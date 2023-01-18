There’s a war brewing in King Charles’s court about making peace with Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir and promotional tour must be enormously cathartic for him. To finally be able to write and speak on the record, at long last, to create a historical record of what happened, who said what, and what he wants now. While the royalists have spent weeks crying about Harry’s memoir and interviews, it actually seems like he’s walked the knife’s edge very well about most subjects, namely his willingness to reconcile. He has firmly put the ball in his father’s court and (to mix metaphors) Harry is allowing the chips to fall where they may. Harry’s done, he’s said his piece, he got all of this on the record. Now it’s time for his family to react. And their reactions are telling. Over the weekend, people in Charles’s office floated the idea of “peace talks” before the coronation. The reaction from the British commentary class was wall-to-wall rage at the very idea of a father and son making peace. They seem outraged by the idea that Charles might acknowledge that Harry has made some good points. As I said, telling. So now the “peace talks” narrative is being swept away. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist:
No peace talks: Reports of an imminent reconciliation meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry have been greatly exaggerated, a friend of Charles has told The Daily Beast. Despite the fact that Charles has made it clear that, as courtiers are always at pains to insist, he “loves both his sons” the idea that Charles is going to sit down for a cup of Earl Grey with Meghan and Harry before the coronation, as suggested in reports this weekend, has friends of the king and queen doubtfully shaking their heads. “It’s wishful thinking,” one friend of the couple told The Daily Beast.
Harry broke Charles’s confidentiality: Indeed the book opens with a detailed account of a “secret” meeting with Charles and William, called by Harry, in a graveyard, after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. It’s hard to see how Charles could attend a private meeting with his youngest son (or indeed write to or even call him) without assuming notes were being taken—and might well later be served up to the public in a sequel to the best-selling book.
A war in King Charles’s court: The story in The Sunday Times [by Roya Nikkhah] was fascinating to seasoned observers not so much because what the source suggested may (or may not) come to pass, but because it shows clear evidence of factionalism in the court of King Charles. There is, we must assume, a voluble group within the palace who want Charles to seek peace with Harry. Derided as “palace wets” by GB News presenter Dan Wootton, the theme was also taken up by author Tom Bower, who said that at a recent dinner party Charles had expressed a reluctance to confront and admonish Harry. (Both Wootton and Bower are relentless critics of Harry and Meghan.) Bower urged him to act more harshly. Charles is unlikely to do so; confronting Harry and escalating the row might please Bower, but it would delight the publishers of Harry’s book.
Silence is the only option: A source told The Daily Beast’s Clive Irving: “Silence is the only course open to them, and it has been effective so far, in that now, at last, at least over here, the story is subsiding. The king is genuinely fond of his son, and wishes to keep the door open for him. By not responding he does not fuel the argument.” Irving’s source captures accurately the Royalist’s understanding of the mood at the palace (Charles’ office declined to comment for this article, as did Harry’s) where, The Daily Beast understands, the original decision to say nothing and not engage with the Sussexes, is being seen as having been borne out by events to be correct.
Do nothing: If anything, the do-nothing position is hardening. It’s not hard to see why when the other options are so unpalatable: setting up a peace summit with Harry or aggressively cutting him out of the family by, for example, stripping him of his titles, could both easily serve to oxygenate the inferno rather than smother it. Much better to just keep on keeping on, runs the thinking of many. As one insider told The Daily Beast last week, it’s about letting actions speak louder than words… Harry may want an apology, but there is no indication that Charles is feeling under any pressure to provide one. But Harry has now painted himself into a corner by suggesting he won’t come to the coronation without an apology. He probably shouldn’t hold his breath.
Power, control, abuse, incompetence, optics, internecine war, leadership… all of these issues are the undercurrents of this particular royal situation. I believe Charles does have warring factions within his court, within his cadre of advisors and sycophants. I believe that one faction did float the “peace talks” idea to Charles and to the Times. But the other faction is listening to Dan Wootton, Tom Bower, Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan. This other faction wants nothing more than to degrade, humiliate and destroy the Sussexes. As I said at the beginning – Harry has put this all on Charles. Harry has described his terms repeatedly and publicly. It’s up to Charles to make a decision and Charles refuses to. That’s the real story, that’s what no one can say out loud: Charles is dithering, Charles doesn’t know what to do. As Diana said in the Panorama interview: “I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don’t know whether he could adapt to that.”
Camilla is angry and doesn’t want peace. It would mean she would have no more scapegoats for her ugly behavior. We’re hearing it from the horse’s mouth. It’s Camilla, not Charles, who wears the saddles in that family.
^^ Constitutionally this is what the UK media should be reporting on – that the married in home wrecker and Princess Diana’s bully runs the show and by extension Charles.
But of course we will focus on “Meghan controlling Harry” who has not constitutional significance in the UK.
We are so effed over here.
Please send help.
I severely underestimated Camilla’s role in all this. Here was me thinking she was just standing to the side when everything blew up. Now it’s clear that she saw how well Meghan and Charles initially got on and it upset her.
Yes, this has been an eye opener for me as well. But once a mean girl, always a mean girl; all that good PR Charles wasted his money on her post-Diana has gone by the wayside since her spiteful manipulative nature will always come to the forefront. She has been a major player for decades now.
I remain convinced that Camilla is a dominatrix. THAT has always been her hold on Charles. Nothing I see/hear convinces me that is untrue.
@Renae
Shades of Edward VIII and Wallis.
The smartest thing Camilla Parker-Hoes ever did was getting married while Charles was away in the military. As a king to be who was used to getting anything he wanted served on a silver platter, her unattainability was a huge part of the attraction.
Was Wallis as vicious as Cams though? Manipulative maybe.
I 100% agree actually.
charles’ office declines to comment but lots of sources are commenting, aren’t they?
I can absolutely believe that there is a divide over this issue. Some at the palace (both BP and KP) are going to want to see H&M cut off, further humiliated (or at least they will *think* they are humiliating them), excluded from all events, punished for daring to speak their truth. But I can see others realizing what a bad look this is on a global stage, how petty this is, how MEAN this is – and pushing for a reconciliation (or at least for an attempted reconciliation) and for Charles to do whatever it takes to get the Sussexes at the coronation.
And yes, Charles has no idea what to do. Wasn’t there an article a few months ago about how Charles would do whatever the last person he talked to told him to do? I think we’re seeing that play out now, that’s why the stories keep shifting.
I’m wondering if Bee, Fly and Spider (I think?) Are still there, and in what capacity. Because if Camilla joins with them, we know exactly how this will go. Considering everyone on staff is connected to either the Tories or the tabloids or both, and that’s their friend circle, I don’t think there’s much room for anything different.
Charles might be dithering because he wants to be loved by everyone all the time, but I think in another few weeks he’ll be fully poisoned. I really don’t know what could get through to him.
Willileaks henchman ( can’t remember if he’s the flu or the wasp. Btw great names Harry. A little offensive for the insects but still…) Simon case isn’t there. He went into the employ of Boris Johnson. They were caught partying during lockdown whilst millions were stuck in their homes dying or unable to meet up with friends or family
Was Simon Case the Spider? Maybe the Wasp?
Simon Case was The Fly. The “Spare” described him:
“The Fly had spent much of his career adjacent to, and indeed drawn to, shit. The offal of government, and media, the wormy entrails, he loved it, grew fat on it, rubbed his hands in glee over it … “
Yup, the Sussexes can’t be humiliated. They’ve done nothing wrong. Even if Harry cannot wear his uniform they can’t take away his service. They’re not even using their HRH titles. They can take away the dukedom but the firm won’t rock that boat. They’ve lost any hold that’s why they’re freaking out, especially that witch.
Wait a minute – KCIII is having dinner with Bower? That jumped off the screen at me! At every turn, they validate Harry’s points, don’t they? And he is “fond” of Harry? What a cold statement. “Fond of” is not something that parents typically say of their children. We love them. We don’t always like our kids, but we love them. We aren’t fond of them.
That’s just the royal way. They aren’t effusive or touchy feely.
Yes, this dinner jumped out at me, too. They’re not even bothering to cover up these relationships any more. And it’s no wonder that Bower, Wootton, et al, are viciously against H&M – they are literally dining at the royal trough.
And apparently it’s all on the record.
Was Bower AT the dinner or repeating conversation someone else who attended passed along to him. The way these things are worded is very misleading.
Charles wants the spotlight that Harry (and Meghan’s) presence would bring to his coronation, but without the accountability or action required to get them there.
I’ve spent years laughing about these people’s stupid ribbons and made up status symbols and titles, but as long as there are people who are willing to act like their stupid ribbons are special, they will keep on keeping on.
What I hate most is those stupid, yellow post it notes the “royal” women wear on formal occasions. That and the tin soldier outfits the men wear. They all look silly.
“That’s the real story, that’s what no one can say out loud: Charles is dithering, Charles doesn’t know what to do.”
Charles is waiting to see which way the wind is blowing. I think Harry wishes to Charles would stop caring so much about what other people think when it comes to family relations and just go with his heart. Charles is incapable of that.
Diana was right: Charles is too weak.
Chuck craves validation. Didn’t he loathe the media but love it when they praise him. Should we blame Phillip?
Harry touches on that in his book, I think near the end he may come out and say it – that Charles craves the love and approval of the media because he never had the full love and approval of his parents.
Why the f–k does Tom Bower have the King’s ear to urge him to act harshly against a Prince? Seriously. Dan Wooton? Why are these idiots within talking range of the monarch at a dinner party?
Whew, I always thought William and Kate were bad but Charles and Camilla are something else. Camilla is very shrewd and sneaky. Tom Bower, Jeremy Clarkson, Piers Morgan, Angela Levin, Arthur Edwards are literally surrounding them. That’s trash to the heavens. Imagine having that rift raft in your ear. They can’t make peace because the people who benefit/profit from the rift are media people.
I know that Harry especially would love to be able to work things out with his family and come to a common ground but I wonder if he needs to be at peace with the fact that this won’t ever happen. People who are so delusionally dysfunctional – like the Royals – have their heads so far up their own asses that there is so reasoning with them. Getting out was the first step but maybe it’s time to chuck this all up as a loss and once they complete promotion of the autobiography just move on to bigger and better things. I’m looking forward to seeing what they’ve got up their sleeve.
This is all performative musing and so much eyewash and I confidently predict royal sources continue to brief from every angle, KC does nothing constrictive towards a genuine reconciliation and both H and M stay home and celebrate their much loved son’s birthday!
Meanwhile the real debate should be why do we need a Monarchy at all and why pay for an expensive coronation during a cost of living crisis?
Charles seems like the take no action route when confronted with wrongdoing whether his own, his wife’s or his other son’s or daughter in law. I find him really lacking… The whole I’m aristocratic in my silence is a really bad look. I’m sure the white press will keep attacking the sussexes but any decent human will read Harry’s account and be able to discern right from wrong
In this, at least, he’s very much like his mother.
This family is a mess and Harry is so naive and hopeful when it comes to this institution and family. They are stuck, trapped in a toxic cycle of their own making. What can they do? They can’t upset their media lackeys because they know too much and they’re already not that popular despite what pretend poll say otherwise. Do you think Jeremy Clarkson, Daily Mail, Piers Morgan, Angela Levin and whoever else is up Camilla’s backside doing the dirty work is going to allow a reconciliation without something for them in return. Same with William and Dan Wooton etc. You feed the beast, you have to keep feeding it because it will turn on you. I doubt they will ever make peace because they can’t stop what they have started and the press make too much money off the Sussexes.
I doubt Harry’s holding his breath! He’s specified his terms and probably feels quite peaceful about them. After having the fastest-selling first week for a memoir in history, he’s got to be somewhat convinced that his story is getting out. As such, the carrot of going to the coronation must pale in comparison. Fly over to be scrutinized and excluded over his own son’s birthday? Get real.
So interesting. Camilla has lunch with her media cronies and now Charles is having dinner with his media cronies. And so much for confidentiality, when Bower is not only telling Charles what to do about Harry, but the whole thing ends up in the DB. How does this not make Charles to look like an utter weakling?
That last bit about Harry painting himself into a corner by saying he won’t come to the coronation without an apology. They really think that Harry wants to come to the coronation? Who is really the delusional one here?
And Charles is now King. That should make it obvious that it’s his responsibility to resolve this conflict. Instead, he’s being bullied to escalate by a bunch of media commentators. The impression being given is of a man who is indecisive and weak. Some king he’s turning out to be.
So it is beneath KC to apologize when he wrongs someone? Wow, what an inspiring leader of a church.
Harry says he wants them to apologize to his wife, to Meghan. So if they went to the coronation, the it would be assumed some sort of apology would have taken place. And they just can’t have that. It would imply complicity in her abuse. Bower, Whooton, Levin, Morgan, Clarkson and Vine cannot have that. Clarkson couldn’t even address Meghan in his apology. I doubt Charles would want to give her one but he might have done it. But I don’t think Camilla, EY and all the talking heads would ever forgive him if he did. Their misogynistic hatred of her is an obsession and gives them a purpose for living. It’s grotesque.
I think this is a message/threat from the Rota to Charles that they won’t let go. They want to keep the “Harry is ousted/snubbed” story alive and keep vilifying H&M. They will not loosen their claws on Charles and William without a fight and that is exactly what Harry is trying to do.
Charles is a turtle on its back. The whole royal system is set up so that he never has to take responsibility for anything. Additionally when he was the soft regent he hid behind Betty. Harry has made it clear that the briefing comes with the approval of the royals and the Rota is their PR arm. So Charles can’t pretend the smears and “calls for punishment” aren’t coming from his people. The UK govt refuses to ban Harry.
He is now King, the govt won’t interfere and the rota contract is exposed and useless. Charles no longer has any way to pretend like this decision is out of his hands. He will have to make a decision (the UK press or his son) and own the consequences and he literally can’t do it because there will be a negative consequence to him no matter what he decides.
Of course they don’t want peace talks. The BM and the anti Sussex Brigade has made millions off this one sided war and will do everything in their power to keep it going, unless C-Rex decides to say “enough”. It’s very interesting that the article name checks woot woot and Bowel and notably says “at a recent dinner party…Bowel urged C-Rex to act more harshly.” How long has Bowel had the king’s ear?
So Cam has lunch with jc and pm et al and C-Rex is at a dinner party with Bowel and who knows how many other RRs. Unfortunately C-Rex has way too many vipers hissing and whispering in his ears, coloring his perceptions and views of his son. He is also plagued with indecision and pettyness. As long as this remains the status quo, the Sussexes will continue to be in danger and chances of any form of reconciliation greatly reduced.
It’s sickening that he will talk to these disgusting, racist, sexist reporters but not even speak to his son. In what world do you put Tom Bower and Piers Morgan before your own flesh and blood? This a very parasitic relationship with the press and Harry should be glad that he’s out of it.
C-Rex is a spiteful little boy who has trust issues and mommy issues. He only does what feels good to him and listens only to those who make him feel better. He is not wise or forgiving. Harry has got to know this, but also does not want to lose whatever parental and sibling love he feels he had. It is a hard row to hoe.
These people are Dumb. That’s it; They’re just dumb, and I mean dumb. One of the biggest reasons for all of their tone-deafness. How the hell your son has the #1 book in the world talking about the Palace’s close relationship with the press and press briefings, and all of your sycophants’ reporter friends come out and deny it? Here you are, hosting a party with Dan Wootton and Tom Bower, giving you advice on handling your son.
All of this is taking place while people are still reading your son’s book. You cannot make this shit up.
Now I understand why all the Royals constantly copy everything Harry and Meghan do. Right down to their clothes, initiatives, projects, and also how Harry and Meghan greet and take pictures with people.
The other royals are just clueless.