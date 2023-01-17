“Margot Robbie’s Versace got mixed reviews, but at least it’s not Chanel” links
  • January 17, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Margot Robbie wore Versace to the Australian Babylon premiere. People had strong feelings either way about this dress, but can we agree that it’s better than what Chanel gives her? [LaineyGossip]
Everybody hates HBO Max’s Velma. [Dlisted]
People are hyped about The Last of Us. [Pajiba]
Prada’s latest men’s collection is kind of meh. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Wait, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber share a makeup artist? [JustJared]
This isn’t very flattering on Patricia Arquette. [GFY]
Austin Butler mourns Lisa Marie Presley. [Buzzfeed]
Love After Lockup or an episode of Maury?? [Starcasm]
No, Martin Luther King Jr. would not have been a MAGA Republican. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid’s bikini is awful! [Egotastic]
I also miss this – women and men should be able to treat premieres more like a “date night” than an awards show. [Jezebel]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to ““Margot Robbie’s Versace got mixed reviews, but at least it’s not Chanel” links”

  1. Beach Dreams says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Eh. The added lace makes it look too much like a fancy nightgown. I don’t know why she and her stylist couldn’t leave it the way it was.

    Reply
  2. Otaku fairy says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    I really like this dress. Also, creators should be able to have a fictional character say or do something problematic without that being seen as support for the problematic thing.

    Reply
  3. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    Margot Robbie is cute and pretty and nice and an it girl, but honestly, she is the worst model. She has no mystery, doesnt know how to have an attitude to fit the dress, just no vibe! I’m looking at both pictures and everything is wrong with the poses!

    Reply
  4. Case says:
    January 17, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    I like Margot’s dress, but it would be better with maybe a different color lace (white, maybe?) or no lace at all. She looks really uncomfortable in it though.

    Reply
  5. Zazzoo says:
    January 17, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    I felt like the pilot of Last of Us was very basic. Zombie apocalypses and dystopian settings in general are so common now this show will need to be something really special.

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      January 17, 2023 at 1:26 pm

      Same! I was so bored… how many times have we seen the storyline “troubled rebel needs to transport mysterious important child to somewhere far away PLUS zombies/cannibals/plague”… snoozefest for sure

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        January 17, 2023 at 1:38 pm

        How many times have we seen Pedro Pascal transport troubled child to somewhere far away?

      • North of Boston says:
        January 17, 2023 at 1:46 pm

        Cargo did it in a somewhat interesting way, but that was a one off film. (Though I can’t recall if the child was special, any more than any human child would be special and precious )

        Any series is going to have to find a novel – not Walking Dead not Mandalorian not seen it before – way to keep interest

  6. HeyKay says:
    January 17, 2023 at 4:17 pm

    I like the blue dress but I don’t like the red lace.
    Makes it look too much of a nightgown with the lace.
    I’d like to see more vintage Hollywood gowns at the red carpets.
    It would be fun to see some of the Edith Head creations on a current celeb. 💕
    Gotta give MR credit here, look like that great posture! Take a lesson ya slouchy celebs.

    Reply
  7. Normades says:
    January 17, 2023 at 4:42 pm

    Everyone looks so cute and natural in those 90s/early aughts pics.

    Reply
  8. BeanieBean says:
    January 17, 2023 at 5:05 pm

    I love red with lighter shades of blue. The dress itself looks like something they would have put on Elizabeth Hurley back in the day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment