father and brother can show him love.
Both were determined to dislike her from the get go so nothing she said or did would ever be right for them! Were they equally off putting with previous gfs I wonder?
They actually liked cressida and i don’t think harry reveals how they felt about chelsy
Makes sense they would like Cressida since she runs in the same aristo circle. Didn’t Willy also pursue her sister for a while?
@naomi: yes. It was reported that william was wildly attracted to isabella calthorpe. She is related to cresside although i am not 100% sure how. I think they are half sisters or something
How do we know they liked cressida? It’s possible that Kate liked Cressida but it’s just as likely that she was only polite bc cressida wasn’t someone she could as easily put in her place.
Not sure if Kate liked cressida. If harry and cressida married Isabella would be visiting.
@jais: in Spare harry says that both kate and william expressed how much they liked cressida. I am simply going by his words.
Ah got it, Chloe. So many details that I’ve already forgotten.
I think Kate figured out pretty quickly that William had a thing for Meghan. Which of course got her hackles up pronto. William’s spitefulness and rage towards Meghan is the same thing we see from Piers Morgan, who wanted her too, and couldn’t handle being rejected.
I have no doubt that William made some sort of play for Meghan. The only question in my mind is whether Harry knows. (I suspect he does, on some level, even if Meghan hasn’t told him outright,)
When Harry dated Cressida, Kate told her that she should expect to be cheated on. So I definitely think she would have been a mean girl with her too. She might have hidden it better because Cressida is an aristo but it wouldn’t have stopped her. After all she was mean to the York sisters too.
As someone mentioned, Cressida was Isabella Calthorpe’s (Wm’s crush & more) half-sister. Kate may have been initially polite to her, but I strongly suspect she would have been equally obnoxious to her for that reason alone.
bulliam and khate continue to show their asses. They probably just found fault in every single thing. I didn’t even know that Easter presents were a thing to some people here in the UK. I only found out when I got invited to an Easter lunch by my boyfriend’s parents and she gave us individual presents along with a box of Easter egg chocolate. She explains that she treats it like Christmas, she likes that the weather is nice compared to Christmas in the winter. Since my son was born she would just focus more on his presents and it was no big deal. We still continue to exchange Easter chocolates but even if we don’t, it’s no big deal as I tend to go mad with my Easter chocolate display in my home.
I would bet that regarding the baby brain khate really thought that was literal and thought that was an insult but if she really knows a lot about Early Years care she would take that as a compliment as babies’ brains are amazing particularly during that time when synapses are being formed and connections are made.
I’m going to need an “Easter chocolate display” in my home this year, that sounds absolutely enchanting!
I think Harry was well aware. I mean, he grew up with the king of petty after all. What I do think is that Harry never imagined they would carry it over into work or wage an all out war on Meghan. He thought they would see what an asset she was. And all of that minor stuff would work itself out as they got used to each other and their differences.
No sorry but on this i have to say that Harry was quite naïve. He hoped everything would just magically come together when he got married. Meanwhile william has been trying to get rid of harry the minute diana departed this earth.
William has been treating Harry like sh*t and not even second best, just shit, his whole life. Why would Harry believe William would treat Harry’s wife, who bests the remaining three in all aspects, including looks, talent, intellect, maturity, knowledge, sensitivity, eq, and IQ any better? Like, oh, now we’re all equals. No, Harry f‘ed up and led his woman into the lion’s den without a weapon. Glad they managed to escape though.
I do think Harry was naive. There was such a sense in the book of “when its my turn, the same will happen.” Like he assumed when he got married, he would also get a bigger place with extensive renovations, etc. He assumed the palace would protect his wife the way it protected Kate. He assumed W&K would welcome his wife with open arms since he was welcoming to Kate. He assumed William would be with him the night before the wedding since he was there with William the night before his, etc.
It seemed that Harry’s behavior towards William was based out of love and William’s behavior towards him was based out of the heir-spare dynamic. Like William thought it proper that Harry should welcome Kate, since she was HIS girlfriend/fiancee/wife and FFQC. William thought it proper that Harry should spend the night with him before HIS wedding, but why would he do the same for Harry? etc.
I think Harry and Meghan could have been naive in this. They probably both thought that eventually they would see what an asset Meghan would be. Harry has expressed how much he wanted to do a ‘fab four’ and Meghan also expressed in the doc how much she wanted this to work. It’s not their fault, it’s the RF and press. It’s clear Harry sees this now ( since he put it in his book and no one will ever see W&K the same way again)
So they weren’t close enough for meg to consider kate just had a baby but they were close enough for kate to start dictating what meghan should and should not do at the wedding???
Meg is infinitely better than me because i would have pulled charlotte out of the bridesmaid line up
Oh I think she was forced to have Kate’s kids in the line-up.
@C. I think she was forced to include them too.
@Chloe I’m with you except I wouldn’t have pulled Charlotte out. But I would have nicely let Kate know that she can’t talk to me any kind of way. No ma’am.
The Sussexes were and are WAY too nice!
They’re so full of it. I remember reading a few “palace source” type articles that described a dust-up between Meghan and Kate over Charlotte wearing or not wearing tights, in which Mean Meghan made Kate, who “had just had a baby and was feeling emotional”, cry. It seems to be OK for the British press and palace commentators to discuss her hormones, just not Meghan, her own sister-in-law, in a private conversation, because that’s uppity.
Kate and William are bullies and I am going to suggest that Kate actually led the charge.
I also suspect that because Willy was on the backfoot from his recent affair, Kate needed to stick it to someone (as she couldn’t attack William).
So Meghan was it – Kate was sharpening her claws to make Meghan her ‘spare’ and this was her quid pro quo from William as payback for his affair, he had to back her up.
I really can’t imagine how Meghan must have felt amongst those two freaks. Their behavior was unforgiveable. Kate’s spot in hell must be so white hot waiting for her.
That is a good point- I also don’t think William needs a good reason to be angry. I think that’s one of his default emotions, and makes him feel good.
I can perfectly picture Meghan’s confused face when Kate said that they weren’t close enough for her to say that. I love the hypocrisy that others are pointing out, where Kate thinks they’re close enough that on the same day Meghan learns her father is hospitalised for a heart attack, is the same day she should drop everything to have 4 dresses remade because her daughter allegedly cried about the fit.
actually I think that Kate know that William had a serious crush on Meghan, it;s the only explanation that makes sense for his behavior.
The greatest takeway of Spare, to me, is the fact that William and Kate do have a real marriage. I had always believed that, by the point Megahn appeared, thatcWilliam and Kate were just going through the motions. But no.
They watch TV together, are equally both very rude and up their arses all the times and want their family members to be deferential towards them even in private.
William thinks Harry was his to bully and so KKKate naturally felt the same towards Meghan. That both Harry and Meghan told them ” nope, thanks” annoyed the couple equally.
I also suspected something the book seems to be confirmed: William hatred of Meghan passes through KKKate and her inadequacies. Apparently what he feeds the tabloids is what he truly believes: that Meghan is a bully monster. This is projection and KKKate just adds to it.
Of course, they seems to be living lives apart and divorce is always an option, but they now have their common enemy so in a way, Meghan and Harry might have saved a marriage!
Katy and Bill are both so gross. Having your family over to bitch about not getting Easter presents and making up faux grievances about Meghan talking about Kate’s “hormones?” It was all about the fact that Meghan didn’t need anything at all from Katy except friendship. Katy wanted Meghan to be deferential and Meghan thought they could be friends. And Bill, well we know that he was jealous that Harry got the true gem in Meghan and that he also had a crush on Meghan.
What a couple of “royal” losers. The King and Queen of Losers.
This whole piece just made me tense and unhappy. There is no way Meghan was going to catch a break with these two horribly rude, racist people. They constantly moved the goal posts, gaslighted her, and smeared her behind her back to everyone from staffers to CIII and Camilla (remember their admission that they’d trash talked Meghan and Harry over dinner with C&C while H&M were on their South Pacific tour?). Imagine inviting newlyweds, immediate family, into your palatial home for the first time and then leaping down their throats over trumped up complaints like … Easter gifts??!! Hormones??!! After every tabloid in England has published sympathetic articles about your morning sickness, your avocado cravings, your tender cradling of your bump. It’s just not done in Britain! Get your fucking finger out of my face, asshole.
ETA — say, did Bulliam and KKKHate hand out Easter gifts? Or, do they just expect, not only deference from everyone even in private, but also tribute?!
They invite them into their home, which it almost sounds like the first time Harry had been in it, and is less than 50 yards from his house. Then Will shakes his finger in her face to lecture her about rudeness?
Will and Kate didn’t send Easter presents either. These a–holes were just sitting around, making up shot to be mad about.
If anything remotely like that had happened to me, I’d be on the six o clock news, telling everyone and their mama.
Exactly. Poor Meghan. Her only invite to the inner sanctum of Kensington Palace 1A was because Will and Kate wanted her to apologize for whatever. And it wasn’t even for lunch or dinner, just tea. Then William, the consummate host, shoves his finger in Meghan’s face. I bet Meghan was never invited back to KP1A again nor did she care to return.
Kate: You talked about my hormones. We’re not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.
William: It’s rude, Meghan. It’s not what’s done here in Britain (finger wagging in her face).
I can’t help laughing every time I read this section. It’s like a Monty Python skit. I feel badly for Meghan who should not have to be part of W&K’s comedy routine.
They’re so touchy about something so banal – hormones? Baby brain? On the other hand, pointing out the obvious eating disorder upon first meeting Kate might be a tad premature…..I think Harry would have a lot of observations to share on that topic.
Yeah. Casually mentioning hormones is rude but a finger in someone’s face is okay?
@Brassy Rebel I laughed when you said it sounded like a Monty Python skit. I had the same thought and will forever hear Kate saying “I am owed an apology” in the voice of John Cleese doing MISS Ann Elk. enjoy
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2oh8ia
This is the section where they lost any redeeming qualities for me. This is the type of petty nonsense that even if you were in your feelings about it at the moment, any well-adjusted adult with reflection would say this is silly to be upset about. To make that a point of discussion months later?!! Also, the finger in the face was a huge klaxon to me. If this is how he acts in private, with someone he doesn’t know well and he hasn’t had decades of power plays to fall back on, how truly terrible is he with Harry and Kate (because you know those cut 400 pages had more physical violence).
One thing I can’t get over, rewatching the Netflix doc after reading the book, is that the bridesmaid dress texts from Kate and that whole drama happened 4 days before the wedding – meaning the SAME day from the media that Meghan was learning her father was taken to hospital for a heart attack.
Really puts the “yes I know what’s going on (with your father)” reply from Kate perspective” …
All Kate has ever had is “fashion.” Harry himself intimated this that when he first met her, she LOVED fashion and there wasn’t much else there, there. So there’s no way she was going to share with Meghan if Meghan didn’t have fashion contacts, because only one woman can be a known for her fashion tastes, and that’s Kate. After all, she has nothing else to show for herself.
What an idiot. She has to take credit for other people’s things and try to outshine women at every turn, because she is self obsessed and also unaccomplished and fairly meaningless, as humans go.
One thing that isn’t explained is why in the world Kate would think that Meghan wanted her fashion contacts. CT let us know it has something to do with Erdem? But what happened that made Kate think Meghan wanted her contacts. Did she wear Erdem around Kate and Kate freaked out? Did she tell Kate she also loved erdem and it would be fun to go shopping together? I wonder if this is the basis for those stories about Kate going shopping and not offering Megan a ride while Meghan walked to the same shopping area.
@jais, I believe it’s her insecurity that caused the whole issue.. she must’ve searched Meghan, saw her incredible taste and panicked.. plus, “her” designers probably asked for access to Meghan in order to show their work through the new duchess…
Lol, ok that’s an idea. The designers that Kate thought were hers could have been sending Meghan stuff. Not Meghan’s fault.
It’s sad that Kate professes to love fashion so much and yet clothes do not love her – I’ve rarely seen someone with so little natural style. Everything she wears looks like a costume, and it’s rarely flattering.
I’m certain that Kate was so proud of her “contacts” with designers, painstakingly achieved through scraping and scheming and putting up with William for nearly two decades.
I’d be willing to bet that she worked harder to get those designer discounts than she’s worked at anything in her life, and was looking forward to cowing and sabotaging Meghan, maybe holding it over her head. Imagine her surprise when Meg not only has great style and contacts of her own, but designers all around the world would have been clamouring to send her clothing. Kate would have been steaming.
I know Kate has been part of the royal family for some time now but she grew up (upper) middle-class. As in, she grew up with people… speaking normally. Being friendly. The way we speak here in the UK really isn’t that different than in the US. We would totally say “baby brain” in a sweet/funny manner. We’re not talking about some unheard of saying. So… Kate putting on these airs about her hormones. Just know that this is not how she would have been raised. This is very much a “I am too good for you to speak to me casually” type thing. It has nothing to do with Brits being to prude to say anything about “hormones”. Honestly, it’s bonkers. And it just shows she did *not* like Meghan from the get.
I disagree Bernie, I believe that this was very much how she was raised. Before her wedding there were tons of stories about how grand her grandmother acted and was even nicknamed the “duchess”. Carole had long aspired to marry her daughters to titled, rich men so of course they put on airs and graces and mimicked those aristocrats.
This👆👆👆
Meghan is a class act. These are seriously the in-laws from hell.
All the charges W&K made against M are BS, of course, but what stands out the most is the Easter present one because that was so obviously manufactured, concocted out of thin air strictly to hold it against H&M. It’s something Harry and Will had never done, so why would they suddenly start? And by the way, if this gift-givign was a tradition, why didn’t W&K give H&M eater gifts, then– or is it that the tradition is that the spare only gives Easter gifts to the heir?
The other things discussed in this ‘summer’ are about wild, bad faith misinterpretation of Meghan’s well-intentioned actions—but the Easter present one they invented then and there as a bludgeon. It’s of a piece with all the BS around “protocols”– these are protocols that don’t actually exist until after the fact (as in after the fact Meghan has… not worn a hat or … worn an off-shoulder dress… etc).
so much of kate’s behavior feels very real housewives of beverly hills: petty as hell, purposely misinterpreted, grudges that last FOREVER
And it doesn’t say that they didnt give gifts to the kids – they didn’t exchange with W&K. This isnt about W&K pitching a fit bc they forgot the kids or something (I’ve never gotten an easter present from an aunt or uncle but maybe they did expect that, who knows.)
I think it just tells us so much about how Meghan was treated – these new traditions and rules and expectations were created and then Meghan was slammed for not knowing she had to follow them, or that they even existed.
I also think it’s absolutely appalling for W & K to complain about not getting Easter presents. That is just beyond rude. You don’t fuss at people for not getting you gifts! That defeats the whole purpose of a gift.
Exactly. And if Meghan didn’t know Kate well enough to say “baby brain,” then surely Meghan didn’t know Kate well enough to get her an Easter present!
I’ve read stories and rumors over the years about how “grand” Willy and especially Kate act in private, that they are “very much aware” of their positions and insist on being treated as such. As you said Kaiser, they are petty, insolent, immature and I would also add insecure.
Yep, they need to get a hobby! Like maybe do actual philanthropy instead of terrorizing your SIL.
Because all they have is their positions. They’ve got nothing else to show for themselves. No real initiatives like Harry or Charles. And they can’t even claim to be hardworking like the Queen or Anne because they are spectacularly lazy. Their numbers are always abysmal. So clinging to their positions is what they are left with.
kHate has been very ‘grand’ since the waity days which got worse when they got married – there is an infamous story about a time when she went shopping (private shopping mind) with Ma and Pips and they both kept referring to kHate as the Duchess towards the staff i.e. the Duchess wants this etc..
The whole Middleton clan have been acting ‘grand’ from the very beginning.
Oh my, that is eyeroll inducing and sad. I go back and forth over how much Kate or William really care about this stuff, but it has to be embarrassing to deep down know you don’t measure up to your actual peers. Not this royal hierarchy nonsense, but other human beings who are 40 years old with university educations. They just have nothing to show for their lives that wasn’t awarded to them. No wonder they cling to “protocol” and hierarchy so much, the don’t even pale in comparison, they don’t exist in comparison.
I still can’t get over that Khate was so livid about the baby brain comment. It seems so innocuous to me, like something you would say to a friend in good-natured, maybe slightly teasing way. Does she have no girlfriends? She definitely reacted like she had never been spoken to in that way.
William did far worse with the finger, but yeah, I do think it was inappropriate to go ‘it’s your hormones and baby brain’ to a woman who had a kid a few weeks prior. Kate had literally given birth less than a month before the wedding. That’s how you talk to your close friends, not your SIL that you apparently don’t know well.
Look, I’m not a fan of W & K, but I do think sometimes y’all read the worst into every action that Kate does.
Really? I am pretty sure that I would say “haha no worries you probably have baby brain!” to a complete stranger, if they had a newborn and were saying they had forgotten something. To each their own.
It still did not give kate carte Blanche to let a false story about Meghan stay in the media. Even if she did not like the comment
The fans making comments are always the ones prefacing with “Look, I don’t like William and Kate but” or “Look, I love Meghan and Harry but”. Lol.
The reason she didn’t “know Kate well enough” to make a comment about that is because Kate didn’t want to get to know her and was angry the mixed-race woman dared to say anything about her lily-white body. Even if you don’t like the comment “baby brain” it did not warrant Kate gripping a sofa with her white knuckles in response, lol.
Except it’s worth mentioning your discomfort and accepting the apology gracefully. Not Kate throwing a tantrum about it. The overreaction to something easily fixed plus the whole Easter presents puts it into a different perspective.
I can see it both ways. I don’t think Kate should have read Meghans statement as ill will but I do think blaming things on hormones has been a disservice to women everywhere. I’d much rather hear “you have a lot going on” as opposed to “baby brain” even though I fully know pregnancy and children absolutely mess with your head. That being said I doubt Kate disliked this because she’s a feminist who thinks women own too much of the mental load and it’s fine if we forget things sometimes.
I agree, I thing it was a bit inapproproiate, I would only talk about my hormones to my closest freinds not to my SIL.
I think Meghan treated Kate as a close friend or family not as an new aquaintance you have to be polite to. Families are different in this way and I would rather be carefully polite. But it took two years until my mother in law offert me the use of her fist name ans not Mrs…. and she took even longer to forgive my sister in law calling her by her fist name without an explicit invitation.
But Kates behaviour was definitly fare worse, especially in sending mixed messages. Her behaviour around the bridesmaids dresses was the entitled behaviour of a person who does not respect the boundaries she wanted to set for herself ans totally over the top as well.
She expectet to be treated with distance and politeness but was not willing to do the same for Meghan and, at the same time, was impolite in not glossing over something she considered a fauxpas, maybe mention it in a private moment, but making a drama out of it.
when I got to that part (even knowing it was coming) I was just gobsmacked. They really sat there and threw hissy fits and called Meghan rude because she was trying to excuse Kate for missing a wedding rehearsal and because Meghan didn’t need Kate’s fashion contacts?
It’s clear that they were threatened by Meghan from the start and acted accordingly. They wanted to drive her out and they succeeded. But as we’ve said multiple times here – they did not expect Harry to go with her.
I just can’t with these two. How can you be so unwelcoming and rude to your brother and his partner? And what did Kate think Meghan would have done with her fashion contacts? Ordered so many coatdresses and little house on the prairie dresses she’d have had to go without?
Racism is often about what is unsaid. And will and Kate reek of it.
Would they have expected deference, would they be so insistent on Meghan “knowing her place” if she was not a black woman?
I mean – Kate seems to dislike all women, and William, like his “heir” dad hates anyone getting more attention than him- so jealousy is at okay too.
But this seems like textbook racism.
And Harry looks- at best- painfully naive about his brother and Kate’s actual personalities as this happened time after time. Starting at Kate’s sister’s wedding.
*at play too [not at “okay” too] sigh-
Of course it was.
My eyes are rolling so hard on this one. Baby brain is a real thing.
I forgot words all the time. Inches in particular. I couldn’t remember the word inches. I sell art for a living, do you know how many times a day I say that word. And for several weeks it’ blanked on me consistently.
I had clients realize it was baby brain and we all laughed about it and thought it was hilarious.
All of these grievances are manufactured and set up because Kate decided she didn’t like Meghan. If you already don’t like someone anything they say you can find a way to twist into something mean. She never gave Meghan a real chance.
This whole conversation was bizarre. You really got the feeling that Will and Kate had spent much of the past year magnifying every single thing that they hated about Meghan and reciting them in a litany, always ending with “AND she didn’t even get us a present for Easter!”. Interesting, though, that these are all personal grievances, and old ones at that.
You’d think that if Meghan was such a bully to her staff that William, protector of the salty white tears, would have called her out on it here in this first summit. Surely by June 2018 she was already terrorizing their staff with outrageous demands that people show up to work and do the job they are paid to do?
Again, I feel it’s cultural differences between Americans and Brits.
I respectfully disagree.
I’m from Canada, and moved to London 9 years ago. I grew up with many American friends, and have some American and Canadian friends here too. I’ve dated exclusively English people, met their families, etc. as well.
It’s not cultural differences between Will and Kate, and Meghan. I’ve worked in quite a few different types of environments, ranging from restaurants to hospitals to offices to posh places to working class places.
It’s not a cultural difference; they tried everything they could to make Meghan unwelcome into both the Firm and the family. Meghan did everything she could to fit in, be polite and gracious, but still be assertive. Being assertive is not a bad thing, and it does not mean aggressive. Just because someone takes being assertive as aggressive, doesn’t mean it is so.
Cultural differences doesn’t excuse Will and Kates bad manners though. You would think they would have at least had some etiquette training since they are supposed to be soft diplomats.
LOL absolutely. Since when is white-knuckling in anger and pointing a finger in someone’s face an acceptable response to an allegedly offensive (which wasn’t actually) comment? Particularly for what should be the ‘best’ family in Britain, whose main job is to be diplomatic?
W&K were working with the American Jason Knauf. They also are supposed diplomats who should be able to accept and work with someone from any culture.
Even if it were a cultural difference, W&K are supposed to be diplomats – they’re supposed to be adept at maneuvering these clashes in communication not pouring petrol onto them.
A man sticking his finger into a woman’s face in front of her husband is a challenge and act of violence. William was making it clear that he was pulling rank and that Harry could not protect her.
Both W&K were crass and showed a lack of graciousness and breeding that they so covet.
Their behavior was disgusting. Whatever sins they perceived Meghan was guilty of, she conducted herself with the most self respect.
A finger in the face is an insult internationally.
W&K are def the most wasps that ever existed. Kate is friends with Sophie Carter Snuggs but outside of polite convo do they ever discuss personal things? I do think this is an aristo thing.
This was a culture clash plain and simple. In the UK aristo circles non aristos jump through hoops to get into those circles. Yes many do aspire to get into those circles for the same reason many aspire for “titles”. Meghan automatically considered and treated Kate like family whereas in the UK aristos unless you’re blood you can’t do that. You have to pay your dues. It’s wild.
Considering this was about something KATE forgot, Meghan could have just said “Sorry you didn’t bother to write it down, but I am not surprised, because you are a condescending ice queen.”
“Baby brain” was Meghan being nicer than I would have frankly. We know how Kate was behaving at this stage of the wedding planning.
Omg, when I hear “summit,” I think conferences on the global economy or climate change, not “you didn’t get me a present” and “you said the word hormones.”
So did W&K read that H&M swapped name places at Pippa’s wedding and believed it? Or did someone else spread that rumor? Or did they try to gaslight H&M into believing they had done so?
Was there any mention that W&K had given Harry and Meghan Easter gifts at the time? Just wondering if there had been a gift exchange expectation from W&K? Or did they just expect H&M to bring them gifts?
How did it play out? H&M received these amazing gifts. Followed by the awkward moment H&M realize “oh Easter gifts is a thing? Well our presence is our present!”
My guess would be that W&K did not give anything to H&M or they wouldn’t have been so baffled by the topic being brought up in their “summit”. He also says that he and Will had never exchanged Easter gifts.
For W&K gifts are tribute because they’re higher in rank, so there’s no reciprocation. I believe that they really felt this way.
Meg was probably just grasping at any subject to discuss with Kate. Kate has no interests that I’m aware of, apart from clothes, kids and getting the crown. Meg was probably just trying to find common ground re: their interest in fashion, and Kate predictably took it the wrong way. No wonder she has no friends sheeesh
This just shows how much of a good person Meghan is. William and Kate had to make up the most stupid things to be upset about – they had nothing of substance to hold against her.
I have two theories that have been mentioned in this thread and in other comments before:
1. William had a thing for Meghan. He was attracted to her and was incandescant with rage that his younger brother, THE SPARE, could land this woman.
2. Kate hates how much Harry loves Meghan – she hates their love for each other and their happiness. Even on their best day William never loved her like this. She knows. And she knew, that he cheated on her when she was pregnant with Louis. Kate didn’t have the guts to go after William, so she channeled her anger against the soon-to-be-married-couple and esp. after Meghan.
I think you’re on to something here. On top of the layers of William treating Harry as the spare like he did their whole life. And racism.
These are the only things I can figure with how Kate treated meghan.
Nothing says how welcoming you are to your sister in law by saying ‘we are not close enough to’
And first visit only then whilst they were neighbours at KP?
You know who always assume the worst of everyone and assumes every comment was a covert insult? This who have the worse intentions and whose comments are always a covert insult.
Kate just comes off as a mean girl who assumes everyone is as nasty as she is.
People are seriously by justifying this crap as “cultural differences”? Um, white knuckling in rage and demanding an apology over “baby brain” is next level rage issues.
There’s no working with someone who reacts like that. Kate is unwell. As I’ve said here since the bike incident, she eggs Bill on in his rage. They bully people together.
Billy wagging his finger in Meghan’s face was a challenge to Harry to pick William and Kate over Meghan. There’s no way a spouse can let that go by without choosing a side. Disgusting behavior and I am just stunned by the people defending it.
I didn’t realize aristos had no manners. So yeah, cultural differences, the “royal” family look like a bunch of inbred idiots who throw things at staff and bully black people. If that’s the “cultural difference”, they’d better own that every person in UK supports this behavior with their taxes.
I cannot believe people can justify this. It says so much about racism and anti American bias. Today is the last day I will ever cringe at being identified as an American in Britain. The next time anyone makes a comment about Americans I’m going to grab a piece of furniture in rage and tell them we aren’t close enough for them to discuss my birthplace.
So Kate objected to Meghan gently brushing away her forgetting something? I don’t get it, did she want Meghan to laugh and call her stupid?