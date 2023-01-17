‘Spare’: Duchess Kate dissed Meghan Markle’s homeopathic cold cures

We were told back in 2017-18 that Meghan Markle’s engagement ring consisted of two diamonds from a piece of Princess Diana’s jewelry. It was said that Prince Harry used one of Diana’s old pieces and repurposed the diamonds, plus the largest stone in Meghan’s three-stone ring was ethically sourced from Botswana. I know I’m a broken record about this, but I enjoy the jewelry stories and I was fascinated by Harry’s goal of including Diana as much as possible, even the original plan was to have Meghan wear the Spencer Tiara. In Spare, Prince Harry details how he went about putting the ring together. His description includes a notable little story about Prince William and Kate too:
I took a ring from Meg’s jewelry box and gave it to a designer, so he’d know her size. Since he was also the keeper of Mummy’s bracelets, earrings and necklaces, I asked him to harvest the diamonds from one particularly beautiful bracelet of Mummy’s and use those to create a ring.
I’d cleared all this in advance with Willy. I’d asked my brother if I could have the bracelet, and told him what it was for. I don’t recall him hesitating, for one second, in giving it to me. He seemed to like Meg, despite his oft-cited concerns. Kate seemed to like her too. We’d had them over for dinner during one of Meg’s visits, and Meg cooked, and everything was good. Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric. He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he’d never take such unconventional remedies.
We talked about Wimbledon that night, and Suits, and Willy and Kate weren’t brave enough to admit to being superfans. Which was sweet.
The only possibly discordant note I could think of was the marked difference in how the two women dressed, which both of them seemed to notice. Meg: ripped jeans, barefoot. Kate: done up to the nines. No big deal, I thought.
Along with the diamonds from the bracelet I’d asked the designer to add a third—a blood-free diamond from Botswana. He asked if there was a rush. Well…now that you mention it…
[From Spare by Prince Harry]
First off, I wonder if William and Kate ever confessed to being Suits fans to Meghan. Harry makes it sound like W&K always avoided telling Meg, like it was a shameful secret that they both knew who Meghan was long before Harry started dating her. No wonder Kate and the Middletons were so unsettled! Secondly, Harry is such a shady B – “He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he’d never take such unconventional remedies.” Kate is so rude, my God. Even if Kate privately side-eyed Meghan’s homeopathic cures, Kate should have the class to not announce it to the table – Kate was a guest in their home, where Meghan had cooked dinner. There’s also kind of a consistent narrative that Kate and William would visit Nottingham Cottage but they barely asked Meghan and Harry over to their luxurious apartment in the main palace. Poor Meghan had to cook AND be stared down by Kate wearing some designer ensemble AND Kate insulted Meghan’s vitamins.
As for the jewelry stuff… I wonder how many pieces of Diana’s private jewelry are left and whether Harry still has any kind of access to those pieces.
So now we see it. Meghan did something nice for William and Kate felt threatened as his wife. Lol.
I sort of feel like william had a thing for meghan. Maybe not any big feelings but just… that if anyone was going out with a woman like that it should have been him?
However i do feel like Spare has put those affair rumours to rest for a bit. William and kate’s marriage does come across as solid in the book.
Harry wouldn’t write anything in his memoir about their marriage so I don’t think that is the indicator of stability. His book is about his story not their marital issues.
I think it’s “solid” in the sense they’re both cut from the same cloth and too lazy to change it.
I’m sure William did have a thing for her, in some way. Kate always copies the personal style of the women he admires.
First of all, Harry would never comment on the state of their marriage. Secondly, he’s made it clear he was never invited over. So he probably never witnessed anything. William didn’t even tell Harry he was planning on getting engaged.
I sort of feel like william had a thing for meghan. Maybe not any big feelings but just… that if anyone was going out with a woman like that it should have been him?
THIS! This is it. William is entitled, and that I think is his dominant trait. He thinks that he should have the best of everything because he is the heir. He deserves the better causes (barf), he deserves the better ideas, he deserves the credit, he deserves the accolades, etc. He is the heir, damnit. Why should Harry get anything better than him?
This is what happens when we raise people to believe they are better than others, that there is a heirarchy worth upholding; that positions aren’t simply earned, but are bestowed because of divine right.
as always,
#abolishthemonarchy
…Those “affair rumours” literally came straight from the turnip toffs themselves (probably even Rose herself). After everything that’s happened between 2019 and now (including numerous RRs connected to the aristos subtly confirming something happened), I don’t see how you could come to that conclusion.
None of what harry describes in the book references Kate and William showing up together after April 2019 when the affair was made public. The living separately talk did not really start taking hold until a few years ago once the zoom room thing changed. That is also around the time Kate stopped putting on a happy face in public outings and the pigeon flinch happened.
Harry talked about the marriage of K and W mostly in its earlier years. I’m still reading the book, he did not mention the major breakup of 2007.
The impression I got was that W&K are solid in the image they present to the outside world. Like I think for William its very much a case of “I can treat my wife like crap and cheat on her and ignore her and live completely separate lives but how DARE you imply she had baby brain?!!?!?!?”
Wasn’t there a rumor that Harry watched suits and had a crush on her from there? There always seems to be a grain of truth in the lies out there and it makes me wonder if William was the one that had a crush on her.
It’s hard not to see William’s antipathy towards Meghan as being rooted in a crush. Much like Piers Morgan. Consumed with jealous rage because she clearly had zero interest in him. It makes me wonder if he tried to make a move on her? And if he did, does Harry know or is that a secret Meghan will take to her grave?
I wouldn’t have put it past William to go all “droit du seigneur” on Harry, either. It’s in keeping with the rest of his behaviour.
Oh, 100%. Willy does not respect and like Meghan, but it is logical to assume he feels entitled to her heart eyes and homeopathic remedies and green juices.
Anyone who gets that drunk the night before his wedding is on a dreaded experience rather than marrying the love of his life. William clearly wishes he could be with an actress rather than what he has. The photos of their wedding show he isnt like Harry was at his.
eaxctly. Every woman is competition, especially a woman he may have lusted over while they watched TV. I’ll bet a thousand dollars that the first few times she looked at Meghan, she was imagining Meghan in a steamy Suits scene, and remembering her husbands reaction to it. Kate is definitely not the type to laugh that off.
@lanne: harry also revealed ins Spare that when meghan first met william, he was quite dressed up. They were leaving for a shooting weekend soon after so harry thought it was weird.
Tells me that william was trying to impress meghan. And kate just so happened to be out with the kids.
Imma go one further… I think they would sex it up after watching the show. Have their own little Suits party. And then, voila, Harry shows up with their real live fantasy girl. They can’t deny her beauty. Her charisma. Her intelligence. So they attempt to put her in her place and deem her the problematic bully bitch.
Say….were any of W+K’s children conceived during the Suits run? Hmmm. Hey, if the British press can make up stories….
I think it’s more Kate had a thing for Harry tbh. Look how she looks at him in old pictures. Way more enamored than how she ever looked at will
She wanted both of them to be fawning over her. She always gave any other woman who even TALKED to William dagger eyes. That’s not new behavior from her.
I’ve always felt that she had that weird vibe with Harry because William gave her nothing to work with in public.
I’m so curious to know what being “dressed to the nines” means for Kate in this type of setting
I can imagine Kate thinking she was going to show Meghan up to make it clear who is superior, only to realize Meghan couldn’t give a fuck.
Amen. Cocktail dress and jewels is my guest. The point is to make Meghan feel intimidated. And then she’s in ripped jeans, she’s not intimidated at all. That’s the beginning of their resentment of her. They don’t have personalities of their own, really. They are both excessively ordinary people who buy into the royal magic to give them personalities they don’t have. Meghan’s “crime” was not giving a shit.
Kate’s brain must have short-circuited the moment she realized that Meghan thought of her as just another regular person, not a VIP deserving of some special treatment
There was a pap picture a few years ago (clearly printed with their approval) – it was before Pippa’s wedding, so wow, I guess 6 years ago now. Anyway it was Kate leaving….Pippa’s house, I think? in London…..after a family dinner to “discuss the wedding” or something and Kate was wearing one of those dresses she wore all the time at that point, the midi-length ones with long sleeves, it was red – and she wore it with her white supergas.
But I don’t know if I consider a dress and sneakers to be “dressed to the nines” so she was probably even more dressed up for H&Ms.
@Becks I remember that photo. It was Kate in a long red maxi dress, her hair done but down, arriving at Pippa’s townhome for Ma Middleton’s birthday party. William was a no-show, and the paps let it be known that Kate arrived alone. They also papped Mike and CarolE next day leaving through the front door, their hands full of luxury store shopping bags–Ma’s birthday gifts it was said. I remember there was some kerfuffle because the dress Kate had on was bought for and worn on one of the royal tours.
A brand new bespoke 10k coat dress.
Those are hardly homeopathic remedies. Perhaps to Westerners. But to the rest of the world and through scientific research, turmeric is a proven anti-inflammatory. Gosh, England stole everyone’s spices and still doesn’t know how to use them.
Literally, some western medicines contain curcumin (the ‘active’ ingredient in turmeric)
“Gosh, England stole everyone’s spices and still doesn’t know how to use them.” 😂
I have read that Charles is a devoted practitioner of homeopathy. To the point of rejecting medical science at times for serious diseases like cancer.
Yeah what would Kate say if it was Chuck that was offering the meds up
That is exactly what I came here to say! I take Turmeric daily for inflammation, and while Oregano Oil isn’t my go-to herbal remedy for feeling under the weather, studies have proven it to have powerful antibacterial properties. I work in the Natural Foods and Supplement Industry in the US, and both of these products are very popular with your typical Natural Foods/Wellness shoppers here- but you are correct that the general population of Westerners likely doesn’t know how well-studied some of these herbs are.
I don’t see how a random does of an anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial would have any impact on a cold caused by a virus.
Not being snarky, but there’s so much misinformation here
Oregano oil not homeopathic [I know that came quoted from the book, but still wrong] and is both anti-bacterial & anti-viral. There is plenty of scientific research available.
Good health to all
My closest, dearest people view turmeric as being quite radical! You say there’s turmeric in the bread?! I love Meghan for being such a dork, running to grab cold remedies for the grown man with every resource
I’m also relieved that Meghan’s not literally into homeopathy (by which I mean the pseudo-scientific idea of like fights like, so you should dilute it to oblivion). Not just tumeric, but oil of oregano is antimicrobial among other properties https://www.webmd.com/diet/oregano-oil-good-for-you
Yes, pharmacist here. Just good old herbal medicines.
As a pharmacist, I believe in science and will take only medicines that have well documented efficacy. My SIL is very “everything vegan, bioc, eco, alternative, herbal medicine”. Have I ever commented? No, because it’s not my damn business and as long as she’s not trying to cure serious health problems with oregano oil I’m keeping my approach to myself.
Btw, placebo effect is a know thing and we also tend to get better when we believe in the treatment. So to each their own. Kate really has no manners.
I’m a doctor, and I agree with you.
But I think we can agree that 99.9% of all cold remedies are complete garbage. I would never recommend any OTCs to my patients (other than a sniff of Afrin) because in general, your multisymptom remedy contains an antihistamine (useless), decongestant (side effects>benefit) antipyretic (most colds do not produce fever) and alcohol.
Turmeric and oregano oil seem pretty tame to me. Both H&M seem really into that culture, homeopathy is big in the UK (as it is in Canada). I sure hope they are vaccinating their kids, though.
Insert massive eyeroll. There is a BIG jump from Tumeric and oregano oil to some being anti-vaxx
@Ameerah M no need to be nasty about it. I know enough people immersed in that culture to know that vaccine acceptance is low, i.e 30-40%. it’s a huge issue, and I was only expressing my hope that they aren’t part of that.
@susan: Considering their work with Global Citizen’s drive to distribute vaccines during the pandemic, I’m pretty sure their stance is clear.
Agree with you, Anna!
Where is the like button when you need it?
Hard to say if KKKHate was brought up with any lessons on manners and basics on how to be freaking POLITE, but Spare really outs her as a rude, petty, arrogant b!tch. Did she turn into a C U Next Tuesday once she finally landed the FFK?! God, I loathe these people.
The media has covered for her for years, but Kate and Carole have been known to be so difficult with a dressmaker that she ditched them as customers. And they have been seen being rude in restaurants to wait staff as well. The staff originally assigned to work at Anmer also quit and returned to Sandringham because Carole was very difficult with them and expected to be served as much as the Cambridges.
So none of this is new. And it comes from her own “normal” family.
she really does come off as a snob. Putting on airs “I’m owed an apology”, “We’re not close enough for you to comment on my (royal) hormones”.
I guess she started believing her own hype. Dreadful.
Oregano Oil and Turmeric aren’t homeopathic medicine. I hate when people lump herbs that have been studied and shown to have actual benefits with the quackery and sugar pills of homeopathy.
In Harry’s defence, perhaps in Meghan’s version they were highly diluted and thus count as homoeopathic?
I think he was an honest mistake on his part. Neither of these items is commonly used in homeopathic remedies. At the same time, both are common herbal remedies- And yes, they’d still be somewhat diluted- but the dilution in herbal remedies is done to suspend the plant matter in the tincture or capsule- if you tested it, the plant/herb and it’s, and its active compounds would still show up in test results. With homeopathy, the items used are so dilute that they are no longer present on a molecular level- which is often necessary since some of their primary ingredients are toxic.
Homeopathic remedies can be very effective. The National Cancer Institute’s official definition is “An alternative approach to medicine based on the belief that natural substances, prepared in a special way and used most often in very small amounts, restore health”.
natural/herbal medicines like tumeric/curcumin have decent evidence supporting their medicinal use (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5664031/) but there is no evidence that homeopathy works beyond a placebo effect (https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/homeopathy) not least because homeopaths dilute active ingredients to basically nothing using a 1:1000000 ratio
the fact that governmental institutions acknowledge and make space for people to use homeopathy or any alternative medicines alongside evidence-based medicine reflects respect for patient preferences but should not be taken for an endorsement or evidence of efficacy
and like other people have said in this thread – I’m pretty sure harry is misusing the term homeopathy here to mean natural/herbal medicines broadly – they’re not the same thing
Interesting. Personally I wouldn’t know, I’m most likely to go for the aspirin etc, lol.
Different people have completely different reaction to homeophatic remedies. I, for one, react well to even miniscule dose of it, in case of sinusitis, cough, headache, appetite supresser, likewise – not for serious deseases of course. My son and husband – no reaction at all.
This is such a pet peeve of mine as well. I think I’m slowly learning (i.e. forcing myself) to just let it go. Somehow, despite having all the information at our fingertips 24 hours a day, a sizeable percentage of the population is never going to learn what the actual definition of homeopathy is. It’s absolute madness, but … I don’t know, it feels like a losing battle to keep having to explain it.
I wonder if William snuck off to a bathroom or something and secretly tried them when Kate wasn’t looking
truly all efforts at a shared reality or even just shared language are dissolving away like so many homeopathic sugar pills lol
I noticed he misuses homeopathy a couple times in the book.
Homeopathy is such bs and it always sets me off when people praise its (non-existent) benefits because German insurance companies cover it. My monthly massage does more for my health than any sugar pill ever could but that’s not covered. *breathes*
Now, like you said, this is not that. Sometimes I wonder if editors don’t check this stuff. Natural remedies aren’t homeopathy.
Yes thank you, homeopathy is not a science.
As with everything I’d say live and let live. If that “quakery” doesn’t harm you personally then no need to pass judgment. I’ve experienced more gains from using alternative treatments for my autistic child than what traditional medicine has to offer.
Don’t diss homeopathic remedies until you’ve tried them!
I am allergic to a lot of cold medications because I have Samter’s Triad and am allergic to the common pain relievers they contain (specifically, all non-steroidal anti-inflammatories and related substances). So when I get sick I turn to the homeopathic stuff. They sell a good brand at CVS, etc., usually in the cold & flu med aisle. It definitely helps me get better faster.
But of course Kate is close-minded.
I would be interested in what was the actual remedy. Was it really homeopathic, or was it herbal from oregano and turmeric? ngl I would totally diss the first one.
Also, whoever was editing this book did a really poor job.
@Nika, yes! Also the royals reportedly use homeopathic medicine, so that seems like an odd statement all around. Was it essential oils perhaps?
Same here. 😊
I don’t believe in individual powers of crystals, yet I believe in the magic of the intention of the thoughtful person who gifts them to me, telling me what they symbolise. I don’t believe in homeopathy, but I believe in the power of taking care of yourself, and how uplifting it is for someone to take care of you. That was such a thoughtful thing for Meghan to do, and to jump straight into wanting to take care of William. The ‘worst’ thing he or Kate could have said was ‘thank you so much’ and left it at that. You don’t have to believe in it, but you certainly don’t tell someone to their face that they would never do such a thing. If he didn’t want to take it, he could have accepted it and said he would take it later, but even then, I don’t think Meghan would have pressed him for details. He could have ‘taken’ them privately in the bathroom.
How are they so bad at diplomacy? Isn’t that their main job? I’m referring to multiple instances here (‘war is foreign to Europe’ when talking about the war in Ukraine, ‘you don’t have Covid, you just have a cold’ at the beginning of pandemic talking to paramedics, ‘how fascinating’ to a child talking about abuse they undergo in order to feed themselves, ‘what else’ when asked about Harry and Meghan)
Edited to add- as many have said, turmeric is not homeopathy LOL, just to add to the further confusion and lack of understanding they have
Incurious and uneducated (for all they went to top schools, they’ve never left their bubble). M & H have traveled an experienced the world.
Incurious and uneducated- that’s exactly it- and yet, they have every possible privilege at their helm to use as they wish. They could literally go to school for the rest of their life. They could call up nearly any world leader, they could call up community leaders, they could learn so much. Scratch that; they could’ve learned so much. They are 40, and have shown very little interest outside of what elevates them and reinforces their heirarchy. I don’t hold out any hope- if anything, they’ve dug their heels in because I think it’s easier for them to to cozy up to right-wingers, traditionalists, and patriarchal systems than to accept that maybe they aren’t good at their only, and incredibly simple, job
@IForget, honestly! It really does come down to basic manners, which apparently aren’t taught or reinforced at the posh, obscenely expensive schools these people attended (or by their parents, before they were even school-aged!). Kate could think it’s as batsh!t as she wants, but she was a guest in someone’s home and they were trying to do something kind. Even if she knew William would never use it, just SAY THANK YOU and move on.
No kidding. these two seem to have never heard of kindness or politeness except to state that they’re entitled to it.
I can see me husband saying about me in that sitch “nah, she’ll never take anything for a cold, she prefers to suffer through it” in a jokey manner while still appreciating the thoughtfulness of the gesture.
There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with saying, No, thank you. I’m partial to my [whatever remedy]. So kind of you to offer.
Being gracious doesn’t mean always saying yes
YES! I agree strongly, though I may hold off on putting a boundary up my first time meeting someone (depending on context of course). I think that’s another reason they disliked Meghan- she would likely have the grace and poise to say something like ‘thank you for the offer, I am currently taking xyz, but I appreciate your thoughtfulness.’ They would take that as an affront and a rejection.
I don’t think Will or Kate possess the capacity to be gracious in that way, either. Dang, they are really bad at this stuff. Yes also why dressed to the nine’s for dinner at a small cottage to meet the new girlfriend? The whole point, particularly if you’ve been in a relationship with your partner for over a decade, is to make the newbie feel welcome. Dressing and acting like that is not how you make someone feel comfortable, but I love that Meghan wasn’t bothered by it and did not grant Will and Kate the deference they were so clearly begging for.
It can be hard though, to be good at that. I had a chronically inflamed and – by the end – scarred gallbladder thanks to stones. Two years from the first symptoms to having it taken out and during that time, people had THOUGHTS. At some point I just stopped responding, nodded, said “Sure, I’ll try that” and moved on. I was tired and in pain. My boss is big into supplements and all that stuff and while I take vit D and B12, I’m not into this optimizing everything about yourself with pills etc. I told her that – gently – in the beginning but alas, she wouldn’t stop. Don’t get me wrong, she brought me herbal tea and other things, it was sweet. But people pushing stuff on you can be exhausting.
Obviously, W had a cold and she was just being nice. I just meant in general. People are sensitive.
Why does Kate have to refuse for William? The remedy wasn’t for Kate anyway and William didn’t seem to have an issue with the offer as he was, as Harry says, “charmed”.
@Emmi , haha, you reminded me how somewhere mid-pandemic quarantine I turned into my granny. She was a tea pusher. You had to gird for the food that comes with the tea. It was good; my gran made the best curry tofu salad sandwiches in the world, just for me… Anyway, I did most of the food for my bubble and boom! Granny took over my body. TEA! You will eat these foods you don’t want to eat! At least eat fruit! If you don’t eat fruit, eat more cake and a nice egg. OK, I wasn’t quite Gran-bad but one friend was like, Dude, we can’t eat one more thing with an oat in it.
Glad you could take the unwanted stuff in the spirit it was given. Take care of you! The world needs more Emmi
@C probably there will be a _____ response to this because I’m bound to irk someone but I don’t get it when anyone womansplains, the same way I’m not appreciative of mansplaining. Is it an age thing? Is it a proximity intimacy thing? I don’t know but my shoulders inch up toward my ears when people do it to me. I find it manipulative because if I correct then I’m reactive and if I don’t I’m passive. And why does anyone think they can speak for me better than I can speak for myself?
What? Nobody’s womansplaining or mansplaining anything. I’m asking why it was Kate’s responsibility to refuse the remedy on William’s behalf when William didn’t mind it. Because your first comment was how it would have been still polite to say no. But clearly William didn’t feel the need to. So Kate inserting herself is silly.
@C Kate was womansplaining. Kate was speaking for William. I agree with you. And I’m saying I don’t understand women who do that any more than I get it when men do it. Why do people do that when the object of the situation is right there and can speak for themselves?
Turmeric is the best for inflammation. i swear by it.
I have issues with sciatica and have started taking Turmeric – it took a little while but it has helped with the swelling and pain. It also helped with my edema in my legs.
Loved Harry’s shade about kHate being ‘dressed up to the nines’ – sounds like someone was projecting their status and self importance much. Trying to intimidate the poor American actress by showing off her designer clothes and royal jewels.
Yep, Kaiser called Harry a shady b and I am so here for it. Wonder what jewels she was wearing.
I would die to know exactly what she was wearing. Don’t ask me why because I don’t know, lol, but I’m just *so* curious
The thing is, it would have been genuinely funny AF if Kate had shown up in a big tiara. Everyone could’ve had a good laugh and then been “just folks”
Kate is one jealous b!
In all honesty, I resonate with Harry and Meghan because at its core, this is all about family dysfunction- the narcissistic dynamics of it all is somewhat similar to my experiences with my in laws. Kate reminds me so much of my Sister-in-law, who I no longer speak to. I don’t want to divulge the details in here, but some of the events leading up to H&M’s wedding were closely similar to mine- at least Kate showed up even if she wore a “yellow” dress. My sister in law didn’t- and used her kid as an excuse to not show up.
I just find this to be a safe space to express opinions and it’s reassuring to see other people here sharing the same thoughts and feelings. So yeah, I’m team Harry and Meghan!
Kate is a just a snob.
Kate is like the over-zealous convert who then becomes a gate keeper in the new community into which she has been accepted.
Instead of ensuring that new recruits not suffer her fate, she ups the ante and engages on hazing to reassure herself that anyway ‘she put up with it’.
Kate is either (1) giving us a very good idea of how the other Royals treated her (2) purely mirroring William she is incapable of independent thought or (3) is just a c*nt.
William and kate should send harry a thank you note for putting those affair rumours to rest. Their marriage very much seems like a united one. United in bullying that is
But essential oils and turmeric aren’t homeopathic. They are all alt-medicine, but different branches. It’s funny because homeopathy is complete bullshit ( beyond placebo effects) but the royal family has always been said to use it. Turmeric is indeed beneficial to health, but hyped to the point of BS. Essential oils may in individual cases be useful, i.e., lavender and sleep, but are mostly placebo. Not to knock placebos if they work for you, but the industry as a whole is a racket.
Just sort of funny that Harry is putting Meghan’s home remedies into the worst possible category.
Also, I do kinda side eye Meg for the ripped jeans and bare feet. You’re not in California. Dress to make your guests comfortable and make a good impression. She was really naive. Deserved none of what she got, but some of the behind the scenes is astonishing me.
My bet is that PH was also in jeans and barefoot and she followed his lead. He was probably not expecting Kate to dress up to come to Nott Cott. He doesn’t mention Will’s outfit so perhaps he was dressed casually as well. PH advised her on how to style for Charles so why wouldn’t he if he expected Kate to be dressy have told her? I bet Kate pulled a move.
OK, I’m laughing here. I was just thinking about it and if I had worn ripped jeans and bare feet to meet my future husband’s Italian family, even a brother and his wife for dinner at my place, it would still be talked about when I was a grandmother. It’s not reading the room.
Harry didn’t say we had bare feet. He said Meg did. I’m not saying what she did was wrong, it wasn’t at all. It’s just another sign that she was naive about what she was getting into. Again, nothing wrong with that, nobody deserves to be treated badly, and the whole thing would have undoubtedly been the same had she worn shoes and ordinary jeans. It just is an insight into the situation. Honestly, her being unaware is probably a huge part of why the relationship happened at all. Harry saw things through her expecting to be treated well eyes, and protected her rather than going along with his family’s bullying.
She was in HER home. I don’t wear shoes in my house. So regardless if you come to my house I will not have shoes on. And I will expect YOU to take yours off.
You read the room for your situation. How do you know Meghan didn’t feel like she had for hers? You weren’t even THERE, lol.
In some cultures barefoot inside someone’s home is the norm. And PH doesn’t say he had shoes on either so you are projecting here. If he would go to the trouble to help with her dress for C&C, why wouldn’t he for W&K? He is only comparing the women’s outfits and says nothing about his and Will’s. He and Will dress more casually than Kate even during events and he was getting his casual attire as “seconds” on sale so how likely is it he was all dressed up? And in pictures of the in Montecito, Meghan is the one more often wearing shoes than PH.
Was it cold outside though? Was it a casual dinner in a casual spot? It sounds like their home was extremely low-key.
I live in Houston, where from November through April the temperature can be anywhere from 35 to 80. I always host Thanksgiving for the extended family. If it’s 78 degrees out, and I’ve been on my feet cooking all day, I might very well be barefoot when they arrive. So long as I have a nice pedicure, I don’t see what the big deal is.
You hear it all here, dress to impress your guest🤣 it’s not like KKKate was a future mother in law.
Not too long ago KKKate was showing her Vagina getting out of a taxi and when her skirts blew up, showing her arse cheeks and you’re complaining about rip jeans.
It’s interessting, while Kate always gives the impression of a meangirl bully who ties to pull rank, the description of Meghans interactions with Willnot an Cannot doesn’t make the best impression as well. From the hugging at the fist meeting, to entertaining barefoot and offering herbal remedies, if my sister in law would have done this in the first years we knew each other, bevore we actually became friends, I would have been taken aback as well (I especcially hate the whole alternative medicine scene, after I met the vulures trying to profit from my mothers incurable disease with fals epromises right up to her death, and tumeric was a big part of it).
But at the end, Meghan might be a bit intusive and over the top, but it is no comaprison to the impoliteness and bullying from the Wails.
Tumeric isn’t alternative medicine lol. It’s literally used in pain meds. It’s an anti-inflammatory.
@Ameerah M
Please, I heard enought snekesoil salesmen trying to sell the miracle coure that can save a life and the doctors don’t want you to know about it. And tumeric was right up in front. I don’t belive in a big conspiracy be the school medicine withholding a spice that could save lifes from dying people.
I had enough of the emotional blackmail if I am not willing to pay for quackery it is my fault my mother dies.
I tend to agree. I always dress up a little for guests. I would definitely dress up for future in laws. I would assume because they are royalty that they’d be nicely dressed and so I’d put on something to match them.
I would find it off putting if my future in law wasn’t dressed nicely. I’d decline turmeric and oregano oil for my cold…
I don’t think either party comes off badly. What we have here is a person from a completely different world simply not jiving. My husband is Greek and we spend every summer in Greece, and there are plenty of people there who don’t jive with me simply because I’m American. It doesn’t bother me.
I will always believe that Harry’s family felt threatened by Megan, felt jealous of Megan, wished Harry didn’t marry Megan, didn’t stand up for Megan, had racial bias against Megan, and so on. But I will never be glad that these brothers who have been through so much, can’t seem to get on the same page. I look at this situation and see anger, frustration, miscommunication, pettiness, and competition. I genuinely hope that one day the Wales’ can find in their hearts to muster an apology and welcome Harry and Megan back in some capacity, whether that be as family or working royals, and that everyone can move on.
She “didn’t jive” because nothing she did was going to be right in front of Kate who definitely influenced William’s behavior in this. People who keep looking for excuses for William or Kate in these situations are willfully missing the entire reason Harry wrote about them.
Harry gave her input for when she first met his father. If he had felt she needed input to wear something other than what she was wearing at this dinner then he would have given it. The point is, he was casual around his family and expected that to be the norm. The fact that it wasn’t probably had nothing to do with her ripped jeans because nothing she did was right anyway.
The fact that Harry noticed and mentioned that Kate was dressed to the nines tells me it was not what he was expecting from her.
Meghan was in her boyfriend home cooking dinner she doesn’t need to dress fancy this wasn’t not a state dinner . This was a normal everyday dinner that most couples do with their friends or siblings. Kate was the one who was rude she wanted to be center of attention she wanted to try put Meghan in her place and show off . This was a casual dinner Kate was the one who wanted to make herself grande .
Kate is rude and she’s a snob. I think she was always that way, and was just better able to hide it from Harry before the wedding. Or he just didn’t pick up on it.
The part about Harry hearing their renovations and assuming he’d be invited over any day now was really sad. He really wanted a close, solid relationship with W&K and he was just rebuffed over and over again.
I hope that resonates with the people who claim that Meghan “destroyed the close brother relationship.” I hope all the Brits who bought and are reading the book are realizing just how much they’ve been sold a bill of goods about Harry and William.
Don’t tell me that Kate wouldn’t have LOVED seeing Harry!! I bet it was William who didn’t want him around.
He also mentioned how he saw the nanny go around with the baby in the pram when George was born but not will or kate.
That was an interesting detail to include. He saw the nanny more than them.
The fact that they never invited Harry over was the part that made me side-eye their marriage. I remember there was an article that the KP staff were excited about Will & Kate’s marriage–imagining a new young couple that would host dinner parties and lead an enviable social life with all the top people. But then, nothing. It didn’t happen. Imagine having that grand expanse of luxuriously decorated rooms, chefs and staff at your convenience, and not entertaining? Not even Harry, or Harry and Cressida? Made me think the Keens were quick to go their separate ways when they had free time–Kate to Bucklebury and Will to some toff house party for the weekend.
That was exactly part of the point of the renovations and 1A I think – if I’m remembering correctly – for entertaining, for having large gatherings/events related to charities, etc. I know they have the pre-BAFTA event there but I don’t think that’s at 1A itself, but in some of the official reception rooms at KP, and I remember W&K one year having some sort of christmas party there for military and their families (Kate wore a red plaid skirt and a black sweater.) But overall, nothing. Charles and Camilla host receptions at Clarence House all the time. The queen obviously hosted extensively at her residences. It’s only W&K who seem to refuse to entertain or host large events at their house (and if they don’t want to use 1A, there are other spaces at KP they can use.)
I think he actually described it as “extensive renovations” which made me laugh. Harry is a shady B. Father Charles doesn’t have enough money to provide decent living accommodations for his second son but there is enough for the Wastrels to renovate their already good enough palace apartments?
In all seriousness, I never want to read another Keen the peacemaker soap opera or Keen threw Harry a B-day party or Keen brought over roast chicken one time (I’m getting all the BS stories mixed up). It’s been made very clear by Harry that he was the one who wanted a close relationship with both his brother and his wife but THEY made no effort at all. Honestly, William had the gall to be shocked that Harry would choose his new wife and child over “loyalty” to his family after how they treated him?
That part made me so sad too. He really wanted to be close with them and they just… shut him out.
So did Di just leave her jewelry jointly to them or did they just keep it all in one spot and not officially divide it up? Or was Will actually so nice as to let PH use diamonds from a piece that was technically his? So was he the one who started the “Meghan can’t wear Di’s stuff” later or did Kate pitch a fit?
yeah I really want to know too
especialle that let’s be honest kate got all the best stuff
“I’d asked my brother if I could have the bracelet, and told him what it was for” Does this mean that the bracelet was owned by W or jointly by the two brothers?
It sounds like big brother was the keeper of the purse. permission needed to be sought.
I remember Charles was at one time very enthusiastic about homeopathy, don’t know if that’s still the case? Yet another reason why Megan had to go *shrugs*
Poor poor Katie keen. She thought she would show up dressed like she was the queen and Meghan the American peasant would be so intimidated by her that she would stay in the kitchen doing the dishes . When I think of the ice queen. I see Kate . She is so damm rude and I don’t know why Meghan is even bothering tho cook for that uncultured stiff. She doesn’t eat and she certainly doesn’t eat well seasoned food. Her tastebuds are as bland and dull as her
Will probably had a crush on Meghan and Kate knew this. Because Meghan was/is the quintessential California beauty and add to that a successful television actress, Kate was completely out of sorts. So she was extra in her outfits, extra in her behavior. All Meghan wanted was to have a relationship with her soon-to-be in laws and they were terrible to her.
100% girl_ninja.
Kate is, as others have mentioned, a terrible snob. And a terrible guest. What kind of person rudely shuts down a host’s kind gesture? The worst kind of person, that’s who.
I don’t blame her for being jealous of Meghan — Meghan is in another stratosphere when it comes to self-confidence, intelligence and warmth. No wonder Waity felt threatened. A better person, though, would have worked on herself.
The thing that struck me was Meghan running upstairs,Nott Cott had an upstairs!? Lol
@Noki it’s not an upstairs upstairs, it’s an open loft with stairs up like you see in tiny houses
My mom’s best friend swears by oil of oregano for colds and I’ve tried it and it works. Just be warned it tastes disgusting!
What is it with the comments about the ripped jeans? Anyone seen the stores in the last years, you have to actively and eagerly search for ones that aren’t ripped
This would have been 2017.
The Palace approved her ripped jeans for when she made her first public outing as his girlfriend at Invictus. So other people questioning them at this dinner is weird to me, lol.
As I work my way through Spare, the funniest parts are the Meghan and Kate stories. One is preening around, demanding deference and the other is “aww bless her heart.” Kate may be a mean girl and a bully but she was outmatched from day one and it shows.
And let’s be clear: ripped jeans and bare feet is gangsta.
I have to admit that I wouldn’t take homeopathic medicines, either. It has come up several times because I very clearly have underlying conditions and people who see me are concerned, which I really appreciate.
I always say that my doctor has me on medicine, and he’s a stickler for checking before I take anything, including supplements. People mean well, and back off. I’ve only had one person, selling MLM junk, not back off.
You can say “No” without being an a-hole, which Kate doesn’t care to understand. You can disagree on minor things and be kind about it.
This is who you’re going to have as future queen, UK. She looks down her nose at you. Enjoy.
Every story about Kate reminds me of that Tattler(?) article where some anonymous toff described her as very “grand”. She comes off as exhausting.
Meghan is known for being a foodie and a cook. I believe that she did all the cooking. She and Harry were cooking a roast chicken the night he proposed. If you’ve read the book, you would know that Harry often shopped at the Whole Foods on Kensington High Street and that Charles’s chef would leave food for him in the refrigerator to heat up. One of the first times that Meghan was papped in the UK was when she returned from shopping at Whole Foods.
So Katie Keen shows up fully decked out to a homemade dinner… with a very attractive woman… whom her husband seems to like (despite his “concerns”)… then the beautiful woman shows concern for her husband and offers him special medicine… that the husband is politely receptive to and seems “touched” by… and she lets loose a wifely eyeroll and an “oh please, he’s never going to take those.” How you might act in a long, unhappy relationship after a glass of wine too many. Very territorial, very insecure, and just embarrassingly rude.
She just sounds like a miserable B, to Meghan AND William.
Kate is deeply insecure woman she can’t read the room everyone else was dress normally not Kate. She had to be dress to the nines with jewelry and be so rude to announce William will never used any of the stuff . Kate was jealousy that Meghan got Harry and now she was showing kindness to William that probably set Kate off . For all the royal reporters talked about Kate being so classy has impeccable manners she comes across as rude and disrespectful think of herself as grand because she married to William no wonder she has no friends.
Meghan is a Southern California gal at heart. One of the reasons I love that area is the casual vibe. You can wear ripped jeans and a tee to a five star restaurant no one even blinks. In light of M’s background, she was just wearing what she would normally wear at home.
I loved the thought Harry put into the engagement ring.
It doesn’t sound homeopathic, it sounds like some other kind of home remedy. At least I hope it’s not homeopathic, because homeopathy is idiotic. Charles is big into homeopathy, so I can see why Harry would get the words wrong.
I’d be handing Willy chicken soup. Not only were all the grandmas and great grandmas and going back however long grandmas firm about that helping, but they’ve been proven correct by recent studies. Turmeric might also be helpful — but not in homeopathic doses, because homeopathy does NOTHING. Put some in the chicken soup or make some tea from it.
Don’t know much about homeopathy so don’t see the big deal here. I didn’t think too much of this passage, other than Harry being a bit snarky and comparing/contrast. Based on how he blanked her at the funeral, Harry is extremely disappointed in his SIL, and she comes across as prissy, inflexible and humorless in the book.