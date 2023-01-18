Princess Kate wore a pumpkin Gabriela Hearst dress on a nursery school visit

No matter how hard she tries – lol – the Princess of Wales will always be such a lightweight when it comes to activism and advocacy. The entire reason she styles herself as a “credible Early Years expert” is because she wants to do “events” with kids. That’s it. She just wants to pose for photos with kids and hold babies. So, a new year and the old Kate. She was out today at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton. The excuse for this visit was “raising awareness of the importance of early childhood for positive lifelong outcomes.” They just send her to wander around nursery schools and pose with kids. If I was one of those parents, I would be livid that my children were being used as props in this way.
Fashion notes: Kate’s pumpkin dress is Gabriela Hearst, and she paired it with her Massimo Dutti coat in camel, a Ralph Lauren belt, Stuart Weitzman clutch and a pair of Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings. The ensemble seems very Meghan, although I don’t recall, off-hand, Meghan wearing any shade of pumpkin. I’m generally against anyone wearing orange (in any shade), but this definitely feels like it would have been better in October or November, not January. But whatever, I’m just feeling spring-y right now because Virginia is enjoying a week of spring-like weather.
This visit was also Kate’s first solo event of the year and first solo event since Prince Harry’s Spare was released. Traditionally, Kate only does a handful of events between January and March, then it’s time for a month-long holiday with her kids, etc. I wonder if she’s going to do a big promotional blitz for her new Early Years pie charts? It sounds like it.
Yeah, British parents and caregivers need to wake up to the fact that the royals are constantly “borrowing” their kids for self promoting photo ops. That’s literally all this is.
+1
I hate orange so I despise this. That is all.
I read “pumpkin” in the title, but i was not prepared for the color of this dress.
I think she looks gorgeous in jewel tones- but not many people can pull off this harsh orange color.
And yeah, with all the good she could ACTUALLY do- even something as simple as donating, and putting the donation info on their website/insta- or whatever, and issue a statement- but it does seem like she is more about the photo op for her- than actually helping anyone in need.
It is depressing.
She wouldn’t need costly new clothes, jewels (though these are “old”), or pricey blow outs daily if all she did was post (“she” HA!, excuse me….”staff”) about the info and donate. Other than her 6 brownies for an entire embassy (copying M’s banana bread), has she *ever* brought* anything* for any place in need??? EVER???
Such a waste…of *everything*.
In one pose she looks just like a department store mannequin … with about the same amount of brain cells. This visit will count as work, *sigh* … shouldn’t the news be about what good this visit will do or is it all about what Kate wore? What a bunch of BS.
It actually reads as a pretty standard Kate outfit to me, but in a different color scheme. I suspect the color is what is making it read Meghan to you – during her royal days she stuck to that warm neutral color-blocked color scheme, whereas Kate is usually in cooler jewel tones
Yep, this is a precursor to her “launch” of her new early years thingy coming up. *yawn* can’t wait. I worry, whenever KKKHate inflicts her rictus grin on them, that these wee children will be scarred, have nightmares, develop a fear of unknown adults.
Re: pumpkin/orange — I think Meghan wore a pumpkin-ish dress (pleated skirt?) to one of the daytime events she and Harry attended during the You Could Have Had A Bad Bitch Tour. I wasn’t thrilled with that color on Meghan, and she can wear just about any color, but I’m on board knowing that she was wearing lots of color — a rainbow — for that tour.
@c shell yes! The assymetric pleated preen dress. I actually loved that look even though I know a lot of others didn’t. Every outfit during the YCHABB tour was a knock out of the park.
Lmao remember when K stepped out the day after Meghan at the endeavour awards wearing the exact same shade!
At least she wore her old hair this time.
Fashion note: i feel like the belt is unnecessary. I know it’s to break up the monotony of the dress but i don’t know. I think i would have preferred this dress without it.
the sausage curls are back! i guess when she’s stressed she reverts – the stiff grimace says it all. she really could use a make-over.
Told you guys. The Gabriela Hearst and camel coat is going to worn on consistent overboard. Now the next time meghan wears either anything GH or a camel coat, she’s going to be ripped to shred because “how dare she copy” Keeny Antoinette
Have you guys all started to notice how K is making sure to stick to neutrals and monochrome dark tones? Especially since the documentary. The only thing she’s promoting here is the lesson on gaslighting 101🙄.
Mental health advocates my foot
Can someone explain to me how these events actually work? Is it really true that Royals like Kate just pop in for 15 – 20 minutes to say hellos and take some photos and then that’s it?? Like how does that even count as advocacy or support? You’re literally taking time and resources away from the people you’re visiting… Is the idea that these photos will somehow generate more donations? I just don’t get how a short visit like that counts as work, let alone accomplishes anything for the “recipients” of the patronage or the cause.
My question too. These visits must be at least somewhat disruptive for the staff who has to prep, make sure everything is spic & span, etc., just so Kate can come look at kids who are obviously paying little attention. It’s similar to “the headmistress will come to observe the 4th period class tomorrow.” I’ve never been able to figure out how these patron visits actually benefit the organization. To raise money, wouldn’t they get more by auctioning some royal-related experience? A garden picnic for 6 at KP for example? Lots of people would bid for that or seats in the royal box for an event. Our kids’ schools have annual benefit auctions & get scads of money for items/experiences donated by parents & friends.
It only counts because they themselves say it counts and nobody pushes back on that. The royals do it badly.
A good patron visit would include bringing donations and a media blitz about the charity. The patron talking about the charity and putting their money and time into it. Many celebrities use their fame to good advantage this way.
Will and Kate just do the bare minimum. I don’t even know what they’re actually doing or what they bring to this conversation.
It depends on the event – I have a little bit of experience with official opening events. On those occasions you get about 45 mins and you plan a whistlestop tour, meeting as many people as possible, before a ribbon is cut, plaque unveiled, whatever. It is timed to the last second! Not so sure about these ‘learning’ visits though.
The events I’ve been around have always generated a huge buzz, been a real feelgood moment. They haven’t involved W or K though.
Her expressions are hilarious and her hair looks a mess.
I was just going to say the same thing! Not a single expression is natural, relaxed or genuine. It’s really off putting.
I wish she would dress for meeting kids. Well fitting trousers, a sweater, and hair back gives preschool more than what she is wearing. What if she wanted to sit on the floor or help out with an art project? And that is definitely a fall palette. But I can’t hate on it. That shade was my late grandmother’s favorite color. She wore it often, had a car that color, and painted her front door pumpkin. We all wore orange to her funeral in April.
The dress is not figure flattering. It’s awful how she thinks she knows anything about early chldhood studies.
Orange is my least favorite color. Probably because I look awful in it 🤣 I did step out of my comfort zone and wear it recently for the first time since I was like 19 (I’m 39 in June). Shockingly I really liked it and received tons of compliments. I think as with anything it depends on the shade.
This doesn’t look bad color wise on her. That said, it is ill fitting on the lower half of her body. The fitted turtleneck bodice works for her. I think it’s time for a hair cut though. Also I do not love the belt or the boots. Too Halloween-y for me.
This is not bodyshaming, but she honestly looks so thin here it’s disturbing. It feels like the elephant in the room at this point.
This isn’t Meghan thin or Letizia thin or Mary thin. This is next level.
She always looks so relaxed around women in hajibs😂
Kind of unsettled me because now we (Muslims and south Asian people in general) are being used for props.
Err I’m pretty sure they’re considering this event the start of the “early years PR” which is sad. Also why isn’t she wearing British designers?
I will say working with nursery level schools kids is the best fit for her bc they don’t know who she is and they can be used as you said Kaiser as props
Sister wife long dress look.
So her new uniform is these type of dresses with belts. Lol I don’t know why she keeps forcing with the belt it does nothing for her. Pick a thing that doesn’t highlight your long torso.
Has she ever not worn body con? Seeing a lot of retrospective photos of her and Meghan lately, and I haven’t seen her ever wear anything even remotely loose fitting.
That is one ugly dress. That’s all I’ve got
I think Meghan wore a pumpkin coloured pleated dress during an event for their farewell tour.
Also loving the placement of the biracial and black dolls right next to her head, would’ve loved someone to have asked about Archie!
How is this work? Is it just to give the schools some publicity, or hopefully some funding?
I mean pre school kids are lovely but having Kate their is no different to vs. a Mom popping in to help and visit for a day.
I understand it is good for Kates image but that’s about it really.
I love orange but hate this outfit but maybe more the way she styled it. I don’t like the belt and hate the shoes. The combination of orange and brown is boring. Could be a nice spring outfit with a thin green or blue belt and matching high heels. And maybe the dress needs to be a little bit shorter?
Yikes that picture of her standing. Is she moving on with her cosplaying Meghan to M3GAN??
I AM HERE FOR THE PIE CHARTS!!!
…maybe the dress is a hint that they’ll be *pumpkin pie* charts.
(I’ll see myself out)
she did one thing right, IMO
She did not wear pink lipstick when wearing orange clothes.
It’s something that really bugs me for whatever reason, when someone wearing pink, mauve, lilac etc clothing wears peachy/orangey lipstick. And vice versa.
It’s something I notice
Also, black and orange? She’s dressed for Halloween. Is this how witches now dress for their special day? I’ll keep it in mind for next October. Just add witchy hat and she’s good to go.