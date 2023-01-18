Prince William unironically did an event centered on mental health, bullying

Prince William stepped out on Tuesday for his first solo event of the year. He went to Slough, where he toured the Together as One headquarters. Together as One (aka Aik Saath) was founded in the 1990s as a way to encourage youth leadership, anti-gang activism and anti-bullying activism. The organization acts as a sort of community center for communities of color, and helps provide skills to younger people. Skills like cooking. So of course William had to join the youths in the kitchen. Because of the not-so-invisible contract, no one asked William about the time four years ago when he violently assaulted his brother in Harry’s kitchen.
The Prince of Wales has boasted that his wife Kate is a ‘very good’ cook and he can make a ‘mean steak’ as he took part in a cooking class for young carers today. The father-of-three appeared in good spirits as he greeted staff and volunteers at the centre before then getting stuck into making some chicken teriyaki and noodles for lunch.
During the tour of the centre, Prince William learned about how the charity has spearheaded projects with an emphasis on mental health and tackling bullying, knife crime and racism.
He then took part in charity’s Global Grub cooking programme, which teaches young carers how to cook nutritious meals amid the cost of living crisis. As he walked into the kitchen, the Prince exclaimed: ‘Oh it smells good in here!’
After being informed by chef Kevin Muhammad that they were prepping a chicken teriyaki dish, the father laughed: ‘What time is it? 10, 11 in the morning? It’s making my stomach rumble.’
He added: ‘I do a bit of cooking, not much though. Catherine’s very good though. I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy – I’ve got to work on those!’
William took off his jacket and put on an apron to help with the dish the group were making and poured a bowl of pre-cooked noodles into the wok of simmering poultry.
He helped young carers Inaaya Shahab, 13, and Daisha Nakawagi, 12, prepare the noodles before tasting the fruits of their labour. ‘He said it was amazing,’ said Daisha, who told him she wanted to be a chef.
“…Which teaches young carers how to cook nutritious meals amid the cost of living crisis…” So these kids are learning how to cook on a budget, and William saunters in and grabs one of the meals they’ve cooked. And once again, William arrived empty-handed. He and his wife rarely – almost never – bring anything when they’re visiting poor communities, underserved communities or refugees. Anyway, these photos are horrible. I genuinely believe this was probably thrown together last minute because William was too lazy to go to his godfather’s funeral and people were asking too many questions.
Almost no one bowed or curtsied to him, right? Also: wash your hands before you start working in the kitchen.
Well, he certainly is an expert on the subject
These are the most senseless people on this earth! Please, what the hell is that supposed to help!?!?! How stupid are you?? Cooking with kids? As an adult? Pathetic! Not only does that mean nothing for the English who go hungry every day, W didn’t even cook for anyone, just for show!
Then him mentioning steak to those unprivileged kids was cringeworthy as well.
Oh that’s not fair! Didn’t Kate bring 6 brownies once?
Meanwhile he looks like he’s avoiding a contagious disease. Those facial expressions. What a creep.
He looks so damn uncomfortable in these photos. Yikes.
Those kids look like they were forced to be there.
Or he just barged in while they were cooking and were trapped into his photo op. Another captive audience.
They do look cornered.
Someone should have put a copy of SPARE out on the counter so he could see what they’re reading at the community center these days.
Kate gives the menu to chef who cooks the mean steaks
I think he HAD to say that about Kate because Harry raves about what a great cook Meghan is in Spare.
Yup. He used to mock Kate’s cooking, now she’s “very good” 😂
Even his steaks are MEAN!!!!
Maybe the charity can sort him out
@Chloe lmfao
Hang on a second – William didn’t want Harry doing any work in Africa because he claimed the entire continent to himself, but now he’s at a mental health charity, cooking? I see your game, Willy. You’re not nearly as good as this as the people you’re trying to erase.
This man has not stepped a foot in africa in decades except to go to the wedding of his ex
Seems like a good program. Too bad William couldn’t spare a donation 😂
Yes, I don’t have a problem with any of this, except that he should have brought a gift.
I just can’t get over the tone deafness of this. Not just because of the focus on anti-bullying and mental health, but the line about “learning how to cook in the midst of a cost of living crisis” – and the prince who just inherited a duchy worth billions is going to saunter in, laugh about how he cooks his steaks, and then saunter off after an hour to go eat a chef prepared meal in one of his many large houses.
What a bad look.
Welp people don’t care. If they aren’t upset at him owning 4 houses during a cost of living crisis i doubt they’ll be upset at this.
I actually do think people care. I think that’s why their bot game is so strong (or desperate, I guess.) The few times I click on a DM article, there are lots of negative comments about them, and after the article is up for a bit, those comments get buried as the bots come out. Even the RRs were mad about the fourth home (thankfully they had Harry being in England/Germany at the time to use as distraction, but they were still mad.)
Now, does that mean a revolution is around the corner? Of course not. But I do think more people care (in a negative way) and I think Spare is just going to add to those numbers. They are not as universally beloved as they want people to think they are. That’s why their PR is so desperate and grasping.
Never mind that we have 12 and 13 year olds who are required to be carers rather than children. That in itself is a huge indictment of this country. That’s the scandal here but of course the right-wing media will happily ignore that.
Overall everything about this is unnecessary and totally tone-deaf. Do tell us more about what your chef(s) prepare for you William.
Kate can’t be that good a cook if she doesn’t use turmeric, oregano. You know, woo-woo spices and evil herbs.
Bland food for a bland couple.
Anyway, leave Black people’s names outcha mouth and their food outcha stomach and their handshakes outcha palms. You don’t deserve to be in their presence and should be bowing to them.
Yep yep and yep! I’ll always remember Meghan mirroring that lady who tried to curtsy to her, she dipped right down and picked her back up for a hug!
They have literally captured the moment that William is butchering that poor boy’s name I swear.
Oh, the lady she picked back up for a hug was Kate Robertson who later trashed Meghan and Harry on social media. England sucks.
@C- you’re kidding?!?! I hate this place so much.
These photos are golden 😂. Why does he look like a cartoon character smiling whenever he’s around kids? He has now started copying Kate’s manic smile along with the bulging eyeballs. It’s creepy 😳
He looks like Mr. Burns.
I know, right!? He’s making Kate faces. He must be getting desperate.
He looks like he took a shot of redbull or something. So creepy and crazy looking.
He was being dragged on social media about this photo op as the initiative also focusses on conflict resolution, so folk were querying why Willy doesn’t take group lessons here to learn what that means so he won’t resort to violence when triggered.
When is this bully and coward ever going to be held accountable for his ongoing actions such as trashing his own brother and SIL whilst claiming to promote mental health?!
Ooof, the body language in all of these photos. I really dislike how they predictably use Black & Brown people for PR boosts anytime they need to cover up their abuse and racism.
And always empty handed!
Why not a few vegetables boxes from Duchy Home Farm? Or a check for new supplies & kitchen gadgets?
I can’t help but think about how differently this engagement would have gone with Meghan and Harry. They both would have jumped in, Meghan would have given them her roast chicken recipe, and they probably would have brought something or donated money to the center.
If they really want to highlight a charity and share info about it they seriously need to work on audio. The video sounds like everybody is mumbling. Are flu and covid not an issue in the UK? He seems to be in everyone’s face with no mask. Maybe I’m just over-sensitive because both are going around in my area. Why are the participants described as “carers”? Are they all?
Wow, Willy complimented someone! That must have taken a lot of effort when all he’s used to is snide jabs disguised as jokes. Well done to the staff member who wrote it in advance.
Question for the Brits, what does “carer” mean in this context? To a Canadian it sounds like these children (girls, specifically, by the looks of it) are responsible for caring for their parents or siblings somehow, which really sucks.
Hi Amy, yes, unfortunately, that’s exactly what that means.
Yep, that’s the state this country is in. They are already unpaid workers instead of enjoying their childhood.
The amount of unpaid care in this country is scandalous and impacts so many. I spoke to a woman recently as part of some focus groups I was running to help the organisation understand why they are short of women in senior roles and one woman explained that when she works late her husband doesn’t get to eat until she’s done as she’s her carer and they can’t afford additional support.
I agree Kaiser, that this feels thrown together. Slough is about 10 minutes from Windsor; imagine his aides ‘ quick, find something local that he’ll travel to, make sure it has people of colour to show that he’s not a racist’!
The RR thinks we’re all fools….
Always think of wife-beating Uncle Hookers and Blow when ‘Slough’ shows up. In the infamous drunk-and-high, I can get you ‘fresh young things’ to have s3x with tabloid sting video? Uncle Gary went on about how he was going to get an apartment at Kensington Palace and the title of Duke of Slough when William finally married Kate. LOL
Archewell could make a donations (or people on their behalf) to this great organization. I agree that it looks terrible even more so in these dire times for too many, to bring nothing whenever ‘cost of living’ is mentioned. The royal family enjoyed so much wealth and financial privilege, all the way up to escaping inheritance taxes. Charles’ coronation could have gone down lots easier with the public (see what will happen in a couple of months- when the money spent on it will be discussed non stop in the news/by the public) if he paid his taxes. He would still be mega rich, but for once, the family would actually contribute financially, as all other families do, that is the way to be ‘just like us’.
That would be a delightfully petty move. Have Archewell make donations to all of the charities the Wales’ show up to empty handed.
No i don’t want harry and meghan anywhere near the charities associated with baldy and mumbelina. They give the gruesome twosome all the credit for harry and meghans work.
@Chloe Agree. That would make it look as if royal patrons actually do some use when they don’t.
So, Bulliam brags about steak while hearing about how these young people of color are learning to prepare nutritious meals on a budget during a COL CRISIS. As usual, the Wailses’ responses to serious topics are all about themselves in the wayward assumption that they’re being relatable. Hey, Bulliam, if you’re going to brag about your mean steaks, BRING SOME and prepare them for these kiddos who probably have rarely if ever had one.
For several years now, the royal family’s PR machine is 100% Trump/Republican.
Basically, when an unfavourably story drops, they create an initiative/story using the EXACT SAME WORDS but in the opposite direction. This saturates the media, causes confusion and buries/obfuscates the original story.
As a black Brit I am actually angry that the children in this engagement are predominantly black and asian.
This engagement by Willy is such an insult on so many levels.
No amount of PR will wipe the stench of racism, classism and misogyny from this family, not to mention the centuries of slavery and profiting off the colonisation of people in every corner of the globe.
I concur.
A very awkward photo op… I really hope his visit highlighted the great work done there, at least… anyway, didn’t he once said that Kate wasn’t very much of a cook? They should stay in line with their previous comments or talking points. Does he think that this kind of tidbit makes us believe that they live together or that she cooks at all?
Imagine, the nerve! On so many different levels. Shameless.
Foisting FreeWilly (free community peen is too long to keep typing out) on unsuspecting Black and Brown people minding their own business so he can get an ego boosting photo op is useless when everyone in the photos looks like they’d rather be somewhere else. And exactly when did Katty become “very good at cooking?” Oh, right. As for mental health and anti bullying charity work, charity begins at home so get help. The absolute nerve of these people!
It would be epic if the participants at one of these “events” told “Willy” exactly how they felt about him and refused to smile for the camera. That said, you can feel the disgust emanating from the lady in the top picture with the glasses.
Yes! Even in the Keen Willy cooking pic our Queen is STRAIGHT-FACED.
God he is sooo uncomfortable and over dressed – a tie, he looks like he’s in the office kitchen trying to figure out how to use the microwave.
Prince William did it in the kitchen with the dog bowl.
And he did it in the fields of Norfolk with Rose, Rocksavage, Rose’s sister, Rose’s brother, X number of other Turnip Toffs down the lane, in his dreams with Meghan, etc. Sorry Professor Plum, I’ll see myself out.
It seems not according to Harry. The tension between them dates back decades he says – ignored by William at Eton, privately usurped as his brother’s Best Man and then attacked in the kitchen. The writing at times drips with anger and occasionally pettiness.
William is cast here as the angry, frustrated, pent up big brother. It doesn’t match his public persona of the matey, personable, empathetic royal.
Kensington Palace is not responding to anything Harry has written. Instead, we will see William letting his royal work speak for him. Carrying on with duty. Focussing on vulnerable communities. And trying to move away from the furore. If, that is possible.
This was posted on BBC news website 7 days ago. Wow would anybody outside stans consider Willy to be matey, personable and empathetic ¿?
Keep this MF away from people of color, people of color should be used to prop up him nor anyone else in that family. We have been used enough!
The 2nd to last photo is bother some to me, why is that his man and his wife are always making those types of faces when meeting people of color…please stop.
That top photo does him no favours, the video is much better. I also wish they had brought gifts, Kate’s chutney, veggies from the garden etc as suggested above. The worst though are all the staff hanging around supervising like the security and photographer. Are they there the entire time? Would be much better if they gave him space once he’s organized but the point is the documentation not the doing