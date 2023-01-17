Why didn’t Prince William or King Charles go to King Constantine’s funeral?

King Constantine II of Greece passed away of a stroke on January 10th in Greece. The Greek royals got thrown out of the country in the 1960s, and then in the 1970s, the Greek government formalized their country as a monarchy-free republic. Constantine and his family lived “in exile” across Europe ever since, although Greece eventually softened enough to allow Constantine and his family to return to visit, if they so desired. The Greek royals are connected to most (if not all) of the royal families of Europe. Constantine and the Windsors are related through Prince Philip, who was technically born a Greek prince. Philip and Constantine were close for years, Constantine was even godfather to… Prince William, the current Prince of Wales. So it’s extremely odd that King Charles and Prince William both refused to go to Constantine’s funeral in Athens. Both Charles and William sent surrogates in their places:
Prince William and King Charles III are remembering King Constantine of Greece as royal families across Europe gather for the funeral. William, 40, asked his relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him at the funeral of Constantine, while Princess Anne stood in for her brother King Charles at the solemn ceremony in Athens on Monday.
Anne, who attended the service alongside her husband Sir Tim Laurence, was greeted on the steps of the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens by Constantine’s eldest son, Prince Pavlos, who wore a dark suit and black tie for the occasion. Lady Gabriella was a few steps behind them.
It is customary for senior royals in Britain to send relatives or close friends and aides to funerals on their behalf. The late Queen Elizabeth only rarely attended funerals. King Charles appears to be following the same custom and sending a family member instead.
Constantine’s wife, childrenswear entrepreneur and writer Princess Marie-Chantal, and his eldest son Prince Pavlos led the grieving Greek family at the service on Monday. Pavlos and his brothers Prince Nikolaos and Prince Philippos were at the head of the mourners, immediately behind the coffin as it was carried into the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral. Constantine was also father to Princes Alexia and Princess Theodora.
Prince Albert of Monaco was among the mourners joining royals from all over Europe paying tribute to Constantine. King Felipe and his wife Queen Letizia were also in attendance, as was Queen Margrethe of Denmark, the late King’s sister-in-law. Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were among the congregation along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, as well as Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway.
Remember how Pope Benedict died and both Charles and William refused to attend a pope’s funeral? You could make the argument that, hey, Benedict wasn’t a sitting pope so maybe it’s fine that there was no Windsor presence. But for Charles and William to avoid Constantine’s funeral is definitely a huge snub. Charles arguably doesn’t want his first trip outside of the UK to be attending a funeral in Greece, I get that. But this is another situation where… William should have been sent. William should have been sent to Benedict’s funeral and he should have gone to Constantine’s funeral too. William is deeply lazy – he’s only done one day of “events” in 2023, and that was last Thursday. Constantine was his GODFATHER. And to send Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Princess Michael of Kent? WTF? At least Charles sent ANNE.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, are joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales as they formally welcome the President Of The Republic Of South Africa at The Royal Pavilion on Horse Guards Parade in London.

Pictured: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Royals and guests attend the funeral of Former King Constantine II of Greece in Athens, Greece. Constantine II, Head of the Royal House of Greece, reigned as the last King of the Hellenes from 6 March 1964 to 1 June 1973, and died in Athens at the age of 82.
Former King Constantine II of Greece Funeral
Princess Anne of England attends the Metropolitan Cathedral for the funeral of King Constantine of Greece

Pictured: Princess Anne – Princess Royal
Pictured: Princess Anne – Princess Royal
Greece's former King Constantine II was buried at an ancestral cemetery plot at the former royal summer estate of Tatoi in a private ceremony.
King Constantine II
Greece's former King Constantine II was buried at an ancestral cemetery plot at the former royal summer estate of Tatoi in a private ceremony.

Pictured: Prince Nikolaos
Pictured: Prince Nikolaos
Greece's former King Constantine II was buried at an ancestral cemetery plot at the former royal summer estate of Tatoi in a private ceremony.

Pictured: King Felipe – Sof'a de Grecia
Pictured: King Felipe – Sof’a de Grecia
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.

Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.

Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
It looks bad esp as the King of Spain was there with his mother. They prolly didn’t want Keen causing a diplomatic incident by gurning for the cameras inappropriately or turning up in bright pink again. Or William saying something stupid and inappropriate as well.
The King of Spain’s mother is the sister of Constantine.
Ah right – didn’t realise that.
Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, born a Princess of Greece and Denmark (1906 – 1968) is Gabriella Windsor paternal grandmother. Princess Marina and Constantine II were first cousins once-removed. Constantine II and Gabriella Windsor are second cousins once-removed.
I found it interesting too that both didn’t show up, considering that Constantine was William’s godfather.
Charles didn’t show up cuz it involved a minor/ former royal and Willy is just lazy as usual.
And not only was constantine williams godfather, william is the godfather of one of Constantine’s grandchildren: his namesake constantine alexios. So the 2 families are quite intertwined if you ask me.
Still I don’t think William knew the guy very well nor the rest of his family which is why they probably sent Anne.
Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s daughter is goddaughter to Charles. I don’t think she’s close to him, either. He has so many godchildren he could never be close to them all.
This is so poorly written, People. The magazine writer makes it sound like Marie-Chantal was Constantine’s wife. Commas are your friends!
Harry wasnt available that’s why he sent the Lady instead.
I doubt that that family is team harry. Ironically MC posted a picture shading harry and the release of his memoir on her insta story, on the same day Constantine died.
I’m glad Charles and Will snubbed them then.
@Chloe, I find Marie Chantal to be quite snobby/shady. She also did something similar when a video surfaced about Letizia of Spain seemingly telling off her mother in law (Queen Sofia) in public. This was after the Easter mass I believe- that video went viral everywhere and MC posted something shady on her instagram.
I think William doesn’t want his first trip abroad as Prince of Wales to be a funeral. I assume some sort of royal tour is in the offing, however I’ll advised it may be.
He already had his first overseas trip as POW in December, which was admittedly a massive and forgettable flop.
One of Diana’s first solo engagements was attending Princess Grace’s funeral. William should have attended his godfather’s funeral. Or at least sent Kate.
Hopefully at some point during KC’s reign, a trip to Scotland will become a trip “abroad”.
Their reigns are quite literally begun with funerals, so I don’t see why they have such an issue being among other royals and diplomats for funerals.
I don’t think either of them knows how to act outside of the UK, and they’ve isolated themselves.
He wishes his first overseas trip was forgettable. That one’s going down in history William, it will be in all the books.
Not only was Constantine William’s godfather, William is godfather to Constantine’s oldest grandson. And Charles is the godfather to Marie-Olympia, Constantine’s first grandchild. It was all really shabby. That said, as surrogates go, Gabriella wasn’t a terrible choice. Constantine was her godfather (her father, Prince Michael of Kent, was the son of Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent, who was born a Greek Princess).
Charles is also godfather to Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s daughter Maria Olympia, and William to their eldest son Constantine Alexios.
Do for those of you wondering as to the family ties:
1. Constantine’s sister Sophia is married to Juan Carlos of Spain, thus the current king of Spain’s uncle.
2. His wife Anne Marie is the sister of Queen Margrethe of Denmark
3. He’s a direct descendant of Prince William of Denmark, who was elected King George 1 of Greece in 1863.
William/George was the second son of Christian IX of Denmark, and younger brother of Alexandra, who would become Edward VII’s Queen consort in the UK.
4. William/George’s son would marry Sophia of Prussia, granddaughter of Queen Victoria and sister of Kaiser Wilhelmina.
5. Through the connections to the Danish royals he was also related to the Norwegian and Swedish royal families
6. This is why European royal weddings look like really posh family parties – they basically are. Everyone usually looks like they’re having a good time and actually like each other. And they quite often wear their tiaras to the wedding which is ace.
7. Constantine’s son Pavlov married Marie-Chantal Miller, daughter of Robert Miller, the immensely rich founder of Duty Free Shops.
Anne-Marie is a cousin of the King of Sweden, and even related to the Belgian and Luxembourg royals through her mother, whose mother was princess Margaret of Connaught – another link to the British Royal family.
I have probably a dumb question…
How can you be “king” of a country that has formalized itself as being a “monarchy free republic”? Or even prince/princess?
They aren’t. For whatever reason they were granted the courtesy to still be referred to by the titles. Same for some former royal houses like Romania, Bulgaria, etc. It’s dumb as hell.
So is there a time limit on that or will they hundreds of years from now still be using royal titles for descendents?
Constantine II was actually “crowned” King of Greece just as Michael I was actually “crowned” King of Romania. They are/were kings. Constantine II and Michael I were not pretenders. Constantine II and Michael I were “disposed” monarchs.
Pavlos was “born” Crown Prince or of Greece so technically he is “Crown Prince of of Greece”. I highly doubt he will use the title of “King” as he is really only a “pretender” to the Greek throne since the abolition of the Greek monarchy and not a disposed king.
For the last fifty years, these “royals” have been imposters. Swanning all over Europe styling themselves kings and princes. Disgusting frauds.
Pavlos was sparked outrage on twitter for going on TV as Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece after the Queen died.
They aren’t. It’s imaginary. Which royalty is anyway, in power or not, lol.
I’ve read they have to be styled “of Greece and Denmark”. They’re still princes and princesses of Denmark through their mother, Anne-Marie of Denmark.
However, it seems their greek citizenship was taken away because the former King refused to take a last name for their new passports, thus Greece was like “ok, you’re no longer greek then, bye”.
For all of Marie-Chantal’s digs at Harry and Meghan, and even Queen Letizia of Spain, she will never, ever, move past “Crown Princess” of Greece.
They should not be recognized as king, prince, princess, etc. The people of Greece decided they did not want a monarchy, and the rest of the world should honor the people’s will.
Had time to go to his ex-girlfriend’s wedding though in between emerging from apparent hibernation.
That People article could use an edit. Constantine’s wife was Queen Anne-Marie. Marie-Chantal is married to Pavlos. Charles & William think they are too important for things like these, designating the other royal houses as lesser than theirs. Assholes.
Not to mention the small matter that Constantine was no longer king and hasn’t been for a very long time. At this point, they would have only been attending the funeral of a distant relative.
@Brassy Rebel: there are actually some greek royalists that were upset that he wasn’t given a state funeral. They felt like he was entitled to it as he was once the head of state. I couldn’t believe my eyes when i read it. Luckily the request for a state funeral was denied.
Also, i think the British royals really aren’t that close to the rest of the European royal houses and the connections fade more with each generation. The Queen was always genuinely delighted to host royals from other European monarchies, however it seems like charles and william simply don’t care
He was actually pretty close to the British royals as he lived in London for a long time. He was definitely friends with the older generation. I suspect that he was probably close to the Kents and The current Dukes mother was Princess Marina of Kent, Lady Gabriellla and Constantine are both direct descendants of George 1st of Greece.
Sorry to his family, but they were deposed. They are no longer royal except for his wife (born a princess of Denmark) and sister (former Queen of Spain). It’s ridiculous to still address them as such.
I have very good Greek friends I have known since I was very young. I’ve heard from them and their relatives many times over the years that they’re not happy about this family still parading around using their titles. The family of Pavlos is considered to be jetsetters (and that’s what their lifestyle certainly looks like to me) with no real ties to the country. They live elsewhere and Greece seems to be a luxury holiday destination to them. I doubt any of the children is fluent in Greek. Remember reading an interview many years ago in which Pavlos explained how he was trying to teach his children Greek but “it’s not an easy language to learn”, and felt like telling him you don’t “try to teach” your children your native tongue. You speak it with them consistently from the day they’re born. That’s how they learn it.
Prince Nikolaos of Greece and his wife live in Greece. The Greek Royal Family is descended from a Danish prince who was invited to be the King, so the family has always been styled of Greece and Denmark. The older three children went to a Hellenic school in London that Constantine founded, so I think they are fluent; the younger two are not.
Elizabeth, I meant Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s children. Constantin and Anne-Marie’s children are all fluent in Greek.
@Grace if I recall correctly Pavlos’ wife Marie Chantel was a rich jet setter who bought herself a title. Pavlos probably got cash. I don’t think the Greek royals were well off at all. I doubt that Marie Chantel would consent to live a lesser lifestyle than she grew up with.
@Grace as a Greek I can tell you that the majority of Greek citizens never wanted them, monarchy to us goes against democracy, the only people that still support them are older, a minority and all of them alt-right leaning (well basically full – blown fascists) because it was never our choise and we actually see them as traitors , during the cold war they were responsible for the political hunt or worse of left wing politicians, they were trying to get inolved in the goverment and they even had a hand in the cοup that happened in 1967 that ended up backfiring to them. So for this and many other reasons, good riddance, for a lot of Greek citizens it was a disgrace that the funeral happened in greek soil, I never understood why the british keep the royal family, but I guess they need a reminder that they used to be an empire that made them feel superior than the rest of the world, for me they simply are suckers for putting up with these leeches, I’ m glad the younger generations seem to realize that, because while to a certain extent I could understand the adoration towards Elizabeth II, the younger ones don’t stand a change
Sure they’re royal. They’re just not legally recognized by the Greek government. There are lots of royal pretenders out there like that, like the Bourbons.
My friends’ relatives say they’ve always considered the family “German” and not Greek. Constantine’s mother was extremely unpopular. It’s said that Ingrid, Anne-Marie’s mother, supported the family financially when they had to leave the country so that they could maintain their lifestyle. Now they seem to be well off, but I can understand why many Greeks don’t consider them or their lifestyle particularly Greek.
Oh of course not. And Pavlos and Marie-Chantal are thirsty as hell.
Marie-Chantal is a billionaire’s daughter. In the 1990s she and her 2 sisters were in Vogue all the time as the Miller sisters who made “fabulous marriages.” Blond, thin, fashionable. MC must be funding their lifestyle. It’s no wonder she shaded Harry–they need to be seen as legit by the other royal houses so that they can continue to gather in royal spaces. They’re just a fancier version of Eurotrash.
One thing I found interesting in Spare is when Harry said William and Kate actually do want to work more and go to more events but Charles and Camilla hold them back so they don’t get more media coverage and outshine them. One example was Kate being told not to hold a tennis racket at an event that clashed with Camilla’s so that Kate’s photo wouldn’t make the front page. I still dislike the new Prince and Princess of Wales, but I just found it so telling. Camilla came for Diana and now she’s coming for her sons too. I bet anything Charles ordered William not to go.
I was just thinking that Charles used to go to all these things and that William should now. Charles pushing back against it is the stupidest possible reason, and thus likely to be correct.
What I think is going to be interesting about that is that Harry mentions Charles used money to control what they did or didn’t do in terms of what he gave them, budget-wise. Now William has his own budget; do we think he and Kate are suddenly going to start doing 300 or 400 events a year?
I also laughed when he said that William would never pad his CC numbers the way other family members do. William is not as extreme as Kate (last I checked) but they both do pad their numbers. Kate can’t break 100 WITH including phone calls to Jason Knauf.
Call me cyical but I think H still has rose coloured glasses on with some of his family (notably this statement above). I can remember when W&K were first married they announced they were going to be an ordinary new married couple for a few years before they started serious work.
I think this “two years off” business was QEII’s idea as QEII was doing everything possible not to make the mistakes with Kate “supposedly” made with Diana.
William & Kate had no problem agreeing to this “two years off” business as it just feed into their true laziness.
KCIII also totally agreed to the “two years off” business as he wanted to take no chance of the new & young then Duchess of Cambridge overshadowing him.
There’s always an excuse for Willnot and Kannot. I challenge anyone to find an official pronouncement from QEII that they would have 2 years off. Just more royal rota nonsense.
I thought of this too. Charles is SUPER petty and obsessed with his own image. Nothing and no one can outshine him, save for his mom.
Now, do Will and Kate WANT to work 300-400 events a year? Absolutely not. But I also believe Charles uses, “how will XYZ reflect on ME” as his number one consideration for everything.
^^ I find the above very interesting, because it tells us A LOT about how utterly delusional C&C are.
Deep down they really crave the affection of the UK public and of course America, but they also know their treatment of Diana scuppered that.
So to attempt to hold Keen and klueless back is just desperation that will never pay back. The Wails are boring, but not scandal tarnished (yet). Which may explain the reason Bill and Chuckles are now seemingly best mates – they both have dirt on each other they can leak.
I am LMAO at the fact that Camilla will never be liked or popular despite all her scheming. That alone must hurt.
This was the first thing I thought about this after reading that in Spare (I agree that Harry was being too generous to his brother for it) – but I do wonder if Charles had told William not to go so he could control any negative headlines (i.e. William did his duty and went to funeral why not Charles? For the casual reader, it does seem like more of a snub on William’s part with the godfather connection. Curious…
Gabriella is Constantine’s goddaughter so she was always going to be there. William had an engagement in Windsor today so there was no way was going to to do both (sarcasm). It was interesting to see royalists criticise William and Charles for not attending the funeral.
Gabriella is also a direct descendant of George 1st of Greece, through her grandmother Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent.
Yeah, she definitely makes sense to go, but the whole “Gabriella is going in place of William” is a stretch.
Earlier in the week, the news was saying that W&K would be attending and then nothing. I wonder how much longer the press will allow W&K to play them for fools?
This is your Heir, folks. By the way, this is why the royals were so freaked out about Harry. This was supposed to be Harry’s job, doing all the tours and funerals and meetings that Cain didn’t feel like doing.
Seems like he had to scrape the bottom of the barrel to get lady Gabriella. I guess that means Eugenie and Beatrice said no, or made themselevs unavailable. Zara and Peter must have said no/been unavailable as well. Lady Louise is too young still.
So who else can he ask to do his work for him. Lord Fredrick? Chattos? Linleys? Lady Amelia Windsor? We might see a minor royal parade representing the Heir. So much for “trimmed down monarchy.”
@LANNE you do know Gabrielle is also his god daughter, right?
doesn’t change the fact that he sent her in his place, does it? She wasn’t there as goddaughter. She was there as a representative of Pegs.
@Lanne, I don’t think Gabriella “represented” William at the funeral. She was going to go to the funeral of her godfather regardless. I think the whole “represented” thing was made up by the press (and/or KP) to make William look not quite so callous as to have totally ignored the funeral.
Zara too busy with guest appearance on Mike’s podcast to help 😆
Zara and Mike have also been in Australia for the past few weeks.
LOL, I don’t ever remember them sending Zara Phillips and her Husband to any royal functions alone. They are the trashy royals. The others are too, but these two take the cake.
Lady Gabriella was probably there as Constantine’s goddaughter and William decided to issue a statement that she was there to represent him. Same happened to me at a relative’s funeral, I attended of my own accord only to be told when I was there that my mother had told them I would be there to represent her. I never had that discussion with my mother, I can see the same happening to Gabriella.
Constantine and his family lived in England for years. Charles was at his wedding. There must have been a bond if Charles asked him to be a godparent to his first born. The Windsors are full of themselves, this was a family funeral which they failed to attend, yet when one of them die they expect everyone to drop everything and attend the funeral.
His eldest son Prince Pavlos is married with childrenswear entrepreneur and writer Marie-Chantal. Constantine’s wife, is Anne-Marie, a Greek and Danish royal, as the younger sister of Margrethe II of Denmark.
Marie-Chantal ‘s father is the American billionaire Robert Warren Miller.
I was going to point out that Marie-Chantal’s father is a billionaire, and I’m sure he’s been subsidizing his daughter and son-in-law’s lifestyle since they married. When Marie-Chantal and Pavlos married, the Queen and Prince Philip went to the wedding.
Sounds like Elizabeth and Philip always understood the royal pole dance. It’s always been about money in the end. MC was just another Dollar Princess. The Euro royals and british aristocracy are full of them.
@Lanne: for what it’s worth: i do think that pavlos and MC’s marriage is a marriage based on love. They’ve 5 children and have been married for nearly 30 years. Pavlos ended up attending Georgetown University and has his own hedgefund company so he now makes plenty of money.
A marriage started in expediency that comes to be defined by love. Hey, it worked for th Granthams! I wonder who provided the seed money for that hedge fund?
Marie Chantal brought a dowry of 100 million U.S. dollars to her marriage to Pavlos. It started off as an arrangement, money for a title, but is obviously now a love match.
I don’t doubt Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s love for each other. They’ve been married since 1995. I remember their wedding! But what I think is that their lifestyle is a world away from Greece. Nikolaos and Tatiana, who live in Athens, seem to be more down to earth, and Tatiana obviously does a lot of charity work.
Another missed opportunity at diplomacy, royal style. Keep snubbing the other royals C-Rex. They are receiving the message (and noticing that s**t show aka his reign) loud and clear. And his bubble will keep getting smaller…
This is def. something they would have sent Harry to. Has it finally hit FreeWilly how badly he needs PH? Wonder why he didn’t ask Edward, Peter or Beatrice…
I think Charles sent Anne because she was one of Queen Anne-Marie’s bridesmaids.
Also, I have ready many places, Anne is very well like by the other European Continental royal families. Also she is The Princess Royal aka second highest ranking woman in the UK.
They can’t make William do anything. That’s what all of this is about. I don’t know if he has standing days/dates with his side-pieces or second families or whatever the deal is, but it seems like he won’t rearrange his life for anyone or anything. Anne was probably a better guest anyway, but didn’t stuff like this used to be Edward and Sophie’s job? Oh well.
Maybe Anne was the one who wanted the free trip to Greece and since KC likes her better than Ed she won.
From the video’s it looks like Pavlos barely acknowledged Anne’s husband when greeting them in front of the church.
The “Greek” royals were Danes imposed on Greece (a country without a modern history of monarchy) after the country achieved independence from the Ottoman Empire. They caused turmoil in Greece and assisted terrible people. They were awful awful people and should not have been allowed to kep on calling themselves “of Greece”.
I always had….a lot of questions about Philip being “Greek.” Do they have any actual Greek ancestry? Philip as a kid was platinum blond. I’m sure there are blond people in Greece, but it has to be fairly unusual.
It’s just weird to go around calling yourself King of a country that has no monarchy and doesn’t want you.
They are ethnically German. The Greeks asked the Danish king to let one of his sons be their king. they don’t have a drop of greek ancestry.
No, they don’t have Greek ancestry. The Greek royal family is primarily Danish, Russian, and German. The previous King of Greece was the son of the King of Bavaria. He ruled from 1832-1862. King George I of Greece was born Prince William of Denmark. He was invited to be King of Greece when he was 17.
Philip was not Greek. None of the so-called Greek royals were. But they weren’t really Danish either. They all come from the same German line (Saxe-Coburg-Gotha) as the British royals. Victoria and Albert populated Europe’s royal houses.
King George I of Greece married Grand Duchess Olga Constantinovna of Russia.
Olga was the oldest daughter of Grand Duke Constantine Nikolaievich and his wife, Princess Alexandra of Saxe-Altenburg and the granddaughter of Tsar Nicholas I.
As a Greek-German (50/50) I always laugh my ass off when discussing European royalty and its history. Because this. Philip wasn’t “Greek” and neither was the Greek royal family. None of them, starting with Otto. Greek history is utterly fascinating and once you’re on top of it, you understand why we are the way we are. LOL Why Greece was never going to stay a monarchy, why many Greeks like to ignore that it ever was, and why there always have been and always will be such strong anti-European sentiments. I know people mostly know Greece for its stunning islands and landscapes but more should really get into its history. It’s bonkers.
It looks bad that neither the monarch nor the heir attended, especially when you see the list of other European royals who attended and how many other monarchs attended – Felipe and Letizia and Sofia (obviously a little different since they are more closely related than the Windsors), Margrethe of Denmark (again a little different), Philippe and Mathilde from Belgium, Willem-Alexander and Maxima from the Netherlands, and even Norway sent their crown prince.
If Charles could not make or did not want to go, this is exactly the kind of event that William should have attended as Prince of Wales.
I thought I saw the Jordanian Queen there but no other middle eastern royal, no house of Saud which might explain why Charles passed on this. There was no one there for him to get cash from.
“Norway sent their crown prince.”
Haakon Magnus, Crown Prince of Norway is the paternal great-grandson of Haakon VII,
Haakon VII was originally a Danish prince. He was born in Copenhagen as the son of the future Frederick VIII of Denmark and Louise of Sweden.
Haakon VII, born Prince Carl of Denmark, was offered the Norwegian crown by the people of Norway. Following a November plebiscite, he accepted the offer and was formally elected King of Norway. He took the Old Norse name Haakon and ascended to the throne as Haakon VII, becoming the first independent Norwegian monarch since 1387.
Therefore, Haakon Magnus, The Crown Prince of Norway, is actually a blood relation cousin via Denmark of Constantine II.
That really does not change my point at all.
Constantine and his wife Anne-Marie were also both descended from Christian IX. Him from both of his parents (yikes) and her from her father. The European royals are all related several times over.
@Becks1 – I was in no way arguing with your point. I just wanted to explain who Haakon Magnus is and how he is related to the deposed Greek Royal Family.
Please forgive me if it seemed as if I was arguing your point as that was not my intention.
Princess Marina of Greece was Lady Gabriellas grandmother, and Constantines goddaughter, so she isn’t the worst family representative for William to send. Still completely lazy for him to not have attended though.
William is embarrassed by the revelations in Spare. No way is he going anywhere right now that is not completely under his control. Plus, he doesn’t want to do this part of the job–the sudden and unexpected funerals that mean you have to drop everything, put on the dark suit and look somber for a whole day. This is why he is super mad that Harry isn’t there. I love it that he is having to scramble to find a representative.
I think it was a good decision not to start a media conflab at some other family’s funeral.
Who has time for funerals and work when there is so much pegging to be done?
It seems to me that the crowd at this funeral is exactly the crowd that KCIII wants to attend and add some needed sparkle to his coronation. The missed schmoozing opportunity will come back to bite him in the ass. And who wouldn’t love the chance to leave the UK in January for Greece?
I hope all the Constantine II funeral crowd sends their lowest ranking Royals to KCIII coronation. It would serve the BRF right as QEII never, to my Knowledge, attended other fellow royal’s coronations. QEII always sent then Prince Charles.
Not sending Peggington & Wiglet to Constantine’s II funeral was a really BIG mistake.
Yeah, Gabby, it seems arrogant to not attend a funeral but then expect everyone to attend your fancy coronation. Not sure if it will backfire though, @BTB. Only bc these seem like the kind of people who like to swan around with their titles. But I could be wrong as I really don’t know all the players.
My take? In their eyes, King Constantine wasn’t a “real” king. Charles and William aren’t interested in showing respect for “fake” royalty. Too beneath them, and too much a reminder that someday, their heirs’ status will be in name only too.
But the Royal Family invites them to all the weddings, jubilees, and funerals. All of the royal families of Europe came to William’s wedding and QEII’s funeral. When he was Prince of Wales, Charles went to Felipe’s wedding, and he also went to the investiture/coronation or whatever you want to call it when Willem-Alexander became King of the Netherlands. I think the truth is that the British consider themselves to somehow be above the other royal houses. It is hilarious when you remember that Queen Victoria was known as the grandmama of Europe; all of her children and grandchildren married into the royal houses. Apart from the Monaco royal family and the Dutch royal family, all the other monarchs are in the line of succession to the British throne.
@Elizabeth – You are 100% correct!
As I said above, “Not sending Peggington & Wiglet to Constantine’s II funeral was a really BIG mistake.”
I always had the impression that the British royals considered themselves a cut above the other European royals. I believe the term “bicycle monarchies” referring to the continental royals originated in the UK. After all, Britain had the biggest “empire.” And Charles is still sovereign of more than one country. It almost feels like when the UK has a royal occasion, they invite all of their “poorer cousins” to the party. In that sense, the Windsors are snobs regarding other European families.
It does feel like this should be the job of the POW, especially given William’s connections to the family. Now, I imagine he’s connected to most of the remaining royal families, but you would think that William would want to look like he is connected to the new generation of royals in Europe, like the king of Spain.
I wonder if this is a sort of setting expectations low, like “don’t expect us to come out to just any funeral”. So Will sent his cousin. But isn’t this kind of a showing the limitations of Charles’ streamlined monarchy?
IKR? William has been desperate to be seen as a statesman, yet he won’t go to a funeral representing his family? Something is going on with him. I keep waiting for something to leak out. It’s Jan 17. he made his 2nd appearance of the year and skipped both former Pope and King’s funerals.
My working (conspiracy) theory is that they have to periodically unplug him and then plug him back in again. He showed up at some random charity in London today, pretending to cook for “minorities,” so I suppose that was his excuse. There’s been a lot of hope in the pro-RF circles that W&K will finally step up now that they’re Prince and Princess of Wales, so it’s funny to see all his supporters and bots struggling to come up with a good reason for him to miss his godfather’s funeral. I think, if pressed, W&K would say that such things are below them (hence all the hemming and hawing about not wanting to be a distraction which…okay), but I also think that in their heart of hearts both W&K would have been intimidated by the whole scene. I watched the tail end of the service yesterday and saw a few clips on the internet, and I realized that there’s no way for W&K to bridge the gap between where they are now and where they should be as far as their public image. Felipe/Leti and Wax/Max played it perfectly–they lent dignity to the ceremony without taking center stage, which is a difficult PR trick to pull off. W&K don’t have the range. So they sent dowdy Anne and Cousin Kent instead.
They’d say the funeral of his godfather is below them? I believe they very well might, but brrr.
My working theory is that William has handlers, and they don’t trust him to leave the UK, he is too volatile.
Princess Anne is doing the job again. She is in her ’70’s, and does the most royal duties of all of them.
Are W&K being kept out of the spotlight? Waiting for things to calm down?
William had an engagement today so the answer to your question is no they’re not.
It always strikes me how the European Royal houses seem so friendly with each other and then you have the British who seem to think they’re better than all of them. But the British are the ones who are starting to face the calls to abolish the monarchy, might want to start getting friendly there if you want to have fancy places to go!
I know someone connected to the fake Greek ‘royals’ and they talk smack about meghan and Harry constantly to clout chase as though they know.
Have done since the wedding. I guess otherwise no one would care about them
I’m surprised but not surprised that William didn’t attend. If he wants to be seen as a statesman then it would boost his image to be seen hobnobbing with all the other European royal families. Also, although Constantine was a former king, he and his family seemed close to the Windsors and attended most family events.
However, William is too lazy to motivate himself to attend anything except the bare minimum of events.
The British royals think they’re the only important people in the world. Actually I think they think they’re the only people in the world, period. They used to be a little bit better at the diplomacy thing (honestly not much, not ever), but Chuck and Willy have made clear they won’t even bother. Why do you keep paying these people?