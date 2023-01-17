“Margot Robbie’s Versace got mixed reviews, but at least it’s not Chanel” links

Margot Robbie wore Versace to the Australian Babylon premiere. People had strong feelings either way about this dress, but can we agree that it’s better than what Chanel gives her? [LaineyGossip]
Everybody hates HBO Max’s Velma. [Dlisted]
People are hyped about The Last of Us. [Pajiba]
Prada’s latest men’s collection is kind of meh. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Wait, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber share a makeup artist? [JustJared]
This isn’t very flattering on Patricia Arquette. [GFY]
Austin Butler mourns Lisa Marie Presley. [Buzzfeed]
Love After Lockup or an episode of Maury?? [Starcasm]
No, Martin Luther King Jr. would not have been a MAGA Republican. [Towleroad]
Bella Hadid’s bikini is awful! [Egotastic]
I also miss this – women and men should be able to treat premieres more like a “date night” than an awards show. [Jezebel]
Eh. The added lace makes it look too much like a fancy nightgown. I don’t know why she and her stylist couldn’t leave it the way it was.
The red lace makes it a little tacky for sure!
Fabric too shiny and the red lace makes it look cheap.
I really like this dress. Also, creators should be able to have a fictional character say or do something problematic without that being seen as support for the problematic thing.
Margot Robbie is cute and pretty and nice and an it girl, but honestly, she is the worst model. She has no mystery, doesnt know how to have an attitude to fit the dress, just no vibe! I’m looking at both pictures and everything is wrong with the poses!
I like Margot’s dress, but it would be better with maybe a different color lace (white, maybe?) or no lace at all. She looks really uncomfortable in it though.
I felt like the pilot of Last of Us was very basic. Zombie apocalypses and dystopian settings in general are so common now this show will need to be something really special.
Same! I was so bored… how many times have we seen the storyline “troubled rebel needs to transport mysterious important child to somewhere far away PLUS zombies/cannibals/plague”… snoozefest for sure
How many times have we seen Pedro Pascal transport troubled child to somewhere far away?
Cargo did it in a somewhat interesting way, but that was a one off film. (Though I can’t recall if the child was special, any more than any human child would be special and precious )
Any series is going to have to find a novel – not Walking Dead not Mandalorian not seen it before – way to keep interest
I like the blue dress but I don’t like the red lace.
Makes it look too much of a nightgown with the lace.
I’d like to see more vintage Hollywood gowns at the red carpets.
It would be fun to see some of the Edith Head creations on a current celeb. 💕
Gotta give MR credit here, look like that great posture! Take a lesson ya slouchy celebs.
Everyone looks so cute and natural in those 90s/early aughts pics.
I love red with lighter shades of blue. The dress itself looks like something they would have put on Elizabeth Hurley back in the day.